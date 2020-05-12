Nevada bettor wins $25K on $100 10-team pingpong parlay

The William Hill bettor played 10 favorites Tuesday in Russian table tennis, and they all prevailed. The sportsbook takes more than $100,000 in daily wagers on the sport.

Table tennis competition during the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday, Aug. 11, 2016. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

Russian table tennis continues to be a smash hit with bettors at William Hill sportsbook, where a Nevada gambler hit a $100 10-team parlay Tuesday that paid $24,741.40.

The bettor played 10 favorites on William Hill’s mobile app, and they all prevailed: Oleg Nikiforov (-120), Dmitrii Basmanov (-165), Viktor Rakhmanov (-170), Oleg Pereguda (-115), Ihor Hudushyn (-160), Alexander Frolov (-150), Nikiforov (-130), Alexey Yanshaev (-145), Yurii Merkushin (-115) and Aleksandr Petrov (-115).

In similar fashion in March, a William Hill bettor in Nevada hit a $50 10-team pingpong parlay featuring 10 favorites that paid $9,676.

William Hill sportsbook director Nick Bogdanovich said the book takes more than $100,000 in daily wagers on table tennis.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.