Nevada gets nod on horse racing simulcasts from Churchill Downs

State racebooks are expected to be able to offer betting on the Fair Grounds, Oaklawn Park and Turfway Park as soon as Thursday after getting approval from Churchill Downs Inc.

In this image provided by Hodges Photography, Hot Rod Charlie, left, with Joel Rosario aboard, wins the 108th running of the $1,000,000 Grade II Louisiana Derby horse race at the Fair Grounds Race Course, Saturday, March 20, 2021, in New Orleans. (Amanda Hodges Weir/Hodges Photography via AP)

Nevada’s racebooks are expected to again offer wagering on the Fair Grounds, Oaklawn Park and Turfway Park as early as Thursday after receiving signed contracts from Churchill Downs Inc.

The Nevada Pari-Mutuel Association, which represents the state’s racebooks, received the contracts Wednesday and immediately sent them to the state Gaming Control Board for approval.

Patty Jones, executive director of the association, said she was hopeful that its members would be able to offer simulcasting from the Fair Grounds in New Orleans and Turfway Park in Florence, Kentucky, starting on Thursday. Oaklawn Park in Hot Springs, Arkansas, would be added to the wagering menu Friday, which is its opening day.

The signals for the three tracks were withheld from Nevada by Churchill Downs Inc. starting last year in an escalation of an ongoing dispute over the simulcast signal from Churchill Downs. Both the Fair Grounds and Turfway Park are owned by CDI, while Oaklawn Park contracts with the company for distribution of its signal.

The contracts received Wednesday do not resolve the underlying dispute, but Jones described the development as “positive movement” toward a long-term simulcasting agreement with the company.

The dispute, which arose when Churchill Downs sought to charge more for its simulcast signal, has prevented fans in Nevada from wagering on races from the home of the Kentucky Derby since Oct. 27, 2019.

Calls to Churchill Downs Inc. for comment were not immediately returned Wednesday.

Mike Brunker’s horse racing column appears Fridays. He can be reached at mbrunker@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4656. Follow @mike_brunker on Twitter.