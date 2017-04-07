Nevada sports books granted approval to take bets on NFL Draft

The 2017 NFL Draft helmet and football are shown on display during the press conference announcing that the 2017 NFL Draft will be held in Philadelphia, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2016, in Philadelphia. (Chris Szagola/AP)

For the first time in Nevada, bettors will be able to wager on the NFL Draft, which is scheduled for April 27-29.

The Nevada Gaming Control Board recently granted approval for the state’s sports books to offer wagering on the draft, according to board chairman A.G. Burnett.

“There are a number of prop wagers that could be offered,” Burnett said.

Bettors won’t be able to wager on which player will be the No. 1 overall pick. But they’ll be able to wager on a plethora of props — which have been offered on the draft by offshore books for years — such as total number of quarterbacks taken in the first round and total number of players selected from a particular college or conference for the first round and for the entire draft.

Other props that can be offered include conference matchups, such as will there be more players drafted in the first round from the Southeastern Conference or the Pac-12, and many more.

An unidentified sports book petitioned the board to give it the ability to take bets on the draft under a regulation regarding “other events” that take place off the field and the petition was approved for all books.

“It has to be something that makes us comfortable from a regulatory standpoint,” Burnett said. “Most importantly, that the outcome of the event can’t be affected by a bet that is placed.”

The board has denied requests in the past for books to take action on awards shows and competitions in which the results are known in advance.

The state’s sports books have received approval to take bets on the Heisman Trophy in each of the last three years and have taken action the past two seasons on baseball’s major awards: the Most Valuable Player, Cy Young, Rookie of the Year and Manager of the Year. The board also granted approval this year to books to take wagers on the Super Bowl MVP and the Conn Smythe Trophy, which is awarded to the NHL’s playoff MVP.

Betting on the NFL Draft will halt at the close of business on April 26.

