Nevada sports books win $10.69 million in February

Nevada sports books won $10.69 million in February, when they posted a $1.17 million profit on the Super Bowl but lost $2.57 million on football overall.

The books, which haven’t had a losing month since July 2013, won $11.6 million on basketball (college and pro).

The profits for the month were down 48.47 percent from February 2017. That was mostly due to the relatively meager win on Super Bowl LII in which the Philadelphia Eagles upset the New England Patriots 41-33 as popular 4½-point underdogs.

