Nevada sportsbook apps offer betting on events in Belarus, Ukraine

Lines on Belarusian soccer and hockey and table tennis matches in the Ukraine this weekend are available on some sportsbook apps in Nevada.

In this photo taken on Thursday, March 19, 2020, players are in action during the Belarus Championship soccer match between Energetik-BGU and Bate in Minsk, Belarus. Almost all of Europe has suspended soccer games amid the coronavirus pandemic, but Belarus is just getting started as officials insist they're not starting the season just to suspend it later. Unlike most of Europe, it runs on a calendar-year format, playing from March through December to avoid the snow-bound winter. For some people the new COVID-19 coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, but for some it can cause severe illness. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)

Are you ready for some … Belarusian soccer?

The live sports calendar has been decimated by the coronavirus pandemic, but there are a few live sporting events taking place this weekend, with betting available on a few Las Vegas sportsbook apps.

Here’s the rundown:

— Belarusian Premier League soccer: The top league in this former Soviet republic just opened its season and has a full slate of matches this weekend — two Friday, four Saturday and two Sunday. The matches are played in the morning Pacific time, in some cases overnight.

Lines were available Thursday at Circa Sports, MGM Resorts International and William Hill.

— Table tennis: William Hill has embraced this sport and is even offering in-play betting on men’s matches in the TT Cup and Setka Cup in Ukraine.

The time difference puts some matchups in the afternoon PDT, along with a full slate overnight. Lines on almost 50 matches starting at 11 p.m. Thursday and running through 8 a.m. Friday were up Thursday, with more expected through the weekend.

And if you only like to bet on an event if you can watch it, William Hill has provided the live stream link: http://tt-cup.com/en/stream/.

— Hockey: Back to Belarus. William Hill is offering odds on the Belarusian Extraleague Finals between Yunost Minsk and Soligorsk.

Top-seeded Yunost Minsk is a -330 favorite to win the best-of-seven series over No. 3 seed Soligorsk (+270), and Yunost Minsk is a -250 favorite in Game 1 at 10 a.m. Friday (total 4½). Game 2 is Saturday.

— Esports: Betting on the video game competition Counter-Strike, ESL Pro League Season 11: North America was approved this week by the Nevada Gaming Control Board.

Circa and William Hill had odds up for Thursday’s matches, with more taking place every day through April 3.

