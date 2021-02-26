Nevada sportsbooks post big win in January
Nevada sportsbooks won $52.4 million in January from a betting handle, or amount wagered, of $646.5 million, according to figures released Thursday by the state’s Gaming Control Board.
The win was the fourth-highest total in state history, and the handle was the second-highest ever, according to GCB senior research analyst Michael Lawton.
The books won $25.6 million on football, $22.2 million on basketball and $1.7 million on hockey.
Bets made on mobile apps accounted for $23.1 million of the win and $363.5 million in wagers, or 56.2 percent of the handle.
