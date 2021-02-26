35°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Betting

Nevada sportsbooks post big win in January

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 26, 2021 - 6:00 am
 
People sit and watch the events broadcasted as the Westgate sportsbook posts hundreds of Super ...
People sit and watch the events broadcasted as the Westgate sportsbook posts hundreds of Super Bowl prop bets on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Nevada sportsbooks won $52.4 million in January from a betting handle, or amount wagered, of $646.5 million, according to figures released Thursday by the state’s Gaming Control Board.

The win was the fourth-highest total in state history, and the handle was the second-highest ever, according to GCB senior research analyst Michael Lawton.

The books won $25.6 million on football, $22.2 million on basketball and $1.7 million on hockey.

Bets made on mobile apps accounted for $23.1 million of the win and $363.5 million in wagers, or 56.2 percent of the handle.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
McCarran Airport name change backed by air traffic controllers
McCarran Airport name change backed by air traffic controllers
2
Las Vegas pools getting back in business for party season
Las Vegas pools getting back in business for party season
3
Investigation into Henderson city clerk’s office leads to resignations
Investigation into Henderson city clerk’s office leads to resignations
4
Neighbor beats woman to death in ‘unprovoked’ attack, police say
Neighbor beats woman to death in ‘unprovoked’ attack, police say
5
Raiders not likely to pursue Russell Wilson in trade
Raiders not likely to pursue Russell Wilson in trade
Like and follow Vegas Nation