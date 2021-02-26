Nevada sportsbooks post big win in January

Sportsbooks won $52.4 million in January from a betting handle of $646.5 million, according to figures released Thursday by the state’s Gaming Control Board.

People sit and watch the events broadcasted as the Westgate sportsbook posts hundreds of Super Bowl prop bets on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Nevada sportsbooks won $52.4 million in January from a betting handle, or amount wagered, of $646.5 million, according to figures released Thursday by the state’s Gaming Control Board.

The win was the fourth-highest total in state history, and the handle was the second-highest ever, according to GCB senior research analyst Michael Lawton.

The books won $25.6 million on football, $22.2 million on basketball and $1.7 million on hockey.

Bets made on mobile apps accounted for $23.1 million of the win and $363.5 million in wagers, or 56.2 percent of the handle.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.