Nevada Super Bowl betting handle lowest since 2016

Tampa Bay’s 31-9 blowout win over Kansas City in Super Bowl LV also was a big victory for Nevada sportsbooks.

The state’s 184 books won $12.6 million on $136.1 million in wagers on Super Bowl LV for a hold (win) percentage of 9.2, according to figures released Tuesday by the Nevada Gaming Control Board.

The betting handle, or amount wagered, was the lowest since 2016, when $132.5 million was wagered on Denver’s 24-10 win over Carolina in Super Bowl 50.

“If there was no COVID, we would’ve broke the all-time record,” William Hill sportsbook director Nick Bogdanovich said. “It was all COVID-related. People love coming to the Super Bowl parties here in Nevada. COVID knocked it out, it’s that simple.”

Nevada set records for Super Bowl handle in three straight years from 2016 to 2018, topping out at $158.6 million in wagers on Philadelphia’s 41-33 upset of New England.

The handle was $154.7 million last year for the Chiefs’ 31-20 win over the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV.

NGCB senior research analyst Michael Lawton also attributed the drop in handle to the capacity restrictions at the state’s casinos caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

“In Nevada, Super Bowl handle is driven by visitation and Las Vegas, along with other areas across the state, are destination markets for customers to come and wager on the game,” he said. “Overall, considering the factors that Nevada sportsbooks were facing, these figures represent the fifth-highest total all-time for Super Bowl betting volumes since Nevada began recording these figures in 1991. That being said, the Board is very pleased with these results.”

