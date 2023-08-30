NFC team-by-team betting capsules: Contender or pretender?

“Dr. Alan” Dumond is a two-time top-five finisher in the Westgate SuperContest. The Wizardraceandsports.com handicapper analyzes all 16 NFC teams, designating each squad as a contender or pretender.

The Wizardraceandsports.com handicapper analyzes all 16 NFC teams, designating each squad as a contender or pretender.

NFC WEST

Los Angeles Rams: The Rams not only stumbled from first to worst in the NFC West last season, but their 5-12 record was the worst ever by a defending Super Bowl champion. They brought in new offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur while parting ways with cornerback Jalen Ramsey, linebacker Leonard Floyd and wideout Allen Robinson.

They kept quarterback Matthew Stafford, defensive tackle Aaron Donald and receiver Cooper Kupp. Oddsmakers don’t expect much improvement from the Rams, as their season win total is 6½, and we agree with that assessment. Pretender.

Seattle Seahawks: After trading QB Russell Wilson to the Broncos, the Seahawks surprised everyone by going 9-8 and securing a playoff berth behind QB Geno Smith, the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year.

Besides wideouts DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, Smith will have a new weapon in receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba once the rookie returns from wrist surgery.

The Legion of Boom is gone, and the defense needs some work. But the Seahawks should remain a contender.

San Francisco 49ers: The Niners lost in the NFC title game for the second straight season after losing QBs Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance to injuries. Making it that far was a testament to coach Kyle Shanahan, QB Brock Purdy and the NFL’s No. 1 scoring defense.

The 49ers have elite playmakers in running back Christian McCaffrey, receiver Deebo Samuel and tight end George Kittle. The defense is solid, led by defensive end Nick Bosa, the NFL’s reigning sack leader and Defensive Player of the Year. Contender.

Arizona Cardinals: The Cardinals crumbled last season, finishing 4-13 after going 11-6 and making the playoffs in 2021. QB Kyler Murray and receiver DeAndre Hopkins missed significant time with injuries, and Arizona’s No. 31 scoring defense couldn’t stop anyone.

The Cardinals ended the season on an seven-game losing streak, costing coach Kliff Kingsbury his job. Former Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon takes over as coach. The Cardinals have the league’s lowest season win total at 4½. Pretender.

NFC SOUTH

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: The Bucs somehow won the NFC South with an 8-9 record in QB Tom Brady’s final NFL season. Veteran QB Baker Mayfield will start and work with new offensive coordinator Dave Canales, who worked wonders with Geno Smith last season as the Seahawks QB coach.

We expect the Bucs to take a step back and oddsmakers agree. Tampa isn’t favored in a single game. Pretender.

Atlanta Falcons: Second-year QB Desmond Ridder takes over as starter for the Falcons, coming off five consecutive losing seasons. Atlanta featured a strong rushing attack last year and should be even better with rookie running back Bijan Robinson.

The Falcons brought in new defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen and added six new defensive starters via free agency. We’re bullish that these changes should result in a better record. But the Falcons are still a pretender.

New Orleans Saints: The Saints brought in former Raiders QB Derek Carr, who will have quality weapons in running back Alvin Kamara (when he returns from a three-game suspension) and now fully healthy wideout Michael Thomas.

The Saints ranked fifth in total defense and brought in former Browns defensive coordinator Joe Woods. The NFC South division title is there for the taking. Contender.

Carolina Panthers: Coach Matt Rhule was fired after Carolina’s 1-4 start and the Panthers went 6-6 the rest of the way under interim coach Steve Wilks. Veteran coach Frank Reich takes over with new offensive coordinator Thomas Brown and defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, both of whom were on the Rams staff under Sean McVay.

QB Bryce Young, the No. 1 overall draft pick, will start in Week 1. A new coach and rookie QB makes the Panthers a pretender.

NFC NORTH

Green Bay Packers: For the first time since 1992, the Packers will have a Week 1 starting QB not named Brett Favre or Aaron Rodgers. The Jordan Love era begins in Green Bay.

Coach Matt LaFleur guided the Packers to a 49-22 mark in four seasons with Rodgers under center. Without him, oddsmakers expect the Packers to take a step back as their season win total is 7½. We agree, as an unproven QB makes the Packers a pretender.

Minnesota Vikings: Kevin O’Connell’s rookie year as Vikings coach went better than expected as Minnesota went 13-4 and won the NFC North for the first time since 2017. The Vikings were an amazing 11-0 in one-score games and finished with a -3 point differential.

Brian Flores is the new defensive coordinator. QB Kirk Cousins is back with wideout Justin Jefferson, the NFL Offensive Player of the Year.

The ball bounced Minnesota’s way in every close game last season, which means some regression is expected. However, the Vikings remain a contender.

Chicago Bears: The Bears are all in on third-year QB Justin Fields. After one of the worst seasons in franchise history in which they went a league-worst 3-14 and allowed the most points in the NFL, the Bears traded the No. 1 draft pick to the Panthers for receiver D.J. Moore and four draft picks.

Oddsmakers expect Chicago to improve with a season win total of 7½. But the Bears are in complete rebuild mode. Pretender.

Detroit Lions: In coach Dan Campbell’s second season, the Lions improved from 3-13-1 to 9-8 and barely missed the playoffs. Campbell has clearly won the locker room and that has translated into winning games on the field.

The Lions have suddenly turned into an offensive juggernaut, with the NFL’s No. 5 scoring offense, and QB Jared Goff finished sixth in the league in passing yards. Defensive end Aidan Hutchinson had 9½ sacks and was named the 2022 NFL Rookie of the Year.

The Lions last won a division title in 1993, haven’t won a playoff game since 1991, have never appeared in a Super Bowl and last won an NFL championship in 1957. All of that horrible history could be coming to an end this season. Contender.

NFC EAST

Washington Commanders: Coach “Riverboat Ron” Rivera has yet to produce a winning record in three seasons in Washington. The Commanders have a new owner in Josh Harris, who bought the team from Daniel Snyder, and a new starting QB in Sam Howell. Washington also brought in former Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

The Commanders ranked third in total defense and should be stout again. Rivera might finally get his first winning season in Washington, but the Commanders are still a pretender.

Dallas Cowboys: History repeats itself. For the second straight season under coach Mike McCarthy, the Cowboys produced a 12-5 record and wild card playoff berth and lost in the postseason to the 49ers.

It’s now been 27 years since Dallas appeared in the NFC title game and won the Super Bowl. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is running out of patience with McCarthy, who will be calling the plays now that former offensive coordinator Kellen Moore is gone.

QB Dak Prescott tied for the league lead in interceptions with 15 in only 12 games. Dallas has enough talent to once again be in the playoff mix. Contender.

New York Giants: Brian Daboll was named NFL Coach of the Year after guiding the Giants to a 9-7-1 record — their first winning season since 2016 — and playoff berth in his first season in New York. QB Daniel Jones threw a career-low five interceptions and compiled career bests in completions and passing yards.

The big question is whether the Giants can put together back-to-back winning seasons for the first time since 2011 and 2012. Oddsmakers don’t think they can, as New York’s season win total 7½. There are many more talented teams in the NFC. Pretender.

Philadelphia Eagles: In coach Nick Sirianni’s second season in Philadelphia, the Eagles improved from 9-8 to 14-3 and won the NFC title before losing to the Chiefs in the Super Bowl. QB Jalen Hurts had a career year and Philadelphia led the league in total defense and sacks, with 70.

The Eagles are trying to become only the ninth Super Bowl loser ever to make it back to the NFL championship the next year. Losing offensive coordinator Shane Steichen and defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon doesn’t help their cause. However, the Eagles are still a very talented and hungry team that is certainly capable of bucking history. Contender.

