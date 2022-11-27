NFL BAD BEAT BLOG: Bengals take lead, favored to cover against Titans

Refresh often for minute-to-minute updates on the Raiders-Seahawks game and all of Sunday’s other NFL action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Welcome to Week 12 of the NFL season.

Top matchups include the Raiders visiting the Seattle Seahawks, the Cincinnati Bengals at the Tennessee Titans and the Green Bay Packers at the Philadelphia Eagles in the Sunday night game.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.

UPDATES

12:48 p.m.: FINAL: Commanders 19, Falcons 13. The Commanders intercepted Marcus Mariota in the end zone in the final minute and ended the game thanks to a running-into-the-punter penalty to cover as 3½-point favorites. The game stayed under the total of 40½.

12:43 p.m.: Marcus Mariota’s pass is deflected and picked off in the end zone by the Commanders with 58 seconds left. THe Commanders lead 19-13 and are covering as 3½-point favorites. The Falcons have three timeouts.

12:31 p.m.: Tee Higgins grabs the 27-yard touchdown from Joe Burrow and the Bengals lead 20-13 over the Titans early in the fourth quarter. The Bengals are -380 on the live line (Titans +290), total 42½.

12:29 p.m.: The Commanders punt away the ball to the Falcons leading 19-13 with 5:03 remaining in the fourth quarter. The Commanders are -550 on the live line (Falcons +400).

12:18 p.m.: Full disclosure, with seven games on the TV screen we didn’t notice that Trevor Siemian is quarterbacking the Bears, not Nathan Peterman. Not that it matters at this point with the Jets leading 31-10 at the start of the fourth quarter.

12:10 p.m.: Mike White is a golden god. Even his handoffs turn into touchdowns. Ty Johnson bolts 32 yards, and the Jets lead the Bears 31-10 with 2:28 left in the third quarter.

11:59 a.m.: Mike White’s third touchdown pass puts the Jets ahead 24-10 over the Bears with 6:35 remaining in the third quarter. They are going to build a statue of him in East Rutherford, N.J. The Jets are -2500 on the live line (Bears +1100), total 46½.

11:56 a.m.: Second-half line: Ravens -2½, total 21½.

11:53 a.m.: Sam Darnold with his version of the Holy Roller. The Panthers lead the Broncos 17-3 with 7:15 to go in the third quarter. The Panthers are -1400 on the live line (Broncos +800), total 32½.

11:52 a.m.: HALFTIME: Jaguars 10, Ravens 9. First-half winners: Jaguars +2½, under 21. Riley Patterson made a 22-yard field goal with nine seconds left in the second quarter to cash the money line on the underdogs. The Ravens aren’t very good.

11:41 a.m.: The weather is impacting a number of these games There’s wind in Tennessee and Cleveland. It looks rainy in Jets-Bears and Falcons-Commanders games.

11:36 a.m.: Second-half line: Dolphins -6½, total 20½.

11:34 a.m.: Second-half line: Titans -2, total 21½.

11:32 a.m.: HALFTIME: Dolphins 30, Texans 0. First-half winners: Dolphins -8½, over 23½. Tua Tagovailoa picked apart the Texans secondary, and the Dolphins defense added a touchdown. The Texans have 32 total yards and three first downs.

11:30 a.m.: HALFTIME: Titans 10, Bengals 10. First-half winners: Titans +½, under 20½. Caleb Shudak missed a 35-yard field-goal attempt with seven seconds left that would have cashed the Titans first-half money line and sent the total over.

11:28 a.m.: Second-half line: Broncos -1½, total 17.

Second-half line: Buccaneers -3, total 21.

Second-half line: Jets -1, total 18½.

11:25 a.m.: HALFTIME: Panthers 10, Broncos 3. First-half winners: Panthers +½, under 17½. Sam Darnold threw a first-quarter touchdown to D.J. Moore to help the Panthers cover.

11:24 a.m.: HALFTIME: Jets 17, Bears 10. First-half winners: Jets -4½, over 17½. Greg Zuerlein booted a 57-yard field goal with 12 seconds left in the second quarter to give the Jets the cover against the short-handed Bears.

11:22 a.m.: Second-half line: Commanders -3, total 21.

11:21 a.m.: HALFTIME: Browns 10, Buccaneers 10. First-half winners: Browns +2½, under 20½. Ryan Succop made a 42-yard field goal for the Buccaneers with 39 seconds left in the first half to run the Browns money-line tickets.

11:17 a.m.: HALFTIME: Falcons 10, Commanders 10. First-half winners: Falcons +3, over 19½. Marcus Mariota has a touchdown pass, and the Falcons’ vaunted rushing attack is churning out yardage for the underdogs. Joey Slye’s 30-yard field goal with 1:50 left in the half sent the total over. Younghoe Koo’s 58-yard attempt as time expired was short and would have cashed the Falcons money line.

11:12 a.m.: Scoop and score for the Dolphins, who now lead 27-0 with 4:59 remaining in the second quarter and are easily covering as 14-point favorites. The Texans have 18 yards on 20 total plays. Lovie Smith needs to retire from coaching. It was a good run.

10:56 a.m.: Anyone with a Derrick Henry first TD ticket just threw up in their mouth. He breaks free for a big play, but fumbled before the goal line. Treylon Burks recovered in the end zone for a Titans touchdown and a 10-3 lead with 11:15 left in the second quarter. The Titans are -200 on the live line (Bengals +165), total 43½.

10:51 a.m.: Jeff Wilson Jr.’s touchdown run puts the Dolphins up 17-0 over the Texans with 12:22 left in the second quarter. Miami is covering as 14-point favorites.

10:42 a.m.: After all that noise, the Bears are leading the Jets 10-7 early in the second quarter with Nathan Peterman steering the ship. The Bears are +155 on the live line (Jets -190), total 45½.

10:11 a.m.: Ravens (-3, 43, -165) at Jaguars (+145), 10:25 a.m.

10:07 a.m.: Big bets @CaesarsSports:

MASSIVE SAINTS BET ⚜️ A Michigan bettor put $260K on the Saints +10.5 (-130) Potential win: $200K pic.twitter.com/LYnBvNGNLp — Caesars Sportsbook (@CaesarsSports) November 27, 2022

Are the Dolphins a lock? An Arizona bettor put $25,550 on the Dolphins ML (-850) vs the Texans to win… $3,000 🧐 pic.twitter.com/GTlkswrw93 — Caesars Sportsbook (@CaesarsSports) November 27, 2022

10:02 a.m.: The Ravens-Jaguars game is in a weather delay and scheduled to begin at 10:25 a.m. Pacific time. Hold all tickets.

Just a little rain 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/sOGlOJBoZo — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 27, 2022

10:01 a.m.: We are off and running.

9:56 a.m.: Update from Station Casinos:

STN Sports Sunday Morning Outlook by percentage of betting tix: Ravens -4: 80.4% Panthers +1.5 52.4% Commanders -4 67.7% Bucs -3.5 71.7% Titans pk 66.9% Dolphins -14 77.5% Bears +750.4% — Steven Money, baby. (@STNSportsApp) November 27, 2022

9:48 a.m.: The story at BetMGM:

Public teams, NFL Week 12:

— 72% on Buccaneers -3

— 61% on Titans +1½

— 65% on Dolphins -14

— 69% on Commanders -4

— 86% on Ravens -3½

— 81% on Chargers -2½

— 81% on Seahawks -3½

— 67% on Rams +14½

— 62% on Eagles -6½

— 70% on Steelers +2½

Most bet player props:

— Terry McLaurin over 62½ receiving yards (-115)

— Jeff Wilson Jr. over 81½ rushing yards (-115)

— A.J. Dillon over 29½ rushing yards (-110)

— Miles Sanders over 66½ rushing yards (-115)

— Isaih Pacheco over 62½ rushing yards (-115)

9:45 a.m.: The outlook at Caesars Sportsbook:

NFL Week 12 splits ✍️ pic.twitter.com/VOOAQRRhm2 — Caesars Sportsbook (@CaesarsSports) November 27, 2022

9:20 a.m.: Bears backup QB Trevor Siemian, who was supposed to start in place of the injured Justin Fields, hurt his oblique in warmups and is out for today’s game against the Jets. Nathan Peterman will start for the Bears, and bettors have pounced. The line is up to Jets -7½ after being -6½ prior to warmups.

Since Nathan Peterman was announced as the starter, there have been TWO $100K+ bets on the Jets (-7.5) to cover. pic.twitter.com/Tlnoy97O85 — Caesars Sportsbook (@CaesarsSports) November 27, 2022

Here is today’s full schedule:

— Ravens (-3½, 43, -175) at Jaguars (+155), 10 a.m.

— Broncos (Pick, 36, -110) at Panthers (-110), 10 a.m.

— Falcons (+165) at Commanders (-3½, 40½, -185), 10 a.m.

— Buccaneers (-3, 42, -170) at Browns (+150), 10 a.m.

— Bengals (-1, 42½, -115) at Titans (-105), 10 a.m.

— Texans (+600) at Dolphins (-14, 47, -900), 10 a.m.

— Bears (+290) at Jets (-7½, 37½, -350), 10 a.m.

— Raiders (+180) at Seahawks (-4, 47½, -210), 1:05 p.m.

— Chargers (-2½, 48½, -140) at Cardinals (+120), 1:05 p.m.

— Rams (+800) at Chiefs (-15½, 42, -1400), 1:25 p.m.

— Saints (+340) at 49ers (-9, 43½, -410), 1:25 p.m.

— Packers (+240) at Eagles (-6½, 46, -280), 5:20 p.m.

Notable line movements:

— Jets from -6½ to -7½

— Bears-Jets total from 38 to 37½

— Commanders from -4 to -3½

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.