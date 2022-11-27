NFL BAD BEAT BLOG: Betting line climbs with 2 Bears QBs out

Refresh often for minute-to-minute updates on the Raiders-Broncos game and all of Sunday’s other NFL action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson, left, talks with Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields before an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) poses for photos with fans before the start of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Welcome to Week 12 of the NFL season.

Top matchups include the Raiders visiting the Seattle Seahawks, the Cincinnati Bengals at the Tennessee Titans and the Green Bay Packers at the Philadelphia Eagles in the Sunday night game.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.

UPDATES

9:45 a.m.: The outlook at Caesars Sportsbook:

NFL Week 12 splits ✍️ pic.twitter.com/VOOAQRRhm2 — Caesars Sportsbook (@CaesarsSports) November 27, 2022

9:20 a.m.: Bears backup QB Trevor Siemian, who was supposed to start in place of the injured Justin Fields, hurt his oblique in warmups and is out for today’s game against the Jets. Nathan Peterman will start for the Bears, and bettors have pounced. The line is up to Jets -7½ after being -6½ prior to warmups.

Since Nathan Peterman was announced as the starter, there have been TWO $100K+ bets on the Jets (-7.5) to cover. pic.twitter.com/Tlnoy97O85 — Caesars Sportsbook (@CaesarsSports) November 27, 2022

Here is today’s full schedule:

— Ravens (-3½, 43, -175) at Jaguars (+155), 10 a.m.

— Broncos (Pick, 36, -110) at Panthers (-110), 10 a.m.

— Falcons (+165) at Commanders (-3½, 40½, -185), 10 a.m.

— Buccaneers (-3, 42, -170) at Browns (+150), 10 a.m.

— Bengals (-1, 42½, -115) at Titans (-105), 10 a.m.

— Texans (+600) at Dolphins (-14, 47, -900), 10 a.m.

— Bears (+290) at Jets (-7½, 37½, -350), 10 a.m.

— Raiders (+180) at Seahawks (-4, 47½, -210), 1:05 p.m.

— Chargers (-2½, 48½, -140) at Cardinals (+120), 1:05 p.m.

— Rams (+800) at Chiefs (-15½, 42, -1400), 1:25 p.m.

— Saints (+340) at 49ers (-9, 43½, -410), 1:25 p.m.

— Packers (+240) at Eagles (-6½, 46, -280), 5:20 p.m.

Notable line movements:

— Jets from -6½ to -7½

— Bears-Jets total from 38 to 37½

— Commanders from -4 to -3½

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.