Betting

NFL BAD BEAT BLOG: Betting line climbs with 2 Bears QBs out

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 27, 2022 - 9:26 am
 
Updated November 27, 2022 - 9:27 am
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson, left, talks with Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields ...
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson, left, talks with Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields before an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) poses for photos with fans before the sta ...
Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) poses for photos with fans before the start of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Welcome to Week 12 of the NFL season.

Top matchups include the Raiders visiting the Seattle Seahawks, the Cincinnati Bengals at the Tennessee Titans and the Green Bay Packers at the Philadelphia Eagles in the Sunday night game.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.

UPDATES

9:45 a.m.: The outlook at Caesars Sportsbook:

9:20 a.m.: Bears backup QB Trevor Siemian, who was supposed to start in place of the injured Justin Fields, hurt his oblique in warmups and is out for today’s game against the Jets. Nathan Peterman will start for the Bears, and bettors have pounced. The line is up to Jets -7½ after being -6½ prior to warmups.

Here is today’s full schedule:

— Ravens (-3½, 43, -175) at Jaguars (+155), 10 a.m.

— Broncos (Pick, 36, -110) at Panthers (-110), 10 a.m.

— Falcons (+165) at Commanders (-3½, 40½, -185), 10 a.m.

— Buccaneers (-3, 42, -170) at Browns (+150), 10 a.m.

— Bengals (-1, 42½, -115) at Titans (-105), 10 a.m.

— Texans (+600) at Dolphins (-14, 47, -900), 10 a.m.

— Bears (+290) at Jets (-7½, 37½, -350), 10 a.m.

— Raiders (+180) at Seahawks (-4, 47½, -210), 1:05 p.m.

— Chargers (-2½, 48½, -140) at Cardinals (+120), 1:05 p.m.

— Rams (+800) at Chiefs (-15½, 42, -1400), 1:25 p.m.

— Saints (+340) at 49ers (-9, 43½, -410), 1:25 p.m.

— Packers (+240) at Eagles (-6½, 46, -280), 5:20 p.m.

Notable line movements:

— Jets from -6½ to -7½

— Bears-Jets total from 38 to 37½

— Commanders from -4 to -3½

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

PickDawgz.com handicapper Dana Lane (@DanaLaneSports) analyzes every Week 12 Sunday and Monday game, with odds, trends and final scores.

After the public finally gave up on the Raiders last week, they won and covered a game for the first time in a month in a 22-16 overtime victory at Denver.