NFL BAD BEAT BLOG: Favored Raiders grab first-half lead vs. Cardinals

Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold (14) talks with quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during drills at the NFL football team's training camp at Wofford College in Spartanburg, S.C., Thursday, July 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

Top matchups include the Raiders hosting the Arizona Cardinals, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the New Orleans Saints, the New England Patriots at the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Chicago Bears at the Green Bay Packers in the Sunday night game.

UPDATES

2:02 p.m.: Daniel Carlson doesn’t miss at Allegiant Stadium. The Raiders lead the Cardinals 10-0 with 11:40 left in the second quarter. The Raiders are -600 on the live line (Cardinals +420), total 46½.

1:54 p.m.: Good start for the Raiders, who lead the Cardinals 7-0 after the first quarter and are driving. The Raiders are -650 on the live line (Cardinals +450), total 48½.

1:40 p.m.: Adams was -115 to score a TD.

1:38 p.m.: Davante Adams hauls in the short TD pass from Derek Carr to cap a 15-play drive that gobbled up most of the first quarter. The Raiders lead 7-0 early in the first quarter.

1:24 p.m.: Here are the props we’ll be tracking for this afternoon’s Raiders-Cardinals game:

Team totals: Raiders 28½ (-110), Cardinals 23½ (under -120).

Alternate point spreads: Raiders +3½ (-380), -10½ (+200); Cardinals -3½ (+320), +10½ (-240).

General props: First score will be a touchdown (yes -180/no +160); largest lead 14½ points (over -130); longest TD 41½ yards; will there be a made field goal in the first quarter (yes even/no -120); will the game go to overtime (yes +1,000/no -2,000); will there be a defensive or special teams TD (yes +270/no -330); will there be a successful 2-point conversion (yes +270/no -330); will both teams make 33-yard or longer field goals (yes +110/no -130); will there be a lead change in the fourth quarter (yes +290/no -350); will either team score three straight times (yes -210/no +180); will there be a score in the final two minutes of the first half (yes -350/no +290); will the game be tied again after 0-0 (yes +110/no -130).

Raiders props: Derek Carr 24½ completions (over -120), 35½ attempts, 279½ passing yards, longest completion 38½ yards, 1½ TD passes (over -185), will throw an interception (yes/no -110); Josh Jacobs 61½ rushing yards; Davante Adams 92½ receiving yards, 7½ receptions, will score a TD (yes -115/no -105); Hunter Renfrow 49½ receiving yards; Darren Waller 49½ receiving yards; Daniel Carlson 6½ kicking points (over -130).

Cardinals props: Kyler Murray 24½ completions, 35½ attempts, 256½ passing yards, longest completion 35½ yards, 1½ TD passes, will throw an interception (yes +105/no -125), 30½ rushing yards; James Conner 50½ rushing yards; Marquise Brown 58½ receiving yards, will score a TD (yes +175/no -200); Matt Prater 6½ kicking points (over -120).

1:23 p.m.: FINAL: Dolphins 42, Ravens 38. Tua Tagovailoa tallied six touchdown passes, the last to Jaylen Waddle with 14 seconds left, and the Dolphins rallied to win as 3½-point underdogs. Lamar Jackson accounted for four touchdowns (three passing, one rushing) for the Ravens, who blew a 35-14 lead. The total went over 43½.

1:17 p.m.: The Dolphins lead. Incredible comeback engineered by Tua.

1:13 p.m.: FINAL: Buccaneers 20, Saints 10. Tampa Bay’s defense flexed its muscles for the second straight week and the Buccaneers covered as 2½-point road favorites. The total stayed under 43½.

1:12 p.m.: FINAL: Jets 31, Browns 30. Joe Flacco connected with rookie Garrett Wilson for a 15-yard touchdown with 22 seconds remaining, and the Jets rallied for the upset as 6-point underdogs. Browns kicker Cade York missed a key extra point, and the Jets recovered an onside kick late as they overcame a 30-17 deficit. The total of 38½ sailed over.

1:09 p.m.: FINAL: Lions 36, Commanders 27. Jared Goff has four touchdown passes, two to Amon-Ra St. Brown, to help the Lions cover as 1-point underdogs. The total easily covered 47½.

1:04 p.m.: FINAL: Giants 19, Panthers 16. Graham Gano made a 56-yard field goal with 3:34 remaining, and the Giants, a 1-point underdog, won a pillow fight against the Panthers. The total of 44 stayed under.

1:01 p.m.: FINAL: Patriots 17, Steelers 14. Mac Jones outplays Mitchell Trubisky, but the Patriots push as 3-point favorites. The score stayed under the total of 40.

12:58 p.m.: Baltimore, LOL.

12:57 p.m.: Cleveland, LOL.

12:48 p.m.: Here is the afternoon schedule with current lines, totals and money line:

— Falcons (+400) at Rams (-10, 45½, -500), 1:05 p.m.

— Seahawks (+320) at 49ers (-8½, 39½, -380), 1:05 p.m.

— Bengals (-7, 42, -330) at Cowboys (+270), 1:25 p.m.

— Texans (+400) at Broncos (-10, 45, -500), 1:25 p.m.

— Cardinals (+195) at Raiders (-5½, 51½, -230), 1:25 p.m.

12:46 p.m.: FINAL: Jaguars 24, Colts 0. Indianapois is a mess. Trevor Lawrence threw two touchdowns, and the Jaguars won outright as 3-point underdogs. The total of 43½ was not threatened.

12:44 p.m.: Amon-Ra St. Brown for MVP. The Lions lead the Commanders 36-21 with seven minutes left in the fourth quarter.

12:35 p.m.: Antonio Gibson scores on a 1-yard plunge for the Commanders to cut the Lions lead to 29-21. The two-point conversion is no good, but over 47½ cashes. The Lions are -700 on the live line (Commanders +475), total 58½.

12:28 p.m.: Nick Chubb dives into the end zone to give the Browns a 24-17 lead over the Jets and send the score over the total of 38½. The Browns are -800 on the live line (Jets +525), total 47½.

12:24 p.m.: Rivalry.

SAINTS ‼️ BUCS ‼️ BRAWL ‼️pic.twitter.com/fJ406OAXw3 — Caesars Sportsbook (@CaesarsSports) September 18, 2022

12:19 p.m.: Mitchell Trubisky tosses a TD pass to his tight end Pat Freiermuth and after a successful two-point conversion the Steelers trail the Patriots 17-14 early in the fourth quarter. Trubisky is still a wreck, though. The Patriots are -240 on the live line (Steelers +195), total 40½.

12:12 p.m.: The Commanders march 94 yards in seven plays, capped by Logan Thomas’ touchdown reception. The two-point conversion is successful to Jahan Dotson and it’s 22-15 Lions. The total closed at 47½. The Lions are -380 on the live line (Commanders (+290), total 51½.

11:57 a.m.: The boo birds are out in Pittsburgh for Mitchell Trubisky and they’re calling for Kenny Pickett. That didn’t take long. The Steelers get a field goal and trail the Patriots 10-6 with 5:44 left in the third quarter. The Patriots are -320 on the live line (Steelers +250), total 29½.

11:48 a.m.: Curtis Samuel gets blasted in the end zone but somehow holds on for the touchdown reception. Toughness. The Commanders trail the Lions 22-7 early in the third quarter. The Lions are -1300 on the live line (Commanders +750), total 50½.

11:44 a.m.: Notable line moves from the afternoon games:

— Raiders-Cardinals total from 51½ to 52

— 49ers from -9 to 8½ over Seahawks

— Falcons-Rams total from 45½ to 46

11:40 a.m.: Second-half line: Dolphins -2½, total 21½.

11:37 a.m.: HALFTIME: Ravens 28, Dolphins 7. First-half winners: Ravens -3, over 21. Lamar Jackson has more touchdown passes (3) than incompletions (2).

11:32 a.m.: Second-half line: Commanders -3, total 23.

11:30 a.m.: HALFTIME: Lions 22, Commanders 0. First-half winners: Lions -½, under 23½.

11:28 a.m.: Second-half line: Patriots Pick (-110), total 20.

11:26 a.m.: HALFTIME: Patriots 10, Steelers 3. First-half winners: Patriots -1, under 19. Nelson Agholor caught a 44-yard touchdown pass with 22 seconds left to help the Patriots cover.

11:25 a.m.: Second-half line: Browns -3½, total 20.

11:24 a.m.: Second-half line: Panthers -1, total 20½.

11:23 a.m.: HALFTIME: Giants 6, Panthers 6. First-half winners: Giants +½, under 21.

11:22 a.m.: HALFTIME: Browns 14, Jets 14. First-half winners: Jets +3½, over 18½. The Jets scored with 11 seconds left to cover as underdogs.

11:21 a.m.: Second-half line: Buccaneers -1, total 20½.

11:20 a.m.: Second-half line: Colts -1, total 21.

11:19 a.m.: HALFTIME: Jaguars 17, Colts 0. First-half winners: Jaguars +1½, under 21.

11:16 a.m.: HALFTIME: Saints 3, Buccaneers 0. First-half winners: Saints +½, under 21.

11:05 a.m.: It’s a Motown beatdown so far. Josh Reynolds with the TD reception and the Lions lead the Commanders 22-0 with 6:43 left in the second quarter. The Lions are -2000 on the live line (Commanders +1000), total 50½.

10:54 a.m.: Quick response from the Ravens, who lead 14-7 early in the second quarter. Rashod Bateman with a 75-yard catch and run for a touchdown. The Ravens are -300 on the live line (Dolphins +240), total 51½.

10:52 a.m.: That replay review in Baltimore is even more important now after the Dolphins drove 94 yards and tied the score at 7. The Dolphins are +120 on the live line (Ravens -150), total 44½.

10:48 a.m.: James Robinson outruns the Colts defense and the Jaguars lead 14-0. Indianapolis is in need of major repairs after 5½ quarters this season. The Jaguars are -400 on the live line (Colts +300), total 41½.

10:37 a.m.: Lamar Jackson was ruled short of the goal line to set up a fourth-and-goal. And the Ravens fumble the snap. Wow. Baltimore leads 7-0 and is -350 on the live line (Dolphins +270), total 40½.

10:34 a.m.: That Ravens touchdown is under review.

10:31 a.m.: Lamar Jackson caps a 17-play drive that chewed up more than 10 minutes off the clock and was straight out of the 1950s. Baltimore is -800 on the live line (Dolphins +525), total 47½.

10:30 a.m.: Mitchell Trubisky is still Mitchell Trubisky. The Patriots are -300 on the live line (Steelers +240), total 36½.

10:19 a.m.: The Giants drive stalls out after the turnover and they settle for a field goal to take a 6-0 lead over the Panthers. The Giants are -230 on the live line (Panthers +185), total 41½.

10:17 a.m.: The Browns take an early lead over the Jets as Nick Chubb runs it in. The Browns are -600 on the live line (Jets +420), total 38½.

10:16 a.m.: The Giants force their second turnover of the opening quarter and then convert a fourth down in Panthers territory. The Giants are -180 on the live line (Panthers +150), total 44½.

10:14 a.m.: The Patriots settle for a field goal and lead the Steelers 3-0 midway through the first quarter. New England is -230 on the live line (Steelers +185), total 37½.

10:03 a.m.: That was fast. The Ravens return the opening kickoff 103 yards for a touchdown and lead the Dolphins. Baltimore closed as 3½-point favorites.

9:59 a.m.: Late line movement:

— Commanders to -1 from Pick

9:56 a.m.: Late line movement:

— Browns to 6 from 6½

9:45 a.m.: Caesars Sportsbook reported that one Nevada bettor made three large wagers:

— $55K on Panthers (-110 ML)

— $55K on Commanders (-110 ML)

— $55K on Buccaneers -2½ (-110)

One Nevada bettor just made 3 HUGE bets: $55K on Panthers (-110 ML)

$55K on Commanders (-110 ML)

$55K on Buccaneers -2.5 (-110) pic.twitter.com/feYKXYE9sE — Caesars Sportsbook (@CaesarsSports) September 18, 2022

9:10 a.m.: A bettor at Caesars Sportsbook in New Jersey parlayed $10,000 on the Giants (-140 ML), Jets (+210 ML) and Seahawks +8½ (-110). The bettor stands to win $91,454.57.

🚨 BIG NFL SUNDAY PARLAY 🚨 A NJ bettor parlayed $10,000 on the Giants (-140 ML), Jets (+210 ML) and Seahawks +8.5 (-110) Potential win: $91,454.57 🤑 pic.twitter.com/tYbnebenMb — Caesars Sportsbook (@CaesarsSports) September 18, 2022

9:09 a.m.: WynnBET’s top-3 liabilities are:

— Falcons spread (+10, opened +13½) at Rams

— Panthers money line (-105, opened Even) at Giants

— Raiders’ spread (-5½, opened -2½) vs. Cardinals

Public teams in NFL Week 2 at @BetMGM

— 81% of bets on Bengals -7

— 71% of bets on Lions -1

— 69% of bets on Seahawks +9

— 66% of bets on Buccaneers -2½

— 64% of bets on Steelers +2½

Public teams in NFL Week 2 at @BetMGM 81% of bets on Bengals -7

71% of bets on Lions -1

69% of bets on Seahawks +9

66% of bets on Bucs -2.5

64% of bets on Steelers +2.5 — John Ewing 🦁 (@johnewing) September 18, 2022

Most bet (tickets) NFL player props for Sunday at @BetMGM

— Curtis Samuel OVER 3½ receptions

— Lamar Jackson OVER 30½ passing attempts

— Courtland Sutton OVER 57½ receiving yards

— Chase Edmonds OVER 22½ receiving yards

— D.J. Moore OVER 58½ receiving yards

9:05 a.m.: Here are some notable line moves this morning:

— Buccaneers-Saints total from 44 to 43½

— Panthers from Pick to -1

— Patriots-Steelers from 40½ to 40

— Bengals-Cowboys total from 41½ to 42

8:30 a.m.: Here is today’s full schedule of games:

— Dolphins (+155) at Ravens (-3½, 44, -175), 10 a.m.

— Jets (+225) at Browns (-6½, 38½, -265), 10 a.m.

— Commanders (-110) at Lions (Pick, 48, -110), 10 a.m.

— Colts (-3, 43½, -160) at JAGUARS (+140), 10 a.m.

— Buccaneers (-2½, 43½, -150) at Saints (+130), 10 a.m.

— Panthers (-1, 43½, -115) at Giants (-105), 10 a.m.

— Patriots (-3, 40, -155) at Steelers (+135), 10 a.m.

— Falcons (+400) at Rams (-10, 45½, -500), 1:05 p.m.

— Seahawks (+330) at 49ers (-9, 39½, -400), 1:05 p.m.

— Bengals (-7, 42, -330) at Cowboys (+270), 1:25 p.m.

— Texans (+400) at Broncos (-10, 45, -500), 1:25 p.m.

— Cardinals (+195) at Raiders (-5½, 51½, -230), 1:25 p.m.

— Bears (+375) at Packers (-10, 42, -450), 5:25 p.m.

