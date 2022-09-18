NFL BAD BEAT BLOG: Line moves on Panthers-Giants game

Refresh often for minute-to-minute updates on all of Sunday’s NFL action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold (14) talks with quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during drills at the NFL football team's training camp at Wofford College in Spartanburg, S.C., Thursday, July 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

Welcome to Week 2 of the NFL season.

Top matchups include the Raiders hosting the Arizona Cardinals, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the New Orleans Saints, the New England Patriots at the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Chicago Bears at the Green Bay Packers in the Sunday night game.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.

UPDATES

9:10 a.m.: A bettor at Caesars Sportsbook in New Jersey parlayed $10,000 on the Giants (-140 ML), Jets (+210 ML) and Seahawks +8.5 (-110). The bettor stands to win $91,454.57.

9:09 a.m.: WynnBET’s top-3 liabilities are:

— Falcons spread (+10, opened +13.5) at Rams

— Panthers money line (-105, opened Even) at Giants

— Raiders’ spread (-5½, opened -2½) vs. Cardinals

Public teams in NFL Week 2 at @BetMGM

— 81% of bets on Bengals -7

— 71% of bets on Lions -1

— 69% of bets on Seahawks +9

— 66% of bets on Buccaneers -2.5

— 64% of bets on Steelers +2.5

Most bet (tickets) NFL player props for Sunday at @BetMGM

— Curtis Samuel OVER 3½ receptions

— Lamar Jackson OVER 30½ passing attempts

— Courtland Sutton OVER 57½ receiving yards

— Chase Edmonds OVER 22½ receiving yards

— D.J. Moore OVER 58½ receiving yards

9:05 a.m.: Here are some notable line moves this morning:

— Buccaneers-Saints total from 44 to 43½

— Panthers from Pick to -1

— Patriots-Steelers from 40½ to 40

— Bengals-Cowboys total from 41½ to 42

8:30 a.m.: Here is today’s full schedule of games:

— Dolphins (+155) at Ravens (-3½, 44, -175), 10 a.m.

— Jets (+225) at Browns (-6½, 38½, -265), 10 a.m.

— Commanders (-110) at Lions (Pick, 48, -110), 10 a.m.

— Colts (-3, 43½, -160) at JAGUARS (+140), 10 a.m.

— Buccaneers (-2½, 43½, -150) at Saints (+130), 10 a.m.

— Panthers (-1, 43½, -115) at Giants (-105), 10 a.m.

— Patriots (-3, 40, -155) at Steelers (+135), 10 a.m.

— Falcons (+400) at Rams (-10, 45½, -500), 1:05 p.m.

— Seahawks (+330) at 49ers (-9, 39½, -400), 1:05 p.m.

— Bengals (-7, 42, -330) at Cowboys (+270), 1:25 p.m.

— Texans (+400) at Broncos (-10, 45, -500), 1:25 p.m.

— Cardinals (+195) at Raiders (-5½, 51½, -230), 1:25 p.m.

— Bears (+375) at Packers (-10, 42, -450), 5:25 p.m.

