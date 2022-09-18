78°F
jeff_german
Betting

NFL BAD BEAT BLOG: Line moves on Panthers-Giants game

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 18, 2022 - 9:33 am
 
Updated September 18, 2022 - 9:37 am
Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold (14) talks with quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during ...
Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold (14) talks with quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during drills at the NFL football team's training camp at Wofford College in Spartanburg, S.C., Thursday, July 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

Welcome to Week 2 of the NFL season.

Top matchups include the Raiders hosting the Arizona Cardinals, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the New Orleans Saints, the New England Patriots at the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Chicago Bears at the Green Bay Packers in the Sunday night game.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.

UPDATES

9:10 a.m.: A bettor at Caesars Sportsbook in New Jersey parlayed $10,000 on the Giants (-140 ML), Jets (+210 ML) and Seahawks +8.5 (-110). The bettor stands to win $91,454.57.

9:09 a.m.: WynnBET’s top-3 liabilities are:

— Falcons spread (+10, opened +13.5) at Rams

— Panthers money line (-105, opened Even) at Giants

— Raiders’ spread (-5½, opened -2½) vs. Cardinals

Public teams in NFL Week 2 at @BetMGM

— 81% of bets on Bengals -7

— 71% of bets on Lions -1

— 69% of bets on Seahawks +9

— 66% of bets on Buccaneers -2.5

— 64% of bets on Steelers +2.5

Most bet (tickets) NFL player props for Sunday at @BetMGM

— Curtis Samuel OVER 3½ receptions

— Lamar Jackson OVER 30½ passing attempts

— Courtland Sutton OVER 57½ receiving yards

— Chase Edmonds OVER 22½ receiving yards

— D.J. Moore OVER 58½ receiving yards

9:05 a.m.: Here are some notable line moves this morning:

— Buccaneers-Saints total from 44 to 43½

— Panthers from Pick to -1

— Patriots-Steelers from 40½ to 40

— Bengals-Cowboys total from 41½ to 42

8:30 a.m.: Here is today’s full schedule of games:

— Dolphins (+155) at Ravens (-3½, 44, -175), 10 a.m.

— Jets (+225) at Browns (-6½, 38½, -265), 10 a.m.

— Commanders (-110) at Lions (Pick, 48, -110), 10 a.m.

— Colts (-3, 43½, -160) at JAGUARS (+140), 10 a.m.

— Buccaneers (-2½, 43½, -150) at Saints (+130), 10 a.m.

— Panthers (-1, 43½, -115) at Giants (-105), 10 a.m.

— Patriots (-3, 40, -155) at Steelers (+135), 10 a.m.

— Falcons (+400) at Rams (-10, 45½, -500), 1:05 p.m.

— Seahawks (+330) at 49ers (-9, 39½, -400), 1:05 p.m.

— Bengals (-7, 42, -330) at Cowboys (+270), 1:25 p.m.

— Texans (+400) at Broncos (-10, 45, -500), 1:25 p.m.

— Cardinals (+195) at Raiders (-5½, 51½, -230), 1:25 p.m.

— Bears (+375) at Packers (-10, 42, -450), 5:25 p.m.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. (26) reaches for the ball for an interception ...
NFL betting breakdown: Week 2
By / RJ

Systemplays.com handicapper Doug Fitz (@fitz_doug) analyzes every NFL Week 2 game, with trends and final scores.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) throws the ball during the second half of a NFL football gam ...
NFL betting trends — Week 2: Raiders 2-3 ATS as home favorites
By Bruce Marshall Special to the / RJ

The Cardinals covered their first seven on the road last season. They are 16-6 ATS in the first seven weeks of the season, but were crushed in the opener by the Chiefs.