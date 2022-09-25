NFL BAD BEAT BLOG: Packers strongly favored after jumping on Bucs

Refresh often for minute-to-minute updates on all of Sunday’s NFL action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Carlton Davis III and Lavonte David try to stop Green Bay Packers' Aaron Jones during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) carries the ball against the Las Vegas Raiders in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Tennessee Titans tight end Geoff Swaim (87) celebrates after catching a touchdown pass against the Las Vegas Raiders in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr warms up before an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) warms up before an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) aims a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee )

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Khalen Saunders (99) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) is sacked by Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick (7) and defensive end Brandon Graham (55) during the first half of NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

Carolina Panthers defensive end Marquis Haynes Sr. (98) recovers a fumble and runs in for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)

Chicago Bears running back Khalil Herbert, center, reaches over offensive tackle Braxton Jones, right, to score a touchdown against the Houston Texans during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) is pressured by Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Travon Walker (44) during the first half of an NFL football game in Inglewood, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) passes against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half of an NFL football game in Inglewood, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Welcome to Week 3 of the NFL season.

Top matchups include the Raiders at the Tennessee Titans, the Buffalo Bills at the Miami Dolphins, the Green Bay Packers at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the San Francisco 49ers at the Denver Broncos in the Sunday night game.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.

UPDATES

2:53 p.m.: HALFTIME: Seahawks 20, Falcons 17. First-half winners: Seahawks -½, over 20½. Jason Myers booted a 31-yard field goal with five seconds remaining in the second quarter to give the Seahawks the cover.

2:42 p.m.: Second-half line: Buccaneers -2½, total 20½.

2:40 p.m.: Second-half line: Chargers -6½, total 23½.

2:37 p.m.: HALFTIME: Packers 14, Buccaneers 3. First-half winners: Packers +½, under 20½. The Packers fumbled at the goal line with 2:02 left in the second quarter to keep the total under.

2:33 p.m.: HALFTIME: Jaguars 16, Chargers 7. First-half winners: Jaguars +3½, under 22. The Jaguars booted a field goal with 1:02 remaining in the first half to send the total over.

2:09 p.m.: Must be the warm weather in Tampa because Aaron Rodgers decided to show up this week. The Packers lead the Buccaneers 14-3 with 8:44 left in the second quarter. The Packers are -350 on the live line (Buccaneers +270), total 44½.

1:56 p.m.: Maybe Justin Herbert should have sat this one out after all. The Jaguars lead the Chargers 6-0 with 12:21 left in the second quarter. The Jaguars are -145 on the live line (Chargers +115), total 41½.

1:42 p.m.: Romeo Doubs making UNR proud with the touchdown reception. The Packers lead the Buccaneers 7-3 late in the first quarter. The Packers are -170 on the live line (Buccaneers +140), total 44½.

1:19 p.m.: FINAL: Bengals 27, Jets 12. Joe Burrow finished with three touchdown passes, and the Bengals covered as 6½-point chalk. The game went under the total of 46.

1:17 p.m.: FINAL: Vikings 28, Lions 24. The Vikings scored with 45 seconds left but didn’t cover as 6½-point chalk. K.J. Osborn’s winning touchdown reception and Greg Joseph’s extra point put the game over the total of 51½.

1:16 p.m: FINAL: Dolphins 21, Bills 19. Tua Tagovailoa returned in the second half after being injured and led the Dolphins to the outright win as 4½-point underdogs. The game stayed under the total of 54.

Ken Dorsey was displeased with the end of the Bills-Dolphins game. 😱 pic.twitter.com/EIf0EHQd9T — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 25, 2022

1:14 p.m.: FINAL: Eagles 24, Commanders 8. Jalen Hurts had three touchdown passes and the Eagles covered as 5½-point favorites. The game stayed well under the total of 47.

1:10 p.m.: FINAL: Titans 24, Raiders 22. The Raiders missed a two-point conversion with 1:14 remaining in the fourth quarter, and fell to 0-3. The Titans won outright as 2-point underdogs, and the total went over 45½.

1:08 p.m.: Raiders need to work on their two-point conversions. But the over is in. Titans 24, Raiders 22 with 1:14 remaining.

1:07 p.m.: FINAL: Ravens 37, Patriots 26. Lamar Jackson tossed four touchdowns, and the Ravens covered as 2½-point favorites. The game went over the total of 45.

1:05 p.m.: FINAL: Panthers 22, Saints 14. The Panthers defense set the tone in the victory as 2-point underdogs. The game stayed under the total of 41.

1:04 p.m.: FINAL: Colts 20, Chiefs 17. Jelani Woods caught a 12-yard touchdown pass from Matt Ryan with 24 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, and the Colts won outright as 4½-point underdogs. The game stayed under the total of 51.

1:01 p.m.: Here is this afternoon’s schedule:

— Jaguars (+210) at Chargers (-6½, 45, -250), 1:05 p.m.

— Packers (+105) at Buccaneers (-1½, 42, -125), 1:25 p.m.

— Falcons (Even) at Seahawks (-1, 43½, -120), 1:25 p.m.

— Rams (-3½, 48½, -180) at Cardinals (+160), 1:25 p.m.

12:59 p.m.: FINAL: Bears 23, Texans 20. Cairo Santos booted the winning field goal as time expired, and the -3 spread pushed. The game went over the total of 39.

12:54 p.m.: Derek Carr connects with Mack Hollins for 48 yards and the Raiders have a pulse at the two-minute warning. The Titans lead 24-16 and are -650 on the live line (Raiders +450).

12:43 p.m.: The Daniel Carlson 6½ kicking points (over -120) prop has been money so far. He hits his third field goal and the Raiders trail the Titans 24-16 with 3:29 remaining in the fourth quarter. The Titans are -1600 on the live line (Raiders +800).

12:25 p.m.: Derek Carr throws a costly interception in the end zone and the Raiders squander an opportunity with 9:22 left in the fourth quarter. The Titans lead 24-13 and are -5000 on the live line (Raiders +1600), total 46½.

12:22 p.m.: Justin Herbert is active for the Chargers.

this just in pic.twitter.com/oSCa2c8FYh — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) September 25, 2022

12:16 p.m.: Big line movement. Chargers now -6½ over the Jaguars. The total is 46½.

12:10 p.m.: END OF THE THIRD QUARTER. Titans 24, Raiders 13. “Titans are driving looking to extend their lead.” That’s what the TV said. Titans are -900 on the live line (Raiders +575), total 51½.

11:54 a.m.: Interception. Old man Willie … no, not really. It was No. 30. Titans 24, Raiders 13. The Titans are -350 on the live line (Raiders +270), total 54½.

11:52 a.m.: New second-half line: Bengals -2, total 22½.

11:47 a.m.: Correction: Bengals 20, Jets 9.

11:46 a.m.: Second-half line: Bengals -2, total 23.

11:44 a.m.: HALFTIME: Bengals 20, Jets 6. First-half winners: Bengals -3½, over 22½.

11:42 a.m.: Second-half line: Eagles -2½, total 22.

11:40 a.m.: HALFTIME: Eagles 24, Commanders 0. First-half winners: Eagles -3½, over 23½. Jalen Hurts threw a touchdown pass on the final play of the half to send the total over.

11:39 a.m.: HALFTIME: Chiefs 14, Colts 10. First-half winners: Chiefs -3, under 25½. The Chiefs scored with less than two minutes remaining to get the cover.

11:37 a.m.: Second-half line: Bears -1½, total 19½.

11:36 a.m.: Second-half line: Chiefs -2, total 25½.

11:35 a.m.: Second-half line: Vikings -3, total 26.

11:34 a.m.: Second-half line: Bills -3½, total 27.

11:32 a.m.: HALFTIME: Lions 14, Vikings 14. First-half winners: Lions +3½ (-120), over 25½. The Vikings scored a touchdown with 1:12 to cover the over.

11:31 a.m.: HALFTIME: Texans 14, Bears 13. First-half winners: Texans +2½, over 19.

11:30 a.m.: HALFTIME: Bills 14, Dolphins 14. First-half winners: Dolphins +3, over 27.

11:29 a.m.: Second-half line: Ravens -½, total 23.

11:28 a.m.: Second-half line: Saints -3, total 20.

11:27 a.m.: HALFTIME: Ravens 14, Patriots 13. First-half winners: Ravens -½, over 21½.

11:24 a.m.: HALFTIME: Panthers 13, Saints 0. First-half winners: Panthers -½, under 19½.

11:23 a.m.: Second-half line: Raiders -5, total 24.

11:19 a.m.: HALFTIME: Titans 24, Raiders 10. First-half winners: Titans +½, over 22. The Titans scored touchdowns on their first three possessions and the total covered without a sweat.

10:59 a.m.: Chase Daniel reportedly will start for the Chargers in place of Justin Herbert today. Los Angeles now -3 against the Jaguars.

10:56 a.m.: The Titans are 3-for-3. Ryan Tannehill plunges in for Tennessee’s third touchdown, and the Raiders trail 21-10 with 4:55 left in the second quarter. The Titans are -300 on the live line (Raiders +240), total 59½.

10:52 a.m.: The Bills have a 14-7 lead over the Dolphins with 11:59 left in the second quarter.

🚨 𝐁𝐈𝐆 𝐁𝐄𝐓 𝐀𝐋𝐄𝐑𝐓 🚨 One of our customers has bet $165 THOUSAND on Miami-Buffalo to go OVER 53.5 points this afternoon. Potential Payout: $315,030 🤯 pic.twitter.com/njXODLkmhk — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) September 25, 2022

10:48 a.m.: Davante Adams was +105 to score a TD.

10:46 a.m.: Derek Carr finds Davante Adams near the back of the end zone, and Adams gets both feet down. The Raiders are back in the game, trailing 14-10. The Titans are -145 on the live line (Raiders +115), total 56½.

10:36 a.m.: Derrick Henry plows into the end zone and Tennessee has touchdowns on both of its drives. Titans 14, Raiders 3 with 14:25 left in the second quarter. The Titans are -250 on the live line (Raiders +200), total 52½.

10:33 a.m.: END OF THE FIRST QUARTER. Titans 7, Raiders 3. Tennessee has the ball deep in Raiders territory. The Titans are -200 on the live line (Raiders +165), total 50½.

10:27 a.m.: Tough beat for Amon-Ra St. Brown first TD bettors.

10:24 a.m.: Daniel Carlson is 6-for-6 this season on field goals. The Raiders trail the Titans 7-3 late in the first quarter. The Titans are -135 on the live line (Raiders +105), total 47½.

10:18 a.m.: The Colts have an early 7-0 lead over the Chiefs.

🚨 BIG COLTS BET 🚨 A Nevada bettor put $100,000 on the Colts ML (+200) vs the Chiefs today 🧲 Potential win: $200,000 pic.twitter.com/bcYvy8atxv — Caesars Sportsbook (@CaesarsSports) September 25, 2022

10:16 a.m.: Here are the props we’ll be tracking for this morning’s Raiders-Titans game:

Team totals: Raiders 23½ (-110), Titans 21½ (-110).

Alternate point spreads: Raiders -7½ (+220), +3½ (-210); Titans +7½ (-260), -3½ (+180).

General props: First score will be a touchdown (yes -160/no +140); largest lead 14½ points (under -130); longest TD 38½ yards; will there be a made field goal in the first quarter (yes +105/no -125); will the game go to overtime (yes +1,000/no -2,000); will there be a defensive or special teams TD (yes +280/no -340); will there be a successful 2-point conversion (yes +340/no -410); will both teams make 33-yard or longer field goals (yes +110/no -130); will there be a lead change in the fourth quarter (yes +270/no -330); will either team score three straight times (yes -180/no +160); will there be a score in the final two minutes of the first half (yes -330/no +270); will the game be tied again after 0-0 (yes +110/no -130).

Raiders props: Derek Carr 23½ completions (over -120), 35½ attempts, 262½ passing yards, longest completion 36½ yards, 1½ TD passes (over -130), will throw an interception (yes Even/no -120); Davante Adams 84½ receiving yards, 6½ receptions (over -140), will score a TD (yes +105/no -125); Darren Waller 51½ receiving yards, 4½ receptions (over -120), will score a TD (yes +170/no -190); Daniel Carlson 6½ kicking points (over -120).

Titans props: Ryan Tannehill 19½ completions (under -120), 29½ attempts, 209½ passing yards, longest completion 32½ yards, 1½ TD passes (under -180), will throw an interception (yes/no -110); Derrick Henry 79½ rushing yards, will score a TD (yes/no -110); Robert Woods 40½ receiving yards; Treylon Burks 41½ receiving yards; Randy Bullock 6½ kicking points.

10:12 a.m.: The Raiders let tight end Geoff Swaim leak into the flat and he hauls in the short touchdown pass from Ryan Tannehill. Tennessee chewed up 7:38 off the clock and leads 7-0. The Titans are -180 on the live line (Raiders +150), total 47½.

10:08 a.m.: The Bears helmets look like Mater Dei ripoffs.

10:07 a.m.: Raiders defense getting gashed on this opening drive.

9:58 a.m.: Eagles down to -5½ at the Commanders.

9:52 a.m.: More late line moves:

— Bills-Dolphins total from 54½ to 54

— Lions-Vikings total from 52 to 51½

9:45 a.m.: Some notable bets from Caesars Sportsbook:

HUGE bet on the Patriots A bettor from AZ put $110K on the Patriots ML (+130) vs the Ravens today 😳 pic.twitter.com/zYddpF6CeY — Caesars Sportsbook (@CaesarsSports) September 25, 2022

A Michigan bettor put $240 on the Chargers to be the lowest scoring team of the week at +8000 🧐 Potential win: $19,200 pic.twitter.com/fGvmy1ZXmo — Caesars Sportsbook (@CaesarsSports) September 25, 2022

Oh, and this one.

A New York bettor put $0.25 on there being NO overtime in Bengals-Jets at -5004… Yes, 25 cents. pic.twitter.com/lqSf94ybp9 — Caesars Sportsbook (@CaesarsSports) September 25, 2022

8:55 a.m.: Here are some notable line moves this morning:

— Bills-Dolphins total from 53½ to 54½

— Bengals from -6 to -6½

— Bengals-Jets total from 45½ to 46

— Vikings from -6 to -6½

— Lions-Vikings total from 51½ to 52

— Eagles from -6½ to -6

8:54 a.m.: Here is the schedule of this morning’s games:

— Ravens (-2½, 45, -140) at Patriots (+120), 10:05 a.m.

— Bills (-4½, 54½, -200) at Dolphins (+175), 10:05 a.m.

— Bengals (-6½, 46 -275) at Jets (+235), 10:05 a.m.

— Saints (-2, 41, -135) at Panthers (+115), 10:05 a.m.

— Lions (+235) at Vikings (-6½, 52, -275), 10:05 a.m.

— Chiefs (-4½, 51, -220) at Colts (+190), 10:05 a.m.

— Raiders (-2, 45½, -130) at Titans (+110), 10:05 a.m.

— Eagles (-6, 47, -260) at Commanders (+220), 10:05 a.m.

— Texans (+140) at Bears (-3, 39, -160), 10:05 a.m.

8:53 a.m.: Most bet (tickets) player props for NFL Week 3 at @BetMGM

— Garrett Wilson OVER 48½ receiving yards

— Treylon Burks OVER 40½ receiving yards

— Kyle Pitts OVER 52½ receiving yards

Most bet (tickets) player props for NFL Week 3 at @BetMGM Garrett Wilson OVER 48.5 receiving yards Treylon Burks OVER 40.5 receiving yards Kyle Pitts OVER 52.5 receiving yards — John Ewing 🦁 (@johnewing) September 25, 2022

8:52 a.m.: Most popular NFL Week 3 player prop bets at @CaesarsSports

— Over by tickets: Miles Sanders rushing yards (now 63½)

— Over by money: Patrick Mahomes rushing yards (11½)

— Under by tickets: Travis Etienne rushing yards (25½)

— Under by money: Alec Pierce receiving yards (23½)

Most popular NFL Week 3 player prop bets at @CaesarsSports… Over by tickets: Miles Sanders rushing yards (now 63.5) Over by money: Patrick Mahomes rushing yards (11.5) Under by tickets: Travis Etienne rushing yards (25.5) Under by money: Alec Pierce receiving yards (23.5) — Max Meyer (@TheMaxMeyer) September 25, 2022



8:51 a.m.: WynnBET’s top-3 liabilities for the week are:

— Carolina Panthers’ spread (+2½, opened +2½) vs. New Orleans Saints

— Miami Dolphins’ spread (+4½, opened +5) vs. Buffalo Bills

— Cincinnati Bengals’ spread (-6, opened -4) at New York Jets

The top-3 most-bet teams on the point spread in terms of handle are:

— Carolina Panthers (+2½, opened +2½) vs. New Orleans Saints

— Miami Dolphins (+4½, opened +5) vs. Buffalo Bills

— Washington Commanders (+6½, opened +3 (-120)) vs. Philadelphia Eagles

The top-3 most-bet teams on the point spread in terms of ticket count are:

— Kansas City Chiefs (-5½, opened -6) at Indianapolis Colts

— Baltimore Ravens (-2½, opened -2½) at New England Patriots

— Buffalo Bills (-4½, opened -5) at Miami Dolphins

8:50 a.m.: Public teams (+70% of bets) in Week 3 at @BetMGM

— 81% of bets on Ravens -2½ at Patriots

— 81% on Chiefs -5½ at Colts

— 80% on Bengals -6 at Jets

— 77% on Bills -4½ at Dolphins

— 74% on 49ers -1½ at Broncos

— 70% on Lions +5½ at Vikings

Public teams (+70% of bets) in Week 3 at @BetMGM 81% of bets on Ravens -2.5 at NE

81% on Chiefs -5.5 at IND

80% on Bengals -6 at NYJ

77% on Bills -4.5 at MIA

74% on 49ers -1.5 at DEN

70% on Lions +5.5 at MIN — John Ewing 🦁 (@johnewing) September 25, 2022

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.