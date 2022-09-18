NFL BAD BEAT BLOG: Raiders lead at halftime, favored vs. Cardinals

Refresh often for minute-to-minute updates on all of Sunday’s NFL action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a touchdown catch next to Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) is sacked by Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) reaches for a ball in the end zone but cannot make the catch next to Arizona Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) is sacked by Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates after a touchdown reception during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) makes a touchdown catch against Washington Commanders cornerback William Jackson III (3) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Lon Horwedel)

Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) makes a catch during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Lon Horwedel)

Detroit Lions safety Will Harris (25) tackles Washington Commanders wide receiver Jahan Dotson (1) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Lon Horwedel)

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) makes a catch against Washington Commanders safety Darrick Forrest (22) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Washington Commanders running back Antonio Gibson (24) dives to the end zone for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Lon Horwedel)

Miami Dolphins wide receivers Tyreek Hill, foreground, and Jaylen Waddle (17) celebrate at the end of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle has the ball knocked away from him by Baltimore Ravens cornerback Damarion Williams during the fourth quarter of a football game, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey attempts to stop Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) runs during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022 in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Damarion Williams (22) breaks up a pass intended for Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022 in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David and safety Logan Ryan force a fumble by New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram II during the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram II is tackled by Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. during the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady passes against the New Orleans Saints during the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Jamel Dean intercepts a pass intended for New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave during the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Indianapolis Colts tight end Mo Alie-Cox (81) attempts to make a catch over Jacksonville Jaguars safety Rayshawn Jenkins (2) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. Alie-Cox was ruled out-of-bounds on the play. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) throws a pass for a touchdown to wide receiver Christian Kirk (13) over Indianapolis Colts safety Julian Blackmon (32) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) takes the snap form center Luke Fortner (79) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson (25) runs in for a touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan (2) is sacked by Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Roy Robertson-Harris (95) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) jumps over New England Patriots safety Devin McCourty (32) in the second half during an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Justin Berl)

New England Patriots running back Damien Harris (37) carries the ball in the fourth quarter during an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Justin Berl)

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) begins his slide after a short gain with Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Myles Jack (51) defending during the second half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. The Patriots won 17-14. (AP Photo/Phil Pavely)

Welcome to Week 2 of the NFL season.

Top matchups include the Raiders hosting the Arizona Cardinals, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the New Orleans Saints, the New England Patriots at the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Chicago Bears at the Green Bay Packers in the Sunday night game.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.

UPDATES

4:09 p.m.: The Bengals have tied it up in Texas. Tee Higgins hauls in a 5-yard touchdown pass from Joe Burrow and the two-point conversion was successful. A 19-play drive that lasted nearly nine minutes. It’s 17-17 and the Bengals are -135 on the live line. The Cowboys are -130.

4:03 p.m.: FINAL: Rams 31, Falcons 27. Matthew Stafford finished with three touchdown passes, and the Rams withstood a late rally by the Falcons but failed to cover as 10-point favorites. The game went over the total of 45½.

3:57 p.m.: FINAL: 49ers 27, Seahawks 7. 49ers quarterback Trey Lance was carted off early in the first quarter with a right ankle injury. But Jimmy Garoppolo threw for one score and ran for another, as the 49ers covered -8½. The total stayed under 39½.

3:45 p.m.: Falcons are in business after recovering a fumble. What a turn of events in Los Angeles.

3:42 p.m.: Touchdown, Falcons. Blocked punt. Rams are no longer covering with 4:57 to play in the fourth quarter. It’s 31-25. The Rams are -700 on the live line (Falcons +575).

3:32 p.m.: The Raiders tack on a field goal and lead the Cardinals 23-7 late in the third quarter. Daniel Carlson was -130 to go over 6½ kicking points.

3:29 p.m.: The Falcons score midway through the fourth quarter to send the total of 45½ over. The Rams lead 31-17.

3:21 p.m.: Raiders 20, Cardinals 7 with 6:03 left in the third quarter. Greg Dortch hauled in the 5-yard pass from Kyler Murray. The Raiders are -1600 on the live line (Cardinals +850), total 43½.

Betting results for every morning game — full game, first half and second half — are listed at the bottom of this story, along with some key boxscore stats.

2:57 p.m.: Second-half line: Broncos -5½, total 21.

2:55 p.m.: HALFTIME: Texans 6, Broncos 6. First-half winners: Texans +6½, under 23.

2:50 p.m.: Second-half line: Bengals -7, total 21½.

2:48 p.m.: Second-half line: Raiders Pick (-110), total 24.

2:46 p.m.: HALFTIME: Cowboys 17, Bengals 3. First-half winners: Cowboys +4, under 21. The Cowboys kicked a late field goal, but it wasn’t enough to send the total over.

2:44 p.m.: HALFTIME: Raiders 20, Cardinals 0. First-half winners: Raiders -3, under 25½. Derek Carr picked apart the Cardinals defense, but the total stayed under.

2:33 p.m.: Greg Gumbel: “Throwing on the run, Murray came up short on that pass down the sideline.” LOL. Murray. Short.

2:32 p.m.: Second-half line: 49ers -1, total 19½.

2:30 p.m.: HALFTIME: 49ers 20, Seahawks 0. First-half winners: 49ers -6, push 20. Fullback Kyle Juszczyk punched it in from 1 yard out with 1:26 remaining in the second quarter and the extra point pushed the total.

2:27 p.m.: Second-half line: Rams -3½, total 21½.

2:24 p.m.: HALFTIME: Rams 21, Falcons 3. First-half winners: Rams -7, over 21½. The Rams came up with a late interception, and Cooper Kupp hauled in a pass from Matthew Stafford with 14 seconds left in the second quarter to send the total over.

2:17 p.m.: The end zone fade actually worked. Shocker. Darren Waller hauls in the Derek Carr pass with seven minutes remaining in the second quarter. The Raiders lead the Cardinals 17-0. The Raiders are -2000 on the live line (Cardinals +1000), total 47½.

2:02 p.m.: Daniel Carlson doesn’t miss at Allegiant Stadium. The Raiders lead the Cardinals 10-0 with 11:40 left in the second quarter. The Raiders are -600 on the live line (Cardinals +420), total 46½.

1:54 p.m.: Good start for the Raiders, who lead the Cardinals 7-0 after the first quarter and are driving. The Raiders are -650 on the live line (Cardinals +450), total 48½.

1:40 p.m.: Adams was -115 to score a TD.

1:38 p.m.: Davante Adams hauls in the short TD pass from Derek Carr to cap a 15-play drive that gobbled up most of the first quarter. The Raiders lead 7-0 early in the first quarter.

1:24 p.m.: Here are the props we’ll be tracking for this afternoon’s Raiders-Cardinals game:

Team totals: Raiders 28½ (-110), Cardinals 23½ (under -120).

Alternate point spreads: Raiders +3½ (-380), -10½ (+200); Cardinals -3½ (+320), +10½ (-240).

General props: First score will be a touchdown (yes -180/no +160); largest lead 14½ points (over -130); longest TD 41½ yards; will there be a made field goal in the first quarter (yes even/no -120); will the game go to overtime (yes +1,000/no -2,000); will there be a defensive or special teams TD (yes +270/no -330); will there be a successful 2-point conversion (yes +270/no -330); will both teams make 33-yard or longer field goals (yes +110/no -130); will there be a lead change in the fourth quarter (yes +290/no -350); will either team score three straight times (yes -210/no +180); will there be a score in the final two minutes of the first half (yes -350/no +290); will the game be tied again after 0-0 (yes +110/no -130).

Raiders props: Derek Carr 24½ completions (over -120), 35½ attempts, 279½ passing yards, longest completion 38½ yards, 1½ TD passes (over -185), will throw an interception (yes/no -110); Josh Jacobs 61½ rushing yards; Davante Adams 92½ receiving yards, 7½ receptions, will score a TD (yes -115/no -105); Hunter Renfrow 49½ receiving yards; Darren Waller 49½ receiving yards; Daniel Carlson 6½ kicking points (over -130).

Cardinals props: Kyler Murray 24½ completions, 35½ attempts, 256½ passing yards, longest completion 35½ yards, 1½ TD passes, will throw an interception (yes +105/no -125), 30½ rushing yards; James Conner 50½ rushing yards; Marquise Brown 58½ receiving yards, will score a TD (yes +175/no -200); Matt Prater 6½ kicking points (over -120).

1:23 p.m.: FINAL: Dolphins 42, Ravens 38. Tua Tagovailoa tallied six touchdown passes, the last to Jaylen Waddle with 14 seconds left, and the Dolphins rallied to win as 3½-point underdogs. Lamar Jackson accounted for four touchdowns (three passing, one rushing) for the Ravens, who blew a 35-14 lead. The total went over 43½.

1:17 p.m.: The Dolphins lead. Incredible comeback engineered by Tua.

1:13 p.m.: FINAL: Buccaneers 20, Saints 10. Tampa Bay’s defense flexed its muscles for the second straight week and the Buccaneers covered as 2½-point road favorites. The total stayed under 43½.

1:12 p.m.: FINAL: Jets 31, Browns 30. Joe Flacco connected with rookie Garrett Wilson for a 15-yard touchdown with 22 seconds remaining, and the Jets rallied for the upset as 6-point underdogs. Browns kicker Cade York missed a key extra point, and the Jets recovered an onside kick late as they overcame a 30-17 deficit. The total of 38½ sailed over.

1:09 p.m.: FINAL: Lions 36, Commanders 27. Jared Goff has four touchdown passes, two to Amon-Ra St. Brown, to help the Lions cover as 1-point underdogs. The total easily covered 47½.

1:04 p.m.: FINAL: Giants 19, Panthers 16. Graham Gano made a 56-yard field goal with 3:34 remaining, and the Giants, a 1-point underdog, won a pillow fight against the Panthers. The total of 44 stayed under.

1:01 p.m.: FINAL: Patriots 17, Steelers 14. Mac Jones outplays Mitchell Trubisky, but the Patriots push as 3-point favorites. The score stayed under the total of 40.

12:58 p.m.: Baltimore, LOL.

12:57 p.m.: Cleveland, LOL.

12:48 p.m.: Here is the afternoon schedule with current lines, totals and money line:

— Falcons (+400) at Rams (-10, 45½, -500), 1:05 p.m.

— Seahawks (+320) at 49ers (-8½, 39½, -380), 1:05 p.m.

— Bengals (-7, 42, -330) at Cowboys (+270), 1:25 p.m.

— Texans (+400) at Broncos (-10, 45, -500), 1:25 p.m.

— Cardinals (+195) at Raiders (-5½, 51½, -230), 1:25 p.m.

12:46 p.m.: FINAL: Jaguars 24, Colts 0. Indianapois is a mess. Trevor Lawrence threw two touchdowns, and the Jaguars won outright as 3-point underdogs. The total of 43½ was not threatened.

12:44 p.m.: Amon-Ra St. Brown for MVP. The Lions lead the Commanders 36-21 with seven minutes left in the fourth quarter.

12:35 p.m.: Antonio Gibson scores on a 1-yard plunge for the Commanders to cut the Lions lead to 29-21. The two-point conversion is no good, but over 47½ cashes. The Lions are -700 on the live line (Commanders +475), total 58½.

12:28 p.m.: Nick Chubb dives into the end zone to give the Browns a 24-17 lead over the Jets and send the score over the total of 38½. The Browns are -800 on the live line (Jets +525), total 47½.

12:24 p.m.: Rivalry.

12:19 p.m.: Mitchell Trubisky tosses a TD pass to his tight end Pat Freiermuth and after a successful two-point conversion the Steelers trail the Patriots 17-14 early in the fourth quarter. Trubisky is still a wreck, though. The Patriots are -240 on the live line (Steelers +195), total 40½.

12:12 p.m.: The Commanders march 94 yards in seven plays, capped by Logan Thomas’ touchdown reception. The two-point conversion is successful to Jahan Dotson and it’s 22-15 Lions. The total closed at 47½. The Lions are -380 on the live line (Commanders (+290), total 51½.

11:57 a.m.: The boo birds are out in Pittsburgh for Mitchell Trubisky and they’re calling for Kenny Pickett. That didn’t take long. The Steelers get a field goal and trail the Patriots 10-6 with 5:44 left in the third quarter. The Patriots are -320 on the live line (Steelers +250), total 29½.

11:48 a.m.: Curtis Samuel gets blasted in the end zone but somehow holds on for the touchdown reception. Toughness. The Commanders trail the Lions 22-7 early in the third quarter. The Lions are -1300 on the live line (Commanders +750), total 50½.

11:44 a.m.: Notable line moves from the afternoon games:

— Raiders-Cardinals total from 51½ to 52

— 49ers from -9 to 8½ over Seahawks

— Falcons-Rams total from 45½ to 46

11:40 a.m.: Second-half line: Dolphins -2½, total 21½.

11:37 a.m.: HALFTIME: Ravens 28, Dolphins 7. First-half winners: Ravens -3, over 21. Lamar Jackson has more touchdown passes (3) than incompletions (2).

11:32 a.m.: Second-half line: Commanders -3, total 23.

11:30 a.m.: HALFTIME: Lions 22, Commanders 0. First-half winners: Lions -½, under 23½.

11:28 a.m.: Second-half line: Patriots Pick (-110), total 20.

11:26 a.m.: HALFTIME: Patriots 10, Steelers 3. First-half winners: Patriots -1, under 19. Nelson Agholor caught a 44-yard touchdown pass with 22 seconds left to help the Patriots cover.

11:25 a.m.: Second-half line: Browns -3½, total 20.

11:24 a.m.: Second-half line: Panthers -1, total 20½.

11:23 a.m.: HALFTIME: Giants 6, Panthers 6. First-half winners: Giants +½, under 21.

11:22 a.m.: HALFTIME: Browns 14, Jets 14. First-half winners: Jets +3½, over 18½. The Jets scored with 11 seconds left to cover as underdogs.

11:21 a.m.: Second-half line: Buccaneers -1, total 20½.

11:20 a.m.: Second-half line: Colts -1, total 21.

11:19 a.m.: HALFTIME: Jaguars 17, Colts 0. First-half winners: Jaguars +1½, under 21.

11:16 a.m.: HALFTIME: Saints 3, Buccaneers 0. First-half winners: Saints +½, under 21.

11:05 a.m.: It’s a Motown beatdown so far. Josh Reynolds with the TD reception and the Lions lead the Commanders 22-0 with 6:43 left in the second quarter. The Lions are -2000 on the live line (Commanders +1000), total 50½.

10:54 a.m.: Quick response from the Ravens, who lead 14-7 early in the second quarter. Rashod Bateman with a 75-yard catch and run for a touchdown. The Ravens are -300 on the live line (Dolphins +240), total 51½.

10:52 a.m.: That replay review in Baltimore is even more important now after the Dolphins drove 94 yards and tied the score at 7. The Dolphins are +120 on the live line (Ravens -150), total 44½.

10:48 a.m.: James Robinson outruns the Colts defense and the Jaguars lead 14-0. Indianapolis is in need of major repairs after 5½ quarters this season. The Jaguars are -400 on the live line (Colts +300), total 41½.

10:37 a.m.: Lamar Jackson was ruled short of the goal line to set up a fourth-and-goal. And the Ravens fumble the snap. Wow. Baltimore leads 7-0 and is -350 on the live line (Dolphins +270), total 40½.

10:34 a.m.: That Ravens touchdown is under review.

10:31 a.m.: Lamar Jackson caps a 17-play drive that chewed up more than 10 minutes off the clock and was straight out of the 1950s. Baltimore is -800 on the live line (Dolphins +525), total 47½.

10:30 a.m.: Mitchell Trubisky is still Mitchell Trubisky. The Patriots are -300 on the live line (Steelers +240), total 36½.

10:19 a.m.: The Giants drive stalls out after the turnover and they settle for a field goal to take a 6-0 lead over the Panthers. The Giants are -230 on the live line (Panthers +185), total 41½.

10:17 a.m.: The Browns take an early lead over the Jets as Nick Chubb runs it in. The Browns are -600 on the live line (Jets +420), total 38½.

10:16 a.m.: The Giants force their second turnover of the opening quarter and then convert a fourth down in Panthers territory. The Giants are -180 on the live line (Panthers +150), total 44½.

10:14 a.m.: The Patriots settle for a field goal and lead the Steelers 3-0 midway through the first quarter. New England is -230 on the live line (Steelers +185), total 37½.

10:03 a.m.: That was fast. The Ravens return the opening kickoff 103 yards for a touchdown and lead the Dolphins. Baltimore closed as 3½-point favorites.

9:59 a.m.: Late line movement:

— Commanders to -1 from Pick

9:56 a.m.: Late line movement:

— Browns to 6 from 6½

9:45 a.m.: Caesars Sportsbook reported that one Nevada bettor made three large wagers:

— $55K on Panthers (-110 ML)

— $55K on Commanders (-110 ML)

— $55K on Buccaneers -2½ (-110)

One Nevada bettor just made 3 HUGE bets: $55K on Panthers (-110 ML)

$55K on Commanders (-110 ML)

9:10 a.m.: A bettor at Caesars Sportsbook in New Jersey parlayed $10,000 on the Giants (-140 ML), Jets (+210 ML) and Seahawks +8½ (-110). The bettor stands to win $91,454.57.

9:09 a.m.: WynnBET’s top-3 liabilities are:

— Falcons spread (+10, opened +13½) at Rams

— Panthers money line (-105, opened Even) at Giants

— Raiders’ spread (-5½, opened -2½) vs. Cardinals

Public teams in NFL Week 2 at @BetMGM

— 81% of bets on Bengals -7

— 71% of bets on Lions -1

— 69% of bets on Seahawks +9

— 66% of bets on Buccaneers -2½

— 64% of bets on Steelers +2½

Public teams in NFL Week 2 at @BetMGM 81% of bets on Bengals -7

71% of bets on Lions -1

69% of bets on Seahawks +9

66% of bets on Bucs -2.5

Most bet (tickets) NFL player props for Sunday at @BetMGM

— Curtis Samuel OVER 3½ receptions

— Lamar Jackson OVER 30½ passing attempts

— Courtland Sutton OVER 57½ receiving yards

— Chase Edmonds OVER 22½ receiving yards

— D.J. Moore OVER 58½ receiving yards

9:05 a.m.: Here are some notable line moves this morning:

— Buccaneers-Saints total from 44 to 43½

— Panthers from Pick to -1

— Patriots-Steelers from 40½ to 40

— Bengals-Cowboys total from 41½ to 42

8:30 a.m.: Here is today’s full schedule of games:

— Dolphins (+155) at Ravens (-3½, 44, -175), 10 a.m.

— Jets (+225) at Browns (-6½, 38½, -265), 10 a.m.

— Commanders (-110) at Lions (Pick, 48, -110), 10 a.m.

— Colts (-3, 43½, -160) at JAGUARS (+140), 10 a.m.

— Buccaneers (-2½, 43½, -150) at Saints (+130), 10 a.m.

— Panthers (-1, 43½, -115) at Giants (-105), 10 a.m.

— Patriots (-3, 40, -155) at Steelers (+135), 10 a.m.

— Falcons (+400) at Rams (-10, 45½, -500), 1:05 p.m.

— Seahawks (+330) at 49ers (-9, 39½, -400), 1:05 p.m.

— Bengals (-7, 42, -330) at Cowboys (+270), 1:25 p.m.

— Texans (+400) at Broncos (-10, 45, -500), 1:25 p.m.

— Cardinals (+195) at Raiders (-5½, 51½, -230), 1:25 p.m.

— Bears (+375) at Packers (-10, 42, -450), 5:25 p.m.

TODAY’S SCHEDULE

— Dolphins 42, Ravens 38 (at Baltimore)

Full-game winners: Dolphins +3½, over 43½, Dolphins +155 ML

First-half winners: Ravens -3, over 21 (Ravens 28-7)

Second-half winners: Dolphins -2½, over 21½ (Dolphins 35-10)

Yards per play: Dolphins 7.9, Ravens 8.8 (Dolphins lead 547-473 in total yards)

Turnovers: Ravens +2 (2-0)

Biggest lead: Dolphins 42-38; Ravens 35-14

— Jets 31, Browns 30 (at Cleveland)

Full-game winners: Jets +6, over 38½, Jets +220 ML

First-half winners: Jets +3½, over 18½ (Tied 14-14)

Second-half winners: Jets +3½, over 20 (Jets 17-16)

Yards per play: Jets 6.0, Browns 6.2 (Browns lead 405-402 in total yards)

Turnovers: Even (1-1)

Biggest lead: Jets 31-30; Browns 30-17

— Lions 36, Commanders 27 (at Detroit)

Full-game winners: Lions +1, over 47½, Lions -105 ML

First-half winners: Lions -½, under 23½ (Lions 22-0)

Second-half winners: Commanders -3, over 23 (Commanders 27-14)

Yards per play: Commanders 5.5, Lions 7.0 (Lions lead 425-396 in total yards)

Turnovers: Lions +1 (1-0)

Biggest lead: Commanders never led; Lions 22-0

— Jaguars 24, Colts 0 (at Jacksonville)

Full-game winners: Jaguars +3, 43½, Jaguars +140 ML

First-half winners: Jaguars +1½, under 21 (Jaguars 17-0)

Second-half winners: Jaguars +1, under 21 (Jaguars 7-0)

Yards per play: Colts 4.5, Jaguars 3.9 (Jaguars lead 331-218 in total yards)

Turnovers: Jaguars +3 (3-0)

Biggest lead: Colts never led; Jaguars 24-0

— Buccaneers 20, Saints 10 (at New Orleans)

Full-game winners: Buccaneers -2½, 43½, Buccaneers -145 ML

First-half winners: Saints +½, under 21 (Saints 3-0)

Second-half winners: Buccaneers -1, over 20½ (Buccaneers 20-7)

Yards per play: Buccaneers 4.0, Saints 4.7 (Saints lead 308-260 in total yards)

Turnovers: Buccaneers +4 (5-1)

Biggest lead: Buccaneers 20-3; Saints 3-0

— Giants 19, Panthers 16 (at East Rutherford, N.J.)

Full-game winners: Giants +1, 44, Giants Even ML

First-half winners: Giants +½, under 21 (Tied 6-6)

Second-half winners: Giants +1, over 20½ (Giants 13-10)

Yards per play: Panthers 5.1, Giants 3.8 (Panthers lead 275-265 in total yards)

Turnovers: Giants +2 (2-0)

Biggest lead: Panthers 13-6; Giants 6-0

— Patriots 17, Steelers 14 (at Pittsburgh)

Full-game winners: push Patriots -3, under 40, Patriots -155 ML

First-half winners: Patriots -1, under 19 (Patriots 10-3)

Second-half winners: Steelers Pick, under 20 (Steelers 11-7)

Yards per play: Patriots 5.7, Steelers 4.2 (Patriots lead 376-243 in total yards)

Turnovers: Patriots +1 (2-1)

Biggest lead: Patriots 17-6; Steelers never led

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.