NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: 200-1 ‘no TD’ prop cashes to end wild day

Welcome to Week 15 of the NFL season.

Top matchups include the Tennessee Titans at the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Green Bay Packers at the Baltimore Ravens, and the New Orleans Saints at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Sunday night game.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.

UPDATES

8:30 p.m.: That’s it for today. Favorites went 4-6 against the spread. Four of the underdogs scored outright upsets, led by the Detroit Lions, who whipped the Arizona Cardinals 30-12 at +550 on the money line. The New Orleans Saints ended the night with a 9-0 road upset of Tampa Bay at +450. Totals went 6-4 to the under.

The Saints-Buccaneers game also cashed a prop that no touchdown would be scored, available as high as 200-1 at the Westgate SuperBook.

Betting results for every game — full game, first half and second half — are listed at the bottom of this story, along with some key boxscore stats.

8:18 p.m.: No touchdown will be scored cashes at 200-1 at the Westgate SuperBook. Sportsbook vice president of risk Jeff Sherman said on Twitter that the Westgate took three bets on the prop.

8:17 p.m.: FINAL: Saints 9, Buccaneers 0. The Saints win outright as 11½-point road underdogs, +450 ML. The game stays way, way under 45½.

8:04 p.m.: Tom Brady is picked off with 3:40 left in the fourth quarter. Brady was -110 to throw an interception.

7:56 p.m.: The Saints punt and pin the Bucs at their 3 with 4:59 left. The Saints are -4,500 on the live line (Bucs +1,240).

7:52 p.m.: The Bucs punt, and the Saints have the ball back with 6:35 left. The Saints are -5,000 on the live line (Bucs +1,260).

7:47 p.m.: Huge field goal for the Saints pushes the lead to 9-0 with 7:28 left in the fourth quarter. The Saints are -750 on the live line (Bucs +480).

7:32 p.m.: No touchdown will be scored was available at 200-1 at the Westgate SuperBook and is still in play starting the fourth quarter.

7:31 p.m.: END OF THE THIRD QUARTER: Saints 6, Bucs 0. The Saints forced a Tom Brady fumble in New Orleans territory and are -172 on the live line (Bucs +136).

7:10 p.m.: The Bucs continue to struggle and have to punt again. The Saints lead 6-0 with 9:05 left in the third quarter and are now favored at -135 on the live line (Bucs +108), spread -1½, total 22½.

6:44 p.m.: Second-half line: Bucs -7, total 22½.

6:42 p.m.: HALFTIME: Saints 6, Buccaneers 0. First-half winners: Saints +6½, under 23½, Saints +290 ML.

6:21 p.m.: The Bucs miss a field goal, and the Saints maintain a 6-0 lead with 6:21 left in the second quarter. The Bucs are still favored at -172 on the live line (Saints +136), spread -2½, total 34½.

6:01 p.m.: The Saints add another field goal to extend their lead to 6-0 with 14:55 left in the second quarter. The Bucs are -265 on the live line (Saints +205), spread -4½, total 40½.

5:57 p.m.: END OF THE FIRST QUARTER: Saints 3, Buccaneers 0. First-quarter winners: Saints +3½ (-125), under 9½, Saints +225 ML.

5:43 p.m.: The first score won’t be a TD cashes at +150.

5:42 p.m.: The Saints score kick a 39-yard field goal to take a 3-0 lead with 5:44 left in the first quarter. The Buccaneeers are -390 on the live line (Saints +285), spread -7½, total 42½.

5:15 p.m.: The last game is about to kick off:

— Saints (+450) at Buccaneers (-11½, 45½, -600), 5:20 p.m.

4:32 p.m.: Tough one for some bettors who got the Packers early at -6½ or better.

4:31 p.m.: FINAL: Packers 31, Ravens 30. The Ravens rally from a late 14-point deficit to cover as 9-point home favorites, but the Packers stop a 2-point conversion with 42 seconds left to win outright at -370 ML. The game goes over 45.

4:27 p.m.: Heartbreak for the Ravens. Huntley runs for an 8-yard TD, but the Ravens fail on a 2-point conversion to go in front. The Packers lead 31-30 with 42 seconds left.

4:19 p.m.: Two-minute warning with the Ravens at the Packers 31, trailing 31-24. The Packers are -520 on the live line (Ravens +360).

4:17 p.m.: The Ravens force a punt and will have a shot to tie with 2:24 left.

4:16 p.m.: FINAL: Bengals 15, Broncos 10. The Bengals win outright as 3-point road underdogs, +135 ML. The game stays under 44.

4:10 p.m.: The Ravens drive for the possible winning score — for their backers, anyway. Tyler Huntley runs for a 3-yard TD, and the Ravens cut the Packers’ lead to 31-24 with 4:47 left in the fourth quarter. The Ravens are covering the closing line of +9.

4:01 p.m.: The Packers add a field goal to push their lead to 31-17 with 9:30 left in the fourth quarter. The Packers are -50,000 on the live line (Ravens +3,000).

3:57 p.m.: FINAL: 49ers 31, Falcons 13. The 49ers cover as 9-point home favorites, -400 ML. The game stays under 48.

3:44 p.m.: The Packers are finally in position to cover -9. Marquez Valdes-Scantling catches an 11-yard TD pass, and the Packers lead the Ravens 28-17 with 12:54 left in the fourth quarter. The Packers are -5,000 on the live line (Ravens +1,260).

3:23 p.m.: The Ravens cut the Packers’ lead to 21-17 with 3:20 left in the third quarter. The Packers are -820 on the live line (Ravens +510), spread -7½, total 51½.

3:21 p.m.: The Bengals answer quickly. Tyler Boyd hauls in a 56-yard TD pass, and the Bengals lead the Broncos 15-10 with 30 seconds left in the third quarter (2-point try failed). The Bengals are -430 on the live line (Broncos +310).

3:18 p.m.: First TD scored prop results in the afternoon games:

Packers-Ravens: Baltimore TE Mark Andrews (16-1)

Falcons-49ers: San Francisco FB Kyle Juszczyk (29-1)

Bengals-Broncos: Denver WR Tim Patrick (17-1)

3:17 p.m.: The Broncos take the lead after losing quarterback Teddy Bridgewater to injury. Tim Patrick catches a 25-yard TD pass from Drew Lock, and the Broncos lead the Bengals 10-9 with 1:15 left in the third quarter. The Bengals are -122 on the live line (Broncos -102).

3:11 p.m.: The Packers take the lead. Aaron Jones catches a 9-yard TD, and the Packers lead the Ravens 21-14 with 7:40 left in the third quarter. The Packers are -1,200 on the live line (Ravens +660), spread -9½, total 51½.

2:47 p.m.: Second-half line: Packers -6½, total 23½.

2:45 p.m.: HALFTIME: Packers 14, Ravens 14. First-half winners: Ravens +6, over 22½.

2:33 p.m.: Second-half lines:

49ers -3, total 23

Broncos -1½, total 20½

2:31 p.m.: HALFTIME: Bengals 6, Broncos 3. First-half winners: Bengals +1½, under 21.

2:29 p.m.: HALFTIME: 49ers 17, Falcons 10. First-half winners: 49ers -5, over 23½.

2:16 p.m.: The Ravens go back in front 14-7 on a 9-yard TD pass to Andrews with 7:11 left in the second quarter. The Packers are -172 on the live line (Ravens +136), spread -2½, total 51½.

2:03 p.m.: The Packers tie it. AJ Dillon scores on a 2-yard run, and the Packers tie the Ravens at 7 with 12:50 left in the second quarter. The Packers are -390 on the live line (Ravens +285), spread -6½, total 46½.

1:49 p.m.: The Ravens strike first. Mark Andrews catches an 8-yard TD pass, and the Ravens lead the Packers 7-0 with 2:33 left in the first quarter. The Packers are -198 on the live line (Ravens +156), spread -3½, total 43½.

1:46 p.m.: No touchdowns yet in the afternoon window. The Bengals lead the Broncos 3-0 after the first quarter, the 49ers and Falcons are tied at 3 after the first quarter, and the Ravens and Packers are scoreless in the first quarter.

1:21 p.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

— Packers (-9, 45, -370) at Ravens (+310), 1:25 p.m.

1:13 p.m.: FINAL: Bills 31, Panthers 14. The Bill score a TD with 2:07 left to cover as 15-point home favorites, -900 ML. The game also goes over 43 on the late TD.

1:11 p.m.: FINAL: Dolphins 31, Jets 24. The Jets cover as 10-point road underdogs, but the Dolphins rally from a halftime deficit to win outright at -450 ML. The game goes over 42.

1:10 p.m.: FINAL: Steelers 19, Titans 13. The Steelers stop the Titans on fourth down in the red zone in the final minute to cover as 1-point home favorites, -120 ML. The game stays under 44.

1:07 p.m.: FINAL: Cowboys 21, Giants 6. The Cowboys stop a late drive inside the red zone to cover as 12½-point road favorites, -700 ML. The game stays under 43½.

1:06 p.m.: FINAL: Lions 30, Cardinals 12. The Lions roll to the outright win as 13-point home underdogs, +550 ML. The game stays under 48.

1:05 p.m.: FINAL: Texans 30, Jaguars 16. The Texans win outright as 6-point road underdogs, +220 ML. The game goes over 40.

1:01 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— Bengals (+135) at Broncos (-3, 44, -155), 1:05 p.m.

— Falcons (+330) at 49ers (-9, 48, -400), 1:05 p.m.

12:56 p.m.: The Lions are going to upset the Cardinals at +550 ML. Detroit kicks a field goal to extend its lead to 30-12 with 2:46 left.

12:49 p.m.: The Steelers extend their lead to 19-13 with 4:29 left in the fourth quarter. The Steelers are -390 on the live line (Titans +285).

12:40 p.m.: The Steelers take the lead. Chris Boswell kicks a 46-yard field goal, and the Steelers lead the Titans 16-13 with 7:20 left in the fourth quarter. The Steelers are -192 on the live line (Titans +152). The Steelers trailed 13-3 at halftime.

12:29 p.m.: The Steelers kick a 28-yard field goal to tie the Titans at 13 with 13:24 left in the fourth quarter. The Titans are -124 on the live line (Steelers +100).

12:26 p.m.: The Dolphins finally go in front. Christian Wilkins catches a 1-yard TD pass, and the Dolphins lead the Jets 24-17 with 14:23 left in the fourth quarter. The Dolphins are -1,500 on the live line (Jets +760).

12:22 p.m.: The Lions kick a field goal to extend their lead to 27-6 with 13:15 left in the fourth quarter. The Lions are -3,500 on the live line (Cardinals +1,120).

12:10 p.m.: The Steelers draw closer. Ben Roethlisberger scores on a 1-yard run, and the Steelers cut the Titans’ lead to 13-10 with 3:08 left in the third quarter. The Titans are -215 on the live line (Steelers +168).

12:07 p.m.: The Cowboys are cruising. Dalton Schultz catches a 1-yard TD pass, and the Cowboys extend their lead to 21-6 over the Giants with 1:57 left in the third quarter (extra point failed). The Cowboys are -20,000 on the live line (Giants +2,500), spread -16½, total 37½.

11:58 a.m.: The Lions are looking good. Jason Cabinda catches a 6-yard TD pass, and the Lions extend their lead to 24-3 over the Cardinals with 8:10 left in the third quarter. The Lions are -800 on the live line (Cardinals +525), spread -10½, total 46½.

11:45 a.m.: The Cardinals are on the board with a field goal to cut the Lions’ lead to 17-3 with 11:22 left in the third quarter. The Lions are -310 on the live line (Cardinals +235), spread -6½, total 42½.

11:35 a.m.: Second-half line: Bills -6½, total 20½.

11:33 a.m.: HALFTIME: Bills 17, Panthers 8. First-half winners: Bills -8, over 22½. The Bills kicked a 26-yard field goal on the final play to cover the first-half spread and put the first-half total over.

11:31 a.m.: Second-half line: Jaguars -6½, total 21.

11:29 a.m.: HALFIME: Texans 20, Jaguars 10. First-half winners: Texans +3½, over 19½, Texans +180 ML.

11:28 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Cowboys -4, total 20½

Dolphins -4½, total 23

Steelers -2½, total 21

Cardinals -11, total 26

11:25 a.m.: HALFTIME: Lions 17, Cardinals 0. First-half winners: Lions +7, under 24, Lions +330 ML.

11:24 a.m.: HALFTIME: Jets 17, Dolphins 10. First-half winners: Jets +6½, over 21, Jets +290 ML.

11:23 a.m.: HALFTIME: Titans 13, Steelers 3. First-half winners: Titans +½ (-125), under 21.

11:21 a.m.: HALFTIME: Cowboys 15, Giants 3. First-half winners: Cowboys -6½, under 22½.

10:55 a.m.: The Steelers kick a field goal to cut the Titans’ lead to 10-3 with 10:35 left in the second quarter. The Titans are -325 on the live line (Steelers +245), spread -6½, total 43½.

10:42 a.m.: First TD scored prop results for morning games:

Jets-Dolphins: New York WR Braxton Berrios (26-1)

Texans-Jaguars: Houston WR Brandin Cooks (11-1)

Cowboys-Giants: Dallas RB Ezekiel Elliott (+550)

Titans-Steelers: Tennessee QB Ryan Tannehill (20-1)

Cardinals-Lions: Detroit WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (17-1)

Panthers-Bills: Buffalo RB Devin Singletary (10-1)

10:36 a.m.: The Lions have jumped on the Cardinals. Amon-Ra St. Brown scores on a 37-yard TD pass, and the Lions lead 10-0 with 14:53 left in the second quarter. The Cardinals are -182 on the live line (Lions +144), spread -3½, total 48½.

10:25 a.m.: Tannehill was 20-1 to score the first TD.

10:24 a.m.: The Titans score first on the Steelers. Ryan Tannehill scores on a 1-yard run, and the Titans lead 7-0 with 7:41 left in the first quarter. The Titans are -245 on the live line (Steelers +190), spread -6½, total 45½.

10:13 a.m.: The Jets score the first TD of the day. Braxton Berrios runs for a 2-yard TD, and the Jets lead the Dolphins 7-0 with 7:02 left in the first quarter. The Dolphins are -174 on the live line (Jets +138), spread -3½, total 44½.

9:57 a.m.: The first games are about to kick off:

— Panthers (+600) at Bills (-15, 43, -900), 10 a.m.

— Cardinals (-13, 48, -800) at Lions (+550), 10 a.m.

— Jets (+375) at Dolphins (-10, 42, -450), 10 a.m.

— Cowboys (-12½, 43½, -700) at Giants (+500), 10 a.m.

— Titans (+100) at Steelers (-1, 44, -120), 10 a.m.

— Texans (+220) at Jaguars (-6, 40, -260), 10 a.m.

9:40 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves this morning:

Bills from -13 to -14

Panthers-Bills total from 44 to 43

Cardinals-Lions total from 46½ to 48

Dolphins from -9½ to -10½

Jets-Dolphins total from 41 to 42

Cowboys-Giants total from 44½ to 43½

Titans from +1½ to PK

Titans-Steelers total from 42½ to 44

Jaguars from -5 to -6

Falcons-49ers total from 46½ to 47½

Packers from -7 to -9½

Packers-Ravens total from 43½ to 45

9:35 a.m.: There are only 10 games on today’s schedule after Seahawks-Rams and Washington-Eagles were moved to Tuesday because of COVID concerns.

TODAY’S SCHEDULE

COMPLETED

— Bills 31, Panthers 14 (at Buffalo)

Full-game winners: Bills -15, over 43, Bills -900 ML

First-half winners: Bills -8, over 22½ (Bills 17-8)

Second-half winners: Bills -6½, under 20½ (Bills 14-6)

Yards per play: Bills 4.8, Panthers 3.9 (Bills lead 312-275 in total yards)

Turnovers: Even (1-1)

Biggest lead: Bills 31-14; Panthers never led

— Lions 30, Cardinals 12 (at Detroit)

Full-game winners: Lions +13, under 48, Lions +550 ML

First-half winners: Lions +7, under 24 (Lions 17-0)

Second-half winners: Lions +11, under 26 (Lions 13-12)

Yards per play: Lions 5.5, Cardinals 5.5 (Cardinals lead 398-338 in total yards)

Turnovers: Even (1-1)

Biggest lead: Lions 24-3 and 27-6; Cardinals never led

— Dolphins 31, Jets 24 (at Miami)

Full-game winners: Jets +10, over 42, Dolphins -450 ML

First-half winners: Jets +6½, over 21 (Jets 17-10)

Second-half winners: Dolphins -4½, over 23 (Dolphins 21-7)

Yards per play: Dolphins 5.4, Jets 4.2 (Dolphins lead 379-228 in total yards)

Turnovers: Jets +2 (3-1), including an interception return for a TD

Biggest lead: Dolphins 24-17 and 31-24; Jets 10-0 and 17-7

— Cowboys 21, Giants 6 (at New York)

Full-game winners: Cowboys -12½, under 43½, Cowboys -700 ML

First-half winners: Cowboys -6½, under 22½ (Cowboys 15-3)

Second-half winners: Giants +4, under 20½ (Cowboys 6-3)

Yards per play: Cowboys 4.7, Giants 5.0 (Cowboys lead 328-302 in total yards)

Turnovers: Cowboys +3 (4-1)

Biggest lead: Cowboys 21-6; Giants never led

— Steelers 19, Titans 13 (at Pittsburgh)

Full-game winners: Steelers -1, under 44, Steelers -120 ML

First-half winners: Titans +½ (-125), under 21 (Titans 13-3)

Second-half winners: Steelers -2½, under 21 (Steelers 16-0)

Yards per play: Steelers 3.7, Titans 4.1 (Titans lead 318-168 in total yards)

Turnovers: Steelers +4 (4-0)

Biggest lead: Steelers 19-13; Titans 10-0 and 13-3

— Texans 30, Jaguars 16 (at Jacksonville)

Full-game winners: Texans +6, over 40, Texans +220 ML

First-half winners: Texans +3½, over 19½ (Texans 20-10)

Second-half winners: Texans +6½, under 21 (Texans 10-6)

Yards per play: Texans 4.9, Jaguars 4.5 (Jaguars lead 296-281 in total yards)

Turnovers: Jaguars +1 (1-0); Texans returned a kickoff 98 yards for a TD

Biggest lead: Texans 30-16; Jaguars never led

— Bengals 15, Broncos 10 (at Denver)

Full-game winners: Bengals +3, under 44, Bengals +135 ML

First-half winners: Bengals +1½, under 21 (Bengals 6-3)

Second-half winners: Bengals +1½, under 20½ (Bengals 9-7)

Yards per play: Bengals 4.9, Broncos 4.1 (Broncos lead 292-249 in total yards)

Turnovers: Bengals +1 (1-0)

Biggest lead: Bengals 9-3; Broncos 10-9 (only lead; tied 3-3)

— 49ers 31, Falcons 13 (at San Francisco)

Full-game winners: 49ers -9, under 48, 49ers -400 ML

First-half winners: 49ers -5, over 23½ (49ers 17-10)

Second-half winners: 49ers -3, under 23 (49ers 14-3)

Yards per play: 49ers 7.1, Falcons 4.7 (49ers lead 397-275 in total yards)

Turnovers: Even (1-1)

Biggest lead: 49ers 31-13; Falcons 3-0 (only lead; tied 10-10)

— Packers 31, Ravens 30 (at Baltimore)

Full-game winners: Ravens +9, over 45, Packers -370 ML

First-half winners: Ravens +6, over 22½ (tied 14-14)

Second-half winners: Ravens +6½, over 23½ (Packers 17-16)

Yards per play: Packers 5.9, Ravens 5.3 (Ravens lead 354-346 in total yards)

Turnovers: Even (0-0)

Biggest lead: Packers 31-17; Ravens 7-0 and 14-7

— Saints 9, Buccaneers 0 (at Tampa Bay)

Full-game winners: Saints +11½, under 45½, Saints +450 ML

First-half winners: Saints +6½, under 23½ (Saints 6-0)

Second-half winners: Saints +7, total 22½ (Saints 3-0)

Yards per play: Saints 3.5, Bucs 4.1 (Bucs lead 302-212 in total yards)

Turnovers: Saints +2 (2-0)

Biggest lead: Saints 9-0; Bucs never led

