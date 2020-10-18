NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: 49ers nearing upset victory

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Sunday’s NFL action. Bad beats, player props, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Tyler Johnson (18) celebrates with quarterback Tom Brady (12) after Johnson caught a 2-yard touchdown pass against the Green Bay Packers during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool (11) reacts as he runs into the end zone for a touchdown in the fourth quarter during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Justin Berl)

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) is mobbed by teammates after Henry scored the winning touchdown against the Houston Texans in overtime of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. The Titans won 42-36. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Welcome to Week 6 of the NFL season.

Marquee games include Cleveland at Pittsburgh, Green Bay at Tampa Bay and the Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco in the Sunday night game. The Raiders have a bye this week.

We’ll be following the action from all the NFL games. Refresh this blog throughout the day to track bad beats, player props, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and much more.

UPDATES

8:14 p.m.: Robbie Gould hits a 49-yard field goal, and the 49ers extend their lead to 24-9 over the Rams with 5:26 left in the fourth quarter. The 49ers were 2-point home underdogs (+110 ML) pregame.

8:06 p.m.: The 49ers force another punt, and the clock is the enemy of the Rams. The 49ers have the ball, leading 21-9 with 8:41 to play. The 49ers are up to -2,000 on the live line (Rams +1,000).

7:44 p.m.: END OF THE THIRD QUARTER: 49ers 21, Rams 9. The Rams have the ball back after a 49ers punt. The 49ers are -450 on the live line (Rams +340), spread -6½, total 43½.

7:39 p.m.: Jared Goff throws an interception on fourth down at the 2. The 49ers have the ball back, still up 21-9 on the Rams late in the third quarter.

7:29 p.m.: The teams have traded punts, and the Rams have the ball back, trailing 21-9 with 7:20 left in the third quarter. The 49ers are -300 on the live line (Rams +240), spread -5½, total 51½.

7:10 p.m.: The Rams get a field goal to cut the 49ers’ lead to 21-9 with 12:06 left in the third quarter. The 49ers are -450 on the live line (Rams +340), spread -7½, total 53½.

6:56 p.m.: The 49ers cashed a few game props with a strong first half, including largest lead over 14½, longest TD over 41½ yards (44 to Kittle) and there will be a score in the final two minutes of the first half (-360).

6:53 p.m.: Second-half line: Rams -6, total 27.

6:51 p.m.: HALFTIME: 49ers 21, Rams 6. First-half winners: 49ers +½ (-125), over 24½.

6:42 p.m.: Jimmy Garoppolo already has three TD passes for the 49ers, beating his prop of 1½ (+100).

6:39 p.m.: The 49ers are rolling. Brandon Aiyuk catches a 2-yard TD pass, and the 49ers lead the Rams 21-6 with 1:47 left in the second quarter. The 49ers are now -450 on the live line (Rams +340), spread -7½, total 55½.

6:18 p.m.: The Rams strike back. Robert Woods catches a 10-yard TD pass, and the Rams cut the 49ers’ lead to 14-6 with 9:03 left in the second quarter (extra point missed). The 49ers are now -200 on the live line (Rams +165), spread -3½, total 55½.

6:08 p.m.: The 49ers hit paydirt on fourth down. George Kittle catches a 44-yard TD pass, and the 49ers lead 14-0 with 14:14 left in the second quarter. The 49ers are -300 on the live line (Rams +240).

6:04 p.m.: END OF THE FIRST QUARTER: 49ers 7, Rams 0. The 49ers are -190 on the live line (Rams +155), spread -3½, total 47½.

5:31 p.m.: Samuel was 14-1 to score the first TD of the game.

5:28 p.m.: The 49ers strike first. Deebo Samuel catches a handoff/pass and sprints into the end zone from six yards out. The 49ers lead the Rams 7-0 with 11:39 left in the first quarter. The 49ers are now favored at -150 on the live line (Rams +120), spread -2½, total 55½.

5:19 p.m.: The last game of the night is about to kick off:

Rams (-2, 51, -130) at 49ers (+110), 5:20 p.m.

5:13 p.m.: Game 7 of the NLCS will be going on at the same time as the football game tonight. Here are the odds at the Westgate:

Atlanta (+145) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (-155, total 8½ over -115) at Arlington, Texas

4:46 p.m.: We’re on a short break while waiting for the Sunday night game. The betting results for each game and some key boxscore stats are at the bottom of this story.

4:31 p.m.: FINAL: Buccaneers 38, Packers 10. The Bucs win outright easily as 2½-point home underdogs, +135 ML. The game stays under 55. Tampa Bay dominated after falling behind 10-0.

4:07 p.m.: FINAL: Dolphins 24, Jets 0. The Dolphins cover easily as 9-point home favorites, -380 ML. The game stays under 46½. The Jets fall to 0-6 and suffer the first shutout of the season in the NFL.

4:06 p.m.: The Dolphins have inserted quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, a rookie first-round draft pick, to run out the clock in the final minutes of a 24-0 win over the Jets. He completed 2 of 2 passes for nine yards, while mostly handing off to end the game.

3:51 p.m.: The Bucs are pouring it on. Jones scores from a yard out after a long pass interference penalty, and Tampa Bay leads the Packers 38-10 with 2:40 left in the third quarter.

3:43 p.m.: The Tampa Bay defense has clamped down on Aaron Rodgers and the Packers. The Bucs lead 31-10, and they have the ball back with 5:27 left in the third quarter after forcing a punt. The Bucs are -6,000 on the live line (Packers +2,000), spread -16½, total 57½.

3:08 p.m.: Second-half line: Packers -6, total 27.

3:03 p.m.: HALFTIME: Buccaneers 28, Packers 10. First-half winners: Bucs +½, over 27.

2:55 p.m.: The Bucs have caught fire. Rob Gronkowski catches a 12-yard TD pass, and Tampa Bay extends its lead to 28-10 over the Packers with 1:02 left in the second quarter. The Bucs are now -900 on the live line (Packers +575), spread -12½, total 67½.

2:40 p.m.: The Bucs extend their lead over the Packers to 21-10 with 4:35 left in the second quarter on a 7-yard TD catch by Tyler Johnson. The Bucs are -300 on the live line (Packers +240), spread -6½, total 64½.

2:39 p.m.: Second-half line: Dolphins -3½, total 20.

2:38 p.m.: HALFTIME: Dolphins 21, Jets 0. First-half winners: Dolphins -4½, under 23½.

2:22 p.m.: Tampa Bay takes the lead. Another Rodgers pick, this one off a deflection, sets up the Bucs at the 2-yard line, and Ronald Jones scores on the next play. The Bucs lead the Packers 14-10 with 11:02 left in the second quarter. Tampa Bay is -125 on the live line (Packers -105), spread -1½, total 63½.

2:13 p.m.: Tampa Bay gets back into the game with its defense. Jamel Dean returns an Aaron Rodgers interception 32 yards for a TD, and the Buccaneers cut the Packers’ lead to 10-7 with 12:42 left in the second quarter. The Packers are -175 on the live line (Bucs +145), spread -3½, total 57½.

1:58 p.m.: The Packers continue to roll. Aaron Jones scores from a yard out, and the Packers take a 10-0 lead on Tampa Bay with 48 seconds left in the first quarter. The Packers are now -280 on the live line (Bucs +225), spread -6½, total 52½. Jones was the +480 favorite to score the first TD.

1:50 p.m.: Breaking news: The Jets are not good. Preston Williams catches a 3-yard TD pass, and the Dolphins extend their lead to 14-0 with 11:16 left in the second quarter. The Dolphins are -2,500 on the live line (Jets +1,100), spread -17½, total 46½.

1:33 p.m.: FINAL: Ravens 30, Eagles 28. The Eagles rally from 16 down in the fourth quarter to cover as 10-point home underdogs. The Ravens win outright at -500 ML. The game goes over 46½. The final Eagles score also turned early bettors with Ravens -7½ into losers.

1:28 p.m.: The Eagles at least made their backers happy. They rallied from a 30-14 deficit midway through the fourth quarter to cut the lead to 30-28, then missed the tying 2-point conversion. The Ravens have recovered the onside kick and are set to run out the clock.

1:26 p.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

Packers (-2½ -120, 55, -155) at Buccaneers (+135), 1:25 p.m.

1:18 p.m.: FINAL: Titans 42, Texans 36 (OT). The Titans cover in OT as 3½-point home favorites, -185 ML. The game sails over 52½. The Titans scored with four seconds left to force OT, then won the toss and scored a TD on the opening drive.

1:17 p.m.: FINAL: Bears 23, Panthers 16. The Bears win outright as 1½-point road underdogs, +105 ML. The game stays under 45.

1:16 p.m.: FINAL: Colts 31, Bengals 27. The Bengals cover as 7½-point road underdogs, but the Colts rally from 21-0 down to win outright at -370 ML. The game goes over 46.

1:15 p.m.: FINAL: Lions 34, Jaguars 16. The Lions cover easily as 3-point road favorites, -165 ML. The game stays under 53.

1:13 p.m.: FINAL: Falcons 40, Vikings 23. The Falcons win outright as 4-point road underdogs, +175 ML. The game goes over 53½.

1:08 p.m.: FINAL: Giants 20, Washington 19. The spread pushes on the closing line of -1. The Giants win outright at -120. The game stays under 42.

1:06 p.m.: FINAL: Steelers 38, Browns 7. The Steelers cover easily as 3-point home favorites, -165 ML. The game stays under 50.

1:03 p.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

Jets (+320) at Dolphins (-9, 46½, -380), 1:05 p.m.

12:58 p.m.: FINAL: Broncos 18, Patriots 12. The Broncos win outright as 7-point road underdogs, +290 ML. The game stays under 44. Denver won despite not scoring a TD (six field goals).

12:53 p.m.: The Bengals miss a 48-yard field goal, and the Colts stay in front 28-27 with 8:02 to go. The Colts are -350 on the live line (Bengals +270).

12:39 p.m.: The Texans answer right back with Will Fuller’s 53-yard TD catch, and the Texans lead the Titans 30-29 with 8:30 left in the fourth quarter. Then the Texans get a turnover and have the ball right back.

12:35 p.m.: The Colts have come all the way back. Jack Doyle catches a 14-yard TD, and the Colts lead the Bengals 28-27 with 14:55 left in the third quarter. The Colts are -280 on the live line (Bengals +225), spread -3½, total 65½.

12:34 p.m.: There has finally been a TD in the Broncos-Patriots game. Cam Newton gets in from a yard out, and the Patriots cut the Broncos’ lead to 18-9 with 8:31 left in the fourth quarter (2-point try no good). Newton was 7-1 to score the first TD. No TD in the game was an 80-1 long shot, but had life deep into the game.

12:31 p.m.: That’s one way to get off your goal line. Derrick Henry runs 94 yards for a TD, and the Titans are back in front of the Texans 29-23 with 9:23 left in the fourth quarter (2-point try good). The Titans are -300 on the live line (Titans +240), spread -5½, total 60½.

12:18 p.m.: Nick Foles sneaks in from a yard out, and the Bears extend their lead to 20-6 over the Panthers with 1:44 left in the third quarter. The Bears are -1,200 on the live line (Panthers +700), spread -9½, total 39½.

12:06 p.m.: The Texans take advantage of a fumble by Ryan Tannehill and punch in their second TD of the half to take a 23-21 lead with 4:35 left in the third quarter (extra point missed). The Titans are still -145 on the live line (Texans +115), spread -1½, total 61½.

11:54 a.m.: David Johnson powers in from a yard out, and the Texans cut the Titans’ lead to 21-17 with 6:15 left in the third quarter. The Titans are -300 on the live line (Texans +240), spread -4½, total 56½.

11:50 a.m.: Brandon McManus kicks his fifth field goal to give the Broncos a 15-3 lead over the Patriots with 3:32 left in the third quarter. The Broncos are -350 on the live line (Patriots +270), spread -5½, total 31½.

11:45 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Patriots -6, total 21½

Texans -3, total 26½

Giants PK, total 21

Panthers -1½, total 22

Vikings -6, total 26

Jaguars -1½, total 24½

Browns -2½, total 23½

Ravens -3½, total 21

Colts -6, total 24

11:42 a.m.: HALFTIME: Bengals 24, Colts 21. First-half winners: Bengals +4½ (-120), over 23, Bengals +210 ML. The Bengals led 21-0 and 24-7 before the Colts closed the gap.

11:38 a.m.: HALFTIME: Ravens 17, Eagles 0. First-half winners: Ravens -6½, under 23½.

11:35 a.m.: HALFTIME: Steelers 24, Browns 7. First-half winners: Steelers -2½, over 24.

11:31 a.m.: HALFTIME: Lions 17, Jaguars 3. First-half winners: Lions -2½, under 25½.

11:28 a.m.: HALFTIME: Falcons 20, Vikings 0. First-half winners: Falcons +3, under 26, Falcons +150 ML.

11:26 a.m.: HALFTIME: Bears 13, Panthers 6. First-half winners: Bears +½ (-120), under 22.

11:24 a.m.: HALFTIME: Giants 13, Washington 10. First-half winners: Giants -½ (+105), over 20½.

11:21 a.m.: HALFTIME: Titans 21, Texans 10. First-half winners: Titans -3, over 25.

11:19 a.m.: HALFTIME: Broncos 12, Patriots 3. First-half winners: Broncos +4, under 21½, Broncos +210 ML.

10:57 a.m.: The Steelers extend their lead to 17-0 over the Browns with 10:28 left in the second quarter. The Steelers are -900 on the live line (Browns +575), spread -13½, total 53½.

10:47 a.m.: The Broncos kick a third field goal to extend their lead over the Patriots to 9-0 with 12:13 left in the second quarter. The Patriots are still favored at -140 on the live line (Broncos +110).

10:37 a.m.: The undefeated Titans are rolling. They have taken a 14-0 lead on the Texans with 12 seconds left in the first quarter. The Titans are -800 on the live line (Texans +525), spread -13½, total 55½.

10:30 a.m.: Joe Burrow powers in from two yards out, and the Bengals, who were 7½-point underdogs, take a 14-0 lead on the Colts with 3:18 left in the first quarter. The Bengals are -175 on the live line (Colts +145), spread -3½, total 52½.

10:21 a.m.: The Steelers defense was 23-1 to score the first TD of the game at Boyd Gaming. Having any defensive or special teams TD in the game was +250 at the Westgate.

10:18 a.m.: Minkah Fitzpatrick returns a Baker Mayfield interception 33 yards for a TD, and the Steelers take a 10-0 leadon the Browns with 8:58 left in the first quarter. The Steelers are now -400 on the live line (Browns +300), spread -8½, total 55½.

10:15 a.m.: The Bengals take a 7-0 lead on the Colts with 11:17 left in the first quarter. The Colts are still -150 on the live line (Bengals +120), spread -2½, total 51½.

10:09 a.m.: Julio Jones catches a 20-yard TD, and the Falcons take a 7-0 lead on the Vikings with 12:02 left in the first quarter. The Falcons are now favored at -140 on the live line (Vikings +110).

9:59 a.m.: The first set of games is about to kick off:

Bears (+105) at Panthers (-1½, 45, -125), 10 a.m.

Lions (-3 -120, 53, -165) at Jaguars (+145), 10 a.m.

Falcons (+175) at Vikings (-4, 53½, -200), 10 a.m.

Texans (+165) at Titans (-3½, 52½, -185), 10 a.m.

Washington (+100) at Giants (-1, 42, -120), 10 a.m.

Browns (+145) at Steelers (-3, 50, -165), 10 a.m.

Ravens (-10, 46½, -500) at Eagles (+400), 10 a.m.

Bengals (+310) at Colts (-7½, 46, -370), 10 a.m.

Broncos (+290) at Patriots (-7, 44, -350), 10 a.m.

9:40 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves this morning:

Panthers from -1 to -2

Lions-Jaguars total from 54½ to 53

Texans-Titans totalfrom 53½ to 52½

Washington from +2½ to +1

Washington-Giants total from 43 to 42

Browns-Steelers total from 51 to 50

Broncos from +8 to +7

Broncos-Patriots total from 45 to 44

Packers from -1 to -2

TODAY’S SCHEDULE

COMPLETED

— Bears 23, Panthers 16 (at Carolina)

Full-game winners: Bears +1½, under 45, Bears +105 ML

First-half winners: Bears +½ (-120), under 22 (Bears 13-6)

Second-half winners: Bears +1½, under 22 (tied 10-10)

Yards per play: Bears 4.1, Panthers 4.9 (Panthers lead 303-261 in total yards)

Third downs: Bears 7-14, Panthers 3-13

Fourth downs: Bears 0-0, Panthers 1-2

Turnovers: Bears +2 (3-1)

Biggest lead: Bears 20-6; Panthers never led

— Lions 34, Jaguars 16 (at Jacksonville)

Full-game winners: Lions -3, under 53, Lions -165 ML

First-half winners: Lions -2½, under 25½ (Lions 17-3)

Second-half winners: Lions +1½, over 24½ (Lions 17-13)

Yards per play: Lions 5.8, Jaguars 4.5 (Lions lead 403-275 in total yards)

Third downs: Lions 3-12, Jaguars 7-13

Fourth downs: Lions 2-2, Jaguars 0-2

Turnovers: Lions +1 (2-1)

Biggest lead: Lions 34-10; Jaguars never led

— Falcons 40, Vikings 23 (at Minnesota)

Full-game winners: Falcons +4, over 53½, Falcons +175 ML

First-half winners: Falcons +3, under 26 (Falcons 20-0)

Second-half winners: Falcons +6, over 26 (Vikings 23-20)

Yards per play: Falcons 5.8, Vikings 7.3 (Falcons lead 462-365 in total yards)

Third downs: Falcons 9-17, Vikings 3-10

Fourth downs: Falcons 3-3, Vikings 1-2

Turnovers: Falcons +2 (3-1)

Biggest lead: Falcons 33-7; Vikings never led

— Titans 42, Texans 36 (OT) (at Tennessee)

Full-game winners: Titans -3½, over 52½, Titans -185 ML

First-half winners: Titans -3, over 25 (Titans 21-10)

Second-half winners: Texans -3, over 26½ (Texans 26-21)

Yards per play: Titans 8.6, Texans 6.1 (Titans lead 601-412 in total yards)

Third downs: Titans 6-10, Texans 7-14

Fourth downs: Titans 0-0, Texans 3-3

Turnovers: Texans +2 (2-0)

Biggest lead: Titans 14-0 and 21-7; Texans 36-29

— Giants 20, Washington 19 (at New York)

Full-game winners: Spread pushes on 1, under 42, Giants -120 ML

First-half winners: Giants -½ (+105), over 20½ (Giants 13-10)

Second-half winners: Washington PK, under 21 (Washington 9-7)

Yards per play: Giants 5.2, Washington 4.9 (Washington leads 337-240 in total yards)

Third downs: Giants 7-11, Washington 8-15

Fourth downs: Giants 0-0, Washington 2-2

Turnovers: Giants +1, including a fumble return for a TD (2-1)

Biggest lead: Giants 10-0 and 13-3; Washington never led (was tied 13-13)

— Steelers 38, Browns 7 (at Pittsburgh)

Full-game winners: Steelers -3, under 50, Steelers -165 ML

First-half winners: Steelers -2½, over 24 (Steelers 24-7)

Second-half winners: Steelers +2½, under 23½ (Steelers 14-0)

Yards per play: Steelers 4.5, Browns 4.1 (Steelers lead 277-220 in total yards)

Third downs: Steelers 5-14, Browns 1-12

Fourth downs: Steelers 2-2, Browns 0-3

Turnovers: Steelers +2, including an interception return for a TD (2-0)

Biggest lead: Steelers 38-7; Browns never led

— Ravens 30, Eagles 28 (at Philadelphia)

Full-game winners: Eagles +10, over 46½, Ravens -500 ML

First-half winners: Ravens -6½, under 23½ (Ravens 17-0)

Second-half winners: Eagles +3½, over 21 (Eagles 28-13)

Yards per play: Ravens 5.3, Eagles 5.7 (Eagles lead 364-355 in total yards)

Third downs: Ravens 6-16, Eagles 3-12

Fourth downs: Ravens 0-0, Eagles 1-3

Turnovers: Ravens +1 (1-0)

Biggest lead: Ravens 24-6; Eagles never led

— Colts 31, Bengals 27 (at Indianapolis)

Full-game winners: Bengals +7½, over 46, Colts -370 ML

First-half winners: Bengals +4½ (-120), over 23 (Bengals 24-21)

Second-half winners: Colts -6, under 24 (Colts 10-3)

Yards per play: Colts 7.2, Bengals 5.5 (Colts lead 430-398 in total yards)

Third downs: Colts 7-11, Bengals 8-17

Fourth downs: Colts 0-0, Bengals 2-2

Turnovers: Bengals +1 (2-1)

Biggest lead: Colts 31-27; Bengals 21-0

— Broncos 18, Patriots 12 (at New England)

Full-game winners: Broncos +7, under 44, Broncos +290 ML

First-half winners: Broncos +4, under 21½ (Broncos 12-3)

Second-half winners: Broncos +6, under 21½ (Patriots 9-6)

Yards per play: Broncos 4.7, Patriots 5.1 (Broncos lead 299-288 in total yards)

Third downs: Broncos 4-14, Patriots 4-13

Fourth downs: Broncos 0-0, Patriots 1-2

Turnovers: Broncos +1 (3-2)

Biggest lead: Broncos 18-3; Patriots never led

— Dolphins 24, Jets 0 (at Miami)

Full-game winners: Dolphins -9, under 46½, Dolphins -380 ML

First-half winners: Dolphins -4½, under 23½ (Dolphins 21-0)

Second-half winners: Jets +3½, under 20 (Dolphins 3-0)

Yards per play: Dolphins 5.4, Jets 3.8 (Dolphins lead 302-263 in total yards)

Third downs: Dolphins 1-9, Jets 2-17

Fourth downs: Dolphins 0-0, Jets 2-3

Turnovers: Jets +1 (2-1)

Biggest lead: Dolphins 24-0; Jets never led

— Buccaneers 38, Packers 10 (at Tampa Bay)

Full-game winners: Buccaneers +2½ (+100), under 55, Buccaneers +135 ML

First-half winners: Bucs +½, over 27 (Buccaneeers 28-10)

Second-half winners: Buccaneers +6, under 27 (Buccaneers 10-0)

Yards per play: Buccaneers 5.1, Packers 3.3 (Buccaneers lead 324-201 in total yards)

Third downs: Buccaneers 5-12, Packers 7-17

Fourth downs: Buccaneers 0-0, Packers 0-0

Turnovers: Buccaneers +2, including an interception return for a TD and another returned to the 2-yard line (2-0)

Biggest lead: Buccaneers 38-10; Packers 10-0

UPCOMING

Rams (-2, 51, -130) at 49ers (+110), 5:20 p.m.

