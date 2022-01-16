NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: 49ers upset Cowboys in 1st quarter

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Sunday’s NFL playoff action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, right, is pressured by San Francisco 49ers defensive end Samson Ebukam (56) and defensive end Nick Bosa before being sacked by Bosa during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Giovani Bernard (25) runs 2-yards for a score against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half of an NFL wild-card football game Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) talks to Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Derek Barnett (96) during the first half of an NFL wild-card football game Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) gets past Philadelphia Eagles free safety Avonte Maddox (29) during the first half of an NFL wild-card football game Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, right, celebrates with wide receiver Mike Evans after Evans caught a touchdown pass against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half of an NFL wild-card football game Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) hands off against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Welcome to the second day of the NFL wild-card playoffs.

The defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Philadelphia Eagles in the first game, followed by the San Francisco 49ers at the Dallas Cowboys, and the Pittsburgh Steelers at the Kansas City Chiefs.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.

UPDATES

2:41 p.m.: The 49ers answer with a 52-yard field goal to extend their lead to 16-7 with 3:03 left in the second quarter. The 49ers are -190 on the live line (Cowboys +150), spread -3½, total 52½.

2:35 p.m.: Cooper was +145 to score a TD.

2:34 p.m.: The Cowboys have shown up. Amari Cooper catches a 20-yard TD pass, and the Cowboys cut the 49ers’ lead to 13-7 with 5:19 left in the second quarter. The 49ers are -158 on the live line (Cowboys +126), spread -3½, total 51½.

2:25 p.m.: The 49ers add a 40-yard field goal and extend their lead to 13-0 with 9:40 left in the second quarter. The 49ers are -305 on the live line (Cowboys +230), spread -6½, total 48½.

2:17 p.m.: END OF THE FIRST QUARTER: 49ers 10, Cowboys 0. First-quarter winners: 49ers +½, total pushes on 10, 49ers +140 ML.

2:11 p.m.: The Cowboys punt again. The 49ers lead 10-0 with 2:38 left in the first quarter and are -250 on the live line (Cowboys +194), spread -5½, total 52½.

2:03 p.m.: Longest field goal over 46½ yards cashes.

2:02 p.m.: The 49ers add a 53-yard field goal to extend their lead to 10-0 with 4:53 left in the first quarter. The 49ers are -182 on the live line (Cowboys +144), spread -3½, total 53½.

1:53 p.m.: The Cowboys go three-and-out. The 49ers lead 7-0 with 9:27 left in the first quarter and are -176 on the live line (Cowboys +140), spread -3½, total 55½.

1:49 p.m.: 49ers score first at +120. First score will be a touchdown cashes at -180.

1:48 p.m.: Mitchell was 8-1 at the Westgate SuperBook to score the first TD and +100 to score at any point.

1:47 p.m.: The 49ers score with ease. Elijah Mitchell scores on a 4-yard run, and the 49ers lead 7-0 with 10:54 left in the first quarter. The 49ers are -124 on the live line (Cowboys +100), spread -2½, total 55½.

1:41 p.m.: The game is underway. The 49ers receive.

1:26 p.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

— 49ers (+160) at Cowboys (-3½, 51½, -180), 1:30 p.m.

1:20 p.m.: Final prop grades for Eagles-Buccaneers:

Team totals: Buccaneers over 27½ (31, +100), Eagles under 20½ (15, -130).

General props: First team to score (Buccaneers, -180); first score will be a touchdown (yes, -170); over 5 total touchdowns (6); largest lead over 14½ points (31, -120); longest TD under 38½ yards (36); shortest TD under 1½ yards (1, -160); under 3½ total made field goals (1, -200); longest made field goal under 44 yards (34); will the game go to overtime (no, -1,610); will there be a safety (no, -1,800); will there be a defensive or special teams TD (no, -290); will there be a successful 2-point conversion (yes, +210, on the Eagles’ final TD); will both teams make 33-yard or longer field goals (no, -150); will there be a lead change in the fourth quarter (no, -360); will either team score three straight times (yes, -240); will there be a score in the final two minutes of the first half (no, +250); will the game be tied again after 0-0 (no, -130); will there be a scoreless quarter (no, -435); will the Eagles score in every quarter (no, -400, in first three quarters); will the Buccaneers score in every quarter (no, -180, in fourth); will any player have 400 or more passing yards (no, -580); will any player have 100 or more rushing yards (no, -200); will any player have 150 or more receiving yards (no, -580); will any player score two or more TDs (no, +145).

Buccaneers props: Tom Brady over 26½ completions (29), under 39½ attempts (37), under 273½ passing yards (271), longest completion under 36½ yards (36), under 2½ TD passes (2, -175), will throw an interception (no, -125), under 1½ rushing yards (0), will score a TD (no, -915); Mike Evans over 54½ receiving yards (117), over 4½ receptions (9), will score a TD (yes, +105); Rob Gronkowski under 64½ receiving yards (31), will score a TD (yes, +115); Ryan Succop under 7½ kicking points (7, -120).

Eagles props: Jalen Hurts over 17½ completions (23), over 28½ attempts (43), over 190½ passing yards (258), longest completion over 33½ yards (35), under 1½ TD passes (1, -250), will throw an interception (yes, -150), under 55½ rushing yards (39), will score a TD (no, -210); Miles Sanders under 45½ rushing yards (16), will score a TD (no, -285); DeVonta Smith over 45½ receiving yards (60), over 3½ receptions (4, -120), will score a TD (no, -350); Dallas Goedert over 53½ receiving yards (92), will score a TD (no, -285); Jake Elliott under 6½ kicking points (1, -130).

1:13 p.m.: FINAL: Buccaneers 31, Eagles 15. The Bucs cover as 7-point home favorites, -350 ML. The game stays under 47½. Tampa Bay will host either the Cowboys, Rams or Cardinals in the divisional playoffs next week.

1:11 p.m.: The Buccaneers do under bettors a favor and run on fourth-and-1 despite being well in field goal range. They’re stopped, and total bettors will have to sweat the final drive by the Eagles with 1:11 to play.

12:59 p.m.: Gainwell was 7-1 to score a TD.

12:58 p.m.: Under 47½ bettors will get to sweat today. Kenneth Gainwell catches a 16-yard TD pass, and the Eagles get the 2-point conversion to cut the Buccaneers’ lead to 31-15 with 4:45 left in the fourth quarter.

12:44 p.m.: Scott was +380 to score a TD.

12:43 p.m.: The Eagles finally get on the board. Boston Scott scores on a 34-yard run, and the Eagles cut the Buccaneers’ lead to 31-7 with 12:08 left in the fourth quarter.

12:34 p.m.: END OF THE THIRD QUARTER: Buccaneers 31, Eagles 0.

12:21 p.m.: Evans was +105 to score a TD. He has crushed his props today with eight catches for 114 yards (prop totals 4½ and 54½).

12:20 p.m.: One play, one TD. Mike Evans catches a 36-yard TD pass, and the Bucs extend their lead to 31-0 with 5:18 left in the third quarter.

12:17 p.m.: Another interception by Hurts. The Bucs lead 24-0 with 5:25 left in the third quarter.

12:11 p.m.: Gronkowski was +115 to score a TD.

12:10 p.m.: That should end the competitive part of this game. Rob Gronkowski catches a 2-yard TD pass, and the Bucs lead the Eagles 24-0 with 7:38 left in the third quarter. The Bucs are -50,000 on the live line (Eagles +3,500), spread -22½, total 40½.

12:03 p.m.: The Eagles muff a punt, and the Bucs have it at the Eagle 48 with 10:35 left in the third quarter.

11:57 a.m.: The Eagles punt with 12:07 left in the third quarter. The Bucs are -4,500 on the live line (Eagles +1,240), spread -16½, total 37½.

11:51 a.m.: The second half is underway. The Eagles receive.

11:40 a.m.: Live line at halftime: Bucs -2,500/Eagles +980, spread -15½, total 40½.

11:39 a.m.: Second-half line: Eagles -½, total 23½.

11:37 a.m.: HALFTIME: Buccaneers 17, Eagles 0. First-half winners: Bucs -4½, under 23½.

11:32 a.m.: Jalen Hurts is intercepted in the end zone with 43 seconds left in the second quarter. Hurts was -150 to throw a pick.

11:18 a.m.: The Bucs stop the Eagles on fourth down and have the ball back at their 37 with 3:49 left until halftime. The Bucs are -4,000 on the live line (Eagles +1,200), spread -17½, total 43½.

11:01 a.m.: The Bucs add a 34-yard field goal to extend their lead to 17-0 with 9:16 left in the second quarter. The Bucs are -2,200 on the live line (Eagles +920), spread -16½, total 47½.

10:51 a.m.: END OF THE FIRST QUARTER: Buccaneers 14, Eagles 0. First-quarter winners: Bucs -2½, over 9½.

10:48 a.m.: Vaughn was +135 to score a TD. Shortest TD under 1½ yards cashes at -160.

10:47 a.m.: A blowout is brewing. Ke’Shawn Vaughn scores on a 1-yard run, and the Buccaneers lead the Eagles 14-0 with 25 seconds left in the first quarter. The Bucs are -1,350 on the live line (Eagles +700), spread -15½, total 49½.

10:24 a.m.: The Eagles go three-and-out and then get just a 29-yard punt. The Bucs have the ball back with a 7-0 lead with 8:00 left in the first quarter and are -630 on the live line (Eagles +420), spread -12½, total 50½.

10:19 a.m.: The Bucs score first at -180. The first score will be a TD cashes at -170.

10:18 a.m.: Bernard was 22-1 at Boyd Gaming and 16-1 at Circa Sports to score the first TD. He was in the field at +850 at the Westgate SuperBook. He was 3-1 to score at any point.

10:17 a.m.: The Buccaneers march right down the field. Giovani Bernard scores on a 2-yard run, and the Bucs lead the Eagles 7-0 with 10:00 left in the first quarter. The Bucs are -580 on the live line (Eagles +390), spread -11½, total 50½.

10:07 a.m.: The game is underway. The Buccaneers receive.

9:56 a.m.: The first game is about to kick off:

— Eagles (+290) at Buccaneers (-7, 47½, -350), 10 a.m.

9:40 a.m.: Here are how the lines have moved this morning:

Eagles from +7½ to +7

Eagles-Buccaneers total from 46 to 47

Chiefs from -12½ to -13

Steelers-Chiefs total from 46 to 46½

9:30 a.m.: Here’s today’s schedule:

— Eagles (+290) at Buccaneers (-7, 47½, -350), 10 a.m.

— 49ers (+160) at Cowboys (-3½, 51½, -180), 1:30 p.m.

— Steelers (+600) at Chiefs (-13, 46½, -900), 5:15 p.m.

9:15 a.m.: Here are some of the props we’ll be tracking today for Eagles-Buccaneers:

Team totals: Buccaneers 27½ (under -120), Eagles 20½ (under -130).

General props: First team to score (Eagles +155/Buccaneers -180); first score will be a touchdown (yes -170/no +150); 5 total touchdowns; largest lead 14½ points (over -120); longest TD 38½ yards; shortest TD 1½ yards (under -160); 3½ total made field goals (under -200); longest made field goal 44 yards; will the game go to overtime (yes +1,000/no -1,610); will there be a safety (yes +1,100/no -1,800); will there be a defensive or special teams TD (yes +245/no -290); will there be a successful 2-point conversion (yes +210/no -250); will both teams make 33-yard or longer field goals (yes +130/no -150); will there be a lead change in the fourth quarter (yes +300/no -360); will either team score three straight times (yes -240/no +200); will there be a score in the final two minutes of the first half (yes -300/no +250); will the game be tied again after 0-0 (yes +110/no -130); will there be a scoreless quarter (yes +350/no -435); will the Eagles score in every quarter (yes +325/no -400); will the Buccaneers score in every quarter (yes +155/no -180); will any player have 400 or more passing yards (yes +450/no -580); will any player have 100 or more rushing yards (yes +175/no -200); will any player have 150 or more receiving yards (yes +450/no -580); will any player score two or more TDs (yes -165/no +145).

Buccaneers props: Tom Brady 26½ completions, 39½ attempts, 273½ passing yards, longest completion 36½ yards, 2½ TD passes (under -175), will throw an interception (yes +105/no -125), 1½ rushing yards, will score a TD (yes +650/no -915); Mike Evans 54½ receiving yards, 4½ receptions, will score a TD (yes +105/no -125); Rob Gronkowski 64½ receiving yards, will score a TD (yes +115/no -135); Ryan Succop 7½ kicking points (under -120).

Eagles props: Jalen Hurts 17½ completions, 28½ attempts, 190½ passing yards, longest completion 33½ yards, 1½ TD passes (under -250), will throw an interception (yes -150/no +130), 55½ rushing yards, will score a TD (yes +180/no -210); Miles Sanders 45½ rushing yards, will score a TD (yes +240/no -285); DeVonta Smith 45½ receiving yards, 3½ receptions (over -120), will score a TD (yes +290/no -350); Dallas Goedert 53½ receiving yards, will score a TD (yes +240/no -285); Jake Elliott 6½ kicking points (under -130).

Here are some of the props we’ll be tracking today for 49ers-Cowboys:

Team totals: Cowboys 27½, 49ers 23½ (over -130).

General props: First team to score (49ers +120/Cowboys -140); first score will be a touchdown (yes -180/no +160); 5½ total touchdowns (over -145); largest lead 14½ points (under -130); longest TD 42½ yards; shortest TD 1½ yards (under -155); 3½ total made field goals (under -145); longest made field goal 46½ yards; will the game go to overtime (yes +1,100/no -1,800); will there be a safety (yes +1,250/no -2,225); will there be a defensive or special teams TD (yes +250/no -300); will there be a successful 2-point conversion (yes +250/no -300); will both teams make 33-yard or longer field goals (yes +100/no -120); will there be a lead change in the fourth quarter (yes +270/no -330); will either team score three straight times (yes -220/no +190); will there be a score in the final two minutes of the first half (yes -360/no +300); will the game be tied again after 0-0 (yes -110/no -110); will there be a scoreless quarter (yes +425/no -540); will the 49ers score in every quarter (yes +220/no -260); will the Cowboys score in every quarter (yes +155/no -180); will any player have 400 or more passing yards (yes +425/no -540); will any player have 100 or more rushing yards (yes +165/no -190); will any player have 150 or more receiving yards (yes +250/no -295); will any player score two or more TDs (yes -220/no +190).

Cowboys props: Dak Prescott 25½ completions, 37½ attempts, 282½ passing yards, longest completion 37½ yards, 2 TD passes (over -120), will throw an interception (yes +105/no -125), 9½ rushing yards, will score a TD (yes +450/no -580); Ezekiel Elliott 49½ rushing yards, will score a TD (yes +100/no -120); Tony Pollard 32½ rushing yards, will score a TD (yes +195/no -225); CeeDee Lamb 64½ receiving yards, 5½ receptions (under -140), will score a TD (yes +140/no -160); Amari Cooper 62½ receiving yards, will score a TD (yes +145/no -165); Dalton Schultz 40½ receiving yards, will score a TD (yes +175/no -200).

49ers props: Jimmy Garoppolo 21½ completions, 31½ attempts, 251½ passing yards, longest completion 38½ yards, 1½ TD passes (over -120), will throw an interception (yes -145/no +125), 2½ rushing yards, will score a TD (yes +625/no -870); Elijah Mitchell 80½ rushing yards, will score a TD (yes +100/no -120); Deebo Samuel 31½ rushing yards, 65½ receiving yards, will score a TD (yes -120/no +100); Brandon Aiyuk 46½ receiving yards, will score a TD (yes +240/no -285); George Kittle 52½ receiving yards, will score a TD (yes +165/no -185).

Here are some of the props we’ll be tracking today for Steelers-Chiefs:

Team totals: Chiefs 29½ (over -130), Steelers 16½ (over -120).

General props: First team to score (Steelers +180/Chiefs -210); first score will be a touchdown (yes -170/no +150); 5 total touchdowns (over -135); largest lead 17½ points (under -130); longest TD 39½ yards; shortest TD 1½ yards (under -130); 3½ total made field goals (under -160); longest made field goal 46 yards; will the game go to overtime (yes +1,350/no -2,525); will there be a safety (yes +900/no -1,410); will there be a defensive or special teams TD (yes +250/no -300); will there be a successful 2-point conversion (yes +270/no -330); will both teams make 33-yard or longer field goals (yes +120/no -140); will there be a lead change in the fourth quarter (yes +475/no -650); will either team score three straight times (yes -240/no +200); will there be a score in the final two minutes of the first half (yes -300/no +250); will the game be tied again after 0-0 (yes +150/no -170); will there be a scoreless quarter (yes +300/no -365); will the Steelers score in every quarter (yes +400/no -505); will the Chiefs score in every quarter (yes +140/no -160); will any player have 400 or more passing yards (yes +600/no -825); will any player have 100 or more rushing yards (yes +245/no -290); will any player have 150 or more receiving yards (yes +425/no -540); will any player score two or more TDs (yes -180/no +155).

Chiefs props: Patrick Mahomes 24½ completions, 36½ attempts, 278½ passing yards, longest completion 37½ yards, 2½ TD passes (under -165), will throw an interception (yes +105/no -125), 19½ rushing yards, will score a TD (yes +340/no -420); Tyreek Hill 69½ receiving yards, 5½ receptions (over -130), will score a TD (yes -110/no -110); Mecole Hardman 25½ receiving yards, will score a TD (yes +365/no -455); Byron Pringle 30½ receiving yards, will score a TD (yes +300/no -365); Travis Kelce 70½ receiving yards, 5½ receptions (over -130), will score a TD (yes -110/no -110).

Steelers props: Ben Roethlisberger 24½ completions, 38½ attempts, 228½ passing yards, longest completion 33½ yards, 1½ TD passes (under -185), will throw an interception (yes -165/no +145), will score a TD (yes +1,225/no -2,150); Najee Harris 65½ rushing yards, 22½ receiving yards, will score a TD (yes +140/no -160); Diontae Johnson 61½ receiving yards, 6½ receptions, will score a TD (yes +210/no -245); Chase Claypool 42½ receiving yards, will score a TD (yes +325/no -400); Pat Freiermuth 32½ receiving yards, will score a TD (yes +285/no -345).

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.