NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Bears, Giants both heavily favored in 3rd quarter

Welcome to Week 10 of the NFL season.

Top matchups include the Raiders hosting the Indianapolis Colts, the Minnesota Vikings at the Buffalo Bills, the Green Bay Packers hosting the Dallas Cowboys and the Los Angeles Chargers at the San Francisco 49ers in the Sunday night game.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.

UPDATES

11:49 a.m.: Cole Kmet is left all alone and Justin Fields is able to find the tight end for a long touchdown. The Bears lead the Lions 24-10 with 2:43 left in the third quarter and are -1800 on the live line (Lions +900), total 48½.

11:44 a.m.: Second-half line: Broncos Pick, total 20.

11:42 a.m.: HALFTIME: Broncos 10, Titans 7. First-half winners: Broncos +½, under 19½. Russell Wilson had a touchdown pass, and the Titans offense was stuck in the mud until scoring in the final seconds of the half.

11:41 a.m.: Second-half line: Chiefs -2½, total 24½.

11:36 a.m.: HALFTIME: Chiefs 20, Jaguars 7. First-half winners: Chiefs -6½, over 25½. Christian Kirk’s touchdown reception with 11 seconds left for the Jaguars sent the first half over the total.

11:32 a.m.: Second-half line: Bills -2, total 22.

11:31 a.m.: Second-half line: Giants -3, total 19½.

11:29 a.m.: Second-half line: Saints Pick, total 19½.

11:28 a.m.: Second-half line: Browns Pick, total 24.

11:27 a.m.: HALFTIME: Giants 7, Texans 3. First-half winners: Giants -3, under 20. Daniel Jones has a touchdown pass, and the Giants defense allowed 86 total yards.

HALFTIME: Bills 24, Vikings 10. First-half winners: Bills -3½, over 23½. Josh Allen is active and Devin Singletary had two rushing touchdowns for Buffalo.

11:26 a.m.: HALFTIME: Steelers 10, Saints 10. First-half winners: Saints +½, over 19½. Juwan Johnson’s touchdown reception with 19 seconds left gave the Saints the cover and sent the total over.

11:22 a.m.: HALFTIME: Dolphins 17, Browns 7. First-half winners: Dolphins -2½, push 24. Tua Tagovailoa threw two TDs, the second with 32 seconds left to push the first-half total.

11:17 a.m.: Second-half line: Bears -1½, total 23½.

11:11 a.m.: HALFTIME: Lions 10, Bears 10. First-half winners: Lions +1½, under 23½. Justin Fields’ spectacular touchdown run with 12 seconds left in the half ruined the Lions money-line tickets.

10:59 a.m.: The Bills defense holds inside the red zone and the Vikings have to settle for a field goal. Buffalo leads 17-10 midway through the second quarter and is -700 on the live line (Vikings +475), total 56½.

10:34 a.m.: Devin Singletary scores on the student body right play for his second rushing TD, and the Bills have a 14-7 lead with 1:04 left in the first quarter. The Bills are -600 on the live line (Vikings +420), total 56½.

10:27 a.m.: Kadarius Toney does the hokey-pokey down the sideline and hops into the end zone. The Chiefs take a 7-0 lead over the Jaguars with 3:32 to go in the first quarter. The Chiefs are -800 on the live line (Jaguars +525), total 48½.

10:23 a.m.: George Pickens burrows into the end zone from 1 yard and the Steelers are up 7-0 over the Saints with 5:06 to go in the first quarter. The Steelers are -240 on the live line (Saints +195), total 40½.

10:18 a.m.: The Bills have an immediate response, with Devin Singletary scoring from 5 yards out for his first touchdown of the season. It’s 7-7 midway through the first quarter. The Bills are -260 on the live line (Vikings +210), total 56½.

10:11 a.m.: Justin Jefferson has a couple of big catches on the Vikings’ first drive, including a 22-yard touchdown catch for a 7-0 lead with 10:13 left in the first quarter. The Vikings are +120 on the live line (Bills -150), total 50½.

10:09 a.m.: Harrison Bryant snags the 1-yard touchdown pass from Jacoby Brissett to give the Browns a 7-0 lead over the Dolphins in what is expected to be a high-scoring game. The Browns are -120 on the live line (Dolphins -110), total 54½.

9:53 a.m.: Josh Allen is starting for the Bills against the Vikings, and Buffalo remains -6½ at the Westgate SuperBook.

9:45 a.m.: Week 10 NFL betting insights from @BetMGM

Most bet games

1. Vikings-Bills

2. Browns-Dolphins

3. Broncos-Titans

Most bet teams

1. Titans -2½

2. Vikings +6½

3. Cowboys -4½

Most bet teams

1. Lions +3

2. Steelers -1

3. Texans +4½

Public teams (+60% of bets)

– 79% of bets on Steelers -1

– 77% on Giants -4½

– 71% on Bears -3

– 67% on Titans -2½

– 67% on Raiders -4½

– 61% on Commanders +11

– 60% on Cowboys -4½

Most bet Overs

1. Jaguars-Chiefs 51

2. Lions-Bears 48½

3. Texans-Giants 40½

Most bet Unders

1. Broncos-Titans 39

2. Vikings-Bills 44½

3. Chargers-49ers 43½

Most bet player props

– Justin Fields over 62½ rushing yards (-110)

– Jaylen Waddle over 69½ receiving yards (-130)

– Amari Cooper over 62½ receiving yards (-115)

– Josh Jacobs under 86½ rushing yards (-150)

– Saquon Barkley over 92½ rushing yards (-115)

9:40 a.m.: The outlook from Caesars Sportsbook:

Week 10 splits ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/gz9CCNafI2 — Caesars Sportsbook (@CaesarsSports) November 13, 2022

BIG STEELERS BET A Nevada bettor put $250,000 on Steelers 1H +0.5 (-125) ⛓ pic.twitter.com/bBT2YoAIB2 — Caesars Sportsbook (@CaesarsSports) November 13, 2022

9 a.m.: Here is today’s full schedule:

— Jaguars (+360) at Chiefs (-9½, 51½, -430), 10 a.m.

— Texans (+190) at Giants (-5, 41, -220), 10 a.m.

— Saints (-105) at Steelers (-1, 39, -115), 10 a.m.

— Lions (+130) at Bears (-2½, 48½, -150), 10 a.m.

— Browns (+150) at Dolphins (-3, 49½, -170), 10 a.m.

— Vikings (+240) at Bills (-6½, 46, -280), 10 a.m.

— Broncos (+110) at Titans (-2, 40, -130), 10 a.m.

— Colts (+175) at Raiders (-4, 41, -200), 1:05 p.m.

— Cardinals (+130) at Rams (-3, 38½, -150), 1:25 p.m.

— Cowboys (-3½, 44½, -190) at Packers (+170), 1:25 p.m.

— Chargers (+275) at 49ers (-7½, 45½, -335), 5:20 p.m.

Morning spread and total movement:

Steelers from Pick to -1

Browns-Dolphins total from 49 to 49½

Vikings-Bills total from 46½ to 46

Broncos-Titans total from 39 to 40

Chargers-49ers total from 45 to 45½

