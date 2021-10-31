NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Bears tight end hits 44-1 prop

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Sunday’s NFL action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Welcome to Week 8 of the NFL season.

Top matchups include the Tennessee Titans at the Indianapolis Colts, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the New Orleans Saints, and the Dallas Cowboys at the Minnesota Vikings in the Sunday night game.

The Raiders are on their bye week.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.

UPDATES

10:45 a.m.: First TD scored prop winners (posting as they appear):

Rams-Texans: Los Angeles RB Darrell Henderson (+410)

Titans-Colts: Indianapolis WR Michael Pittman (10-1)

Bengals-Jets: New York RB Michael Carter (14-1)

Eagles-Lions: Philadelphia RB Boston Scott (13-1)

Panthers-Falcons: Atlanta RB Cordarrelle Patterson (+650)

49ers-Bears: Chicago TE Jesse James (44-1)

10:23 a.m.: The Colts have jumped on the Titans. A long TD drive to start the game, an interception and another quick TD give the Colts a 14-0 lead with 7:44 left in the first quarter. The Colts are -550 on the live line (Titans +390), spread -11½, total 60½.

10:12 a.m.: The Jets — yes, the Jets — score first. Michael Carter scores on an 8-yard run, and the Jets lead the Bengals 7-0 with 8:38 left in the first quarter. The Bengals are -260 on the live line (Jets +205), spread -5½, total 46½.

9:57 a.m.: The first games are about to kick off:

— Panthers (+115) at Falcons (-2, 46, -135), 10 a.m.

— Dolphins (+750) at Bills (-14½, 48½, -1,200), 10 a.m.

— 49ers (-4½, 40, -210) at Bears (+180), 10 a.m.

— Steelers (+200) at Browns (-5, 43, -240), 10 a.m.

— Eagles (-3 -120, 48, -170) at Lions (+150), 10 a.m.

— Titans (+140) at Colts (-3, 51, -160), 10 a.m.

— Bengals (-11½, 43, -550) at Jets (+425), 10 a.m.

— Rams (-16½, 46½, -1,400) at Texans (+800), 10 a.m.

9:35 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves this morning:

Browns from -4 to -5

Patriots from +4½ to +3½

Patriots-Chargers total from 49½ to 50½

