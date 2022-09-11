NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Bengals, Colts look to avoid big upsets

Refresh often for minute-to-minute updates on all of Sunday’s NFL action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Chicago Bears' Jaquan Brisker hits San Francisco 49ers' Deebo Samuel as he fumbles during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Chicago. The Bears recovered the ball. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

The NFL opening week kickoff painted on the field before the game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on Sunday, September 11, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

Chicago Bears' David Montgomery runs past San Francisco 49ers' Javon Kinlaw during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Chicago Bears' Justin Fields runs during the first half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Welcome to Week 1 of the NFL season.

Top matchups include the Raiders at the Los Angeles Chargers, the Green Bay Packers at the Minnesota Vikings, the Kansas City Chiefs at the Arizona Cardinals and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Dallas Cowboys in the Sunday night game.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.

UPDATES

10:56 a.m.: Mitchell Trubisky looks … good? He is 7-for-9 and found running back Najee Harris for a short touchdown to put the Steelers up 17-3 over the Bengals with 8:47 left in the second quarter. The Steelers entered as 7-point underdogs but are -260 on the live line (Bengals +210), total 49½.

10:45 a.m.: Jalen Hurts fantasy football owners are pleased. The Eagles QB scores on a 1-yard run on fourth down, and it’s tied 7-7 in Detroit. Philadelphia is -220 on the live line (Lions +180), total 50½.

10:36 a.m.: Soldier Field is a swimming pool. Bears QB Justin Fields looks like he’s on a slip-and-slide in the front yard of his neighbor’s house. No scoring yet in Chicago, but the 49ers are -350 on the live line (Bears +270). The total has plunged to 31½.

10:30 a.m.: The Lions were a sexy pick with bettors to go over their season win total, probably because of “Hard Knocks.” But they look good so far. Detroit leads the favored Eagles 7-0 with 5:51 left in the first quarter and are +110 on the live line (Eagles -140), total 49½.

10:10 a.m.: Rough start for Bengals QB Joe Burrow, who gets sacked and then throws a pick-six. The Steelers lead Cincinnati 7-0 with 12:33 left in the first quarter. The Bengals are -190 favorites on the live line (Steelers +155), total 50½.

10:04 a.m.: Bettors showed faith in quarterback Baker Mayfield against his former club, as the Panthers closed as 1½-point favorites at the Westgate SuperBook over the Browns after the line bounced around all week. Also, the Eagles climbed to -6 favorites against the host Lions at kickoff.

9:50 a.m.: BetMGM reported two six-figure wagers on today’s games:

— $100,000 on Saints -225

— $125,000 on Lions +5.5 (-110)

Caesars Sportsbook reported one bettor put $120,000 on the Steelers +7 (-105)

9:05 a.m.: Here are some notable line moves this morning:

Vikings from -1 to -2

Panthers from Pick to -1

Dolphins from 3½ to 3 (-120)

49ers-Bears total from 40 to 38 (wet field)

Colts-Texans total from 45½ to 46

Jaguars-Commanders total from 44 to 43

9:00 a.m.: Here is this morning schedule:

Ravens (-6½, 44, -310) at Jets (+260), 10 a.m.

Saints (-5½, 44, -240) at Falcons (+200), 10 a.m.

Patriots (+145) at Dolphins (-3, 46½, -165), 10 a.m.

Browns (Even) at Panthers (-1, 42, -120), 10 a.m.

Steelers (+260) at Bengals (-7, 44½, -310), 10 a.m.

49ers (-6½, 38, -290) at Bears (+245), 10 a.m.

Eagles (-5½, 48½, -240) at Lions (+200), 10 a.m.

Colts (-7, 46, -330) at Texans (+270), 10 a.m.

Jaguars (+135) at Commanders (-3, 43, -155), 10 a.m.

