NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Bengals crushing Ravens in 1st half

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Welcome to Week 16 of the NFL season.

Top matchups include the Denver Broncos at the Raiders, the Buffalo Bills at the New England Patriots, and the Washington Football Team at the Dallas Cowboys in the Sunday night game.

UPDATES

11:20 a.m.: Second-half line: Falcons -3½, total 21½.

11:18 a.m.: HALFTIME: Falcons 10, Lions 10. First-half winners: Lions +4½, under 21.

11:05 a.m.: The Bills drop a touchdown on fourth-and-goal, and the Patriots keep the Bills’ lead at 10-7 with 4:44 left in the second quarter. The Bills are -215 on the live line (Patriots +168), spread -3½, total 43½.

11:03 a.m.: The Bengals are dominating. Joe Mixon catches a 9-yard TD pass, and the Bengals lead the Ravens 24-7 with 7:03 left in the second quarter. The Bengals are -6,000 on the live line (Ravens +1,300), spread -20½, total 57½.

10:52 a.m.: The Bills kick a field goal to take a 10-7 lead on the Patriots with 9:01 left in the second quarter. The Bills are -172 on the live line (Patriots +136), spread -3½, total 46½.

10:48 a.m.: The Bengals are taking control. Tyler Boyd catches a 68-yard TD pass, and the Bengals lead the Ravens 17-7 with 13:18 left in the second quarter. The Bengals are -1,250 on the live line (Ravens +680), spread -14½, total 54½.

10:46 a.m.: First TD scored prop results in morning games (posting as they appear):

Bills-Patriots: Buffalo WR Isaiah McKenzie (23-1)

Rams-Vikings: Los Angeles RB Sony Michel (10-1)

Chargers-Texans: Houston RB Rex Burkhead (11-1)

Ravens-Bengals: Baltimore WR Rashod Bateman (31-1)

Buccaneers-Panthers: Tampa Bay RB Ke’Shawn Vaughn (25-1)

Jaguars-Jets: New York QB Zach Wilson (20-1)

Lions-Falcons: Atlanta RB Cordarrelle Patterson (+410)

10:37 a.m.: The Bengals retake the lead. Joe Mixon scores on a 1-yard run on fourth down, and the Bengals lead the Ravens 10-7 with 27 seconds left in the first quarter. The Bengals are -410 on the live line (Ravens +300), spread -7½, total 50½.

10:35 a.m.: The Patriots tie it. Damien Harris scores on a 16-yard run, and the Patriots tie the Bills at 7 with 14:28 left in the second quarter. The Bills are -128 on the live line (Patriots +102), spread -1½, total 46½.

10:21 a.m.: The Ravens start well with third-string quarterback Josh Johnson. Rashod Bateman catches a 4-yard TD pass, and the Ravens lead the Bengals 7-3 with 5:56 left in the first quarter. The Bengals are -192 on the live line (Ravens +152), spread -3½, total 47½.

10:16 a.m.: The Bills score first. Isaiah McKenzie catches a 3-yard TD pass, and the Bills lead the Patriots 7-0 with 6:37 left in the first quarter. The Bills are -260 on the live line (Patriots +200), spread -6½, total 45½.

9:57 a.m.: The first games are about to kick off:

— Lions (+280) at Falcons (-7½, 42½, -340), 10 a.m.

— Ravens (+280) at Bengals (-7½, 43, -340), 10 a.m.

— Rams (-3, 48, -170) at Vikings (+150), 10 a.m.

— Bills (-105) at Patriots (-1, 43½, -115), 10 a.m.

— Jaguars (+115) at Jets (-2, 43, -135), 10 a.m.

— Giants (+425) at Eagles (-11, 41, -550), 10 a.m.

— Buccaneers (-10½, 44, -500) at Panthers (+400), 10 a.m.

— Chargers (-13, 46, -750) at Texans (+525), 10 a.m.

Caesars Sports reports four six-figure wagers on today's games:

— $330,000 on Broncos +1 (-110)

— $250,000 on Eagles -10 (-110)

— $240,000 on Chargers -10 (-120)

— $220,000 on Falcons -6½ (-110)

9:40 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves this morning:

Falcons from -6½ to -7½

Ravens-Bengals total from 41½ to 43

Rams-Vikings total from 49 to 48

Jaguars-Jets total from 41½ to 42½

Buccaneers-Panthers total from 43 to 44

Chargers from -11 to -13

Steelers-Chiefs total from 45½ to 44½

Washington from +10 to +9

9:15 a.m.: Here are some of the props we’ll be tracking today for Broncos-Raiders:

Team totals: Raiders 20½, Broncos 20½.

General props: First score will be a touchdown (yes -150/no +130); largest lead 14½ points (under -150); longest TD 35½ yards; will the game go to overtime (yes +1,000/no -2,000); will there be a defensive or special teams TD (yes +250/no -300); will there be a successful 2-point conversion (yes +350/no -420); will both teams make 33-yard or longer field goals (yes +110/no -130); will there be a lead change in the fourth quarter (yes +260/no -310); will either team score three straight times (yes -175/no +155); will there be a score in the final two minutes of the first half (yes -280/no +240); will the game be tied again after 0-0 (yes +115/no -135).

Raiders props: Derek Carr 23½ completions, 34½ attempts, 252½ passing yards, longest completion 36½ yards, 1½ TD passes (over -120), will throw an interception (yes +100/no -120); Josh Jacobs 53½ rushing yards, 23½ receiving yards, will score a TD (yes +130/no -150); Hunter Renfrow 73½ receiving yards, 6½ receptions (over -125), will score a TD (yes +165/no -185); Daniel Carlson 6½ kicking points (over -120).

Broncos props: Drew Lock 18½ completions, 29½ attempts, 203½ passing yards, longest completion 32½ yards, 1½ TD passes (under -190), will throw an interception (yes -180/no +160); Jerry Jeudy 42½ receiving yards; Tim Patrick 31½ receiving yards; Courtland Sutton 28½ receiving yards; Noah Fant 38½ receiving yards; Brandon McManus 6½ kicking points.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.