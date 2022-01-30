NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Bengals rally to tie Chiefs; KC still favored

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins attempts to break a tackle by Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed (38) after catching a pass during the second half of the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) catches a 10-yard touchdown pass during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates with teammate Patrick Mahomes, left, after catching 5-yard touchdown pass during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Welcome to the NFL conference championship games.

Super Bowl berths are on the line today. First, the No. 2 seed Kansas City Chiefs host the No. 4 Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC title game, then the No. 4 Los Angeles Rams welcome the No. 6 San Francisco 49ers in the NFC title game.

The winners advance to the Super Bowl on Feb. 13 at the Rams’ stadium in Inglewood, California.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.

UPDATES

2:24 p.m.: Burrow gives it right back with an interception. He was -140 to throw a pick. The Chiefs have the ball at their 47 and are -290 on the live line (Bengals +220), spread -3½, total 58½.

2:23 p.m.: The Chiefs punt with 14:01 left in the fourth quarter.

2:19 p.m.: END OF THE THIRD QUARTER: Chiefs 21, Bengals 21.

2:16 p.m.: Chase was +110 to score a TD. Burrow cashes over 1½ TD passes at -165. There will be a 2-point conversion cashes at +235. The game will be tied again after 0-0 cashes at +110.

2:15 p.m.: Tie game. Ja’Marr Chase catches a 2-yard TD pass, then the Bengals get the 2-point conversion to tie the Chiefs at 21 with 14 seconds left in the third quarter. The Chiefs are -235 on the live line (Bengals +182), total 58½.

2:12 p.m.: Mahomes was +105 to throw an interception.

2:11 p.m.: We’ve got a ballgame. The Bengals intercept Mahomes off a deflection at the Chiefs 27.

2:06 p.m.: The Bengals get a 31-yard field goal to cut the Chiefs’ lead to 21-13 with 2:58 left in the third quarter. The Chiefs are -950 on the live line (Bengals +560), spread -8½, total 50½.

1:55 p.m.: Another punt. The Bengals have the ball at their 34, trailing 21-10 with 8:40 left in the third quarter. The Chiefs are -900 on the live line (Bengals +540), spread -9½, total 52½.

1:48 p.m.: The Bengals punt, and the Chiefs have the ball back at their 7, leading 21-10 with 10:57 left in the third quarter. The Chiefs are -1,400 on the live line (Bengals +720), spread -11½, total 53½.

1:42 p.m.: The Chiefs punt, and the Bengals have the ball back at their 17, trailing 21-10 with 12:47 left in the third quarter. The Chiefs are -1,100 on the live line (Bengals +620), spread -11½, total 55½.

1:37 p.m.: The second half is underway. The Chiefs receive.

1:26 p.m.: Live line at halftime: Chiefs -1,600/Bengals +780, spread -13½, total 58½.

1:25 p.m.: Second-half line: Chiefs -3, total 28.

1:23 p.m.: HALFTIME: Chiefs 21, Bengals 10. First-half winners: Chiefs -4, over 27. The Chiefs blew a chance to add to the lead by getting tackled in bounds at the 1 on the final play, allowing the time to run off.

1:13 p.m.: There will be a score in the final two minutes of the first half cashes at -400.

1:12 p.m.: Perine was 6-1 to score a TD. Burrow hits longest completion over 39½ yards.

1:11 p.m.: The Bengals show some life. Samaje Perine takes a short pass 41 yards for a TD, and the Bengals cut the Chiefs’ lead to 21-10 with 1:05 left in the second quarter. The Chiefs are -1,600 on the live line (Bengals +780), spread -14½, total 59½.

1:07 p.m.: Two-minute warning. The Bengals are at the Chiefs 39, trying to trim the lead before halftime.

1:01 p.m.: Hardman was +285 to score a TD. Mahomes already hits his prop of over 2½ TD passes (+100).

12:59 p.m.: No stopping the Chiefs. Hardman catches a 3-yard TD pass, and the Chiefs extend their lead to 21-3 with 5:04 left in the second quarter. The Chiefs are -5,000 on the live line (Bengals +1,260), spread -20½, total 55½.

12:50 p.m.: The Bengals punt, and the Chiefs have the ball back at their 28, leading 14-3 with 10:00 left in the second quarter. The Chiefs are -1,250 on the live line (Bengals +680), spread -14½, total 53½.

12:43 p.m.: Kelce was -110 to score a TD.

12:42 p.m.: Nightmare start for the Bengals. Mahomes scrambles and finds Travis Kelce for a 5-yard TD pass, and the Chiefs lead 14-3 with 12:14 left in the second quarter. The Chiefs are -1,400 on the live line (Bengals +720), spread -14½, total 54½.

12:36 p.m.: Patrick Mahomes cashes his prop for longest completion over 39½ yards with a 44-yard strike to Mecole Hardman on the final play of the first quarter. Hardman cashes over 21½ receiving yards.

12:35 p.m.: END OF THE FIRST QUARTER: Chiefs 7, Bengals 3. First-quarter winners: Chiefs -2½, under 10½.

12:30 p.m.: The Bengals get on the board. Evan McPherson kicks a 32-yard field goal, and the Bengals cut the Chiefs’ lead to 7-3 with 36 seconds left in the first quarter. The Chiefs are -590 on the live line (Bengals +400), spread -10½, total 51½.

12:19 p.m.: The Chiefs score first at -165. The first score will be a TD cashes at -200.

12:18 p.m.: Hill was 7-1 at the Westgate SuperBook to score the first TD (+625 at Circa Sports and +650 at Boyd Gaming) and -120 to score at any point.

12:17 p.m.: That was easy. Tyreek Hill catches a 10-yard TD pass, and the Chiefs lead 7-0 with 7:17 left in the first quarter. The Chiefs are -650 on the live line (Bengals +430), spread -11½, total 53½.

12:06 p.m.: The Bengals go three-and-out, and the Chiefs have the ball at their 16 with 13:26 left in the first quarter.

12:03 p.m.: The game is underway. The Bengals receive.

11:55 a.m.: The first game is about to kick off:

— Bengals (+270) at Chiefs (-7, 54½, -310), noon

11:40 a.m.: The lines have not moved this morning. Still stuck on Chiefs -7 and Rams -3½, with only some variation on the pricing at sportsbooks.

11:30 a.m.: Here’s today’s schedule:

— Bengals (+270) at Chiefs (-7, 54½, -310), noon

— 49ers (+155) at Rams (-3½ +100, 45½, -175), 3:30 p.m.

11:15 a.m.: Here are some of the props we’ll be tracking today for Bengals-Chiefs:

Team totals: Chiefs 31½, Bengals 23½ (over -120).

General props: First team to score (Bengals +145/Chiefs -165); first score will be a touchdown (yes -200/no +175); 6½ total touchdowns; largest lead 14½ points (over -140); longest TD 45½ yards; shortest TD 1½ yards (under -185); 3½ total made field goals (under -150); longest made field goal 46½ yards; will the game go to overtime (yes +1,100/no -1,800); will there be a safety (yes +1,100/no -1,800); will there be a defensive or special teams TD (yes +240/no -280); will there be a successful 2-point conversion (yes +235/no -275); will both teams make 33-yard or longer field goals (yes +110/no -130); will there be a lead change in the fourth quarter (yes +300/no -360); will either team score three straight times (yes -240/no +200); will there be a score in the final two minutes of the first half (yes -400/no +330); will the game be tied again after 0-0 (yes +110/no -130); will there be a scoreless quarter (yes +450/no -580); will the Bengals score in every quarter (yes +220/no -260); will the Chiefs score in every quarter (yes -110/no -110); will any player have 400 or more passing yards (yes +350/no -435); will any player have 100 or more rushing yards (yes +235/no -280); will any player have 150 or more receiving yards (yes +225/no -265); will any player score two or more TDs (yes -245/no +210).

Chiefs props: Patrick Mahomes 26½ completions, 38½ attempts, 295½ passing yards, longest completion 39½ yards, 2½ TD passes (under -120), will throw an interception (yes +105/no -125), 27½ rushing yards, will score a TD (yes +310/no -375); Clyde Edwards-Helaire 39½ rushing yards, will score a TD (yes +155/no -180); Jerick McKinnon 29½ rushing yards, 31½ receiving yards, will score a TD (yes +170/no -195); Tyreek Hill 74½ receiving yards, 6½ receptions (under -130), longest reception 23½ yards, will score a TD (yes -120/no +100); Travis Kelce 74½ receiving yards, 6½ receptions (under -140), will score a TD (yes -110/no -110); Byron Pringle 37½ receiving yards, 3½ receptions (under -120), will score a TD (yes +210/no -245); Mecole Hardman 21½ receiving yards, will score a TD (yes +285/no -345); Harrison Butker 8½ kicking points (under -150).

Bengals props: Joe Burrow 24½ completions, 37½ attempts, 294½ passing yards, longest completion 39½ yards, 1½ TD passes (over -165), will throw an interception (yes -140/no +120), 9½ rushing yards, will score a TD (yes +600/no -825); Joe Mixon 60½ rushing yards, 28½ receiving yards, will score a TD (yes -125/no +105); Ja’Marr Chase 82½ receiving yards, 5½ receptions (under -115), longest reception 28½ yards, will score a TD (yes +110/no -130); Tee Higgins 68½ receiving yards, 5½ receptions (under -145), will score a TD (yes +170/no -195); Tyler Boyd 39½ receiving yards, 3½ receptions (over -145), will score a TD (yes +240/no -285); C.J. Uzomah 35½ receiving yards, will score a TD (yes +270/no -325); Evan McPherson 6½ kicking points.

Here are some of the props we’ll be tracking today for 49ers-Rams:

Team totals: Rams 24½, 49ers 21½ (under -120).

General props: First team to score (49ers +110/Rams -130); first score will be a touchdown (yes -165/no +145); 5 total touchdowns (over -125); largest lead 14½ points (under -120); longest TD 39½ yards; shortest TD 1½ yards (under -140); 3½ total made field goals (under -150); longest made field goal 46½ yards; will the game go to overtime (yes +925/no -1,460); will there be a safety (yes +1,000/no -1,610); will there be a defensive or special teams TD (yes +240/no -280); will there be a successful 2-point conversion (yes +260/no -310); will both teams make 33-yard or longer field goals (yes +100/no -120); will there be a lead change in the fourth quarter (yes +280/no -340); will either team score three straight times (yes -190/no +170); will there be a score in the final two minutes of the first half (yes -300/no +250); will the game be tied again after 0-0 (yes +100/no -120); will there be a scoreless quarter (yes +310/no -375); will the 49ers score in every quarter (yes +275/no -330); will the Rams score in every quarter (yes +200/no -235); will any player have 400 or more passing yards (yes +720/no -1,050); will any player have 100 or more rushing yards (yes +215/no -250); will any player have 150 or more receiving yards (yes +280/no -335); will any player score two or more TDs (yes -160/no +140).

Rams props: Matthew Stafford 23½ completions, 35½ attempts, 272½ passing yards, longest completion 39½ yards, 2 TD passes (under -125), will throw an interception (yes -125/no +105), 3½ rushing yards (over -120), will score a TD (yes +850/no -1,310); Cam Akers 59½ rushing yards, 19½ receiving yards, will score a TD (yes +120/no -140); Cooper Kupp 97½ receiving yards, 7½ receptions (over -140), will score a TD (yes -135/no +115); Odell Beckham Jr. 48½ receiving yards, 4½ receptions (under -140), will score a TD (yes +170/no -190); Van Jefferson 31½ receiving yards, will score a TD (yes +265/no -315); Tyler Higbee 40½ receiving yards, 3½ receptions (over -185), will score a TD (yes +215/no -250); Matt Gay 7½ kicking points (under -130).

49ers props: Jimmy Garoppolo 19½ completions, 29½ attempts, 228½ passing yards, longest completion 36½ yards, 1½ TD passes (under -165), will throw an interception (yes -155/no +135), 2½ rushing yards, will score a TD (yes +900/no -1,410); Elijah Mitchell 69½ rushing yards, 10½ receiving yards, will score a TD (yes +105/no -125); Kyle Juszczyk 9½ receiving yards, will score a TD (yes +675/no -960); Deebo Samuel 40½ rushing yards, 50½ receiving yards, will score a TD (yes +100/no -120); George Kittle 55½ receiving yards, 4½ receptions (over -130), will score a TD (yes +180/no -210); Brandon Aiyuk 50½ receiving yards, will score a TD (yes +275/no -330); Jauan Jennings 24½ receiving yards, will score a TD (yes +400/no -505); Robbie Gould 6½ kicking points (over -120).

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.