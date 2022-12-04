NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Bettors correctly back Raiders to cover

Refresh often for minute-to-minute updates on the Raiders-Chargers game and all of Sunday’s other NFL action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) scrambles away from Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson throws the ball during pre-game warm-ups before an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts reacts before an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke, right, throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Munson)

Philadelphia Eagles' Kenneth Gainwell runs with the ball as Tennessee Titans' David Long Jr. tries to stop him during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Philadelphia Eagles' Javon Hargrave stops Tennessee Titans' Ryan Tannehill during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

New York Giants' Richie James, left, is tackled by Washington Commanders' defenders during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Chicago Bears' Justin Fields runs for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) scores a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) throws while being pressured by Denver Broncos cornerback Essang Bassey during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

New York Jets quarterback Mike White (5) is tackled by Minnesota Vikings linebacker Jordan Hicks (58) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) goes upside down on a reception during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) carries after picking up his fumble under pressure from Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Los Angeles Chargers running back Joshua Kelley (25) carries against Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates his touchdown with tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) pulls in a one-handed catch against Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Michael Davis (43), which was later ruled incomplete, during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Welcome to Week 13 of the NFL season.

Top matchups include the Raiders hosting the Los Angeles Chargers, the Tennessee Titans at the Philadelphia Eagles, the Miami Dolphins at the San Francisco 49ers, the Kansas City Chiefs at the Cincinnati Bengals and the Indianapolis Colts at the Dallas Cowboys in the Sunday night game.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.

UPDATE

4:32 p.m.: FINAL: Raiders 27, Chargers 20. Davante Adams caught two second-half touchdowns, and the Raiders won as 2½-point favorites. The game stayed under the total of 49½.

4:30 p.m.: The Raiders punt it away and the Chargers take over at their own 10-yard line with 22 seconds left.

4:20 p.m.: FINAL: Bengals 27, Chiefs 24. Joe Burrow tossed the go-ahead touchdown midway through the fourth quarter to give the Bengals the outright win as +125 money-line underdogs. Harrison Butker missed a 55-yard field goal with 3:19 left that would have tied the game.

4:19 p.m.: FINAL: 49ers 33, Dolphins 17. Backup QB Brock Purdy stepped in for an injured Jimmy Garoppolo, and the 49ers covered as 5-point favorites. Dre Greenlaw returned a fumble for a 49ers touchdown in the final two minutes to send the game over the total of 46.

4:15 p.m.: If you got the Chargers +850 on the in-game, you got yourself a sweat.

4:13 p.m.: There’s nothing like a late defensive touchdown to cash the over. The 49ers now lead the Dolphins 33-17 late in the fourth quarter.

4:08 p.m.: FINAL: Seahawks 27, Rams 23. Geno Smith whipped an 8-yard touchdown pass to DK Metcalf with 36 seconds remaining in regulation for the straight-up win as 6½-point favorites. The game went over the total of 41.

3:58 p.m.: Fourth-and-12, and Keenan Allen makes a play for the Chargers. It’s a touchdown and the Raiders now lead the Chargers 27-20 with 8:34 left in the fourth quarter. The Raiders are -650 on the live line (Chargers +450), total 54½.

3:55 p.m.: Joe Burrow finds Chris Evans for an 8-yard touchdown to put the underdog Bengals on top of the Chiefs 27-24 with 8:54 left in the fourth quarter. The Bengals are -135 on the live line (Chiefs +105), total 60½.

3:47 p.m.: Cam Akers caps a brilliant drive by diving into the end zone, and the underdog Rams lead the Seahawks 23-20 with 2:56 remaining in the fourth quarter. The Rams are -200 on the live line (Seahawks +165).

3:46 p.m.: After another Daniel Carlson field goal, the Raiders lead the Chargers 27-13 early in the fourth quarter. The Raiders are -1300 on the live line (Chargers +750), total 52½.

3:44 p.m.: Naked boot. Sean McVay. Nice call.

3:42 p.m.: END OF THE THIRD QUARTER. Raiders 24, Chargers 13. The Raiders are -1600 on the live line (Chargers +850), total 53½.

3:30 p.m.: The 49ers and backup QB Brock Purdy lead the Dolphins 23-10 entering the fourth quarter. The 49ers are -650 on the live line (Dolphins +450), total 45½.

3:22 p.m.: Flea flicker. Derek Carr to Davante Adams and the Raiders take a 24-13 lead over the Chargers with 10:53 left in the third quarter. What a start to the half for the Raiders. The Raiders are -700 on the live line (Chargers +475), total 57½.

3:20 p.m.: Cameron Dicker the kicker can’t convert from 52 yards and the Raiders still lead the Chargers 17-13 with 11:25 left in the third quarter. The Raiders are -320 on the live line (Chargers +250), total 55½.

2:57 p.m.: Second-half line: Raiders -1½, total 24.

2:51 p.m.: HALFTIME: Chargers 13, Raiders 10. First-half winners: Chargers +1, under 24½. Cameron Dicker nailed a 34-yard field goal with 27 seconds remaining in the second quarter for the Chargers, and Daniel Carlson missed a long attempt just before halftime to keep the total under.

2:49 p.m.: Second-half line: Chiefs -2, total 27.

2:44 p.m.: HALFTIME: Bengals 14, Chiefs 10. First-half winners: Bengals +½, under 26½. The Bengals were stuffed on fourth-and-inches from the Chiefs’ 4-yard line with 51 seconds left in the half and the total stayed under.

2:42 p.m.: Second-half line: Dolphins -½, total 20½.

2:37 p.m.: HALFTIME: 49ers 17, Dolphins 10. First-half winners: 49ers -3, over 22½. The 49ers lost QB Jimmy Garoppolo to an ankle injury, but backup Brock Purdy engineered a late scoring drive for the cover and over.

2:36 p.m.: Second-half line: Seahawks -3, total 21.

2:32 p.m.: Daniel Carlson extends his streak of makes at Allegiant Stadium. The Raiders and Chargers are tied 10-10 with 2:17 left in the second quarter. The Chargers are -130 on the live line (Raiders Even), total 49½.

2:30 p.m.: HALFTIME: Seahawks 14, Rams 13. First-half winners: Rams +3½, over 20½. Geno Smith has two touchdown passes, but Matt Gay made a 54-yard field goal with 55 seconds left in the first half to give the underdogs the cover.

2:08 p.m.: Cameron Dicker the kicker tacks on a field goal and the Chargers lead the Raiders 10-0 with 11:37 left in the second quarter. The Chargers are -250 on the live line (Raiders +200), total 45½.

2:01 p.m.: END OF THE FIRST QUARTER. Chargers 7, Raiders 0. The Chargers are -260 on the live line (Raiders +210), total 47½.

1:48 p.m.: Bryce Callahan returns the Derek Carr interception 26 yards for a touchdown and the Chargers lead the Raiders 7-0 with 5:07 left in the first quarter. The Chargers are -190 on the live line (Raiders +155), total 48½.

1:43 p.m.: Big stop for the Raiders, who get the ball back on downs. It’s still 0-0 between the Raiders and Chargers midway through the first quarter. The Raiders are -140 on the live line (Chargers +110), total 42½.

1:40 p.m.: Brock Purdy is warming up at QB for the 49ers, who lead 10-7 with 3:49 left in the first quarter. The 49ers are -180 on the live line (Dolphins +150), total 51½.

1:25 p.m.: FINAL: Giants 20, Commanders 20, OT. Jahan Dotson caught a 28-yard touchdown pass from Taylor Heinicke with 1:45 remaining in regulation to tie the game, but neither team did anything in OT and the Giants covered as 2½-point underdogs. Graham Gano came up short on a a 58-yard field-goal try at the end of overtime that would have also sent the game over the total of 40.

1:19 p.m.: FINAL: Vikings 27, Jets 22. Justin Jefferson had a fourth-quarter TD reception, and the Vikings intercepted Mike White in the red zone with 10 seconds left to seal the cover as 3-point favorites. The game went over the total of 43½.

1:12 p.m.: FINAL: Browns 27, Texans 14. The Browns scored on a punt return, fumble return and interception return to cover as 7½-point road favorites. The game stayed under the total of 46.

1:10 p.m.: FINAL: Eagles 35, Titans 10. Jalen Hurts accounted for four touchdowns and the Eagles had no trouble covering as 4½-point favorites. The game slipped over the total of 44½.

1:07 p.m.: That was fast. The Dolphins hit a home run to Trent Sherfield on the first play from scrimmage and lead the 49ers 7-0.

1:05 p.m.: Here are some of the props we’ll be tracking for this afternoon’s Raiders-Chargers game:

Team totals: Raiders 25½ (-110), Chargers 24½ (-110).

Alternate point spreads: Raiders -7½ (+210), +7½ (-350); Chargers +7½ (-250), -7½ (+290).

General props: First score will be a touchdown (yes -170/no +1505); largest lead 14½ points; longest TD 41½ yards; will there be a made field goal in the first quarter (yes even/no -120) will the game go to overtime (yes +1,000/no -2,000); will there be a defensive or special teams TD (yes +280/no -340); will there be a successful 2-point conversion (yes +290/no -350); will both teams make 33-yard or longer field goals (yes even/no -120); will there be a lead change in the fourth quarter (yes +280/no -340); will either team score three straight times (yes -210/no +180); will there be a score in the final two minutes of the first half (yes -370/no +310); will the game be tied again after 0-0 (yes +105/no -125).

Raiders props: Derek Carr 21½ completions (under -120), 33½ attempts, 252½ passing yards, longest completion 37½ yards, 1½ TD passes (over -130), will throw an interception (yes -120/no Even); Josh Jacobs 90½ rushing yards, will score a TD (yes -135/no +115); Davante Adams 97½ receiving yards, 7½ receptions (under -140), will score a TD (yes -115/no -105); Daniel Carlson 6½ kicking points (over -130).

Chargers props: Justin Herbert 26½ completions, 38½ attempts, 289½ passing yards, longest completion 37½ yards, 1½ TD passes (over -180), will throw an interception (yes Even/no -120); Austin Ekeler 99½ rushing+receiving yards, will score a TD (yes -150/no +130); Keenan Allen 65½ receiving yards, will score a TD (yes +140/no -160); Joshua Palmer 55½ receiving yards; Cameron Dicker 6½ kicking points (over -130).

1:01 p.m.: FINAL: Lions 40, Jaguars 14. Jared Goff threw for 340 yards and two scores, and the Lions rolled as 1-point favorites. The game went over the total of 51 on Amon-Ra St. Brown’s touchdown reception with 2:43 left in the fourth quarter.

1:00 p.m.: FINAL: Packers 28, Bears 19. Christian Watson’s second touchdown reception with 1:51 remaining gave the Packers the cover as 3½-point favorites and sent the game over the total of 45.

12:59 p.m.: FINAL: Ravens 10, Broncos 9. Backup QB Tyler Huntley scored on a 2-yard run with 28 seconds remaining, as the Ravens avoided the outright upset as 8½-point underdogs. The total of 40½ was never threatened.

12:58 p.m.: This afternoon’s schedule:

— Seahawks (-6½, 41, -290) at Rams (+245), 1:05 p.m.

— Dolphins (+190) at 49ers (-5, 46, -220), 1:05 p.m.

— Chargers (+120) at Raiders (-2½, 49½, -140), 1:25 p.m.

— Chiefs (-2½, 53, -145) at Bengals (+125), 1:25 p.m.

12:55 p.m.: FINAL: Steelers 19, Falcons 16. Kenny Pickett had a first-half touchdown pass, and the Steelers held on to cover as 1½-point favorites. The Steelers had an interception return in the final seconds, but Minkah Fitzpatrick was knocked out of bounds at the 4-yard line and the game stayed under the total of 42½.

12:47 p.m.: Christian Watson breaks free for a touchdown and the Packers lead 28-19 after the two-point conversion with 1:51 left in the fourth quarter. The over is in.

12:43 p.m.: What a drive from the Commanders. Jahan Dotson scores on a 28-yard pass from Taylor Heinicke and it’s 20-20 with 1:45 remaining in the fourth quarter. The Giants are -170 on the live line (Commanders +140).

12:20 p.m.: Josh Jacobs is active for the Raiders, who are -2½ favorites over the Chargers this afternoon.

12:13 p.m.: The Browns lead the Texans 14-8 with five minutes left in the third quarter. If it stays this way, we’d have a scorigami. No more scoring, please.

12:11 p.m.: The Bears hold a 19-10 lead over the Packers at the end of the third quarter. The Bears are -350 on the live line (Packers +270), total 42½.

12:08 p.m.: The Broncos lead the Ravens 9-3 entering the fourth quarter. The Broncos are -170 on the live line (Ravens +140) total 22½. LOL, 22½. These offenses stink.

12:02 p.m.: The Giants lead the Commanders 20-13 entering the fourth quarter. The Giants are -260 on the live line (Commanders +210), total 44½.

11:52 a.m.: Second-half line: Titans -½, total 22½.

11:43 a.m.: HALFTIME: Eagles 21, Titans 10. First-half winners: Eagles -3, over 21½. Jalen Hurts accounted for three touchdowns (two passing, one rushing) and the Eagles easily covered.

11:41 a.m.: Second-half line: Jets Pick, total 21.

11:40 a.m.: Second-half line: Browns -4½, total 21.

11:39 a.m.: HALFTIME: Vikings 20, Jets 6. First-half winners: Vikings -1, over 21. Dalvin Cook had 56 yards rushing and a touchdown to help the favorites cover.

11:36 a.m.: HALFTIME: Browns 7, Texans 5. First-half winners: Texans +4½, under 23. Donovan Peoples-Jones scored on a 76-yard punt return for the Browns with 3:41 left in the second quarter to spoil the money line cashing on the underdog.

11:35 a.m.: Second-half line: Lions -1½, total 23½.

11:33 a.m.: Second-half line: Packers -3, total 23½.

11:32 a.m.: HALFTIME: Lions 23, Jaguars 6. First-half winners: Lions -½, over 26. Lions kicker Michael Badgley made a 38-yard field goal with 31 seconds left until halftime to send the total over.

11:31 a.m.: Second-half line: Falcons -3, total 21.

11:27 a.m.: Second-half line: Ravens -5½, total 19½.

11:26 a.m.: HALFTIME: Steelers 16, Falcons 6. First-half winners: Steelers -½, over 21. Steelers kicker Matthew Wright made a 48-yard field goal with 1:29 left in the second quarter to send the total over.

11:25 a.m.: HALFTIME: Bears 16, Packers 10. First-half winners: Bears +3, over 22. Aaron Rodgers hit Christian Watson for a 14-yard touchdown with 17 seconds left to send the first-half total over.

11:24 a.m.: Second-half line: Commanders -2½, total 20½.

11:23 a.m.: HALFTIME: Broncos 6, Ravens 3. First-half winners: Broncos +6, under 20½. Brandon McManus made a 41-yard field goal with 37 seconds left for the outright cover for the underdog. Otherwise, barf.

11:18 a.m.: HALFTIME: Commanders 13, Giants 13. First-half winners: Giants +½, over 20. Giants kicker Graham Gano hit from 27 yards away with two seconds left in the second quarter to spoil the money-line win for the Commanders.

10:52 a.m.: A.J. Brown has a TD overturned by video replay and one play later gets it back when he is left all alone by the Titans secondary. The Eagles lead the Titans 14-7 with 13:55 left in the second quarter. The Eagles are -380 on the live line (Titans +290), total 54½

10:49 a.m.: The Eagles have almost as many false starts as points.

10:46 a.m.: I’m amazed Fox uses My Morning Jacket as part of its soundtrack to NFL games.

10:31 a.m.: Treylon Burks with a spectacular 25-yard TD catch and he took a huge hit for his trouble. The Eagles and Titans are tied 7-7 with 2:47 left in the first quarter. Burks left under his own power but is headed to the locker room.

10:26 a.m.: Terry McLaurin grabs a 19-yard TD reception from Taylor Heinicke to put the favored Commanders up 10-0 over the Giants late in the first quarter. The Commanders are -380 on the live line (Giants +290), total 42½.

10:15 a.m.: How about those Giants throwbacks? I can’t wait for Mark Bavaro to catch a pass over the middle and drag three defenders for the first down.

10:08 a.m.: Nice first drive from the Eagles and it ends with DeVonta Smith’s 34-yard touchdown grab. The Eagles lead the Titans 7-0 and are -350 on the live line (Titans +270), total 48½.

10:02 a.m.: We are underway. Titans-Eagles is the main game we’ll follow to start with.

9:56 a.m.: Major wager:

9:50 a.m.: All the details from Station Casinos:

9:35 a.m.: The story from BetMGM:

— Garrett Wilson over 58½ receiving yards (-115)

— Justin Jefferson over 83½ receiving yards (-115)

— A.J. Brown over 75½ receiving yards (-115)

— Nick Chubb over 94½ rushing yards (-115)

— Latavius Murray under 52½ rushing yards (-115)

9:10 a.m.: Here is today’s full schedule:

— Jets (+130) at Vikings (-3, 43½, -150), 10 a.m.

— Broncos (+350) at Ravens (-9, 40½, -420), 10 a.m.

— Steelers (-1, 42½, -120) at Falcons (Even), 10 a.m.

— Titans (+190) at Eagles (-4½, 44½, -220), 10 a.m.

— Jaguars (Even) at Lions (-1, 51, -120), 10 a.m.

— Commanders (-2½, 40½, -140) at Giants (+120), 10 a.m.

— Browns (-7½, 46½, -350) at Texans (+290), 10 a.m.

— Packers (-4, 45, -200) at Bears (+175), 10 a.m.

— Seahawks (-6½, 41, -290) at Rams (+245), 1:05 p.m.

— Dolphins (+180) at 49ers (-4½, 45½, -210), 1:05 p.m.

— Chargers (+120) at Raiders (-2½, 49½, -140), 1:25 p.m.

— Chiefs (-2½, 53, -145) at Bengals (+125), 1:25 p.m.

— Colts (+425) at Cowboys (-10½, 44½, -550), 5:20 p.m.

Notable line movement this morning:

— Ravens from -9½ to -9

