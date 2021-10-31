NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Big ’dogs Dolphins, Jets cover in 1st half

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Sunday’s NFL action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Welcome to Week 8 of the NFL season.

Top matchups include the Tennessee Titans at the Indianapolis Colts, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the New Orleans Saints, and the Dallas Cowboys at the Minnesota Vikings in the Sunday night game.

The Raiders are on their bye week.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.

UPDATES

11:49 a.m.: Finally a touchdown in Cleveland. D’Ernest Johnson scores on a 10-yard run, and the Browns lead the Steelers 10-3 with 9:36 left in the third quarter. The Browns are -450 on the live line (Steelers +330), spread -6½, total 28½.

11:47 a.m.: The Bills punt, and they remain tied at 3 with the Dolphins with 11:56 left in the third quarter. The Bills are -320 on the live line (Dolphins +245), spread -4½, total 26½.

11:45 a.m.: Leading 17-14 at halftime, the Bengals are -500 on the live line (Jets +360), spread -7½, total 52½.

11:39 a.m.: Second-half line: Bengals -4½, total 22½.

11:38 a.m.: HALFTIME: Bengals 17, Jets 14. First-half winners: Jets +6½, over 21½.

11:34 a.m.: Second-half line: Colts PK, total 26½.

11:32 a.m.: HALFTIME: Colts 17, Titans 14. First-half winners: Colts -1½, over 24½.

11:30 a.m.: Second-half line: Falcons -1, total 22½.

11:29 a.m.: HALFTIME: Falcons 10, Panthers 9. First-half winners: Spread pushes on 1, under 23½.

11:28 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Bills -6½, total 23

Eagles -1½, total 22½

Browns -3, total 20

49ers -1½, total 20½

11:27 a.m.: HALFTIME: Bills 3, Dolphins 3. First-half winners: Dolphins +8½, under 24½.

11:26 a.m.: HALFTIME: Bears 13, 49ers 9. First-half winners: Bears +3, over 19½, Bears +150 ML.

11:25 a.m.: HALFTIME: Browns 3, Steelers 3. First-half winners: Steelers +3, under 20½.

11:24 a.m.: HALFTIME: Eagles 17, Lions 0. First-half winners: Eagles -2½, under 23½.

11:23 a.m.: Second-half line: Rams -6½, total 21½

11:21 a.m.: HALFTIME: Rams 24, Texans 0. First-half winners: Rams -9½, total pushes on 24.

11:14 a.m.: The Titans are back in business. After the Colts fumbled on an interception return, A.J. Brown caught a 57-yard TD pass, and the Titans tied the Colts at 14 with 4:13 left in the second quarter. The Colts are -150 on the live line (Titans +122), spread -2½, total 58½.

10:45 a.m.: First TD scored prop winners (posting as they appear):

Rams-Texans: Los Angeles RB Darrell Henderson (+410)

Titans-Colts: Indianapolis WR Michael Pittman (10-1)

Bengals-Jets: New York RB Michael Carter (14-1)

Eagles-Lions: Philadelphia RB Boston Scott (13-1)

Panthers-Falcons: Atlanta RB Cordarrelle Patterson (+650)

49ers-Bears: Chicago TE Jesse James (44-1)

Steelers-Browns: Cleveland RB D’Ernest Johnson (14-1)

10:23 a.m.: The Colts have jumped on the Titans. A long TD drive to start the game, an interception and another quick TD give the Colts a 14-0 lead with 7:44 left in the first quarter. The Colts are -550 on the live line (Titans +390), spread -11½, total 60½.

10:12 a.m.: The Jets — yes, the Jets — score first. Michael Carter scores on an 8-yard run, and the Jets lead the Bengals 7-0 with 8:38 left in the first quarter. The Bengals are -260 on the live line (Jets +205), spread -5½, total 46½.

9:57 a.m.: The first games are about to kick off:

— Panthers (+115) at Falcons (-2, 46, -135), 10 a.m.

— Dolphins (+750) at Bills (-14½, 48½, -1,200), 10 a.m.

— 49ers (-4½, 40, -210) at Bears (+180), 10 a.m.

— Steelers (+200) at Browns (-5, 43, -240), 10 a.m.

— Eagles (-3 -120, 48, -170) at Lions (+150), 10 a.m.

— Titans (+140) at Colts (-3, 51, -160), 10 a.m.

— Bengals (-11½, 43, -550) at Jets (+425), 10 a.m.

— Rams (-16½, 46½, -1,400) at Texans (+800), 10 a.m.

9:35 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves this morning:

Browns from -4 to -5

Patriots from +4½ to +3½

Patriots-Chargers total from 49½ to 50½

