NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Bills build lead on Dolphins

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Sunday’s NFL action. Bad beats, player props, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Miami Dolphins running back Myles Gaskin (37) is tackled by Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson (30) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Munson)

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) reacts to a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

New York Giants' Sterling Shepard (87) celebrates his touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Corey Sipkin)

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) scrambles away from Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard (94) and middle linebacker Josh Bynes (56) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) breaks a tackle from Pittsburgh Steelers free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) and rushes for a 47-yard touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Welcome to Week 17 of the NFL season.

Playoff berths and seeding are on the line. Significant matchups include the Dolphins at the Bills, the Steelers at the Browns, the Cardinals and the Rams, and Washington at the Eagles in the Sunday night game.

We’ll be following the action from all the NFL games. Refresh this blog throughout the day to track bad beats, player props, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and much more.

UPDATES

11:29 a.m.: HALFTIME: Vikings 21, Lions 16. First-half winners: Vikings -2½, over 27.

11:28 a.m.: HALFTIME: Jets 7, Patriots 7. First-half winners: Jets +2, under 20½.

11:23 a.m.: Second-half lines (posting as they appear):

Ravens -4½, total 21

Patriots -2½, total 21

Lions -½, total 27½

11:20 a.m.: HALFTIME: Ravens 17, Bengals 3. First-half winners: Ravens -7½ (-120), under 23½.

11:14 a.m.: The Dolphins are in big trouble. McKenzie returns a punt 84 yards for a TD, and the Bills lead 21-3 with 5:22 left in the second quarter. The Bills are -590 on the live line (Dolphins +410), spread -9½, total 50½.

11:12 a.m.: The Giants have extended their lead to 13-3 over the Cowboys with 6:42 left in the second quarter. The Giants are -325 on the live line (Cowboys +250), spread -6½, total 43½.

11:08 a.m.: The Dolphins are in trouble. Isaiah McKenzie catches a 14-yard TD pass, and the Bills lead 14-3 with 6:56 left in the second quarter. The Bills are -196 on the live line (Dolphins +158).

10:54 a.m.: The Browns extend their lead to 10-0 over the Steelers with 9:45 left in the second quarter. The Browns are -2,200 on the live line (Steelers +980), spread -16½, total 39½. The Browns need to win to reach the playoffs.

10:50 a.m.: The Bills take a 7-3 lead on the Dolphins with 12:09 left in the second quarter. The Dolphins are -140 on the live line (Bills +114), spread -2½, total 40½.

10:28 a.m.: The Ravens are rolling toward a playoff berth, up 10-0 on the Bengals with 3:48 left in the first quarter. The Ravens are -4,500 on the live line (Bengals +1,400), spread -18½, total 47½.

10:27 a.m.: The Cowboys kick a field goal to cut the Giants’ lead to 6-3 with 5:07 left in the first quarter. The Giants are -140 on the live line (Cowboys +112), spread -2½, total 46½.

10:19 a.m.: The teams that need to win to reach the playoffs are winning so far. The Dolphins lead the Bills 3-0, the Ravens lead the Bengals 3-0, and the Browns lead the Steelers 7-0.

9:59 a.m.: The first games are about to kick off:

Dolphins (-3 -120, 42½, -165) at Bills (+145), 10 a.m.

Ravens (-13½, 45, -1,000) at Bengals (+650), 10 a.m.

Steelers (+375) at Browns (-10, 44½, -450), 10 a.m.

Vikings (-3 -120, 53½, -170) at Lions (+150), 10 a.m.

Jets (+150) at Patriots (-3½, 41, -170), 10 a.m.

Cowboys (-1½, 43½, -125) at Giants (+105), 10 a.m.

Falcons (+275) at Buccaneers (-7, 51, -335), 10 a.m.

9:40 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves this morning, most based on reports of starters sitting out:

Dolphins from +1½ to -3½

Steelers-Browns total from 43 to 44½

Chargers from -4½ to -6½

Rams from +2½ to +1

Washington from -3½ to -6½

9:30 a.m.: Here’s how today’s schedule shapes up:

Dolphins (-3 -120, 42½, -165) at Bills (+145), 10 a.m.

Ravens (-13½, 45, -1,000) at Bengals (+650), 10 a.m.

Steelers (+375) at Browns (-10, 44½, -450), 10 a.m.

Vikings (-3 -120, 53½, -170) at Lions (+150), 10 a.m.

Jets (+150) at Patriots (-3½, 41, -170), 10 a.m.

Cowboys (-1½, 43½, -125) at Giants (+105), 10 a.m.

Falcons (+275) at Buccaneers (-7, 51, -335), 10 a.m.

Packers (-4½, 48½, -220) at Bears (+190), 1:25 p.m.

Raiders (-3 +100, 50½, -150) at Broncos (+130), 1:25 p.m.

Jaguars (+800) at Colts (-15½, 48, -1,400), 1:25 p.m.

Chargers (-6½, 42½, -280) at Chiefs (+240), 1:25 p.m.

Cardinals (-110) at Rams (PK, 41, -110), 1:25 p.m.

Seahawks (-7, 45, -340) vs. 49ers (+280), 1:25 p.m. at Glendale, Arizona

Saints (-6, 47, -260) at Panthers (+220), 1:25 p.m.

Titans (-7, 55, -340) at Texans (+280), 1:25 p.m.

Washington (-6½, 43, -275) at Eagles (+235), 5:20 p.m.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.