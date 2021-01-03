NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Bills build lead on Dolphins
Welcome to Week 17 of the NFL season.
Playoff berths and seeding are on the line. Significant matchups include the Dolphins at the Bills, the Steelers at the Browns, the Cardinals and the Rams, and Washington at the Eagles in the Sunday night game.
We’ll be following the action from all the NFL games. Refresh this blog throughout the day to track bad beats, player props, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and much more.
UPDATES
11:29 a.m.: HALFTIME: Vikings 21, Lions 16. First-half winners: Vikings -2½, over 27.
11:28 a.m.: HALFTIME: Jets 7, Patriots 7. First-half winners: Jets +2, under 20½.
11:23 a.m.: Second-half lines (posting as they appear):
Ravens -4½, total 21
Patriots -2½, total 21
Lions -½, total 27½
11:20 a.m.: HALFTIME: Ravens 17, Bengals 3. First-half winners: Ravens -7½ (-120), under 23½.
11:14 a.m.: The Dolphins are in big trouble. McKenzie returns a punt 84 yards for a TD, and the Bills lead 21-3 with 5:22 left in the second quarter. The Bills are -590 on the live line (Dolphins +410), spread -9½, total 50½.
11:12 a.m.: The Giants have extended their lead to 13-3 over the Cowboys with 6:42 left in the second quarter. The Giants are -325 on the live line (Cowboys +250), spread -6½, total 43½.
11:08 a.m.: The Dolphins are in trouble. Isaiah McKenzie catches a 14-yard TD pass, and the Bills lead 14-3 with 6:56 left in the second quarter. The Bills are -196 on the live line (Dolphins +158).
10:54 a.m.: The Browns extend their lead to 10-0 over the Steelers with 9:45 left in the second quarter. The Browns are -2,200 on the live line (Steelers +980), spread -16½, total 39½. The Browns need to win to reach the playoffs.
10:50 a.m.: The Bills take a 7-3 lead on the Dolphins with 12:09 left in the second quarter. The Dolphins are -140 on the live line (Bills +114), spread -2½, total 40½.
10:28 a.m.: The Ravens are rolling toward a playoff berth, up 10-0 on the Bengals with 3:48 left in the first quarter. The Ravens are -4,500 on the live line (Bengals +1,400), spread -18½, total 47½.
10:27 a.m.: The Cowboys kick a field goal to cut the Giants’ lead to 6-3 with 5:07 left in the first quarter. The Giants are -140 on the live line (Cowboys +112), spread -2½, total 46½.
10:19 a.m.: The teams that need to win to reach the playoffs are winning so far. The Dolphins lead the Bills 3-0, the Ravens lead the Bengals 3-0, and the Browns lead the Steelers 7-0.
9:59 a.m.: The first games are about to kick off:
Dolphins (-3 -120, 42½, -165) at Bills (+145), 10 a.m.
Ravens (-13½, 45, -1,000) at Bengals (+650), 10 a.m.
Steelers (+375) at Browns (-10, 44½, -450), 10 a.m.
Vikings (-3 -120, 53½, -170) at Lions (+150), 10 a.m.
Jets (+150) at Patriots (-3½, 41, -170), 10 a.m.
Cowboys (-1½, 43½, -125) at Giants (+105), 10 a.m.
Falcons (+275) at Buccaneers (-7, 51, -335), 10 a.m.
9:40 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves this morning, most based on reports of starters sitting out:
Dolphins from +1½ to -3½
Steelers-Browns total from 43 to 44½
Chargers from -4½ to -6½
Rams from +2½ to +1
Washington from -3½ to -6½
9:30 a.m.: Here’s how today’s schedule shapes up:
