NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Bills favored after erasing 17-point deficit

Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) catches the ball against Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey (44) during the first half of a NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

New Orleans Saints running back Latavius Murray (28) crosses into the end zone to score a touchdown during the third quarter of an NFL match between Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) is stopped just short of the end zone during an NFL match between Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Jacksonville Jaguars' Jamal Agnew scores a touchdown in front of Philadelphia Eagles' C.J. Gardner-Johnson during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Seattle Seahawks tight end Will Dissly is tackled by Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins (27) scores a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Los Angeles Chargers tight end Gerald Everett (7) pulls in a pass over Houston Texans safety Jalen Pitre (5) for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill scramble away from Indianapolis Colts defensive end Tyquan Lewis in the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Fla., Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Jacksonville Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence looks to pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts passes during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) finds running room after catching a pass as Washington Commanders safety Kamren Curl (31) attempts to make the stop in the first half of a NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry pushes off Indianapolis Colts safety Rodney Thomas II in the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Fla., Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) passes as Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devin Bush (55) pressures him during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Indianapolis Colts defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo sacks Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill in the second half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Fla., Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) is tackled by s13 in the first half during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf (14) pushes off Detroit Lions safety DeShon Elliott (5) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

Welcome to Week 4 of the NFL season.

Top matchups include the Raiders hosting the Denver Broncos, the Buffalo Bills at the Baltimore Ravens, the New England Patriots at the Green Bay Packers and the Kansas City Chiefs at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Sunday night game.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.

UPDATES

12:14 p.m.: The Bills are back from the dead. It’s 20-20 in Baltimore after a Josh Allen touchdown run with 3:26 remaining in the third quarter. The Bills are -140 on the live line (Ravens +110), total 56½.

12:12 p.m.: The Steelers lead.

KENNY PICKETT QB SNEAK TUDDY! pic.twitter.com/2gM8PgKbuU — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) October 2, 2022

12:07 p.m.: Cash over 48½ in the Seahawks-Lions game. The Seahawks lead 31-23 midway through the third quarter after a Jamaal Williams 51-yard touchdown run and two-point conversion for Detroit. The Seahawks are -280 on the live line (Lions +225), total 71½.

12:03 p.m.: Line movements in the later games:

— Panthers from Pick to -1

— Buccaneers from 1 to 1½

12:00 p.m.: Kenny Pickett is intercepted. Sad trombone.

11:58 a.m.: It’s Kenny Pickett time in Pittsburgh. The Steelers trail 10-6 but are -115 on the live line (Jets -115), total 35½.

11:40 a.m.: Second-half line: Steelers -1½, total 20.

11:39 a.m.: Second-half line: Lions -4½, total 26½.

11:37 a.m.: HALFTIME: Jets 10, Steelers 6. First-half winners: Jets +2½, under 20.

11:36 a.m.: Second-half line: Chargers -3½, total 21.

11:35 a.m.: Second-half line: Colts -4, total 22.

11:34 a.m.: Second-half line: Giants -½, total 19½.

11:33 a.m.: HALFTIME: Seahawks 24, Lions 15. First-half winners: Seahawks +3, over 23½.

11:32 a.m.: HALFTIME: Titans 24, Colts 10. First-half winners: Titans +3, over 21.

11:31 a.m.: HALFTIME: Giants 14, Bears 9. First-half winners: Giants -1½, over 19. Daniel Jones ran for his second touchdown with 5:17 remaining, and the extra point sent the total over.

11:31 a.m.: HALFTIME: Chargers 27, Texans 7. First-half winners: Chargers -3½, over 22.

11:30 a.m.: Second-half line: Bills -4, total 26.

11:28 a.m.: Second-half line: Eagles -2, total 23.

11:27 a.m.: HALFTIME: Ravens 20, Bills 10. First-half winners: Ravens +2½, over 24½. Josh Allen hit Isaiah McKenzie on a 4-yard touchdown pass with nine seconds left in the second quarter to send the total over.

11:26 a.m.: HALFTIME: Eagles 20, Jaguars 14. First-half winners: Eagles -3½, over 22. Kenneth Gainwell scored on a 10-yard run with 26 seconds left in the second quarter to give the Eagles the cover after trailing most of the half.

11:25 a.m.: Second-half line: Cowboys -½, total 20

11:22 a.m.: HALFTIME: Cowboys 12, Commanders 7. First-half winners: Cowboys -2, under 20. The Cowboys took the lead with 1:04 left until halftime on a Michael Gallup touchdown reception from Cooper Rush, but the extra point was blocked to keep the total under.

11:18 a.m.: That blocked extra point in Dallas is pretty big for the first-half total.

11:14 a.m.: Second-half line: Falcons -1, total 24.

11:11 a.m.: HALFTIME: Falcons 10, Browns 10. First-half winners: Falcons +½, under 24. The Falcons came up with a late defensive stand and forced a field goal to keep the total under.

10:49 a.m.: That escalated quickly. Chargers 14, Texans 0 with 11:18 left in the second quarter. The Chargers are -3000 on the live line (Texans +1200), total 45½.

10:42 a.m.: Mike Tomlin’s streak of finishing at .500 or above is in jeopardy. The Steelers stink. They trail the Jets 10-0 after a Zach Wilson TD reception on a trick play. The Jets are -250 on the live line (Steelers +200), total 39½.

10:37 a.m.: The Jaguars were the largest underdog on the board (+6½). They lead the Eagles 14-0 at the end of the first quarter. Jacksonville is -260 on the live line (Eagles +210), total 48½.

10:31 a.m.: J.K. Dobbins plows in for his second rushing touchdown of the first quarter for a 14-3 lead. The Bills no longer look like the juggernaut from Week 1. The Ravens are -250 on the live line (Bills +200), total 56½.

10:27 a.m.: Early upset watch in Detroit. Geno Smith scores on the quarterback draw and the underdog Seahawks are ahead 14-6 on the Lions with 4:35 left in the first quarter. The Seahawks are -140 on the live line (Lions +110), total 61½.

10:15 a.m.: The Commanders black uniforms get a 5.5. That nameplate looks hideous and the helmets are a miss, too.

10:06 a.m.: J.K. Dobbins finds the end zone to give the underdog Ravens a quick 7-0 lead over the Bills. Baltimore is -145 on the live line (Bills +115), total 55½.

9:50 a.m.: The secret is out on Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson printing money.

There have been 434 bets placed at @CaesarsSports on Daniel Carlson's made field goals prop (1.5). All of them are on the over. The only other player prop that has gotten even 100 bets with all action on one side is Lamar Jackson TD passes (1.5) with all 108 bets on the over. — Max Meyer (@TheMaxMeyer) October 2, 2022

9:42 a.m.: More line movement this morning:

— Bills-Ravens total from 50 to 50½

— Bears-Giants total from 38½ to 39½ to 39

— Titans-Colts total from 43 to 43½

— Chargers-Texans total from 45 to 45½

— Panthers from Pick to -1 to Pick

9:36 a.m.: FINAL: Vikings 28, Saints 25. Double doink! Saints kicker Wil Lutz’s 61-yard field goal attempt bounced off the upright, then the crossbar, and stayed out to give the Vikings the win. But a missed extra point by the Vikings meant the Saints covered +4. What a finish. The game went over the total of 42.

9:33 a.m.: It’s (not) always sunny in Philadelphia.

9:29 a.m.: Greg Joseph answers with a 47-yard field goal to put the Vikings back on top 28-25 with 24 seconds remaining in London. That missed extra point is looming large for -4, however. The Vikings are -1800 on the live line (Saints +900).

9:26 a.m.: Big bets at Caesars Sportsbook in New Jersey.

A bettor in New Jersey is all in on Washington today 👀 $100,000 Commanders +3 (+100)

$100,000 Commanders ML (+143) Would win a combined $243,000 💰 pic.twitter.com/drkLQ3MI9b — Caesars Sportsbook (@CaesarsSports) October 2, 2022

9:24 a.m.: Most bet player props for Sunday Week 4 @BetMGM

— Josh Allen under 1½ passing TDs (+150)

— Austin Ekeler over 55½ rushing yards (-115)

— Jamaal Williams over 16½5 rushing attempts (-135)

9:21 a.m.: Saints kicker Wil Lutz bangs home a 60-yard field goal to tie the score at 25-25 with 1:51 remaining in the fourth quarter. The crowd in London loves kicking. The Vikings are -200 on the live line (Saints +165).

9:16 a.m.: From @BetMGM: Public teams (+70% of bets) on Sunday

— 82% of bets on Cardinals +1 at CAR

— 79% of bets on Cowboys -3 vs. WAS

— 74% of bets on Chiefs +1 at TB

— 72% of bets on Titans +3.5 at IND

— 71% of bets on Browns -1 at ATL

Public teams (+70% of bets) on Sunday at @BetMGM 82% of bets on Cardinals +1 at CAR

79% of bets on Cowboys -3 vs. WAS

74% of bets on Chiefs +1 at TB

72% of bets on Titans +3.5 at IND

71% of bets on Browns -1 at ATL — John Ewing 🦁 (@johnewing) October 2, 2022

9:09 a.m.: Justin Jefferson takes the fly sweep and waltzes into the end zone. The Vikings lead 25-22 with a little more than four minutes remaining and are -250 on the live line (Saints +200).

9:06 a.m.: Insights from WynnBET:

The top-3 liabilities for the week are:

— Seattle Seahawks’ spread (+3, opened +6) at Detroit Lions

— Indianapolis Colts’ spread (-4, opened -3) vs. Tennessee Titans

— Houston Texans’ spread (+5½, opened +7) vs. Los Angeles Chargers

The top-3 most-bet teams on the point spread in terms of handle are:

— Indianapolis Colts (-4, opened -3) vs. Tennessee Titans

— Seattle Seahawks (+3, opened +6) at Detroit Lions

— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-1, opened +2½) vs. Kansas City Chiefs

The top-3 most-bet teams on the point spread in terms of ticket count are:

— Dallas Cowboys (-3 (-120), opened -3) vs. Washington Commanders

— Baltimore Ravens (+3 (EV), opened +3) vs. Buffalo Bills

— Buffalo Bills (-3 (-120), opened -3) at Baltimore Ravens

The top-3 most-bet games in terms of handle across all markets (point spread, total and money line) are:

— Kansas City Chiefs at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-1, 46)

— Buffalo Bills (-3 (-120), 50) at Baltimore Ravens

— Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts (-4, 42½)

8:57 a.m.: Tight end/quarterback/fantasy football god Taysom Hill barrels into the end zone to give the Saints the lead. After the two-point conversion, it’s 22-19 with 9:29 left in the fourth quarter. The Saints are -150 on the live line (Vikings +120), total 47½.

8:48 a.m.: The Vikings lead the Saints 19-14 after a Greg Joseph field goal early in the fourth quarter across the pond. The Vikings are -300 on the live line (Saints +240), total 42½.

8:46 a.m.: Here are some notable line moves this morning:

— Steelers from -3½ to -3

— Jets-Steelers total from 41½ to 41

— Panthers from Pick to -1

8:45 a.m.: Here is this morning schedule. The Vikings and Saints are playing in London.

— Titans (+175) at Colts (-4, 43, -200), 10 a.m.

— Bears (+130) at Giants (-3, 38½, -150), 10 a.m.

— Bills (-3, 50, -160) at Ravens (+140), 10 a.m.

— Chargers (-6, 45, -265) at Texans (+225), 10 a.m.

— Seahawks (+160) at Lions (-3½, 48½, -180), 10 a.m.

— Jets (+150) at Steelers (-3, 41, -170), 10 a.m.

— Jaguars (+240) at Eagles (-6½, 44, -280), 10 a.m.

— Commanders (+145) at Cowboys (-3, 41½, -165), 10 a.m.

— Browns (-1, 48½, -115) at Falcons (-105), 10 a.m.

