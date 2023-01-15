NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Bills overwhelming favorites after taking lead

Refresh often for minute-to-minute updates on all of Sunday’s NFL playoff action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) dashes away from Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Zach Sieler (92), left, during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen warms up prior to an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Miami Dolphins quarterback Skylar Thompson warms up prior to an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

A fan crashes into a table while tailgating prior to an NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs waves while warming up prior to an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) warms up prior to an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Welcome to the second day of the NFL wild-card playoffs.

The Buffalo Bills host the Miami Dolphins in the first game, followed by the New York Giants at the Minnesota Vikings. The Baltimore Ravens visit the Cincinnati Bengals in the night game.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.

UPDATES

10:24 a.m.: Skylar Thompson rolls left and is intercepted. The Bills are in business deep in Dolphins territory.

10:22 a.m.: Dawson Knox was 9-1 at the Westgate SuperBook to score the game’s first touchdown.

10:20 a.m.: Dawson Knox makes a one-handed grab in the end zone and gets his knee down for the 6-yard score. The Bills lead the Dolphins 7-0 midway through the first quarter. The Bills are -2000 on the live line (Dolphins (+1000), spread -18½, total 46½.

10:19 a.m.: Stefon Diggs is already over 79½ receiving yards on his prop.

10:12 a.m.: Nothing doing for the Dolphins on their first drive except for a dropped pass by Jaylen Waddle.

10:08 a.m.: The Bills bypass the 50-yard field-goal attempt and can’t convert on fourth down. The Bills are -700 on the live line (Dolphins (+475), spread -12½, total 41½.

10:03 a.m.: The Bills get the ball first.

10:02 a.m.: The Dolphins and Bills are underway in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Bills closed -13½.

9:50 a.m.: Bills return to -13½ at the Westgate SuperBook.

9:40 p.m.: An update from BetMGM:

Most bet props Bills-Dolphins

Stefon Diggs to score 1st TD (+550)

Josh Allen to score anytime TD (+130)

Mike Gesicki over 17½ receiving yards (-120)

Josh Allen over 259½ passing yards (-105)

Josh Allen over 48½ rushing yards (-120)

Updated Bills-Dolphins betting at @BetMGM@BuffaloBills open -10, now -14

▪️ 83% of bets, 81% of money on Bils Total open 44.5, now 44

▪️ 76% of bets, 80% of money on Over@MiamiDolphins open +350, now +625

▪️ 56% of bets, 16% of money on Dolphins — John Ewing 🦁 (@johnewing) January 15, 2023

9:35 a.m.: The latest from Caesars Sportsbook:

BIG BET ON THE DOLPHINS TO SHOCK THE BILLS 😱 A NY bettor has $20K on Dolphins ML (+600) to win $120,000. pic.twitter.com/7YydBDiaFs — Caesars Sportsbook (@CaesarsSports) January 15, 2023

Splits for today's Wild Card games 🧐 pic.twitter.com/ekergYF8bu — Caesars Sportsbook (@CaesarsSports) January 15, 2023

9 a.m.: Here is today’s schedule:

— Dolphins (+800) at Bills (-14, 44½, -1400), 10 a.m.

— Giants (+130) at Vikings (-3, 48, -150), 1:30 p.m.

— Ravens (+375) at Bengals (-8½, 40, -450), 5:15 p.m.

8:45 a.m.: Here are some of the props we’ll be tracking today for the Dolphins-Bills game:

Team totals: Dolphins 14½ (under -120), Bills 28½ (over -130).

Alternate point spreads: Dolphins +3½ (+425), +17½ (-170); Bills -3½ (-550), -17½ (+150).

General props: First score will be a touchdown (yes -175/no +155); largest lead 17½ points (under -120); longest TD 40½ yards; will there be a made field goal in the first quarter (yes even/no -120); will the game go to overtime (yes +1,500/no -5,000); will there be a defensive or special teams TD (yes +260/no -310); will there be a successful 2-point conversion (yes +375/no -450); will both teams make 33-yard or longer field goals (yes +120/no -140); will there be a lead change in the fourth quarter (yes +500/no -700); will either team score three straight times (yes -250/no +210); will there be a score in the final two minutes of the first half (yes -310/no +260); will the game be tied again after 0-0 (yes +180/no -210).

Dolphins props: Skylar Thompson 184½ passing yards, longest completion 31½ yards, ½ TD passes (over -185), will throw an interception (yes -190/no +170); Jeff Wilson Jr. 71½ rushing+receiving yards; Tyreek Hill 62½ receiving yards, 4½ receptions (over -150), will score a TD (yes +230/no -270); Jaylen Waddle 45½ receiving yards, 3½ receptions (over -135), will score a TD (yes +320/no -380); Jason Sanders 4½ kicking points (over -140).

Bills props: Josh Allen 22½ completions, 34½ attempts, 262½ passing yards, longest completion 37½ yards, 1½ TD passes (over -180), will throw an interception (yes +115/no -135), 46½ rushing yards; Stefon Diggs 79½ receiving yards, 6½ receptions (under -130), will score a TD (yes/no -110); Gabriel Davis 49½ receiving yards; Tyler Bass 7½ kicking points (over -130).

