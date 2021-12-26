NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Bills upset Patriots; Texans shock Chargers

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Sunday’s NFL action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) leaps over New England Patriots free safety Devin McCourty (32) on a run during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)

Welcome to Week 16 of the NFL season.

Top matchups include the Denver Broncos at the Raiders, the Buffalo Bills at the New England Patriots, and the Washington Football Team at the Dallas Cowboys in the Sunday night game.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.

UPDATES

1:25 p.m.: First TD scored prop results in afternoon games (posting as they appear):

Bears-Seahawks: Seattle WR DK Metcalf (7-1)

1:22 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— Steelers (+360) at Chiefs (-10, 44½, -430), 1:25 p.m.

— Broncos (-110) at Raiders (PK, 41, -110), 1:25 p.m.

1:19 p.m.: FINAL: Eagles 34, Giants 10. The Eagles dominate the second half to cover as 11-point home favorites, -550 ML. The game goes over 41 on a Giants TD with 3:50 left.

1:15 p.m.: FINAL: Bills 33, Patriots 21. The Bills win outright as 1-point road underdogs, -105 ML. The game goes over 43½.

1:12 p.m.: FINAL: Jets 26, Jaguars 21. The Jets stop fourth-and-goal at the 1 in the final seconds to cover as 2-point home favorites, -135 ML. The game goes over 43.

1:11 p.m.: FINAL: Buccaneers 32, Panthers 6. The Bucs cover as 10½-point road favorites, -500 ML. The total stays under 44 when the Bucs stop the Panthers at the 6 to end the game.

1:05 p.m.: FINAL: Bengals 41, Ravens 21. The Bengals roll as 7½-point home favorites, -340 ML. The game goes easily over 43.

1:04 p.m.: FINAL: Rams 30, Vikings 23. The Rams cover as 3-point road favorites, -170 ML. The game goes over 48.

1:03 p.m.: The Bills seal the upset, extending their lead to 33-21 over the Patriots with 2:30 to play.

1:01 p.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

— Bears (+250) at Seahawks (-7, 41, -300), 1:05 p.m.

12:59 p.m.: FINAL: Texans 41, Chargers 29. The Texans pull off a stunner, winning outright as 13-point home underdogs, +525 ML. The game sails over 46.

12:46 p.m.: FINAL: Falcons 20, Lions 16. The Lions cover as 7½-point road underdogs, but the Falcons get an interception inside the 5 in the final minute to win outright at -340 ML. The game stays under 42½.

12:45 p.m.: The Texans are going to upset the Chargers, holding a 34-23 lead at the two-minute warning.

12:43 p.m.: The Patriots are hanging around. Harris scores his third TD of the game, on an 8-yard run, and the Patriots cut the Bills’ lead to 26-21 with 7:35 left in the fourth quarter. The Bills are -380 on the live line (Patriots +280).

12:29 p.m.: The Chargers are on the comeback trail. Justin Jackson runs for a 9-yard TD, and the Chargers cut the Texans’ lead to 27-23 with 5:50 left in the fourth quarter. The Texans are -210 on the live line (Chargers +164).

12:28 p.m.: Breathing room for the Bills. Devin Singletary scores on a 2-yard run, and the Bills extend their lead to 26-14 over the Patriots with 11:42 left in the fourth quarter (2-point try failed). The Bills are -2,000 on the live line (Patriots +870).

12:22 p.m.: The Texans’ upset would knock out four of the nine remaing entries in the Circa Survivor contest.

12:21 p.m.: The Texans kick a field goal to extend their lead to 27-15 over the Chargers with 8:54 left in the fourth quarter. The Texans are -480 on the live line (Chargers +340), total 49½.

12:14 p.m.: The Patriots draw closer. Damien Harris scores on a 1-yard run, and the Patriots cut the Bills’ lead to 20-14 with 1:41 left in the third quarter. The Bills are -335 on the live line (Patriots +250), spread -5½, total 46½.

12:08 p.m.: The Chargers are in trouble. Rex Burkhead scores on a 1-yard run, and the Texans extend their lead to 24-15 over the Chargers with 13:37 left in the fourth quarter. The Texans are -188 on the live line (Chargers +148), spread -2½, total 51½.

12:05 p.m.: The Rams get a special teams boost. Brandon Powell returns a punt 61 yards for a TD, and the Rams extend their lead to 20-10 over the Vikings with 7:06 left in the third quarter. The Rams are -650 on the live line (Vikings +430), spread -7½, total 47½.

12:01 p.m.: The Bills kick a field goal to extend their lead to 20-7 over the Patriots with 9:02 left in the third quarter. The Bills are -980 on the live line (Patriots +580), spread -11½, total 43½.

11:56 a.m.: First TD scored prop results in morning games:

Bills-Patriots: Buffalo WR Isaiah McKenzie (23-1)

Rams-Vikings: Los Angeles RB Sony Michel (10-1)

Chargers-Texans: Houston RB Rex Burkhead (11-1)

Ravens-Bengals: Baltimore WR Rashod Bateman (31-1)

Buccaneers-Panthers: Tampa Bay RB Ke’Shawn Vaughn (25-1)

Jaguars-Jets: New York QB Zach Wilson (20-1)

Lions-Falcons: Atlanta RB Cordarrelle Patterson (+410)

Giants-Eagles: Philadelphia RB Boston Scott (26-1)

11:51 a.m.: The Vikings take advantage of an interception and cash in on a short field to cut the Rams’ lead to 13-10 with 11:01 left in the third quarter. The Rams are -290 on the live line (Vikings +220), spread -4½, total 43½.

11:39 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Bengals -½, total 22½

Eagles -5½, total 19½

11:37 a.m.: HALFTIME: Eagles 3, Giants 3. First-half winners: Giants +6½, under 20½.

11:36 a.m.: HALFTIME: Bengals 31, Ravens 14. First-half winners: Bengals -4½, over 20½.

11:35 a.m.: Second-half line: Patriots -2½, total 21½.

11:33 a.m.: HALFTIME: Bills 17, Patriots 7. First-half winners: Bills +½ (-125), over 21½.

11:32 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Bucs -4, total 20½

Jets -1, total 21½

11:30 a.m.: HALFTIME: Jets 13, Jaguars 12. First-half winners: Jets -½, over 21.

11:29 a.m.: HALFTIME: Buccaneers 19, Panthers 6. First-half winners: Bucs -6½, over 22½.

11:28 a.m.: Second-half line: Vikings -½, total 23½.

11:26 a.m.: HALFTIME: Rams 13, Vikings 3. First-half winners: Rams -1½, under 24½.

11:25 a.m.: Second-half line: Chargers -7½, total 23½.

11:23 a.m.: HALFTIME: Texans 17, Chargers 12. First-half winners: Texans +7, over 23½, Texans +300 ML. The Texans scored a TD with 27 seconds left to put the first-half total over.

11:20 a.m.: Second-half line: Falcons -3½, total 21½.

11:18 a.m.: HALFTIME: Falcons 10, Lions 10. First-half winners: Lions +4½, under 21.

11:05 a.m.: The Bills drop a touchdown on fourth-and-goal, and the Patriots keep the Bills’ lead at 10-7 with 4:44 left in the second quarter. The Bills are -215 on the live line (Patriots +168), spread -3½, total 43½.

11:03 a.m.: The Bengals are dominating. Joe Mixon catches a 9-yard TD pass, and the Bengals lead the Ravens 24-7 with 7:03 left in the second quarter. The Bengals are -6,000 on the live line (Ravens +1,300), spread -20½, total 57½.

10:52 a.m.: The Bills kick a field goal to take a 10-7 lead on the Patriots with 9:01 left in the second quarter. The Bills are -172 on the live line (Patriots +136), spread -3½, total 46½.

10:48 a.m.: The Bengals are taking control. Tyler Boyd catches a 68-yard TD pass, and the Bengals lead the Ravens 17-7 with 13:18 left in the second quarter. The Bengals are -1,250 on the live line (Ravens +680), spread -14½, total 54½.

10:37 a.m.: The Bengals retake the lead. Joe Mixon scores on a 1-yard run on fourth down, and the Bengals lead the Ravens 10-7 with 27 seconds left in the first quarter. The Bengals are -410 on the live line (Ravens +300), spread -7½, total 50½.

10:35 a.m.: The Patriots tie it. Damien Harris scores on a 16-yard run, and the Patriots tie the Bills at 7 with 14:28 left in the second quarter. The Bills are -128 on the live line (Patriots +102), spread -1½, total 46½.

10:21 a.m.: The Ravens start well with third-string quarterback Josh Johnson. Rashod Bateman catches a 4-yard TD pass, and the Ravens lead the Bengals 7-3 with 5:56 left in the first quarter. The Bengals are -192 on the live line (Ravens +152), spread -3½, total 47½.

10:16 a.m.: The Bills score first. Isaiah McKenzie catches a 3-yard TD pass, and the Bills lead the Patriots 7-0 with 6:37 left in the first quarter. The Bills are -260 on the live line (Patriots +200), spread -6½, total 45½.

9:57 a.m.: The first games are about to kick off:

— Lions (+280) at Falcons (-7½, 42½, -340), 10 a.m.

— Ravens (+280) at Bengals (-7½, 43, -340), 10 a.m.

— Rams (-3, 48, -170) at Vikings (+150), 10 a.m.

— Bills (-105) at Patriots (-1, 43½, -115), 10 a.m.

— Jaguars (+115) at Jets (-2, 43, -135), 10 a.m.

— Giants (+425) at Eagles (-11, 41, -550), 10 a.m.

— Buccaneers (-10½, 44, -500) at Panthers (+400), 10 a.m.

— Chargers (-13, 46, -750) at Texans (+525), 10 a.m.

9:45 a.m.: Caesars Sports reports four six-figure wagers on today’s games:

— $330,000 on Broncos +1 (-110)

— $250,000 on Eagles -10 (-110)

— $240,000 on Chargers -10 (-120)

— $220,000 on Falcons -6½ (-110)

9:40 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves this morning:

Falcons from -6½ to -7½

Ravens-Bengals total from 41½ to 43

Rams-Vikings total from 49 to 48

Jaguars-Jets total from 41½ to 42½

Buccaneers-Panthers total from 43 to 44

Chargers from -11 to -13

Steelers-Chiefs total from 45½ to 44½

Washington from +10 to +9

9:30 a.m.: Here’s today’s schedule:

— Lions (+280) at Falcons (-7½, 42½, -340), 10 a.m.

— Ravens (+280) at Bengals (-7½, 43, -340), 10 a.m.

— Rams (-3, 48, -170) at Vikings (+150), 10 a.m.

— Bills (-105) at Patriots (-1, 43½, -115), 10 a.m.

— Jaguars (+115) at Jets (-2, 43, -135), 10 a.m.

— Giants (+425) at Eagles (-11, 41, -550), 10 a.m.

— Buccaneers (-10½, 44, -500) at Panthers (+400), 10 a.m.

— Chargers (-13, 46, -750) at Texans (+525), 10 a.m.

— Bears (+250) at Seahawks (-7, 41, -300), 1:05 p.m.

— Steelers (+360) at Chiefs (-10, 44½, -430), 1:25 p.m.

— Broncos (-110) at Raiders (PK, 41, -110), 1:25 p.m.

— Washington (+330) at Cowboys (-8½, 46½, -400), 5:20 p.m.

9:15 a.m.: Here are some of the props we’ll be tracking today for Broncos-Raiders:

Team totals: Raiders 20½, Broncos 20½.

General props: First score will be a touchdown (yes -150/no +130); largest lead 14½ points (under -150); longest TD 35½ yards; will the game go to overtime (yes +1,000/no -2,000); will there be a defensive or special teams TD (yes +250/no -300); will there be a successful 2-point conversion (yes +350/no -420); will both teams make 33-yard or longer field goals (yes +110/no -130); will there be a lead change in the fourth quarter (yes +260/no -310); will either team score three straight times (yes -175/no +155); will there be a score in the final two minutes of the first half (yes -280/no +240); will the game be tied again after 0-0 (yes +115/no -135).

Raiders props: Derek Carr 23½ completions, 34½ attempts, 252½ passing yards, longest completion 36½ yards, 1½ TD passes (under -115), will throw an interception (yes +100/no -120); Josh Jacobs 53½ rushing yards, 23½ receiving yards, will score a TD (yes +130/no -150); Hunter Renfrow 73½ receiving yards, 6½ receptions (over -125), will score a TD (yes +165/no -185); Daniel Carlson 6½ kicking points (over -120).

Broncos props: Drew Lock 18½ completions, 29½ attempts, 203½ passing yards, longest completion 32½ yards, 1½ TD passes (under -190), will throw an interception (yes -180/no +160); Jerry Jeudy 42½ receiving yards; Tim Patrick 31½ receiving yards; Courtland Sutton 28½ receiving yards; Noah Fant 38½ receiving yards; Brandon McManus 6½ kicking points.

