NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Bills win 1st half on late pick-six

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Sunday’s NFL action. Bad beats, player props, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Buffalo Bills free safety Jordan Poyer, right, forces a fumble by Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner (30) during the first half of an NFL football game in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020. The ball was recovered by the Steelers. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) looks to pass the football during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Ronald Jones II (27) dives over the line to score on a 1-yard touchdown run against the Minnesota Vikings during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) stops Miami Dolphins free safety Brandon Jones (29), during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Minnesota Vikings' Dan Bailey (5) reacts with holder Britton Colquitt (2) aftermissing a field goal against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) hugs tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) after Gronkowski caught a touchdown pass against the Minnesota Vikings during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)

Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki (88) catches a touchdown pass, during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (13) misses a catch while covered by Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool (11) gets past Buffalo Bills defensive end Mario Addison (97) during the first half of an NFL football game in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes )

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver James Washington (13) celebrates with JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) after scoring on a 19-yard pass play with Buffalo Bills cornerback Levi Wallace defending during the first half of an NFL football game in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Welcome to Week 14 of the NFL season.

Top matchups include the Chiefs at the Dolphins, the Colts at the Raiders, and the Steelers at the Bills in the Sunday night game.

We’ll be following the action from all the NFL games. Refresh this blog throughout the day to track bad beats, player props, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and much more.

UPDATES

6:59 p.m.: Second-half line: Bills -½ (+105), total 23½.

6:55 p.m.: HALFTIME: Bills 9, Steelers 7. First-half winners: Bills -½, under 24. The Bills covered the first-half spread on an interception return for a TD with 52 seconds left.

6:52 p.m.: The Bills take the lead on a huge play before the half. Taron Johnson returns an interception 51 yards for a TD, and the Bills lead the Steelers 9-7 with 52 seconds left in the second quarter (extra point missed). The Bills move to -180 on the live line (Steelers +146). The score cashes a prop that there will be a defensive or special teams TD at +250.

6:47 p.m.: The Bills are on the board. A field goal cuts the Steelers’ lead to 7-3 with 1:42 left in the second quarter. The Steelers are -154 on the live line (Bills +126), total 36½.

6:23 p.m.: We finally have points. James Washington catches a 19-yard TD pass, and the Steelers lead the Bills 7-0 with 8:21 left in the second quarter. The Steelers are -172 on the live line (Bills +140), spread -3½, total 38½. Washington was 25-1 to score the first TD and 5-1 to score at any point.

6:05 p.m.: It’s a defensive struggle in Buffalo. The game is scoreless at the end of the first quarter. The Bills are -128 on the live line (Steelers +104), spread -1½, total 38½.

5:15 p.m.: The last game is about to kick off:

Steelers (+110) at Bills (-2, 49, -130), 5:20 p.m.

5:07 p.m.: Week 15 lines have been released at the Westgate:

Thursday

Chargers at Raiders (-3 +100), 5:20 p.m.

Saturday

Bills (-4) at Broncos, 1:30 p.m.

Panthers at Packers (-9), 5:15 p.m.

Sunday

Buccaneers (-4) at Falcons, 10 a.m.

49ers (-1) at Cowboys, 10 a.m.

Lions at Titans (off), 10 a.m.

Texans at Colts (-7), 10 a.m.

Patriots at Dolphins (-3 +100), 10 a.m.

Bears at Vikings (-3 -120), 10 a.m.

Seahawks (-4½) at Washington, 10 a.m.

Jaguars at Ravens (-12½), 10 a.m.

Jets at Rams (-16½), 1:05 p.m.

Eagles at Cardinals (-5½), 1:05 p.m.

Chiefs (-4) at Saints, 1:25 p.m.

Browns (-3½) at Giants, 5:20 p.m.

Monday

Steelers (-12) at Bengals, 5:15 p.m.

4:50 p.m.: Final Colts-Raiders prop grades:

General props: First score won’t be a TD (+160); largest lead over 14½ points (24); longest TD over 43½ yards (62, 50, 47); there will be a special teams TD (+250); won’t be a successful 2-point conversion (-310); both teams won’t make 33-yard or longer field goals (-120); won’t be a lead change in the fourth quarter (-220); a team will score three straight times (-220); will be a score in the final two minutes of the first half (-360); game won’t be tied again after 0-0 (-110).

Raiders props: Derek Carr over 33½ pass attempts (45), over 252½ passing yards (316), longest completion over 36½ yards (47), over 1½ TD passes (-135), will throw an interception (+125); Darren Waller over 5½ receptions (7, -130), over 58½ receiving yards (75), won’t score a TD (-175); Nelson Agholor over 40½ receiving yards (100); Hunter Renfrow over 3½ receptions (5, +100), over 37½ receiving yards (38); Henry Ruggs under 34½ receiving yards (18), longest reception under 18½ yards (6).

Colts props: Philip Rivers under 36½ pass attempts (28), under 272½ passing yards (244), over 1½ TD passes (2, -165), won’t throw an interception (+110); Jonathan Taylor over 58½ rushing yards (150), will score a TD (+125); T.Y. Hilton over 4½ receptions (5, +105), over 54½ receiving yards (86); Michael Pittman under 46½ receiving yards (42).

4:43 p.m.: FINAL: Washington 23, 49ers 15. Washington uses two defensive TDs to win outright as 3-point underdogs, +125 ML in the neutral-site game in Glendale, Arizona. The game stays under 43½.

4:34 p.m.: FINAL: Packers 31, Lions 24. The Lions kick a field goal with 1:52 remaining to cover as 8½-point home underdogs, but the Packers win outright at -420 ML. The game stays just under 55½.

4:33 p.m.: FINAL: Eagles 24, Saints 21. The Eagles jump out to a 17-0 lead, then hold on to win outright as 7½-point home underdogs, +300 ML. The game goes over 42 on a Saints TD pass with 1:24 left.

4:27 p.m.: The Lions kick a field goal and are back in position to cover +8½, trailing the Packers 31-24 with 1:49 left.

4:15 p.m.: The Packers move into position to cover -8½. Mason Crosby kicks a 58-yard field goal, and the Packers extend their lead to 31-21 over the Lions with 3:30 left in the fourth quarter.

4:13 p.m.: FINAL: Chargers 20, Falcons 17. Michael Badgley kicks a 43-yard field goal on the final play, and the Chargers cover as 1-point home favorites, -120 ML. The game stays under 49.

4:07 p.m.: The Eagles are on the verge of a big upset. Miles Sanders scores on a 1-yard run, and the Eagles extend their lead to 24-14 over the Saints with 6:22 left in the fourth quarter. The Eagles were 7½-point underdogs, +300 ML. The Eagles are -1,800 on the live line (Saints +880).

4:06 p.m.: FINAL: Colts 44, Raiders 27. The Colts pull away in the second half to cover as 2½-point road favorites, -145 ML. The game sails over 52.

3:59 p.m.: FINAL: Seahawks 40, Jets 3. The Seahawks cover easily as 16½-point home favorites, -1,600 ML. The game stays under 49.

3:52 p.m.: That’s that. Khari Willis gets an interception off a deflection and returns it 50 yards for a TD to give the Colts a 44-20 lead over the Raiders with 5:19 remaining.

3:44 p.m.: The Colts have just about put the Raiders away. A field goal extends Indianapolis’ lead to 37-20 with 6:50 left in the fourth quarter. The live line has been turned off.

3:38 p.m.: The Saints get back in it. Emmanuel Sanders catches a 37-yard TD pass, and the Saints cut the Eagles’ lead to 17-14 with 1:40 left in the third quarter. The Saints are now favored at -140 on the live line (Eagles +114).

3:32 p.m.: The Colts have taken control. Taylor scores on a 3-yard run, and the Colts lead the Raiders 34-20 with 9:23 left in the fourth quarter. The Colts are -3,500 on the live line (Raiders +1,200).

3:17 p.m.: The Raiders settle for a 23-yard field goal to cut the Colts’ lead to 27-20 with 13 seconds left in the third quarter. The Colts are -520 on the live line (Raiders +370).

3:04 p.m.: Second-half line: 49ers -3 (+100), total 21.

3:02 p.m.: HALFTIME: Washington 13, 49ers 7. First-half winners: Washington +1, under 21. Washington got a 47-yard fumble return for a TD from defensive end Chase Young with 1:11 left to win and cover in the first half.

3:01 p.m.: The Colts get some cushion. Jonathan Taylor sprints 62 yards for a TD, and the Colts lead the Raiders 27-17 with 7:27 left in the third quarter. The Colts are -550 on the live line (Raiders +410), spread -6½, total 64½.

2:56 p.m.: The Raiders kick a field goal to cut the Colts’ lead to 20-17 with 9:41 left in the third quarter. The Colts are -230 on the live line (Raiders +184), spread -3½, total 60½.

2:53 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Packers -6, total 28½

Saints -6½, total 21

2:52 p.m.: HALFTIME: Lions 14, Packers 14. First-half winners: Lions +4½, over 27½.

2:50 p.m.: HALFTIME: Eagles 17, Saints 0. First-half winners: Eagles +4, under 21, Eagles +200 ML. Philadelphia shocks New Orleans in the first half, though the Eagles missed a chip-shot field goal on the final play.

2:43 p.m.: Second-half line: Chargers -3, total 25.

2:40 p.m.: HALFTIME: Falcons 17, Chargers 10. First-half winners: Falcons +½ (-125), over 24.

2:38 p.m.: Second-half line: Seahawks -6, total 23½.

2:36 p.m.: HALFTIME: Seahawks 23, Jets 3. First-half winners: Seahawks -10, over 24½.

2:33 p.m.: Second-half line: Raiders -½, total 27.

2:32 p.m.: HALFTIME: Colts 20, Raiders 14. First-half winners: Colts -1, over 26½.

2:14 p.m.: The Colts intercept Carr in the end zone to preserve a 17-14 lead with 3:30 left in the second quarter. The Colts are -220 on the live line (Raiders +176), spread -3½, total 62½.

2:02 p.m.: We’ve got a shootout at Allegiant Stadium. Hilton catches a 41-yard TD pass, and the Colts go back in front of the Raiders 17-14 with 9:03 left in the second quarter. The Colts are -192 on the live line (Raiders +154), spread -3½, total 67½.

1:58 p.m.: Agholor was +180 to score a TD. Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has already hit his TD prop at over 1½ (-135).

1:56 p.m.: And now the Raiders have the lead. Nelson Agholor catches a 21-yard TD pass, and the Raiders lead the Colts 14-10 with 10:38 left in the second quarter. The Raiders are -124 on the live line (Colts +102), spread -1½, total 61½.

1:38 p.m.: The Raiders have arrived at the game. Foster Moreau catches a 47-yard TD pass, and the Raiders cut the Colts’ lead to 10-7 with nine seconds left in the first quarter. The Colts are -188 on the live line (Raiders +152), spread -3½, total 57½. Moreau was 13-1 to score a TD.

1:31 p.m.: The Colts have jumped on the Raiders. T.Y. Hilton catches a 7-yard TD pass, and the Colts lead 10-0 with 2:59 left in the first quarter. The Colts are -385 on the live line (Raiders +290), spread -8½, total 51½.

1:23 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

Packers (-8½, 55½, -420) at Lions (+350), 1:25 p.m.

Saints (-7½, 42, -360) at Eagles (+300), 1:25 p.m.

Falcons (+100) at Chargers (-1, 49, -120), 1:25 p.m.

Washington (+125) vs. 49ers (-3 +100, 43½, -145), 1:25 p.m. at Glendale, Arizona

1:17 p.m.: FINAL: Chiefs 33, Dolphins 27. The Dolphins kick a field goal with 16 seconds left to pull out the cover as 7-point home underdogs, but the Chiefs win outright at -340 ML. The game goes over 51½. Spread bettors went on a wild ride. The Dolphins led 10-0, then the Chiefs took a 30-10 lead. Miami appeared to have the backdoor cover after cutting the lead to 30-24. Kansas City hit a field goal with 1:08 to get back outside the number, but the Dolphins answered in the final seconds to cover.

1:15 p.m.: And the Dolphins take the cover (+7) right back. Jason Sanders kicks a 44-yard field goal to cut the Chiefs’ lead to 33-27 with 16 seconds left.

1:11 p.m.: The Chiefs are back in position to cover -7 after Harrison Butker hits a 46-yard field goal to extend the lead to 33-24 over the Dolphins with 1:08 remaining.

1:10 p.m.: FINAL: Cardinals 26, Giants 7. The Cardinals win easily as 3-point road favorites, -160 ML. The game stays under 47½.

1:09 p.m.: FINAL: Bears 36, Texans 7. The Bears romp as 1-point home underdogs, -105 ML. The game stays under 46.

1:07 p.m.: FINAL: Broncos 32, Panthers 27. The Broncos win outright as 4-point road underdogs, +175 ML. The game goes over 45½.

1:05 p.m.: FINAL: Titans 31, Jaguars 10. The Titans roll as 7½-point road favorites, -370 ML. The game stays under 53.

1:03 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

Colts (-2½, 52, -145) at Raiders (+125), 1:05 p.m.

Jets (+900) at Seahawks (-16½, 49, -1,600), 1:05 p.m.

12:57 p.m.: The Dolphins get inside the number (+7). Tua Tagovailoa sneaks in for a TD, and the Dolphins cut the Chiefs’ lead to 30-24 with 4:15 remaining. The Chiefs are -1,000 on the live line (Dolphins +630).

12:55 p.m.: FINAL: Buccaneers 26, Vikings 14. The Bucs cover as 6½-point home favorites, -320 ML. The game stays under 52½.

12:51 p.m.: FINAL: Cowboys 30, Bengals 7. The Cowboys cover easily as 3-point road favorites, -160 ML. The game stays under 44.

12:49 p.m.: The Buccaneers stop the Vikings on fourth down and are set to win and cover -6½, leading 26-14 with two minutes left.

12:36 p.m.: Dolphins +7 backers are alive again. Mike Gesicki catches a 29-yard TD pass, and the Dolphins cut the Chiefs’ lead to 30-17 with 12:03 left in the fourth quarter.

12:30 p.m.: Vikings backers can direct their ire at kicker Dan Bailey. He has missed three field goals and an extra point, and the Vikings trail the Buccaneers 23-14 with 9:00 left in the fourth quarter.

11:57 a.m.: Blowouts abound today. The Cardinals just took a 20-0 lead on the Giants; the Titans lead the Jaguars 31-3; the Bears lead the Texans 30-7; and the Buccaneers lead the Vikings 23-6. The only game within single digits is the Broncos leading the Panthers 19-10.

11:52 a.m.: The hole gets deeper for the Dolphins. Mecole Hardman returns a punt 67 yards for a TD, and the Chiefs lead Miami 28-10 with 12:48 left in the third quarter. The Chiefs are -8,000 on the live line (Dolphins +1,800), spread -18½, total 61½.

11:48 a.m.: The Chiefs are rolling now. Tyreek Hill catches a 44-yard TD, and the Chiefs lead the Dolphins 21-10 with 13:50 left in the third quarter. The Chiefs are -1,500 on the live line (Dolphins +790), spread -11½, total 55½.

11:41 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Bengals -½, total 21½

Panthers -3, total 22½

Titans -3½, total 24

Chiefs -3½, total 26½

Buccaneers -2½, total 24½

Giants -½ (+120), total 21

Texans -3½, total 21½

11:39 a.m.: HALFTIME: Bears 30, Texans 7. First-half winners: Bears +½ (-140), over 23.

11:32 a.m.: HALFTIME: Cardinals 13, Giants 0. First-half winners: Cardinals -1½, under 23½.

11:28 a.m.: HALFTIME: Chiefs 14, Dolphins 10. First-half winners: Spread pushes on 4, under 26½.

11:27 a.m.: HALFTIME: Buccaneers 17, Vikings 6. First-half winners: Buccaneers -4 (-115), under 25½.

11:25 a.m.: HALFTIME: Titans 17, Jaguars 3. First-half winners: Titans -4½, under 26½.

11:24 a.m.: HALFTIME: Broncos 13, Panthers 7. First-half winners: Broncos +3, under 22½, Broncos +160 ML.

11:15 a.m.: HALFTIME: Cowboys 17, Bengals 7. First-half winners: Cowboys -½, over 21½. The Bengals scored a TD with eight seconds left to push the first-half total over.

10:57 a.m.: Tyreek Hill scored on a 32-yard run, and the Chiefs cut the Dolphins’ lead to 10-7 with 8:10 left in the second quarter.

10:54 a.m.: The Buccaneers weathered an early storm from the Vikings and have taken a 7-6 lead on a 48-yard TD pass to Scotty Miller with 7:41 left in the second quarter. The Bucs are -280 on the live line (Vikings +220), spread -5½, total 46½.

10:51 a.m.: The Cowboys, of all teams, have come out firing today. Dallas leads the Bengals 17-0 with 6:38 left in the second quarter, helped by three turnovers, including a fumble return for a TD. The Cowboys are -4,500 on the live line (Bengals +1,300), spread -14½, total 45½.

10:47 a.m.: The Dolphins add a field goal and extend their lead to 10-0 over the Chiefs with 10:14 left in the second quarter. The Chiefs are -144 on the live line (Dolphins +118), total 47½.

10:36 a.m.: Patrick Mahomes throws his second interception of the day, and the Dolphins have the ball back around midfield, leading the Chiefs 7-0 with 37 seconds left in the first quarter. The Chiefs are -144 on the live line (Dolphins +118), total 48½.

10:31 a.m.: The Dolphins score first against the Chiefs, taking a 7-0 lead with 1:35 left in the first quarter. The Chiefs are -170 on the live line (Dolphins +138), spread -2½, total 49½.

9:58 a.m.: The first games are about to kick off:

Texans (-1, 46, -115) at Bears (-105), 10 a.m.

Cowboys (-3, 44, -160) at Bengals (+140), 10 a.m.

Chiefs (-7, 51½, -340) at Dolphins (+280), 10 a.m.

Cardinals (-3, 47½, -160) at Giants (+140), 10 a.m.

Vikings (+265) at Buccaneers (-6½ -120, 52½, -320), 10 a.m.

Broncos (+175) at Panthers (-4, 45½, -200), 10 a.m.

Titans (-7½, 53, -370) at Jaguars (+310), 10 a.m.

9:40 a.m.: Here are the biggest line movements this morning:

Seahawks from -15 to -16½

Chargers from PK to -2

TODAY’S SCHEDULE

COMPLETED

— Bears 36, Texans 7 (at Chicago)

Full-game winners: Bears +1, under 46, Bears -105 ML

First-half winners: Bears +½ (-140), over 23 (Bears 30-7)

Second-half winners: Bears +3½, under 21½ (Bears 6-0)

Yards per play: Bears 6.9, Texans 4.1 (Bears lead 410-263 in total yards)

Third downs: Bears 3-10, Texans 7-14

Fourth downs: Bears 0-0, Texans 1-3

Turnovers: Bears +2 (2-0)

Biggest lead: Bears 36-7; Texans never led

— Cowboys 30, Bengals 7 (at Cincinnati)

Full-game winners: Cowboys -3, under 44, Cowboys -160 ML

First-half winners: Cowboys -½, over 21½ (Cowboys 17-7)

Second-half winners: Cowboys +½, under 21½ (Cowboys 13-0)

Yards per play: Cowboys 5.4, Bengals 4.4 (Bengals lead 309-272 in total yards)

Third downs: Cowboys 5-11, Bengals 9-16

Fourth downs: Cowboys 1-1, Bengals 1-4

Turnovers: Cowboys +3, including a fumble return for a TD (3-0)

Biggest lead: Cowboys 30-7; Bengals never led

— Chiefs 33, Dolphins 27 (at Miami)

Full-game winners: Dolphins +7, over 51½, Chiefs -340 ML

First-half winners: Spread pushes on 4, under 26½ (Chiefs 14-10)

Second-half winners: Dolphins +3½, over 26½ (Chiefs 19-17)

Yards per play: Chiefs 7.3, Dolphins 4.8 (Chiefs lead 448-367 in total yards)

Third downs: Chiefs 5-11, Dolphins 7-15

Fourth downs: Chiefs 1-1, Dolphins 0-0

Turnovers: Dolphins +3, but the Chiefs had a punt return TD (4-1)

Biggest lead: Chiefs 30-10; Dolphins 10-0

— Cardinals 26, Giants 7 (at New York)

Full-game winners: Cardinals -3, under 47½, Cardinals -160 ML

First-half winners: Cardinals -1½, under 23½ (Cardinals 13-0)

Second-half winners: Cardinals +½ (-140), under 21 (Cardinals 13-7)

Yards per play: Cardinals 4.9, Giants 3.2 (Cardinals lead 390-159 in total yards)

Third downs: Cardinals 7-18, Giants 3-12

Fourth downs: Cardinals 1-2, Giants 1-1

Turnovers: Cardinals +3 (3-0)

Biggest lead: Cardinals 20-0; Giants never led

— Buccaneers 26, Vikings 14 (at Tampa Bay)

Full-game winners: Buccaneers -6½ (-120), under 52½, Buccaneers -320 ML

First-half winners: Buccaneers -4 (-115), under 25½ (Buccaneers 17-6)

Second-half winners: Vikings +2½, under 24½ (Buccaneers 9-8)

Yards per play: Buccaneers 6.2, Vikings 4.4 (Vikings lead 335-303 in total yards)

Third downs: Buccaneers 5-11, Vikings 5-15

Fourth downs: Buccaneers 0-0, Vikings 4-5

Turnovers: Buccaneers +1 (1-0)

Biggest lead: Buccaneers 23-6; Vikings 6-0 (only lead)

— Broncos 32, Panthers 27 (at Carolina)

Full-game winners: Broncos +4, over 45½, Broncos +175 ML

First-half winners: Broncos +3, under 22½ (Broncos 13-7)

Second-half winners: Broncos +3, over 22½ (Panthers 20-19)

Yards per play: Broncos 6.3, Panthers 5.7 (Panthers lead 370-365 in total yards)

Third downs: Broncos 3-8, Panthers 6-14

Fourth downs: Broncos 0-0, Panthers 0-1

Turnovers: Panthers +1, but the Broncos had a punt return TD (1-0)

Biggest lead: Broncos 25-10; Panthers 7-6 (only lead)

— Titans 31, Jaguars 10 (at Jacksonville)

Full-game winners: Titans -7½, under 53, Titans -370 ML

First-half winners: Titans -4½, under 26½ (Titans 17-3)

Second-half winners: Titans -3½, under 24 (Titans 14-7)

Yards per play: Titans 7.0, Jaguars 5.1 (Titans lead 454-354 in total yards)

Third downs: Titans 3-9, Jaguars 5-14

Fourth downs: Titans 1-2, Jaguars 1-3

Turnovers: Even (1-1)

Biggest lead: Titans 31-3; Jaguars never led

— Colts 44, Raiders 27 (at Las Vegas)

Full-game winners: Colts -2½, over 52, Colts -145 ML

First-half winners: Colts -1, over 26½ (Colts 20-14)

Second-half winners: Colts +½, over 27 (Colts 24-13)

Yards per play: Colts 7.7, Raiders 6.2 (Colts lead 456-424 in total yards)

Third downs: Colts 8-11, Raiders 8-12

Fourth downs: Colts 0-0, Raiders 0-0

Turnovers: Colts +3, including an interception return TD (3-0)

Biggest lead: Colts 44-20; Raiders 14-10 (only lead)

— Seahawks 40, Jets 3 (at Seattle)

Full-game winners: Seahawks -16½, under 49, Seahawks -1,600 ML

First-half winners: Seahawks -10, over 24½ (Seahawks 23-3)

Second-half winners: Seahawks -6, under 23½ (Seahawks 17-0)

Yards per play: Seahawks 5.9, Jets 3.6 (Seahawks lead 410-185 in total yards)

Third downs: Seahawks 6-11, Jets 4-12

Fourth downs: Seahawks 0-0, Jets 0-0

Turnovers: Even (1-1)

Biggest lead: Seahawks 40-3; Jets 3-0 (only lead)

— Packers 31, Lions 24 (at Detroit)

Full-game winners: Lions +8½, under 55½, Packers -420 ML

First-half winners: Lions +4½, over 27½ (tied 14-14)

Second-half winners: Packers -6, under 28½ (Packers 17-10)

Yards per play: Packers 6.4, Lions 5.0 (Packers lead 410-293 in total yards)

Third downs: Packers 8-11, Lions 5-10

Fourth downs: Packers 0-0, Lions 0-0

Turnovers: Even (0-0)

Biggest lead: Packers 28-14; Lions 7-0 (only lead)

— Eagles 24, Saints 21 (at Philadelphia)

Full-game winners: Eagles +7½, over 42, Eagles +300 ML

First-half winners: Eagles +4, under 21 (Eagles 17-0)

Second-half winners: Saints -6½, over 21 (Saints 21-7)

Yards per play: Eagles 6.3, Saints 5.7 (Eagles lead 413-358 in total yards)

Third downs: Eagles 4-13, Saints 5-12

Fourth downs: Eagles 2-4, Saints 0-1

Turnovers: Eagles +1 (2-1)

Biggest lead: Eagles 17-0; Saints never led

— Chargers 20, Falcons 17 (at Los Angeles)

Full-game winners: Chargers -1, under 49, Chargers -120 ML

First-half winners: Falcons +½ (-125), over 24 (Falcons 17-10)

Second-half winners: Chargers -3, under 25 (Chargers 10-0)

Yards per play: Chargers 4.9, Falcons 5.8 (Chargers lead 345-319 in total yards)

Third downs: Chargers 9-15, Falcons 9-12

Fourth downs: Chargers 0-0, Falcons 0-0

Turnovers: Chargers +2 (3-1)

Biggest lead: Chargers 7-0; Falcons 17-10

— Washington 23, 49ers 15 (at Glendale, Arizona)

Full-game winners: Washington +3 (-120), under 43½, Washington +125 ML

First-half winners: Washington +1, under 21 (Washington 13-7)

Second-half winners: Washington +3 (-120), under 21 (Washington 10-8)

Yards per play: Washington 3.1, 49ers 4.5 (49ers lead 344-193 in total yards)

Third downs: Washington 3-15, 49ers 4-15

Fourth downs: Washington 0-0, 49ers 0-1

Turnovers: Washington +2, including a fumble return TD and an interception return TD (3-1)

Biggest lead: Washington 23-7; 49ers 7-0

IN PROGRESS

— Steelers (+110) at Bills (-2, 49, -130), 5:20 p.m.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.