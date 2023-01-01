55°F
Betting

NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Broncos-Chiefs total starts to climb

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 1, 2023 - 9:20 am
 
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes warms up before the start of an NFL football gam ...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes warms up before the start of an NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

Welcome back to Week 17 of the NFL season.

Top matchups include the Raiders hosting the San Francisco 49ers, the Miami Dolphins at the New England Patriots, the Minnesota Vikings at the Green Bay Packers and the Pittsburgh Steelers at the Baltimore Ravens in the Sunday night game.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.

UPDATES

9:30 a.m.: The latest from Caesars Sportsbook:

9 a.m.: Here is the rundown of today’s games:

— Panthers (+165) at Buccaneers (-3½, 40½, -185), 10 a.m.

— Browns (+110) at Commanders (-2, 41½, -130), 10 a.m.

— Saints (+200) at Eagles (-5, 42, -240), 10 a.m.

— Cardinals (+240) at Falcons (-6½, 40½, -280), 10 a.m.

— Jaguars (-3½, 43, -185) at Texans (+165), 10 a.m.

— Bears (+210) at Lions (-5½, 52½, -250), 10 a.m.

— Dolphins (+140) at Patriots (-3, 41½, -160), 10 a.m.

— Broncos (+550) at Chiefs (-12½, 45½, -800), 10 a.m.

— Colts (+210) at Giants (-5½, 39, -250), 10 a.m.

— Jets (-2, 43½, -130) at Seahawks (+110), 1:05 p.m.

— 49ers (-9½, 41, -450) at Raiders (+375), 1:05 p.m.

— Vikings (+150) at Packers (-3, 47½, -170), 1:25 p.m.

— Rams (+225) at Chargers (-6½, 41, -265), 1:25 p.m.

— Steelers (+110) at Ravens (-2, 35½, -130), 5:20 p.m.

Notable morning line/total movement:

— Browns-Commanders total from 41 to 41½

— Eagles from -5½ to -5

— Patriots from -2½ to -3

— Dolphins-Patriots total from 41 to 41½

— Broncos-Chiefs total from 45 to 45½

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

