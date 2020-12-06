NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Broncos win 1st half in +340 upset

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Sunday’s NFL action. Bad beats, player props, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Denver Broncos tight end Noah Fant (87) tries to avoid Kansas City Chiefs free safety Juan Thornhill (22) in the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) works during the second half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Atlanta. The Atlanta Falcons won 43-6. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

New York Jets' quarterback Sam Darnold throws during the first half an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

Las Vegas Raiders' Darren Waller runs with the ball during the first half an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

Las Vegas Raiders' Nicholas Morrow, right, sacks New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold during the second half an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

New York Giants running back Alfred Morris (41) gets past Seattle Seahawks free safety D.J. Reed (29) to rush for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Larry Maurer)

Kansas City Chiefs strong safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) intercepts a Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock pass in the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Welcome to Week 13 of the NFL season.

Marquee games include the Raiders at the Jets, the Rams at the Cardinals, and the Broncos at the Chiefs in the Sunday night game.

We’ll be following the action from all the NFL games. Refresh this blog throughout the day to track bad beats, player props, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and much more.

UPDATES

6:46 p.m.: Second-half line: Chiefs -7½ (+100), total 26½.

6:44 p.m.: HALFTIME: Broncos 10, Chiefs 9. First-half winners: Broncos +7½ (-120), under 26, Broncos +340 ML.

6:25 p.m.: The Chiefs kick a field goal to cut the Broncos’ lead to 10-6 with 2:42 left in the second quarter. The Chiefs are -265 on the live line (Broncos +210), spread -4½, total 44½.

6:19 p.m.: Patrick was 25-1 to score the first TD and +270 to score at any point.

6:16 p.m.: The Broncos take the lead. Tim Patrick catches a 5-yard TD, and the Broncos lead the Chiefs 10-3 with 6:26 left in the second quarter. The Chiefs are still -215 on the live line (Broncos +172), spread -3½, total 45½.

6:07 p.m.: The Chiefs didn’t challenge what appeared to be a TD catch by Tyreek Hill that was ruled incomplete. That could end up being a bad beat for anyone who bet Hill to score the first TD at 5-1. The Broncos and Chiefs are tied at 3 with 10:37 left in the second quarter.

5:51 p.m.: The Chiefs kick a field goal to tie the Broncos at 3 with 20 seconds left in the first quarter. The Chiefs are -520 on the live line (Broncos +370), spread -9½, total 44½.

5:45 p.m.: A slow start in Denver, but the Broncos take a 3-0 lead on the Chiefs with 4:04 left in the first quarter. The Chiefs are -520 on the live line (Broncos +370), spread -9½, total 45½.

5:17 p.m.: The last game is about to kick off:

Broncos (+650) at Chiefs (-13, 51, -1,000), 5:20 p.m.

4:47 p.m.: The Week 14 lines have been posted at the Westgate:

Thursday

Patriots at Rams (-6), 5:20 p.m.

Sunday

Texans (-2½) at Bears, 10 a.m.

Cowboys (-3½) at Bengals, 10 a.m.

Chiefs (-7½) at Dolphins, 10 a.m.

Cardinals (-2½) at Giants, 10 a.m.

Vikings at Buccaneers (-6½), 10 a.m.

Broncos at Panthers (-3½), 10 a.m.

Titans (-7½) at Jaguars, 10 a.m.

Colts (-3) at Raiders, 1:05 p.m.

Jets at Seahawks (-13½), 1:05 p.m.

Packers (-8½) at Lions, 1:25 p.m.

Saints (-6½) at Eagles, 1:25 p.m.

Falcons (-2½) at Chargers, 1:25 p.m.

Washington vs. 49ers (-4), 1:25 p.m. at Glendale, Arizona

Steelers (-1½) at Bills, 5:20 p.m.

Monday

Ravens (-1) at Browns, 5:15 p.m.

4:28 p.m.: FINAL: Patriots 45, Chargers 0. The Patriots embarrass the Chargers as 2-point road underdogs, +115 ML. The game stays under 46½.

4:25 p.m.: FINAL: Packers 30, Eagles 16. The Packers cover as 8½-point home favorites, -400 ML. The game stays under 50. Spread bettors went on a wild ride. The Packers led 23-3 in the fourth quarter, then the Eagles scored twice to get inside the number at 23-16 before Aaron Jones ran 77 yards for a score to let the Packers cover.

4:18 p.m.: FINAL: Rams 38, Cardinals 28. The Rams cover as 3-point road favorites, -150 ML. The game goes over 48½.

4:12 p.m.: Aaron Jones might have saved the day for Packers bettors. He runs 77 yards for a TD, and the Packers extend their lead to 30-16 over the Eagles with 2:36 to play. Green Bay is covering -8½ again.

4:09 p.m.: FINAL: Giants 17, Seahawks 12. The Giants stop Seattle’s final drive to win outright as 11-point road underdogs, +475 ML. The game stays under 48.

4:02 p.m.: The Seahawks are driving for the winning score. They trail the Giants 17-12 with 1:01 left but have the ball at the Giant 46.

3:59 p.m.: The Eagles have life — and are now covering +8½. Jalen Reagor returns a punt 73 yards for a TD, and the Eagles cut the Packers’ lead to 23-16 with 6:30 remaining in the fourth quarter. The Packers are -1,000 on the live line (Eagles +630).

3:48 p.m.: The Seahawks cut the Giants’ lead to 17-12 with 6:09 left in the fourth quarter. The Giants are -164 on the live line (Seahawks +134).

3:46 p.m.: The Rams are staying a step ahead. Darrell Henderson runs for a 38-yard TD, and the Rams push their lead back to 10 at 31-21 with 10:07 left in the fourth quarter. The Rams are -1,200 on the live line (Cardinals +680).

3:38 p.m.: The Cardinals capitalize on a special teams mistake. The Rams fumble on a punt return, and the Cardinals cash in with a 4-yard Kenyan Drake TD run to cut the Rams’ lead to 24-21 with 13:21 left in the fourth quarter. The Rams are -290 on the live line (Cardinals +225), spread -3½, total 55½.

3:36 p.m.: The Giants get a 48-yard field goal after a turnover and lead the Seahawks 17-5 with 9:50 left in the fourth quarter. The Giants are -400 on the live line (Seahawks +300).

3:29 p.m.: The Rams get some cushion. Jared Goff scores on a 1-yard QB sneak, and the Rams lead the Cardinals 24-14 with 14:52 left in the fourth quarter. The Rams are -800 on the live line (Cardinals +520).

3:16 p.m.: The Giants extend the lead. Morris catches a 6-yard TD pass, and the Giants lead the Seahawks 14-5 with 2:29 left in the third quarter (extra point missed). The Giants are -158 on the live line (Seahawks +128).

3:03 p.m.: The Giants take the lead. Alfred Morris scores on a 4-yard run, and the Giants lead the Seahawks 8-5 with 7:40 left in the third quarter (2-point try good). The Seahawks are still -290 on the live line (Giants +225), spread -3½, total 30½.

2:58 p.m.: Second-half line: Chargers -5½, total 21.

2:53 p.m.: HALFTIME: Patriots 28, Chargers 0. First-half winners: Patriots +½, over 23. The Patriots returned a blocked field goal for a TD on the final play to push the first-half total over.

2:46 p.m.: Second-half line: Packers -3½, total 23½.

2:45 p.m.: HALFTIME: Packers 14, Eagles 3. First-half winners: Packers -5, under 24½.

2:40 p.m.: Second-half line: Rams PK (-120), total 23½.

2:39 p.m.: HALFTIME: Rams 14, Cardinals 7. First-half winners: Rams -½, under 24. The Cardinals missed a field goal in the final seconds to keep the first-half total under.

2:35 p.m.: Second-half line: Seahawks -5½, total 21½.

2:34 p.m.: HALFTIME: Seahawks 5, Giants 0. First-half winners: Giants +6½ (+100), under 24.

2:13 p.m.: The Packers take the lead. Davante Adams catches a 1-yard TD pass on fourth-and-goal, and the Packers lead the Eagles 7-3 with 8:29 left in the second quarter. The Packers are -500 on the live line (Eagles +360), spread -8½, total 41½.

2:03 p.m.: The Patriots are in control early. Gunner Olszewski runs a punt back 70 yards for a TD, and the Patriots lead the Chargers 14-0 with 14:02 left in the second quarter. The Patriots are -350 on the live line (Chargers +265), spread -7½, total 50½.

1:59 p.m.: Cam Akers scores on a 9-yard run, and the Rams tie the Cardinals at 7 with 10:35 left in the second quarter. The Rams are -152 on the live line (Cardinals +124), spread -2½, total 49½.

1:43 p.m.: Final Raiders-Jets prop grades:

General props: First score of the game will be a TD (-190); largest lead under 14½ points (+120); longest TD over 40½ yards (46, Henry Ruggs’ TD with five seconds left); won’t be a defensive or special teams TD (-300); will be a successful 2-point conversion (+280); both teams won’t kick 33-yard or longer field goals (-130); there will be a lead change in the fourth quarter (+375); a team will score three straight times (-220); there will be a score in the final two minutes of the first half (-340); the game will be tied again after 0-0 (at 7-7, +120).

Raiders props: Derek Carr over 33½ pass attempts (47), over 255½ passing yards (381), longest completion over 37½ yards (38 and 46), over 1½ TD passes (3, -180), will throw an interception (+150); Devontae Booker under 65½ rushing yards (50), won’t score a TD (+100); Darren Waller over 5½ receptions (13, +100), over 54½ receiving yards (200), longest reception over 19½ (38), will score a TD (+145); Nelson Agholor under 40½ receiving yards (38); Hunter Renfrow over 38½ receiving yards (47); Henry Ruggs over 32½ receiving yards (84), longest reception over 17½ yards (46).

Jets props: Sam Darnold under 33½ pass attempts (23), under 230½ passing yards (186), over 1½ TD passes (2, +165), will throw an interception (-200); Frank Gore under 61½ rushing yards (2, was injured); Breshad Perriman under 55½ receiving yards (22); Jamison Crowder over 44½ receiving yards (47).

1:41 p.m.: FINAL: Vikings 27, Jaguars 24 (OT). The Jaguars cover as 10-point road underdogs, but the Vikings win outright in overtime at -550 ML. The game stays under 51½.

1:33 p.m.: FINAL: Dolphins 19, Bengals 7. The Dolphins get an interception at their 16 in the final minutes to cover as 10-point home favorites, -500 ML. The game stays under 43.

1:25 p.m.: FINAL: Browns 41, Titans 35. The Browns build a 38-7 halftime lead then hang on to win outright as 3½-point road underdogs, +180 ML. The game sails over 54.

1:22 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

Eagles (+330) at Packers (-8½, 50, -400), 1:25 p.m.

Patriots (+115) at Chargers (-2, 46½, -135), 1:25 p.m.

1:19 p.m.: The Jaguars and Vikings are going to overtime tied at 24.

1:18 p.m.: FINAL: Saints 21, Falcons 16. The Saints survive a Hail Mary attempt to win and cover as 2½-point road favorites, -145 ML. The game stays under 45½.

1:15 p.m.: FINAL: Raiders 31, Jets 28. The Jets cover as 7-point home underdogs, but the Raiders scored with five seconds left to win outright at -360 ML. The game goes over 48½.

1:14 p.m.: FINAL: Colts 26, Texans 20. The Colts recover a fumble inside the 5 in the final minute to hold on to win and cover as 3-point road favorites, -180 ML. The game stays under 50½.

1:12 p.m.: Wow. Henry Ruggs catches a 46-yard TD, and the Raiders take a 31-28 lead with five seconds remaining. Jets had no safety help over the top, and Ruggs ran by the defender.

1:09 p.m.: FINAL: Lions 34, Bears 30. The Lions score two TDs in the last 2:18 to win outright as 3-point road underdogs, +140 ML. The game sails over 44.

1:08 p.m.: Fantastic finishes around the league. The Jaguars have tied the Vikings at 24 with 1:08 to go.

1:06 p.m.: The Raiders were stopped on fourth down and are in dire shape with less than two minutes to go, trailing the Jet 28-24.

1:02 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

Rams (-3 +100, 48½, -150) at Cardinals (+130), 1:05 p.m.

Giants (+475) at Seahawks (-11, 48, -650), 1:05 p.m.

12:44 p.m.: And now the Jets lead. After a Henry Ruggs fumble, New York cashes on a 1-yard run, and the Jets lead the Raiders 28-24 with 5:34 left in the fourth quarter. The Jets are -138 on the live line (Raiders +112).

12:30 p.m.: The Jets aren’t going away. Sam Darnold puts his head down and scores from four yards out, and the Jets cut the Raiders’ lead to 24-21 with 10:22 left in the fourth quarter (2-point try good). The Raiders are -520 on the live line (Jets +370), spread -3½, total 53½. Darnold was +430 to score a TD.

12:22 p.m.: A bad break for Vikings -10 backers, as the Jaguars recover a fumble at their 2-yard line when it looked like Minnesota was about to take a 10-point lead. The Jaguars have the ball trailing 19-16 with 14:55 left in the fourth quarter.

12:12 p.m.: The Titans have scored two quick TDs to open the second half to cut the Browns’ lead to 38-21 with 9:08 left in the third quarter. The Browns are -1,050 on the live line (Titans +630), spread -10½, total 79½.

12:09 p.m.: Justin Jefferson catches a 20-yard TD, and the Vikings have taken their first lead of the game over the Jaguars, 19-16, with 3:27 left in the third quarter. The Vikings are -375 on the live line (Jaguars +285), spread -5½, total 49½.

11:56 a.m.: Carr runs in for a 2-yard TD, and the Raiders extend their lead to 24-13 over the Jets with 7:52 left in the third quarter. The Raiders are -2,200 on the live line (Jets +980), spread -11½, total 55½. Carr was 5-1 to score a TD in the game.

11:43 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Vikings -6½ (-120), total 24½

Lions -½, total 23

Raiders -3 (-120), total 26

Dolphins -5½, total 21

Colts -½, total 26½

Saints -½ (+100), total 23

Titans -7 (-120), total 25

11:41 a.m.: HALFTIME: Colts 24, Texans 20. First-half winners: -2½, over 24½.

11:40 a.m.: HALFTIME: Bengals 7, Dolphins 6. First-half winners: Bengals +6½, under 21, Bengals +290 ML.

11:39 a.m.: HALFTIME: Browns 38, Titans 7. First-half winners: Browns +3, over 26½, Browns +155 ML.

11:37 a.m.: HALFTIME: Saints 14, Falcons 9. First-half winners: Saints -½, total pushes on 23.

11:33 a.m.: HALFTIME: Raiders 17, Jets 13. First-half winners: Spread pushes on 4, over 24.

11:32 a.m.: HALFTIME: Bears 23, Lions 13. First-half winners: Bears -1½, over 22.

11:25 a.m.: HALFTIME: Jaguars 9, Vikings 6. First-half winners: Jaguars +6½ (+100), under 25½, Jaguars +290 ML.

11:21 a.m.: Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has already gone over his TD prop of 1½ (-180).

11:19 a.m.: The Raiders have taken the lead. Waller catches a 38-yard TD, and the Raiders lead the Jets 17-13 with 1:12 left in the second quarter. The Raiders are -520 on the live line (Jets +370), spread -7½, total 55½.

11:11 a.m.: The Browns are destroying the Titans. Cleveland leads 31-7 with 5:46 left in the second quarter. The Browns are -1,200 on the live line (Titans +680), spread -14½, total 72½.

11:03 a.m.: The Raiders force a turnover and end up kicking a field goal to cut the Jets’ lead to 13-10 with 6:07 left in the second quarter. The Raiders are -210 on the live line (Jets +168), spread -3½, total 52½.

10:48 a.m.: Jets quarterback Sam Darnold has already hit his TD pass prop of over 1½ (+165).

10:46 a.m.: Crowder catches another TD, a 6-yarder, and the Jets lead the Raiders 13-7 with 12:02 left in the second quarter (extra point missed). The Raiders are -192 on the live line (Jets +154), spread -3½, total 56½.

10:42 a.m.: The Browns extend their lead to 17-0 over the Titans with 14:56 left in the second quarter. The Browns are -310 on the live line (Titans +240), spread -7½, total 58½.

1o:37 a.m.: The Raiders respond. Darren Waller catches a 9-yard TD, and the Raiders tie the Jets at 7 with 12 seconds left in the first quarter. The Raiders are -355 on the live line (Jets +270), spread -6½, total 51½. Waller was +145 to score a TD.

10:29 a.m.: The Browns have come to play. Jarvis Landry catches a 2-yard TD, and the Browns lead the Titans 10-0 with 3:19 left in the first quarter. The Browns are now -160 on the live line (Titans +130), spread -2½, total 54½.

10:27 a.m.: The Jaguars are 10-point underdogs, but they are leading the Vikings 9-0 with 6:04 left in the first quarter. The Vikings are still -168 on the live line (Jaguars +136), spread -3½, total 54½.

10:13 a.m.: The Jets strike first. Jamison Crowder catches a 3-yard TD, and the Jets lead the Raiders 7-0 with 9:03 left in the first quarter. The Raiders are -184 on the live line (Jets +148), spread -3½, total 51½. Crowder was 14-1 to score the first TD and +220 to score at any point.

9:59 a.m.: The first games are about to kick off:

Saints (-2½ -120, 45½, -145) at Falcons (+125), 10 a.m.

Lions (+140) at Bears (-3, 44, -160), 10 a.m.

Browns (+180) at Titans (-3½, 54, -210), 10 a.m.

Bengals (+400) at Dolphins (-10, 43, -500), 10 a.m.

Jaguars (+425) at Vikings (-10, 51½, -550), 10 a.m.

Raiders (-7, 48½, -360) at Jets (+300), 10 a.m.

Colts (-3 -120, 50½, -180) at Texans (+160), 10 a.m.

9:40 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves this morning:

Lions-Bears total from 45 to 44

Raiders-Jets total from 46½ to 48½

TODAY’S SCHEDULE

COMPLETED

— Saints 21, Falcons 16 (at Atlanta)

Full-game winners: Saints -2½ (-120), under 45½, Saints -145 ML

First-half winners: Saints -½, total pushes on 23 (Saints 14-9)

Second-half winners: Falcons +½ (-120), under 23 (tied 7-7)

Yards per play: Saints 5.7, Falcons 5.3 (Saints lead 424-332 in total yards)

Third downs: Saints 8-17, Falcons 5-13

Fourth downs: Saints 2-3, Falcons 0-1

Turnovers: Even (1-1)

Biggest lead: Saints 21-9; Falcons never led

— Lions 34, Bears 30 (at Chicago)

Full-game winners: Lions +3, over 44, Lions +140 ML

First-half winners: Bears -1½, over 22 (Bears 23-13)

Second-half winners: Lions -½, over 23 (Lions 21-7)

Yards per play: Lions 7.0, Bears 5.8 (Lions lead 460-389 in total yards)

Third downs: Lions 6-11, Bears 4-11

Fourth downs: Lions 1-2, Bears 0-1

Turnovers: Even (1-1)

Biggest lead: Lions 34-30 (only lead); Bears 16-6, 23-13 and 30-20

— Browns 41, Titans 35 (at Tennessee)

Full-game winners: Browns +3½, over 54, Browns +180 ML

First-half winners: Browns +3, over 26½ (Browns 38-7)

Second-half winners: Titans -7 (-120), over 25 (Titans 28-3)

Yards per play: Browns 6.5, Titans 6.5 (Browns lead 458-431 in total yards)

Third downs: Browns 10-16, Titans 2-10

Fourth downs: Browns 0-1, Titans 3-4

Turnovers: Browns +2 (3-1)

Biggest lead: Browns 38-7; Titans never led

— Dolphins 19, Bengals 7 (at Miami)

Full-game winners: Dolphins -10, under 43, Dolphins -500 ML

First-half winners: Bengals +6½, under 21 (Bengals 7-6)

Second-half winners: Dolphins -5½, under 21 (Dolphins 13-0)

Yards per play: Dolphins 6.1, Bengals 3.9 (Dolphins lead 406-196 in total yards)

Third downs: Dolphins 1-10, Bengals 3-12

Fourth downs: Dolphins 1-1, Bengals 2-2

Turnovers: Dolphins +1 (2-1)

Biggest lead: Dolphins 19-7; Bengals 7-0

— Vikings 27, Jaguars 24 (OT) (at Minnesota)

Full-game winners: Jaguars +10, under 51½, Vikings -550 ML

First-half winners: Jaguars +6½ (+100), under 25½ (Jaguars 9-6)

Second-half winners: Jaguars +6½ (+100), over 24½ (Vikings 21-15)

Yards per play: Vikings 4.9, Jaguars 5.7 (Vikings lead 420-390 in total yards)

Third downs: Vikings 7-16, Jaguars 4-13

Fourth downs: Vikings 0-0, Jaguars 0-0

Turnovers: Vikings +2, but Jaguars had an interception return for a TD (4-2)

Biggest lead: Vikings 24-16; Jaguars 16-6

— Raiders 31, Jets 28 (at New York)

Full-game winners: Jets +7, over 48½, Raiders -360 ML

First-half winners: Spread pushes on 4, over 24 (Raiders 17-13)

Second-half winners: Jets +3 (+100), over 26 (Jets 15-14)

Yards per play: Raiders 5.9, Jets 6.3 (Raiders lead 440-376 in total yards)

Third downs: Raiders 6-14, Jets 5-9

Fourth downs: Raiders 0-1, Jets 0-0

Turnovers: Raiders +1 (3-2)

Biggest lead: Raiders 24-13; Jets 7-0

— Colts 26, Texans 20 (at Houston)

Full-game winners: Colts -3 (-120), under 50½, Colts -180 ML

First-half winners: Colts -2½, over 24½ (Colts 24-20)

Second-half winners: Colts -½, under 26½ (Colts 2-0)

Yards per play: Colts 5.5, Texans 6.4 (Texans lead 398-371 in total yards)

Third downs: Colts 3-11, Texans 5-13

Fourth downs: Colts 1-2, Texans 0-0

Turnovers: Colts +2 (2-0)

Biggest lead: Colts 21-10; Texans 10-7 (only lead)

— Rams 38, Cardinals 28 (at Arizona)

Full-game winners: Rams -3 (+100), over 48½, Rams -150 ML

First-half winners: Rams -½, under 24 (Rams 14-7)

Second-half winners: Rams PK (-120), over 23½ (Rams 24-21)

Yards per play: Rams 5.9, Cardinals 3.7 (Rams lead 463-232 in total yards)

Third downs: Rams 9-15, Cardinals 4-12

Fourth downs: Rams 1-3, Cardinals 2-2

Turnovers: Rams +1, including an interception return for a TD (2-1)

Biggest lead: Rams 38-21; Cardinals 7-0 (only lead)

— Giants 17, Seahawks 12 (at Seattle)

Full-game winners: Giants +11, under 48, Giants +475 ML

First-half winners: Giants +6½ (+100), under 24 (Seahawks 5-0)

Second-half winners: Giants +5½, over 21½ (Giants 17-7)

Yards per play: Giants 5.3, Seahawks 4.7 (Seahawks lead 327-290 in total yards)

Third downs: Giants 3-12, Seahawks 4-13

Fourth downs: Giants 0-0, Seahawks 0-2

Turnovers: Giants +1 (2-1)

Biggest lead: Giants 17-5; Seahawks 5-0

— Packers 30, Eagles 16 (at Green Bay)

Full-game winners: Packers -8½, under 50, Packers -400 ML

First-half winners: Packers -5, under 24½ (Packers 14-3)

Second-half winners: Eagles +3½, over 23½ (Packers 16-13)

Yards per play: Packers 7.2, Eagles 4.7 (Packers lead 437-278 in total yards)

Third downs: Packers 5-12, Eagles 4-13

Fourth downs: Packers 1-1, Eagles 1-1

Turnovers: Packers +1, but Eagles had a punt return for a TD (1-0)

Biggest lead: Packers 23-3; Eagles 3-0 (only lead)

— Patriots 45, Chargers 0 (at Los Angeles)

Full-game winners: Patriots +2, under 46½, Patriots +115 ML

First-half winners: Patriots +½, over 23 (Patriots 28-0)

Second-half winners: Patriots +5½, under 21 (Patriots 17-0)

Yards per play: Patriots 4.4, Chargers 3.6 (Patriots lead 291-258 in total yards)

Third downs: Patriots 6-14, Chargers 7-18

Fourth downs: Patriots 1-1, Chargers 1-5

Turnovers: Patriots +2, plus two special teams TDs (2-0)

Biggest lead: Patriots 45-0; Broncos never led

IN PROGRESS

— Broncos (+650) at Chiefs (-13, 51, -1,000), 5:20 p.m.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.