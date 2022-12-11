52°F
Betting

NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Browns-Bengals game sees big line movement

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 11, 2022 - 9:09 am
 
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks off the field after warming up before an NF ...
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks off the field after warming up before an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) warms up before an NFL football game against the ...
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) warms up before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)

We are back for Week 14 of the NFL season.

Top matchups include the Philadelphia Eagles at the New York Giants, the New York Jets at the Buffalo Bills, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the San Francisco 49ers, and the Miami Dolphins at the Los Angeles Chargers in the Sunday night game.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.

UPDATES

10:00 a.m.: We are off and running. Browns-Bengals to start on the main stage, but we’ll have an eye on the other games as well.

9:45 a.m.: It appears most sportsbooks have landed at Bengals -4 in the AFC North matchup. Westgate SuperBook, Circa Sports, William Hill and BetMGM are all at that number. Boyd Gaming and Station Casinos are at Bengals -4½. Cincinnati QB Joe Burrow is 0-4 straight up against the Browns in his career.

9:30 a.m.: Lots of action at Caesars Sportsbook this morning, with several large wagers:

9:25 a.m.: The outlook from BetMGM:

Public teams (+60% of bets)

74% on Bengals -5

69% on Seahawks -4

68% on Jets +10

64% on Ravens +2

63% on Titans -3½

61% on Texans +17½

Most bet player props

D’Andre Swift over 24½ receiving yards (-140)

Amon-Ra St. Brown 84½ over receiving yards (-115)

Mark Andrews under 60½ receiving yards (-110)

Garrett Wilson over 64½ receiving yards (-115)

9:15 a.m.: The scoop from Station Casinos:

9 a.m.: Here is today’s full schedule:

— Vikings (+115) at Lions (-2½, 51½, -135), 10 a.m.

— Jets (+375) at Bills (-10, 43½, -450), 10 a.m.

— Ravens (+110) at Steelers (-2, 36½, -130), 10 a.m.

— Eagles (-7, 44½, -335) at Giants (+275), 10 a.m.

— Browns (+175) at Bengals (-4, 47, -200), 10 a.m.

— Jaguars (+160) at Titans (-3, 41½, -180), 10 a.m.

— Texans (+1100) at Cowboys (-17, 44, -2500), 10 a.m.

— Chiefs (-9, 44, -420) at Broncos (+350), 1:05 p.m.

— Panthers (+170) at Seahawks (-3½, 44½, -190), 1:25 p.m.

— Buccaneers (+155) at 49ers (-3½, 38, -175), 1:25 p.m.

— Dolphins (-3, 55, -170) at Chargers (+150), 5:20 p.m.

Notable line movement this morning:

— Lions from -2½ to -2

— Jets-Bills total from 43 to 43½

— Steelers from -1½ to -2

— Eagles-Giants total from 45 to 44½

— Bengals from -5½ to -4

— Browns-Bengals total from 46½ to 47

— Jaguars-Titans total from 41 to 41½

— Seahawks from -4 to -3½

— Buccaneers-49ers total from 37 to 38

— Dolphins-Chargers total from 54½ to 55

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

