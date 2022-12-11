NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Browns-Bengals game sees big line movement

Refresh often for minute-to-minute updates on all of Sunday’s NFL action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks off the field after warming up before an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) warms up before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)

We are back for Week 14 of the NFL season.

Top matchups include the Philadelphia Eagles at the New York Giants, the New York Jets at the Buffalo Bills, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the San Francisco 49ers, and the Miami Dolphins at the Los Angeles Chargers in the Sunday night game.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.

UPDATES

10:00 a.m.: We are off and running. Browns-Bengals to start on the main stage, but we’ll have an eye on the other games as well.

9:45 a.m.: It appears most sportsbooks have landed at Bengals -4 in the AFC North matchup. Westgate SuperBook, Circa Sports, William Hill and BetMGM are all at that number. Boyd Gaming and Station Casinos are at Bengals -4½. Cincinnati QB Joe Burrow is 0-4 straight up against the Browns in his career.

9:30 a.m.: Lots of action at Caesars Sportsbook this morning, with several large wagers:

An NJ bettor placed a $10,025 7-leg parlay to win $565,283.08 😳 Does this cash? Vikings +2.5 (-110)

Giants +7 (-105)

Jets +10 (-115)

Titans -3 (-120)

Bucs +3.5 (-115)

Seahawks ML (-195)

Dolphins ML (-170) pic.twitter.com/aUksZka98u — Caesars Sportsbook (@CaesarsSports) December 11, 2022

BIGGEST NFL BETS TODAY 🤯 A Nevada bettor placed TWO $275K bets: Giants +7.5 (-110)

Dolphins -3 (-110) pic.twitter.com/HA1C3nBk0r — Caesars Sportsbook (@CaesarsSports) December 11, 2022

Make that $815K in NFL bets 😱 $110K Jets-Bills UNDER 43.5 (-110)

$110K Jaguars +4 (-110) https://t.co/AV0RLJ95a6 — Caesars Sportsbook (@CaesarsSports) December 11, 2022

NFL Week 14 splits ✍️ pic.twitter.com/ymhexPTakU — Caesars Sportsbook (@CaesarsSports) December 11, 2022

9:25 a.m.: The outlook from BetMGM:

Public teams (+60% of bets)

74% on Bengals -5

69% on Seahawks -4

68% on Jets +10

64% on Ravens +2

63% on Titans -3½

61% on Texans +17½

Most bet player props

D’Andre Swift over 24½ receiving yards (-140)

Amon-Ra St. Brown 84½ over receiving yards (-115)

Mark Andrews under 60½ receiving yards (-110)

Garrett Wilson over 64½ receiving yards (-115)

Updated NFL Week 14 betting at @BetMGM ▪️ Odds

▪️ Line movement

▪️ Betting percentages pic.twitter.com/MKnMXP5byz — John Ewing 🦁 (@johnewing) December 11, 2022

9:15 a.m.: The scoop from Station Casinos:

Titans -3.5 83.0%

o41.5 61.8%

Titans ML 78.8% Cowboys -17.5 69.5%

o4573.8%

Cowboys ML70.0% Dolphins -3.5 57.2%

o5463.8%

Dolphins ML59.9% Seahawks -486.5%

o4457.6%

Seahawks ML 83.1% 49ers -3.5 59.9%

o3763.4%

Bucs ML51.1% — Steven Money, baby. (@STNSportsApp) December 11, 2022

9 a.m.: Here is today’s full schedule:

— Vikings (+115) at Lions (-2½, 51½, -135), 10 a.m.

— Jets (+375) at Bills (-10, 43½, -450), 10 a.m.

— Ravens (+110) at Steelers (-2, 36½, -130), 10 a.m.

— Eagles (-7, 44½, -335) at Giants (+275), 10 a.m.

— Browns (+175) at Bengals (-4, 47, -200), 10 a.m.

— Jaguars (+160) at Titans (-3, 41½, -180), 10 a.m.

— Texans (+1100) at Cowboys (-17, 44, -2500), 10 a.m.

— Chiefs (-9, 44, -420) at Broncos (+350), 1:05 p.m.

— Panthers (+170) at Seahawks (-3½, 44½, -190), 1:25 p.m.

— Buccaneers (+155) at 49ers (-3½, 38, -175), 1:25 p.m.

— Dolphins (-3, 55, -170) at Chargers (+150), 5:20 p.m.

Notable line movement this morning:

— Lions from -2½ to -2

— Jets-Bills total from 43 to 43½

— Steelers from -1½ to -2

— Eagles-Giants total from 45 to 44½

— Bengals from -5½ to -4

— Browns-Bengals total from 46½ to 47

— Jaguars-Titans total from 41 to 41½

— Seahawks from -4 to -3½

— Buccaneers-49ers total from 37 to 38

— Dolphins-Chargers total from 54½ to 55

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.