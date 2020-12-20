NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Browns cover in 1st half vs. Giants

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Sunday’s NFL action. Bad beats, player props, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) is chased by Los Angeles Rams' Michael Brockers, left, and Justin Hollins during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores pats Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) on the helmet on the sidelines as the Dolphins take on the Kansas City Chiefs during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Murray)

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) looks to pass the football during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) reacts after a Tampa Bay Buccaneers touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Welcome to Week 15 of the NFL season.

Top matchups include the Patriots at the Dolphins, the Chiefs at the Saints, and the Browns at the Giants in the Sunday night game.

We’ll be following the action from all the NFL games. Refresh this blog throughout the day to track bad beats, player props, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and much more.

UPDATES

6:36 p.m.: Second-half line: Browns -1, total 23.

6:34 p.m.: HALFTIME: Browns 13, Giants 3. First-half winners: Browns -3 (-115), under 22½.

6:16 p.m.: The Giants fail on fourth down in the red zone for the second time so far, and the Browns still lead 7-3 with 5:16 left in the second quarter. The Browns are -420 on the live line (Giants +310), spread -7½, total 36½.

6:02 p.m.: Austin Hooper catches a 2-yard TD pass, and the Browns lead the Giants 7-3 with 12:31 left in the second quarter. The Browns are -400 on the live line (Giants +300), spread -7½, total 42½. Hooper was 14-1 to score the first TD of the game.

5:48 p.m.: The Giants take a 3-0 lead on the Browns with 4:12 left in the first quarter. The Browns are -225 on the live line (Giants +180), spread -4½, total 39½.

5:17 p.m.: The last game is about to kick off:

Browns (-6, 45, -270) at Giants (+230), 5:20 p.m.

4:58 p.m.: The Week 16 lines have been released at the Westgate:

Friday

Vikings at Saints (-7), 1:30 p.m.

Saturday

Buccaneers (-7½) at Lions, 10 a.m.

49ers at Cardinals (-3½), 1:30 p.m.

Dolphins (-2½) at Raiders, 5:15 p.m.

Sunday

Falcons at Chiefs (-11), 10 a.m.

Browns (-10) at Jets, 10 a.m.

Colts at Steelers (-2½ -120), 10 a.m.

Panthers at Washington (-1½), 10 a.m.

Bears (-6½) at Jaguars, 10 a.m.

Giants at Ravens (-9½), 10 a.m.

Bengals at Texans (-9), 10 a.m.

Broncos at Chargers (-3½), 1:05 p.m.

Eagles (-1) at Cowboys, 1:25 p.m.

Rams at Seahawks (-2½), 1:25 p.m.

Titans at Packers (-4), 5:20 p.m.

Monday

Bills (no line) at Patriots, 5:15 p.m.

4:56 p.m.: FINAL: Chiefs 32, Saints 29. The spread pushes on 3 on a late Saints TD; some bettors won with Chiefs -2½. The Chiefs win outright at -145 ML. The game goes over 53½.

4:39 p.m.: The Chiefs get a field goal to extend their lead to 32-22 over the Saints with 4:21 left in the fourth quarter. The Chiefs are -6,000 on the live line (Saints +1,600). That cashes the over for the game (53½).

4:33 p.m.: FINAL: Cardinals 33, Eagles 26. The Cardinals hold on to cover as 6-point home favorites, -265 ML. The game goes over 49½. The Eagles came up empty on two late drives deep in Cardinals territory.

4:27 p.m.: The Saints stay in it. Alvin Kamara scores on a 14-yard catch-and-run after a turnover, and the Saints cut the Chiefs’ lead to 29-22 with 9:43 left in the fourth quarter. The Chiefs are still -1,100 on the live line (Saints +650).

4:22 p.m.: The Cardinals stop the Eagles on fourth down and will try to run out the clock leading 33-26 with under two minutes left. The Eagles have three timeouts.

4:15 p.m.: The Chiefs are handling the Saints. A touchdown extends the lead to 29-15 with 13:44 left in the fourth quarter (2-point try good). The Chiefs are -6,000 on the live line (Saints +1,500).

4:06 p.m.: The Cardinals break the tie and go ahead 33-26 on the Eagles with 7:17 left in the fourth quarter. The Cardinals are -750 on the live line (Eagles +490).

4:01 p.m.: FINAL: Jets 23, Rams 20. The Jets earn their first victory of the season, winning outright as 17-point road underdogs, +1,200 ML. The game stays just under 44½.

3:52 p.m.: The Rams fail on fourth down, and the Jets have the ball back with 3:54 left in the fourth quarter, leading 23-20.

3:44 p.m.: The Rams kick a field goal, but the Jets still lead 23-20 with 6:35 left in the fourth quarter. The Rams are -142 on the live line (Jets +116).

3:41 p.m.: The Chiefs retake the lead. Mecole Hardman catches a 5-yard TD pass, and the Chiefs lead the Saints 21-15 with 8:23 left in the third quarter. The Chiefs are -370 on the live line (Saints +280), spread -5½, total 55½.

3:31 p.m.: The Saints take a 15-14 lead on the Chiefs with 13:16 left in the third quarter (2-point try failed). The Chiefs are -158 on the live line (Saints +128), spread -2½, total 53½.

3:22 p.m.: The Rams have drawn closer. Tyler Higbee catches a 3-yard TD pass, and the Rams cut the Jets’ lead to 23-17 with 13:47 left in the fourth quarter. The Rams are now favored at -170 on the live line (Jets +138).

3:15 p.m.: Second-half line: Saints -1, total 24½.

3:13 p.m.: HALFTIME: Chiefs 14, Saints 9. First-half winners: Chiefs -½, under 26½.

3:11 p.m.: The Jets add a field goal to go up 23-10 on the Rams with 1:39 left in the third quarter. The Jets are -192 on the live line (Rams +154).

2:58 p.m.: The Rams cut the Jets’ lead to 20-10 with 6:09 left in the third quarter. The Jets are -112 on the live line (Rams -108), spread -½, total 46½.

2:52 p.m.: Second-half line: Cardinals -½, total 26½.

2:50 p.m.: HALFTIME: Cardinals 26, Eagles 20. First-half winners: Cardinals -3½ (+100), over 24.

2:48 p.m.: The Rams are in big trouble. The Jets score on their opening drive of the third quarter to take a 20-3 lead with 8:30 left in the third quarter. The Jets are now favored at -265 on the live line (Rams +210), spread -6½, total 43½.

2:27 p.m.: Second-half line: Rams -9½, total 21½.

2:25 p.m.: HALFTIME: Jets 13, Rams 3. First-half winners: Jets +10, under 23, Jets +475 ML.

1:54 p.m.: The Jets add another field goal after an interception and now lead the Rams 13-0 with 7:37 left in the second quarter. The Rams are still -215 on the live line (Jets +172), spread -3½, total 43½.

1:53 p.m.: The Chiefs are on the board. Tyreek Hill catches a 5-yard TD pass, and the Chiefs lead the Saints 7-0 with 6:18 left in the first quarter. The Chiefs are -325 on the live line (Saints +250), spread -7½, total 52½. Hill was +650 to score the first TD of the game.

1:43 p.m.: The winless Jets are showing some life. A field goal extends the Jets’ lead to 10-0 over the Rams with 12:44 left in the second quarter. The Rams are -385 on the live line (Jets +290), spread -6½, total 43½.

1:28 p.m.: FINAL: Cowboys 41, 49ers 33. The Cowboys win outright as 3½-point home underdogs, +170 ML. The game sails over 45½.

1:22 p.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

Chiefs (-3 +100, 53½, -145) at Saints (+125), 1:25 p.m.

1:19 p.m.: The Jets strike first, taking a 7-0 lead on the Rams with 6:25 left in the first quarter. The Rams are -590 on the live line (Jets +410), spread -9½, total 47½.

1:12 p.m.: FINAL: Buccaneers 31, Falcons 27. The Falcons cover as 6-point home underdogs, but the Bucs rally from deficits of 17-0 at halftime and 24-7 in the third quarter to win outright at -270 ML. The game goes over 49½.

1:07 p.m.: FINAL: Seahawks 20, Washington 15. The Football Team rallied from a 20-3 deficit to cover as 6-point home underdogs, but the Seahawks held on to win outright at -265 ML. The game stays under 44.

1:06 p.m.: FINAL: Bears 33, Vikings 27. The Bears win outright as 3-point road underdogs, +125 ML. The game goes over 47. The Bears intercepted a Hail Mary in the end zone on the final play.

1:05 p.m.: FINAL: Titans 46, Lions 25. The Titans cover as 8-point home favorites, -380 ML. The game goes over 54.

1:04 p.m.: FINAL: Dolphins 22, Patriots 12. The Dolphins win outright as 1½-point home underdogs, +105 ML. The game stays under 40.

1:03 p.m.: FINAL: Ravens 40, Jaguars 14. The Ravens cover as 12½-point home favorites, -1,000 ML. The game goes over 48½.

1:02 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

Jets (+1,200) at Rams (-17, 44½, -3,000), 1:05 p.m.

Eagles (+225) at Cardinals (-6, 49½, -265), 1:05 p.m.

12:52 p.m.: FINAL: Colts 27, Texans 20. The Texans cover as 7½-point road underdogs, but the Colts win outright at -380 ML. The game stays under 52. The Texans fumbled inside the Colt 5-yard line in the final seconds while driving for the tying score.

12:49 p.m.: The Bucs lead. Antonio Brown catches a 46-yard TD pass, and the Buccaneers lead the Falcons 31-27 with 6:19 left in the fourth quarter. The Bucs are -355 on the live line (Falcons +270).

12:47 p.m.: The Dolphins have just about put away the Patriots. Tagovailoa scores on a QB sneak, and the Dolphins lead 22-12 with 3:17 left in the fourth quarter.

12:44 p.m.: The Falcons go back in front at 27-24 with 8:22 left in the fourth quarter. The Bucs are still favored at -122 on the live line (Falcons +100).

12:40 p.m.: The Colts score to take a 27-20 lead on the Texans with 1:47 left in the fourth quarter. The Colts are -1,300 on the live line (Texans +730). The Texans are still in position to cover +7½.

12:37 p.m.: The Bucs get a field goal to tie the Falcons at 24 with 11:15 left in the fourth quarter. The Bucs are -192 on the live line (Falcons +152).

12:22 p.m.: The Dolpins retake the lead. Tua Tagovailoa scrambles in for a 3-yard TD, and the Dolphins lead the Patriots 15-9 with 12:55 left in the fourth quarter (2-point try good). The Dolphins are -400 on the live line (Patriots +300).

12:21 p.m.: The Texans have come all the way back. After trailing 14-0 early, the Texans have tied the Colts at 20 with 7:25 left in the fourth quarter. The Colts are -192 on the live line (Texans +154).

12:18 p.m.: The Bucs are rallying. Leonard Fournette scores on a 1-yard TD run, and the Bucs cut the Falcons’ lead to 24-21 with five seconds left in the third quarter. The Bucs are now favored at -122 (Falcons +100), spread -½, total 58½.

12:05 p.m.: The Patriots retake the lead at 9-7 on the Dolphins with 4:20 left in the third quarter. The Patriots are -134 on the live line (Dolphins +110), spread -1½, total 28½.

11:48 a.m.: The Buccaneers scored, but the Falcons answer immediately to go back up 17 at 24-7 with 7:34 left in the third quarter. The Falcons are -700 on the live line (Bucs +470), spread -9½, total 50½.

11:42 a.m.: The Dolphins have taken a 7-6 lead on the Patriots with 10:32 left in the third quarter. The Dolphins are -122 on the live line (Patriots +102), spread -½, total 29½.

11:41 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Colts -3½ (+100), total 26

Buccaneers -7 (-120), total 24½

Dolphins -1½, total 19½

Ravens -3, total 21½

Titans -2½, total 27½

Vikings -3½, total 24

Seahawks -2½, total 20½

49ers -3, total 21½

11:38 a.m.: HALFTIME: Cowboys 17, 49ers 14. First-half winners: Cowboys +3 (-120), over 22½, Cowboys +150 ML.

11:34 a.m.: HALFTIME: Seahawks 13, Washington 3. First-half winners: Seahawks -3½ (+100), under 22.

11:31 a.m.: HALFTIME: Bears 20, Vikings 10. First-half winners: Bears +1½, over 23.

11:27 a.m.: HALFTIME: Titans 24, Lions 15. First-half winners: Titans -5½, over 26½.

11:25 a.m.: HALFTIME: Ravens 26, Jaguars 0. First-half winners: Ravens -7, over 24.

11:21 a.m.: HALFTIME: Colts 14, Texans 10. First-half winners: Spread pushes on 4, under 26. The Texans kicked a field goal on the final play to push the first-half spread.

11:20 a.m.: HALFTIME: Falcons 17, Buccaneers 0. First-half winners: Falcons +3½, under 24, Falcons +180 ML.

11:18 a.m.: HALFTIME: Patriots 6, Dolphins 0. First-half winners: Patriots -½ (+100), under 20½.

11:11 a.m.: The 49ers are back in the game. Brandon Aiyuk catches a 2-yard TD pass, and the 49ers cut the Cowboys’ lead to 17-14 with 5:00 left in the second quarter. The 49ers are -122 on the live line (Cowboys +100), spread -½, total 58½.

11:02 a.m.: The Patriots add a field goal to extend their lead to 6-0 on the Dolphins with 4:15 left in the second quarter. The Patriots are -235 on the live line (Dolphins +186), spread -4½, total 29½.

10:57 a.m.: The Bears extend their lead to 17-7 on the Vikings with 6:46 left in the second quarter. The Bears are -210 on the live line (Vikings +168), spread -5½, total 54½.

10:51 a.m.: The Falcons have jumped on the Buccaneers. Calvin Ridley catches a 12-yard TD pass, and the Falcons lead the Bucs 14-0 with 7:48 left in the second quarter. The Falcons are -196 on the live line (Bucs +158), spread -4½, total 46½.

10:44 a.m.: The Patriots kick a field to take a 3-0 lead on the Dolphins with 8:50 left in the second quarter. The Patriots are -150 on the live line (Dolphins +122), spread -2½, total 29½.

10:31 a.m.: The Colts are rolling early, up 14-0 on the Texans with 52 seconds left in the first quarter. The Colts are -2,200 on the live line (Texans +980), spread -17½, total 54½.

10:27 a.m.: The Cowboys are taking advantage of 49ers mistakes. Dallas leads 14-0 with 6:39 left in the first quarter, set up with short fields after a muffed punt and fumble by San Francisco. The Cowboys are -310 on the live line (49ers +240), spread -7½, total 54½.

10:02 a.m.: The first games are kicking off:

Buccaneers (-6, 49½, -270) at Falcons (+230), 10 a.m.

49ers (-3½, 45½, -190) at Cowboys (+170), 10 a.m.

Lions (+320) at Titans (-8, 54, -380), 10 a.m.

Texans (+320) at Colts (-7½ +100, 52, -380), 10 a.m.

Patriots (-1½, 40, -125) at Dolphins (+105), 10 a.m.

Bears (+125) at Vikings (-3 +100, 47, -145), 10 a.m.

Seahawks (-6, 44, -265) at Washington (+225), 10 a.m.

Jaguars (+650) at Ravens (-12½, 48½, -1,000), 10 a.m.

9:40 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves this morning:

Lions from +9½ to +8

Lions-Titans total from 52½ to 54

Texans-Colts total from 50½ to 52

Patriots from +1½ to -1

TODAY’S SCHEDULE

COMPLETED

— Buccaneers 31, Falcons 27 (at Atlanta)

Full-game winners: Falcons +6, over 49½, Buccaneers -270 ML

First-half winners: Falcons +3½, under 24 (Falcons 17-0)

Second-half winners: Buccaneers -7 (-120), over 24½ (Buccaneers 31-10)

Yards per play: Buccaneers 6.3, Falcons 5.7 (Buccaneers lead 416-369 in total yards)

Third downs: Buccaneers 4-10, Falcons 6-15

Fourth downs: Buccaneers 0-0, Falcons 1-2

Turnovers: Even (0-0)

Biggest lead: Buccaneers 31-27 (only lead); Falcons 17-0 and 24-7

— Cowboys 41, 49ers 33 (at Dallas)

Full-game winners: Cowboys +3½, over 45½, Cowboys +170 ML

First-half winners: Cowboys +3 (-120), over 22½ (Cowboys 17-14)

Second-half winners: Cowboys +3, over 21½ (Cowboys 24-19)

Yards per play: Cowboys 5.0, 49ers 5.7 (49ers lead 458-291 in total yards)

Third downs: Cowboys 6-15, 49ers 6-15

Fourth downs: Cowboys 0-0, 49ers 1-1

Turnovers: Cowboys +4, plus a kickoff return for a TD (4-0)

Biggest lead: Cowboys 14-0 and 41-27; 49ers never led (tied 17-17 and 24-24)

— Titans 46, Lions 25 (at Tennessee)

Full-game winners: Titans -8, over 54, Titans -380 ML

First-half winners: Titans -5½, over 26½ (Titans 24-15)

Second-half winners: Titans -2½, over 27½ (Titans 22-10)

Yards per play: Titans 7.0, Lions 6.6 (Titans lead 463-430 in total yards)

Third downs: Titans 9-11, Lions 7-12

Fourth downs: Titans 0-0, Lions 0-1

Turnovers: Titans +3 (3-0)

Biggest lead: Titans 39-18 and 46-25; Lions never led (tied 7-7)

— Colts 27, Texans 20 (at Indianapolis)

Full-game winners: Texans +7½ (-120), under 52, Colts -380 ML

First-half winners: Spread pushes on 4, under 26 (Colts 14-10)

Second-half winners: Texans +3½ (-120), under 26 (Colts 13-10)

Yards per play: Colts 6.6, Texans 6.3 (Texans lead 425-350 in total yards)

Third downs: Colts 6-11, Texans 8-15

Fourth downs: Colts 1-1, Texans 1-2

Turnovers: Colts +2 (2-0)

Biggest lead: Colts 14-0; Texans never led (tied 20-20)

— Dolphins 22, Patriots 12 (at Miami)

Full-game winners: Dolphins +1½, under 40, Dolphins +105 ML

First-half winners: Patriots -½ (+100), under 20½ (Patriots 6-0)

Second-half winners: Dolphins -1½, over 19½ (Dolphins 22-6)

Yards per play: Dolphins 5.5, Patriots 5.8 (Dolphins lead 383-303 in total yards)

Third downs: Dolphins 7-12, Patriots 2-9

Fourth downs: Dolphins 1-1, Patriots 0-1

Turnovers: Even (1-1)

Biggest lead: Dolphins 22-12; Patriots 6-0

— Bears 33, Vikings 27 (at Minnesota)

Full-game winners: Bears +3 (-120), over 47, Bears +125 ML

First-half winners: Bears +1½, over 23 (Bears 20-10)

Second-half winners: Vikings -3½, over 24 (Vikings 17-13)

Yards per play: Bears 6.2, Vikings 6.2 (Vikings lead 407-397 in total yards)

Third downs: Bears 6-12, Vikings 4-11

Fourth downs: Bears 0-0, Vikings 0-2

Turnovers: Even (1-1)

Biggest lead: Bears 20-7; Vikings never led (tied 7-7)

— Seahawks 20, Washington 15 (at Washington)

Full-game winners: Washington +6, under 44, Seahawks -265 ML

First-half winners: Seahawks -3½ (+100), under 22 (Seahawks 13-3)

Second-half winners: Washington +2½, under 20½ (Washington 12-7)

Yards per play: Seahawks 5.7, Washington 4.5 (Washington leads 353-302 in total yards)

Third downs: Seahawks 5-12, Washington 10-17

Fourth downs: Seahawks 0-0, Washington 0-1

Turnovers: Seahawks +1 (2-1)

Biggest lead: Seahawks 20-3; Washington never led

— Ravens 40, Jaguars 14 (at Baltimore)

Full-game winners: Ravens -12½, over 48½, Ravens -1,000 ML

First-half winners: Ravens -7, over 24 (Ravens 26-0)

Second-half winners: Jaguars +3, over 21½ (tied 14-14)

Yards per play: Ravens 6.4, Jaguars 4.8 (Ravens lead 409-267 in total yards)

Third downs: Ravens 8-12, Jaguars 5-12

Fourth downs: Ravens 1-2, Jaguars 1-3

Turnovers: Even (1-1)

Biggest lead: Ravens 40-7; Jaguars never led

— Jets 23, Rams 20 (at Los Angeles)

Full-game winners: Jets +17, under 44½, Jets +1,200 ML

First-half winners: Jets +10, under 23 (Jets 13-3)

Second-half winners: Jets +9½, over 21½ (Rams 17-10)

Yards per play: Jets 4.5, Rams 5.4 (Rams lead 303-289 in total yards)

Third downs: Jets 7-17, Rams 2-11

Fourth downs: Jets 1-1, Rams 0-1

Turnovers: Jets +1 (1-0)

Biggest lead: Jets 20-3; Rams never led

— Cardinals 33, Eagles 26 (at Arizona)

Full-game winners: Cardinals -6, over 49½, Cardinals -265 ML

First-half winners: Cardinals -3½ (+100), over 24 (Cardinals 26-20)

Second-half winners: Cardinals -½, under 26½ (Cardinals 7-6)

Yards per play: Cardinals 7.7, Eagles 5.3 (Cardinals lead 526-422 in total yards)

Third downs: Cardinals 3-10, Eagles 6-18

Fourth downs: Cardinals 1-2, Eagles 3-4

Turnovers: Eagles +3 (3-0)

Biggest lead: Cardinals 16-0; Eagles never led (tied 26-26)

— Chiefs 32, Saints 29 (at New Orleans)

Full-game winners: Spread pushes on 3, over 53½, Chiefs -145 ML

First-half winners: Chiefs -½, under 26½ (Chiefs 14-9)

Second-half winners: Saints -1, over 24½ (Saints 20-18)

Yards per play: Chiefs 4.5, Saints 5.5 (Chiefs lead 411-285 in total yards)

Third downs: Chiefs 9-18, Saints 1-11

Fourth downs: Chiefs 0-0, Saints 1-1

Turnovers: Even (1-1)

Biggest lead: Chiefs 14-0 and 29-15; Saints 15-14 (only lead)

IN PROGRESS

— Browns (-6, 45, -270) at Giants (+230), 5:20 p.m.

