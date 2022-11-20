NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Browns lead early, look to upset Bills

Refresh often for minute-to-minute updates on the Raiders-Broncos game and all of Sunday’s other NFL action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett throws during pregame of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen looks on during pre-game warm-ups before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Welcome to Week 11 of the NFL season.

Top matchups include the Raiders visiting the Denver Broncos, the Dallas Cowboys at the Minnesota Vikings and the Kansas City Chiefs at the Los Angeles Chargers in the Sunday night game.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.

UPDATES

10:18 a.m.: Darnell Moody makes a leaping catch in the end zone and the Bears are tied 7-7 with the Falcons midway through the first quarter. This is starting to look like an over type of game. The Bears are +110 on the live line (Falcons -140), total 57½.

10:09 a.m.: Amari Cooper hauls in the 25-yard pass from Jacoby Brissett to put the Browns on top of the Bills 7-0 early in the first quarter. The Bills are -210 on the live line (Browns +170), total 53½.

10:02 a.m.: And away we go with eight games this morning.

9:30 a.m.: Oh.

A Nevada bettor put $300K on the Raiders +3 (-120) 😳 Are you tailing or fading? pic.twitter.com/VWqki4LCGW — Caesars Sportsbook (@CaesarsSports) November 20, 2022

9:25 a.m.: Here is what’s happening at BetMGM:

Updated NFL Week 11 betting at @BetMGM ▪️ Odds

▪️ Line movement

▪️ Betting percentages pic.twitter.com/uJyUrv6ZYQ — John Ewing 🦁 (@johnewing) November 20, 2022

Public teams

81% on Bears +3

79% on Bills -7½

77% on Commanders -3

74% on Panthers +13

73% on Eagles -6½

73% on Rams +2½

71% on Giants -3

66% on Broncos -2½

63% on Cardinals +8

61% on Patriots -3½

Most-bet props

— Hayden Hurst under 39.5 receiving yards (-115)

— Tony Pollard over 43.5 rushing yards (-110)

— Justin Fields over 68.5 rushing yards (-115)

— Parris Campbell over 41.5 receiving yards (-115)

— Darnell Mooney over 45.5 receiving yards (-115)

9:20 a.m.: The big picture from Caesars Sportsbook:

96% of the money is on the Bills (-8) since the game was moved to Detroit 🧐 pic.twitter.com/7if2WvNIOb — Caesars Sportsbook (@CaesarsSports) November 20, 2022

9 a.m.: Here is today’s schedule:

— Panthers (+500) at Ravens (-12½, 41½, -700), 10 a.m.

— Browns (+290) vs. Bills (-7½, 50½, -350), 10 a.m.

— Eagles (-6½, 45, -300) at Colts (+250), 10 a.m.

— Commanders (-3, 41, -160) at Texans (+140), 10 a.m.

— Jets (+155) at Patriots (-3½, 38, -175), 10 a.m.

— Lions (+145) at Giants (-3, 44½ -165), 10 a.m.

— Rams (+120) at Saints (-2½, 39, -140), 10 a.m.

— Bears (+125) at Falcons (-2½, 48½, -145), 10 a.m.

— Raiders (+130) at Broncos (-3, 41½, -150), 1:05 p.m.

— Cowboys (-2, 48½, -130) at Vikings (+110), 1:25 p.m.

— Bengals (-3½, 39½, -180) at Steelers (+160), 1:25 p.m.

— Chiefs (-5½, 52½, -240) at Chargers (+200), 5:20 p.m.

Notable movement this morning:

Ravens from -13 to -12½

Commanders-Texans total from 41½ to 41

Cowboys from -1½ to -2

Chiefs-Chargers total from 52 to 52½

