Betting

NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Browns lead early, look to upset Bills

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 20, 2022 - 9:19 am
 
Updated November 20, 2022 - 10:03 am
Cleveland Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett throws during pregame of an NFL football game agai ...
Cleveland Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett throws during pregame of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Baltimore Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen looks on during pre-game warm-ups before an NFL footb ...
Baltimore Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen looks on during pre-game warm-ups before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Welcome to Week 11 of the NFL season.

Top matchups include the Raiders visiting the Denver Broncos, the Dallas Cowboys at the Minnesota Vikings and the Kansas City Chiefs at the Los Angeles Chargers in the Sunday night game.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.

UPDATES

10:18 a.m.: Darnell Moody makes a leaping catch in the end zone and the Bears are tied 7-7 with the Falcons midway through the first quarter. This is starting to look like an over type of game. The Bears are +110 on the live line (Falcons -140), total 57½.

10:09 a.m.: Amari Cooper hauls in the 25-yard pass from Jacoby Brissett to put the Browns on top of the Bills 7-0 early in the first quarter. The Bills are -210 on the live line (Browns +170), total 53½.

10:02 a.m.: And away we go with eight games this morning.

9:30 a.m.: Oh.

9:25 a.m.: Here is what’s happening at BetMGM:

Public teams

81% on Bears +3

79% on Bills -7½

77% on Commanders -3

74% on Panthers +13

73% on Eagles -6½

73% on Rams +2½

71% on Giants -3

66% on Broncos -2½

63% on Cardinals +8

61% on Patriots -3½

Most-bet props

— Hayden Hurst under 39.5 receiving yards (-115)

— Tony Pollard over 43.5 rushing yards (-110)

— Justin Fields over 68.5 rushing yards (-115)

— Parris Campbell over 41.5 receiving yards (-115)

— Darnell Mooney over 45.5 receiving yards (-115)

9:20 a.m.: The big picture from Caesars Sportsbook:

9 a.m.: Here is today’s schedule:

— Panthers (+500) at Ravens (-12½, 41½, -700), 10 a.m.

— Browns (+290) vs. Bills (-7½, 50½, -350), 10 a.m.

— Eagles (-6½, 45, -300) at Colts (+250), 10 a.m.

— Commanders (-3, 41, -160) at Texans (+140), 10 a.m.

— Jets (+155) at Patriots (-3½, 38, -175), 10 a.m.

— Lions (+145) at Giants (-3, 44½ -165), 10 a.m.

— Rams (+120) at Saints (-2½, 39, -140), 10 a.m.

— Bears (+125) at Falcons (-2½, 48½, -145), 10 a.m.

— Raiders (+130) at Broncos (-3, 41½, -150), 1:05 p.m.

— Cowboys (-2, 48½, -130) at Vikings (+110), 1:25 p.m.

— Bengals (-3½, 39½, -180) at Steelers (+160), 1:25 p.m.

— Chiefs (-5½, 52½, -240) at Chargers (+200), 5:20 p.m.

Notable movement this morning:

Ravens from -13 to -12½

Commanders-Texans total from 41½ to 41

Cowboys from -1½ to -2

Chiefs-Chargers total from 52 to 52½

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

