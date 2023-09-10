NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Buccaneers lead, favored in 2nd half

Refresh often for minute-to-minute updates on all of Sunday’s NFL action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Christian Izien (29) intercepts a pass intended for Minnesota Vikings wide receiver K.J. Osborn (17) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

FILE -Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) reacts after recording a sack during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, in Cincinnati. As Garrett heads into his seventh NFL season with the Cleveland Browns, Garrett ranks among the some of the best pass rushers in league history. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean, File)

Houston Texans' Maliek Collins tries to stop Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy warms up before an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)

Houston Texans' C.J. Stroud gets past Baltimore Ravens' Kyle Hamilton during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. (88) is stopped by Atlanta Falcons linebacker Troy Andersen (44) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt, right, breaks up a pass intended for Cleveland Browns wide receiver Marquise Goodwin (3) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

Welcome back to the Review-Journal’s NFL Bad Beats Blog for Week 1.

Top matchups include the Raiders at the Denver Broncos, the San Francisco 49ers at the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Green Bay Packers at the Chicago Bears, the Philadelphia Eagles at the New England Patriots and the New York Giants hosting the Dallas Cowboys in the Sunday night game.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.

12:09 p.m.: Justice Hill looks like the short-yardage back for the Ravens. He scores his second touchdown and the Ravens lead 22-6 with 5:21 left in the third quarter and are covering. The Ravens are -17½ on the live line, total 40½.

12 p.m.: The Buccaneers capitalize on a mistake by the Vikings special teams and lead 17-10 midway through the third quarter after a Baker Mayfield TD pass. The Buccaneers are -150 on the live line (Vikings +120), total 43½.

11:58 a.m.: The 49ers have so many weapons. Christian McCaffrey weaves down the sideline for a 65-yard touchdown run and the 49ers lead 27-7 over the Steelers early in the third quarter. The 49ers are -2500 on the live line (Steelers +1100), total 54½.

11:52 a.m.: Michael Pittman Jr. with the 39-yard catch and run for the touchdown. Anthony Richardson gets his first TD pass and the Colts are tied with the Jaguars are 14. The Jaguars are -160 on the live line (Colts +130), total 48½.

11:50 a.m.: Justice Hill vultures a touchdown after J.K. Dobbins hobbled off and the Ravens have a 15-6 lead over the Texans after the two-point coversion in the third quarter. The Ravens are -1400 on the live line (Texans +750), total 36½.

11:47 a.m.: Second-half line: Saints -1, total 20½.

Second-half line: Steelers -½, total 20½.

11:42 a.m.: HALFTIME: 49ers 20, Steelers 7. First-half winners: 49ers -½, over 20. Brock Purdy has two touchdown passes, and the 49ers covered easily. The Steelers scored with 10 seconds left in the half on a Kenny Pickett pass to send the total over.

11:41 a.m.: Second-half line: Bengals -1½, total 23.

11:40 a.m.: HALFTIME: Titans 9, Saints 6. First-half winners: Titans +1½, under 20. Nick Folk’s third field goal with 1:40 remaining gave the underdogs the outright cover.

11:38 a.m.: Second-half line: Vikings -3, total 22½.

Second-half line: Commanders -4½, total 19½.

11:36 a.m.: HALFTIME: Cardinals 13, Commanders 10. First-half winners: Cardinals +4, over 19. Cameron Thomas scored on a 2-yard fumble return with 55 seconds left in the half to give the underdogs the outright cover and send the total over.

11:35 a.m.: HALFTIME: Browns 10, Bengals 0. First-half winners: Browns +½, under 22½. Both offenses are struggling in the rain aside from Deshaun Watson’s touchdown pass with 17 seconds left in the half.

11:33 a.m.: HALFTIME: Vikings 10, Buccaneers 10. First-half winners: Buccaneers -3, under 21½. Mike Evans hauled in a TD pass with 1:09 remaining to tie the score and give the visitors the late cover. The Vikings have three turnovers.

11:29 a.m.: Second-half line: Ravens -4½, total 20½.

Second-half line: Jaguars Pick, total 21½.

11:25 a.m.: HALFTIME: Jaguars 14, Colts 7. First-half winners: Jaguars -3 (Even), under 21½. Zay Jones’ spectacular TD catch with 4:56 helped the visitors cover.

HALFTIME: Ravens 7, Texans 6. First-half winners: Texans +6½, under 21. J.K. Dobbins had the game’s lone touchdown, but the visitors were able to cover.

11:22 a.m.: Second-half line: Falcons -1½, total 20.

11:18 a.m.: HALFTIME: Panthers 7, Falcons 7. First-half winners: Panthers +3, under 19½. C.J. Stroud’s first NFL touchdown pass with 5:09 left in the half gave the visitors the cover.

11:07 a.m.: Spectacular catch by Zay Jones and the Jaguars lead the Colts 14-7 with 4:56 left until halftime. The Jaguars are -350 on the live line (Colts +270), total 48½.

10:55 a.m.: The Vikings offense finally gets untracked as Kirk Cousins fires a deep ball to rookie Jordan Addison for a 7-3 lead over the Buccaneers early in the second quarter. The Vikings are -260 on the live line (Buccaneers +210), total 41½.

10:45 a.m.: Brock Purdy is feeling it. He connects with Brandon Aiyuk again and the 49ers are up 17-0 over the Steelers. San Francisco is -1100 on the live line (Steelers +650), total 46½.

10:35 a.m.: Anthony Richardson plows in for his first NFL TD and the Colts are tied with the Jaguars 7-7. Jacksonville is -210 on the live line (Colts +170), total 48½.

10:31 a.m.: What a move by Bijan Robinson, who wiggles into the end zone for his first NFL touchdown. The Falcons lead the Panthers 7-0 early in the second quarter and are -350 on the live line (Panthers +270), total 38½.

10:29 a.m.: Sam Howell scrambles and hits Brian Robinson for a short touchdown, and the Commanders lead the Cardinals 7-0 with 4:15 to go in the first quarter. The Commanders are -600 on the live line (Cardinals +420), total 38½.

10:21 a.m.: Trevor Lawrence uses his legs to buy time and finds Calvin Ridley in the back of the end zone to put the Jaguars on top of the Colts 7-0 midway through the first quarter. The Jaguars are -350 on the live line (Colts +270), total 45½.

10:10 a.m.: Brock Purdy hits Brandon Aiyuk for an 8-yard touchdown and the 49ers lead the Steelers 7-0 early in the first quarter. The 49ers are -250 on the live line (Steelers +200), total 44½.

10:08 a.m.: C.J. Stroud joins the Brett Favre Club as QBs whose first completed passes were to themselves.

1st career completion for #Texans 2nd overall pick C.J. Stroud? to himself.pic.twitter.com/vcJWnvVzxz — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 10, 2023

10:02 a.m.: And away we go.

10:01 a.m.: Ravens tight end Mark Andrews was ruled out for the game against the Texans.

9:53 a.m.: Update from BetMGM:

The most bet teams for NFL Week 1 📈 #InsidetheLines pic.twitter.com/FriLba8r5p — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) September 10, 2023

9:45 a.m.: Morning line/total movement:

Panthers-Falcons total to 40½

Bengals-Browns spread to Pick, total to 46½

Jaguars to -3½, total to 45

Vikings to -4, total to 44½

Titans-Saints total to 41½

49ers to -1

9 a.m.: Here is today’s full schedule of games:

— Panthers (+160) at Falcons (-3½, 39½, -190), 10 a.m.

— Texans (+375) at Ravens (-9½, 43½, -500), 10 a.m.

— Bengals (-1½, 47½, -125) at Browns (+105), 10 a.m.

— Jaguars (-4½, 46, -220) at Colts (+180), 10 a.m.

— Buccaneers (+190) at Vikings (-5, 46, -240), 10 a.m.

— Titans (+130) at Saints (-3, 42, -150), 10 a.m.

— 49ers (-2, 41½, -130) at Steelers (+110), 10 a.m.

— Cardinals (+255) at Commanders (-7, 38, -320), 10 a.m.

— Packers (Even) at Bears (-1, 41½, -120), 1:25 p.m.

— Raiders (+150) at Broncos (-3, 43, -180), 1:25 p.m.

— Dolphins (+135) at Chargers (-3, 51, -155), 1:25 p.m.

— Eagles (-3½, 44½, -190) at Patriots (+160), 1:25 p.m.

— Rams (+185) at Seahawks (-5, 46, -230), 1:25 p.m.

— Cowboys (-3, 45, -170) at Giants (+145), 5:20 p.m.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on X.