NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Buccaneers, Packers start as heavy favorites

Refresh often for minute-to-minute updates on all of Sunday’s NFL action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)

Welcome to Week 6 of the NFL season.

Top matchups include the Baltimore Ravens at the New York Giants, the Buffalo Bills at the Kansas City Chiefs in a possible AFC championship game preview and the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles hosting the Dallas Cowboys in the Sunday night game. The Raiders have a bye.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.

UPDATES

9:45 a.m.: The total in the Buccaneers-Steelers game keeps climbing. It’s up to 47 now. Other movement:

— Bengals-Saints total from 42½ to 43

— Patriots-Browns total from 43 to 43½

— Jets-Packers total from 45 to 44½

— 49ers from -4 to -3½

9:34 a.m.: The public likes the Bengals, Jaguars and Patriots at FanDuel Sportsbook.

⚠️ 𝗣𝗨𝗕𝗟𝗜𝗖 𝗕𝗘𝗧𝗧𝗜𝗡𝗚 𝗔𝗟𝗘𝗥𝗧 ⚠️ • 81% of spread bets on Bengals

• 77% of ML bets on Jaguars

• 77% of ML bets on Patriots pic.twitter.com/F3HdsPaeah — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) October 16, 2022

9:28 a.m.: STN Sports outlook: Betting Trends

STN Sports Sunday Outlook: Betting Trends 📈 Bucs -points: 77.1%

Under: 57.2%

Bucs ML: 87.0% Bengals -points: 70.1%

Over: 78.6%

Bengals ML: 64.6% Colts -points: 50.4%

Under: 52.9%

Jaguars: ML 66.9% Patriots +points: 53.6%

Over: 64.4%

Patriots ML: 61.2% — Steven Money, baby. (@STNSportsApp) October 16, 2022

9:25 a.m.: From @CaesarsSports, a bettor from Arizona made two $110,000 bets for today:

Panthers +10 (-110)

Vikings-Dolphins U46 (-110)

The most bet on player prop by tickets? Daniel Jones OVER 35.5 rushing yards 💨 pic.twitter.com/LC7s5C17Ns — Caesars Sportsbook (@CaesarsSports) October 16, 2022

9:15 a.m.: Insights from BetMGM for today’s NFL games:

Most bet games (tickets)

– 49ers-Falcons

– Vikings-Dolphins

– Panthers-Rams

Most bet teams (tickets)

– Panthers +10

– Vikings -3

– 49ers -4½

Most bet teams (handle)

– Panthers +10

– Dolphins +3

– Vikings -3

Insights for today's NFL slate 💡 Most bet games (tickets)

– 49ers-Falcons

– Vikings-Dolphins

– Panthers-Rams Most bet teams (tickets)

– Panthers +10

– Vikings -3

– 49ers -4.5 Most bet teams (handle)

– Panthers +10

– Dolphins +3

– Vikings -3 — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) October 16, 2022

Public teams (+60% of bets) NFL Week 6 at @BetMGM 71% on Panthers +10

69% on Bengals -3

67% on Chargers -4.5

62% on Jets +7.5

62% on Vikings -3 — John Ewing 🦁 (@johnewing) October 16, 2022

8:47 a.m.: Notable line movement this morning:

Buccaneers-Steelers total from 46 to 46½

Dolphins from +140 to +150 ML

8:45 a.m.: Here is this morning’s schedule of games:

— Buccaneers (-9½, 46½, -450) at Steelers (+375), 10 a.m.

— Bengals (-3, 42½, -165) at Saints (+145), 10 a.m.

— Jaguars (+105) at Colts (-1½, 41, -125), 10 a.m.

— Patriots (+130) at Browns (-2½, 43, -150), 10 a.m.

— Jets (+300) at Packers (-7½, 45, -360), 10 a.m.

— Ravens (-5½, 45½, -250) at Giants (+210), 10 a.m.

— Vikings (-3, 45, -170) at Dolphins (+150), 10 a.m.

— 49ers (-4, 45½, -200) at Falcons (+175), 10 a.m.

