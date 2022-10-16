69°F
NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Buccaneers, Packers start as heavy favorites

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 16, 2022 - 9:13 am
 
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) against the Atlanta Falcons during the second h ...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)

Welcome to Week 6 of the NFL season.

Top matchups include the Baltimore Ravens at the New York Giants, the Buffalo Bills at the Kansas City Chiefs in a possible AFC championship game preview and the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles hosting the Dallas Cowboys in the Sunday night game. The Raiders have a bye.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.

UPDATES

9:45 a.m.: The total in the Buccaneers-Steelers game keeps climbing. It’s up to 47 now. Other movement:

— Bengals-Saints total from 42½ to 43

— Patriots-Browns total from 43 to 43½

— Jets-Packers total from 45 to 44½

— 49ers from -4 to -3½

9:34 a.m.: The public likes the Bengals, Jaguars and Patriots at FanDuel Sportsbook.

9:28 a.m.: STN Sports outlook: Betting Trends

9:25 a.m.: From @CaesarsSports, a bettor from Arizona made two $110,000 bets for today:

Panthers +10 (-110)

Vikings-Dolphins U46 (-110)

9:15 a.m.: Insights from BetMGM for today’s NFL games:

Most bet games (tickets)

– 49ers-Falcons

– Vikings-Dolphins

– Panthers-Rams

Most bet teams (tickets)

– Panthers +10

– Vikings -3

– 49ers -4½

Most bet teams (handle)

– Panthers +10

– Dolphins +3

– Vikings -3

8:47 a.m.: Notable line movement this morning:

Buccaneers-Steelers total from 46 to 46½

Dolphins from +140 to +150 ML

8:45 a.m.: Here is this morning’s schedule of games:

— Buccaneers (-9½, 46½, -450) at Steelers (+375), 10 a.m.

— Bengals (-3, 42½, -165) at Saints (+145), 10 a.m.

— Jaguars (+105) at Colts (-1½, 41, -125), 10 a.m.

— Patriots (+130) at Browns (-2½, 43, -150), 10 a.m.

— Jets (+300) at Packers (-7½, 45, -360), 10 a.m.

— Ravens (-5½, 45½, -250) at Giants (+210), 10 a.m.

— Vikings (-3, 45, -170) at Dolphins (+150), 10 a.m.

— 49ers (-4, 45½, -200) at Falcons (+175), 10 a.m.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

