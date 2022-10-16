NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Buccaneers, Packers start as heavy favorites
Refresh often for minute-to-minute updates on all of Sunday’s NFL action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.
Welcome to Week 6 of the NFL season.
Top matchups include the Baltimore Ravens at the New York Giants, the Buffalo Bills at the Kansas City Chiefs in a possible AFC championship game preview and the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles hosting the Dallas Cowboys in the Sunday night game. The Raiders have a bye.
UPDATES
9:45 a.m.: The total in the Buccaneers-Steelers game keeps climbing. It’s up to 47 now. Other movement:
— Bengals-Saints total from 42½ to 43
— Patriots-Browns total from 43 to 43½
— Jets-Packers total from 45 to 44½
— 49ers from -4 to -3½
9:34 a.m.: The public likes the Bengals, Jaguars and Patriots at FanDuel Sportsbook.
⚠️ 𝗣𝗨𝗕𝗟𝗜𝗖 𝗕𝗘𝗧𝗧𝗜𝗡𝗚 𝗔𝗟𝗘𝗥𝗧 ⚠️
• 81% of spread bets on Bengals
• 77% of ML bets on Jaguars
• 77% of ML bets on Patriots pic.twitter.com/F3HdsPaeah
— FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) October 16, 2022
9:28 a.m.: STN Sports outlook: Betting Trends
STN Sports Sunday Outlook: Betting Trends 📈
Bucs -points: 77.1%
Under: 57.2%
Bucs ML: 87.0%
Bengals -points: 70.1%
Over: 78.6%
Bengals ML: 64.6%
Colts -points: 50.4%
Under: 52.9%
Jaguars: ML 66.9%
Patriots +points: 53.6%
Over: 64.4%
Patriots ML: 61.2%
— Steven Money, baby. (@STNSportsApp) October 16, 2022
9:25 a.m.: From @CaesarsSports, a bettor from Arizona made two $110,000 bets for today:
Panthers +10 (-110)
Vikings-Dolphins U46 (-110)
The most bet on player prop by tickets?
Daniel Jones OVER 35.5 rushing yards 💨 pic.twitter.com/LC7s5C17Ns
— Caesars Sportsbook (@CaesarsSports) October 16, 2022
9:15 a.m.: Insights from BetMGM for today’s NFL games:
Most bet games (tickets)
– 49ers-Falcons
– Vikings-Dolphins
– Panthers-Rams
Most bet teams (tickets)
– Panthers +10
– Vikings -3
– 49ers -4½
Most bet teams (handle)
– Panthers +10
– Dolphins +3
– Vikings -3
Public teams (+60% of bets) NFL Week 6 at @BetMGM
71% on Panthers +10
69% on Bengals -3
67% on Chargers -4.5
62% on Jets +7.5
62% on Vikings -3
— John Ewing 🦁 (@johnewing) October 16, 2022
8:47 a.m.: Notable line movement this morning:
Buccaneers-Steelers total from 46 to 46½
Dolphins from +140 to +150 ML
8:45 a.m.: Here is this morning’s schedule of games:
— Buccaneers (-9½, 46½, -450) at Steelers (+375), 10 a.m.
— Bengals (-3, 42½, -165) at Saints (+145), 10 a.m.
— Jaguars (+105) at Colts (-1½, 41, -125), 10 a.m.
— Patriots (+130) at Browns (-2½, 43, -150), 10 a.m.
— Jets (+300) at Packers (-7½, 45, -360), 10 a.m.
— Ravens (-5½, 45½, -250) at Giants (+210), 10 a.m.
— Vikings (-3, 45, -170) at Dolphins (+150), 10 a.m.
— 49ers (-4, 45½, -200) at Falcons (+175), 10 a.m.
