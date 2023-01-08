NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Buccaneers, Texans eye road upsets

Refresh often for minute-to-minute updates on all of Sunday’s NFL action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage (17) makes a touchdown catch against Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell (24) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) warms up in a shirt in support of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin during pregame before an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) warms up in a shirt in support of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin during pregame before an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)

Buffalo Bills running back Taiwan Jones (25) kneels in prayer for safety Damar Hamlin before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. Hamlin remains hospitalized after suffering a catastrophic on-field collapse in the team's previous game against the Cincinnati Bengals. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) is sacked by Buffalo Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau, left, during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Orchard Park. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Daryl Worley (41) breaks up a pass intended for Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) in the first half of an NFL football game in Cincinnati, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22), top, fumbles after being hit by Cleveland Browns linebacker Deion Jones (54) on the goal line during the first half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. The Browns recovered the ball. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara is tackled by Carolina Panthers safety Xavier Woods during the first half an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Welcome back to Week 18 of the NFL season.

Top matchups include the New England Patriots at the Buffalo Bills, the Baltimore Ravens visiting the Cincinnati Bengals, the New York Giants at the Philadelphia Eagles and the Detroit Lions at the Green Bay Packers in the Sunday night game. You can find the Raiders-Chiefs blog here.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.

UPDATES

11:37 a.m.: Second-half line: Bills -4, total 23.

11:35 a.m.: Second-half line: Bengals -4, total 18½.

Second-half line: Vikings Pick (-120), total 19½.

11:34 a.m.: HALFTIME: Bengals 24, Ravens 7. First-half winners: Bengals -7½, over 20. The line move turned out to be correct, as Joe Burrow had a touchdown pass to give the heavy favorites the easy cover.

11:33 a.m.: Second-half line: Steelers Pick (-125), total 20½.

Second-half line: Falcons -5, total 19.

11:31 a.m.: HALFTIME: Steelers 10, Browns 7. First-half winners: Steelers -½, under 20. Chris Boswell made a 49-yard field goal with 38 seconds left in the second quarter to give the favorites the cover.

11:30 a.m.: Second-half line: Colts -3½, total 19½.

11:29 a.m.: HALFTIME: Bills 14, Patriots 14. First-half winners: Patriots +5½, over 21½. Mac Jones’ second TD pass with 3:45 left in the second quarter pushed the total over and gave the underdogs the cover.

11:28 a.m.: HALFTIME: Vikings 16, Bears 6. First-half winners: Vikings -6, over 21. Velus Jones Jr.’s 42-yard touchdown run for the Bears with 3:31 left until halftime sent the total over.

11:27 a.m.: HALFTIME: Buccaneers 17, Falcons 10. First-half winners: Buccaneers +1½, over 20. Russell Gage’s 2-yard touchdown receptions with 1:46 until halftime gave the underdogs the cover and sent the total over.

11:26 a.m.: Second-half line: Panthers Pick (-120), total 19½.

Second-half line: Dolphins -2½, total 18½.

11:25 a.m.: HALFTIME: Texans 17, Colts 7. First-half winners: Texans +1, over 18½. Jonathan Greenard’s 39-yard interception return TD for the Texans early in the second quarter sent the total over.

11:18 a.m.: HALFTIME: Dolphins 3, Jets 3. First-half winners: Jets +3, under 17½. Greg Zuerlein’s 32-yard field goal with 1:35 until halftime gave the underdogs the cover. The under is looking good.

11:17 a.m.: HALFTIME: Saints 7, Panthers 0. First-half winners: Saints -2½, under 20½. Chris Olave’s 25-yard touchdown reception early in the first quarter was enough for the cover. The teams traded turnovers late in the first half with a chance to tack on points.

10:59 a.m.: David Njoku takes the hit near the goal line but is ruled in, and the Browns lead the Steelers 7-0 with 6:27 to go until halftime. The Browns are -160 on the live line (Steelers +130), total 30½.

10:45 a.m.: Dawson Knox makes the leaping grab in the end zone to put the Bills on top of the Patriots 14-7 early in the second quarter. The Bills are -650 on the live line (Patriots +450), total 54½.

10:30 a.m.: Joe Mixon plows into the end zone to give the Bengals a 10-0 lead over the Ravens with 1:11 remaining in the first quarter. The Bengals are -2500 on the live line (Ravens +1100), total 38½.

10:24 a.m.: That’s a great catch by Jakobi Meyers, and the Patriots respond on their second drive after the Bills scored on the opening kickoff. It’s 7-7 with 5:50 left in the first quarter. The Bills are -350 on the live line (Patriots +270), total 53½.

10:18 a.m.: Disaster for the Steelers, as Najee Harris tries to leap over the pile but fumbles and the Browns recover. It’s still 0-0 and the Steelers are -140 on the live line (Browns +110), total 34½.

10:10 a.m.: The Falcons closed -6, but it’s Tom Brady and the Buccaneers who jump out to the early 7-0 lead. Kyle Rudolph gets the TD reception. The Falcons are -125 on the live line (Buccaneers -105), total 46½.

10:03 a.m.: What a moment in Buffalo.

10:02 a.m.: Must have gone to North Carolina.

A New Jersey bettor put $1K on Sam Howell (+2500) to score the first TD today 🤯 pic.twitter.com/TIJ8L05rJN — Caesars Sportsbook (@CaesarsSports) January 8, 2023

10:02 a.m.: And we’re off.

9:48 a.m.: Notable bets at Station Casinos:

Notable bet tickets coming in this morning: 💰Dolphins -3.5, $10,000 to collect $18,695

💰Steelers -2.5, $30,000 to collect $55,210

💰3-team parlay: Steelers -2.5, Colts -2.5, Packers -5, $10,000 to collect $64,787 — Station Casinos Sports Betting (@STNSportsApp) January 8, 2023

9:42 a.m.: From BetMGM:

Updated NFL Week 18 total betting at @BetMGM Most bet Overs 🎟️ 1. Ravens-Bengals 39.5

2. Lions-Packers 49

3. Cowboys-Commanders 40 Most bet Unders 🎟️ 1. Browns-Steelers 40.5

2. Buccaneers-Falcons 40.5

3. Vikings-Bears 42.5 — John Ewing 🦁 (@johnewing) January 8, 2023

Public teams (+60% of bets) in NFL Week 18 at @BetMGM 82% on Vikings -7

82% on Giants +15.5

77% on Bengals -9

77% on Bills -7.5

74% on Rams +6

74% on Cowboys -7

72% on Buccaneers +4

70% on Colts -2.5

62% on Chargers +3 — John Ewing 🦁 (@johnewing) January 8, 2023

A look at today’s action: Most bet games (tickets)

– Browns-Steelers

– Ravens-Bengals

– Lions-Packers Most bet teams (tickets)

– Bengals -9

– Steelers -2.5

– Bills -7.5 Most bet teams (handle)

– Bills -7.5

– Bengals -9

– Steelers -2.5 — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) January 8, 2023

9:30 a.m.: The latest from Caesars Sportsbook:

Season win totals at stake for Panthers (6½), Commanders (7½), Patriots (8½), Dolphins (8½), Chargers (10, pushed entering Sunday)

THE BIGGEST BET OF THE DAY 😱 A Michigan bettor has $330,000 on the Cardinals +14.5 (-110) vs the 49ers. Will this hit? pic.twitter.com/A9aBVAPFEt — Caesars Sportsbook (@CaesarsSports) January 8, 2023

Week 18 splits. What is your lock of the day? pic.twitter.com/U9Eqss3SC8 — Caesars Sportsbook (@CaesarsSports) January 8, 2023

8:45 a.m.: The full schedule for the final day of the regular season:

— Jets (+185) at Dolphins (-4, 37, -215), 10 a.m.

— Browns (+135) at Steelers (-2½, 40, -155), 10 a.m.

— Texans (+130) at Colts (-2½, 37½, -150), 10 a.m.

— Buccaneers (+185) at Falcons (-4½, 40½, -215), 10 a.m.

— Panthers (+165) at Saints (-3½, 41½, -185), 10 a.m.

— Patriots (+330) at Bills (—7½, 43½, -400), 10 a.m.

— Ravens (+475) at Bengals (-11, 39, -650), 10 a.m.

— Vikings (-6½, 42½, -280) at Bears (+240), 10 a.m.

— Rams (+200) at Seahawks (-5, 41½, -240), 1:25 p.m.

— Giants (+900) at Eagles (-16½, 42, -1600), 1:25 p.m.

— Cardinals (+700) at 49ers (-14, 40, -1100), 1:25 p.m.

— Chargers (+185) at Broncos (-5, 39, -210), 1:25 p.m.

— Cowboys (-7½, 40½, -330) at Commanders (+270), 1:25 p.m.

— Lions (+210) at Packers (-5, 49, -250), 5:20 p.m.

Notable line movement this morning:

Colts to -2½ (-120) from -3

Falcons to -4½ from -4

Bills to -7½ from -8

Bengals to -11 from -9½

Ravens-Bengals total to 39 from 39½

Vikings to -6½ from -7

Seahawks to -5 from -6

Broncos to -5 from -3½

