NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Bucs, Colts tied late in 4th quarter

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Sunday’s NFL action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Leonard Fournette (7) is tackled by Indianapolis Colts' Darius Leonard (53) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) calls signals as he plays against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Indianapolis Colts' Ashton Dulin (16) celebrates a touchdown reception during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Welcome to Week 12 of the NFL season.

Top matchups include the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Indianapolis Colts, the Los Angeles Rams at the Green Bay Packers, and the Cleveland Browns at the Baltimore Ravens in the Sunday night game.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.

UPDATES

1:03 p.m.: The Colts tie the Bucs at 31 with 3:29 left in the third quarter. The Bucs are -198 on the live line (Colts +156).

1:02 p.m.: FINAL: Patriots 36, Falcons 13. The Patriots control the second half to cover as 7-point home favorites, -320 ML. The game goes over 43.

1:01 p.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

— Chargers (-2½ -120, 47, -150) at Broncos (+130), 1:05 p.m.

12:59 p.m.: FINAL: Giants 13, Eagles 7. The Giants stop two final drives to win outright as 4-point home underdogs, +175 ML. The game stays way under 45.

12:58 p.m.: FINAL: Falcons 21, Jaguars 14. The Falcons hang on to cover as 1½-point road favorites, -125 ML. The game stays under 46.

12:50 p.m.: The Bucs extend their lead to 31-24 with 10:06 left in the fourth quarter. The Bucs are -520 on the live line (Colts +360).

12:39 p.m.: The Giants are on the verge of an upset (+4, +175), extending their lead to 13-7 over the Eagles with 2:54 left in the fourth quarter. The Giants are -290 on the live line (Eagles +220).

12:30 p.m.: The Bucs take the lead. Ronald Jones scores on a 1-yard run, and the Bucs go in front 28-24 on the Colts with 1:06 left in the third quarter. The Bucs are -198 on the live line (Colts +154), spread -3½, total 66½.

12:17 p.m.: The Patriots extend their lead to 26-13 on the Titans with 5:01 left in the third quarter. The Patriots are -3,000 on the live line (Titans +1,060), spread -13½, total 52½.

12:13 p.m.: The Bucs draw closer on Leonard Fournette’s third TD of the day. The Colts lead 24-21 with 8:06 left in the third quarter and are -142 on the live line (Bucs +114), spread -2½, total 66½.

11:52 a.m.: First TD scored prop results in morning games:

Steelers-Bengals: Cincinnati QB Joe Burrow (31-1)

Titans-Patriots: New England WR Kendrick Bourne (12-1)

Panthers-Dolphins: Miami defense/special teams on a blocked punt recovery (29-1)

Falcons-Jaguars: Atlanta RB Cordarrelle Patterson (+650)

Jets-Texans: Houston TE Brevin Jordan (22-1)

Buccaneers-Colts: Tampa Bay RB Leonard Fournette (+650)

Eagles-Giants: New York TE Chris Myarick (no odds listed)

11:42 a.m.: Second-half line: Bucs -4, total 27.

11:40 a.m.: HALFTIME: Colts 24, Buccaneers 14. First-half winners: Colts +1½, over 26½, Colts +125 ML.

11:37 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Patriots -3½, total 21

Panthers -4, total 20½

11:35 a.m.: HALFTIME: Patriots 16, Titans 13. First-half winners: Titans +4, over 21. Dontrell Hilliard ran 68 yards for a Titans TD with 37 seconds left to cover the first-half spread. Nick Folk missed a 53-yard field goal with two seconds left that would have saved the day for Patriots first-half bettors.

11:34 a.m.: HALFTIME: Dolphins 21, Panthers 10. First-half winners: Dolphins +½, over 20.

11:30 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Texans PK (-120), total 20½

Steelers -½, total 20

11:28 a.m.: HALFTIME: Bengals 31, Steelers 3. First-half winners: Bengals -3, over 21½.

11:27 a.m.: HALFTIME: Texans 14, Jets 11. First-half winners: Texans -1, over 21½.

11:25 a.m.: Second-half line: Jaguars -3½, total 23.

11:23 a.m.: HALFTIME: Falcons 14, Jaguars 3. First-half winners: Falcons -½, under 23.

11:22 a.m.: Second-half line: Eagles -4, total 22½.

11:20 a.m.: HALFTIME: Giants 3, Eagles 0. First-half winners: Giants +2½, under 22½, Giants +145 ML.

11:11 a.m.: The Colts extend their lead to 17-7 over the Bucs with 5:07 left in the second quarter. The Colts are -245 on the live line (Bucs +190), spread -4½, total 55½.

10:56 a.m.: The Colts strike back. Ashton Dulin catches a 62-yard bomb, and the Colts lead the Bucs 10-7 with 11:44 left in the second quarter. The Bucs are still slightly favored at -114 on the live line (Colts -110), total 54½.

10:49 a.m.: The Buccaneers take the lead. Leonard Fournette scores on a 1-yard run, and the Bucs lead the Colts 7-3 with 13:22 left in the second quarter. The Bucs are -190 on the live line (Colts +150), spread -3½, total 48½.

10:40 a.m.: The Bengals are rolling. Tee Higgins catches a 32-yard TD pass, and the Bengals lead the Steelers 17-3 with 14:15 left in the second quarter. The Bengals are -770 on the live line (Steelers +490), spread -13½, total 51½.

10:15 a.m.: Burrow was 31-1 to score the first TD of the game.

10:14 a.m.: Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow scores the first TD of the day on an 8-yard run. The Bengals lead the Steelers 7-0 with 9:23 left in the first quarter and are -340 on the live line (Steelers +255), spread -7½, total 46½.

9:57 a.m.: The first games are about to kick off:

— Steelers (+150) at Bengals (-3½, 43½, -170), 10 a.m.

— Buccaneers (-3 +100, 53, -150) at Colts (+130), 10 a.m.

— Panthers (-1½, 40½, -125) at Dolphins (+105), 10 a.m.

— Titans (+265) at Patriots (-7 -120, 43, -320), 10 a.m.

— Eagles (-4, 45, -200) at Giants (+175), 10 a.m.

— Falcons (-1½, 46, -125) at Jaguars (+105), 10 a.m.

— Jets (+130) at Texans (-3 +100, 44½, -150), 10 a.m.

9:40 a.m.: Caesars Sports reported four six-figure wagers on today’s games:

— $402,500 on 49ers -3 (-115)

— $192,500 on Patriots -7

— $105,000 on Broncos +2½ (-105)

— $100,000 on Texans -2½ (-115)

BIG NFL Sunday #BetLikeACaesar wagers: 🏈 $402,500 49ers -3 (-115)

🏈 $192,500 Patriots -7 (-110)

🏈 $105,000 Broncos +2.5 (-105)

🏈 $100,000 Texans -2.5 (-115) https://t.co/hlOXoznCWm — Caesars Sportsbook (@CaesarsSports) November 28, 2021

9:35 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves this morning:

Dolphins from +2½ to +1

Panthers-Dolphins total from 42 to 41

9:30 a.m.: Here’s today’s schedule:

— Steelers (+150) at Bengals (-3½, 43½, -170), 10 a.m.

— Buccaneers (-3 +100, 53, -150) at Colts (+130), 10 a.m.

— Panthers (-1½, 40½, -125) at Dolphins (+105), 10 a.m.

— Titans (+265) at Patriots (-7 -120, 43, -320), 10 a.m.

— Eagles (-4, 45, -200) at Giants (+175), 10 a.m.

— Falcons (-1½, 46, -125) at Jaguars (+105), 10 a.m.

— Jets (+130) at Texans (-3 +100, 44½, -150), 10 a.m.

— Chargers (-2½ -120, 47, -150) at Broncos (+130), 1:05 p.m.

— Rams (-1, 47, -120) at Packers (+100), 1:25 p.m.

— Vikings (+165) at 49ers (-3½, 49, -185), 1:25 p.m.

— Browns (+140) at Ravens (-3, 47, -160), 5:20 p.m.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.