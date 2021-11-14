NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Bucs still trailing in 4th quarter

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Sunday’s NFL action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Washington Football Team running back Antonio Gibson (24) runs the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Mike Edwards, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Indianapolis Colts linebacker E.J. Speed (45) runs in for a touchdown after recovering a blocked punt against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Dallas Cowboys guard Connor Williams, left, helps defend against Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett (97), center, as Jarrett moves to make the tackle on running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Washington Football Team wide receiver DeAndre Carter (1) catches a touchdown pass in front of Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive back Dee Delaney (30) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Welcome to Week 10 of the NFL season.

Top matchups include the Cleveland Browns at the New England Patriots, the Seattle Seahawks at the Green Bay Packers, and the Kansas City Chiefs at the Raiders in the Sunday night game.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.

UPDATES

12:29 p.m.: The Bucs cut Washington’s lead to 23-19 with 10:55 left in the fourth quarter (extra point failed). Washington is -118 on the live line (Bucs -106), spread -½, total 52½.

12:19 p.m.: The Lions have a chance at their first win. They will punt to start the fourth quarter, clinging to a 16-13 lead over the Steelers. The Steelers are still favored at -148 on the live line (Lions +118), spread -2½, total 39½.

12:13 p.m.: Washington isn’t letting this game slip away. The Football Team scores to extend its lead to 23-13 with 4:21 left in the third quarter. Washington is -180 on the live line (Bucs +142).

12:03 p.m.: The Bucs score to cut Washington’s lead to 16-13 with 8:46 left in the fourth quarter. The Bucs are -205 on the live line (Washington +162), spread -3½, total 49½.

11:44 a.m.: Second-half line: Colts -3½, total 23½.

11:41 a.m.: HALFTIME: Colts 20, Jaguars 9. First-half winners: Colts -6½, over 23½.

11:36 a.m.: Second-half line: Bills -6½, total 23.

11:35 a.m.: HALFTIME: Bills 17, Jets 3. First-half winners: Bills -7, under 24.

11:31 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Falcons -½, total 24½

Saints -½, total 21

11:29 a.m.: HALFTIME: Cowboys 36, Falcons 3. First-half winners: Cowboys -4½, over 27.

11:28 a.m.: HALFTIME: Titans 13, Saints 6. First-half winners: Titans -1½, under 20½.

11:26 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Browns -½, total 21½

Bucs -7½, total 26½

11:24 a.m.: HALFTIME: Patriots 24, Browns 7. First-half winners: Patriots -1, over 21½.

11:23 a.m.: HALFTIME: Washington 16, Buccaneers 6. First-half winners: Washington +6, under 25½, Washington +250 ML.

11:20 a.m.: Second-half line: Steelers -3, total 20.

11:17 a.m.: HALFTIME: Steelers 10, Lions 10. First-half winners: Lions +3, total pushes on 20. The Lions kicked a 20-yard field goal on the final play to cover the first-half spread and push the first-half total.

11:01 a.m.: The Cowboys are rolling. Ezekiel Elliott scores his second TD of the day to extend the Cowboys’ lead to 21-3 with 8:07 left in the second quarter. The Cowboys are -4,000 on the live line (Falcons +1,200), spread -20½, total 57½.

10:57 a.m.: The Patriots extend their lead to 21-7 with 5:40 left in the second quarter. The Patriots are -850 on the live line (Browns +530), spread -12½, total 55½.

10:47 a.m.: First TD scored prop results:

Falcons-Cowboys: Dallas WR CeeDee Lamb (+850)

Bills-Jets: Buffalo RB Matt Breida (33-1)

Lions-Steelers: Pittsburgh WR James Washington (15-1)

Browns-Patriots: Cleveland TE Austin Hooper (17-1)

Jaguars-Colts: Indianapolis defense/special teams (blocked punt) (18-1)

Buccaneers-Washington: Washington WR DeAndre Carter (50-1)

Saints-Titans: New Orleans WR Tre’Quan Smith (21-0)

10:41 a.m.: Washington has jumped on the Buccaneers. Washington leads 13-0 with 12:21 left in the second quarter and is now favored at -128 on the live line (Tampa Bay +102), spread -2½, total 50½.

10:17 a.m.: The Colts recover a blocked punt for a TD and lead the Jaguars 10-0 with 8:23 left in the first quarter. The Colts’ defense/special teams was 18-1 to score the first TD of the game.

10:08 a.m.: The Cowboys strike first. CeeDee Lamb catches a 13-yard TD pass, and the Cowboys lead the Falcons 7-0 with 11:42 left in the first quarter. The Cowboys are -550 on the live line (Falcons +375), spread -11½, total 58½.

9:58 a.m.: The first games are about to kick off:

— Falcons (+300) at Cowboys (-7½, 55, -360), 10 a.m.

— Saints (+130) at Titans (-3 +100, 42½, -150), 10 a.m.

— Jaguars (+400) at Colts (-10½, 48, -500), 10 a.m.

— Browns (+125) at Patriots (-2½, 44½, -145), 10 a.m.

— Bills (-13, 48½, -900) at Jets (+600), 10 a.m.

— Lions (+210) at Steelers (-5½, 40½, -250), 10 a.m.

— Buccaneers (-9½, 50½, -430) at Washington (+360), 10 a.m.

9:40 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves this morning:

Saints-Titans total from 44 to 42½

Bills-Jets total from 47½ to 48½

Lions from +6½ to +5½

Panthers from +9½ to +7½

Panthers-Cardinals total from 43 to 41½

Eagles-Broncos total from 45½ to 44½

9:30 a.m.: Here’s today’s schedule:

— Falcons (+300) at Cowboys (-7½, 55, -360), 10 a.m.

— Saints (+130) at Titans (-3 +100, 42½, -150), 10 a.m.

— Jaguars (+400) at Colts (-10½, 48, -500), 10 a.m.

— Browns (+125) at Patriots (-2½, 44½, -145), 10 a.m.

— Bills (-13, 48½, -900) at Jets (+600), 10 a.m.

— Lions (+210) at Steelers (-5½, 40½, -250), 10 a.m.

— Buccaneers (-9½, 50½, -430) at Washington (+360), 10 a.m.

— Panthers (+275) at Cardinals (-7, 41½, -335), 1:05 p.m.

— Vikings (+155) at Chargers (-3½ +100, 53½, -175), 1:05 p.m.

— Eagles (-105) at Broncos (-1, 44½, -115), 1:25 p.m.

— Seahawks (+145) at Packers (-3, 49, -165), 1:25 p.m.

— Chiefs (-2½ -120, 52½, -150) at Raiders (+130), 5:20 p.m.

9:15 a.m.: Here are some of the props we’ll be tracking today for Chiefs-Raiders:

Team totals: Raiders 24½ (under -120), Chiefs 27½.

General props: First score will be a touchdown (yes -190/no +170); largest lead 14½ points; longest TD 42½ yards; will the game go to overtime (yes +1,000/no -2,000); will there be a defensive or special teams TD (yes +270/no -330); will there be a successful 2-point conversion (yes +290/no -350); will both teams make 33-yard or longer field goals (yes +100/no -120); will there be a lead change in the fourth quarter (yes +260/no -310); will either team score three straight times (yes -220/no +190); will there be a score in the final two minutes of the first half (yes -400/no +330); will the game be tied again after 0-0 (yes -120/no +100).

Raiders props: Derek Carr 25½ completions, 36½ attempts, 294½ passing yards, longest completion 38½ yards, 1½ TD passes (over -170), will throw an interception (yes -110/no -110); Josh Jacobs 57½ rushing yards, will score a TD (yes +110/no -130); Darren Waller 68½ receiving yards, 5½ receptions (over -120), will score a TD (yes +130/no -150); Hunter Renfrow 57½ receiving yards.

Chiefs props: Patrick Mahomes 26 completions, 38½ attempts, 289½ passing yards, longest completion 36½ yards, 2½ TD passes (under -180), will throw an interception (yes -110/no -110); Tyreek Hill 75½ receiving yards, 6½ receptions, will score a TD (yes -110/no -110); Travis Kelce 74½ receiving yards, 6½ receptions (under -120), will score a TD (yes -110/no -110).

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.