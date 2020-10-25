NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Cardinals’ OT win caps wild day; boxscore reviews

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Sunday’s NFL action. Bad beats, player props, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Cleveland Browns' Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) celebrates his touchdown reception with Jarvis Landry (80) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7)warms up before an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Welcome to Week 7 of the NFL season.

Marquee games include the Steelers at the Titans in a battle of unbeatens, Tom Brady and the Buccaneers at the Raiders, and the Seahawks at the Cardinals in the Sunday night game.

We’ll be following the action from all the NFL games. Refresh this blog throughout the day to track bad beats, player props, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and much more.

UPDATES

9:30 p.m.: That’s it for today. Favorites went 5-7 against the spread. There were four outright upsets by short underdogs, led by the Cardinals (+165) in a wild overtime win over Seattle. Totals went 6-5-1 to the over.

Here are the betting results for every game, along with some key boxscore stats:

— Lions 23, Falcons 22 (at Atlanta)

Full-game winners: Lions +1, under 55, Lions +100 ML

First-half winners: Falcons -½ (+110), under 27 (Falcons 14-10)

Second-half winners: Lions -1½, under 27 (Lions 13-8)

Yards per play: Lions 6.5, Falcons 5.5 (Falcons lead 388-386 in total yards)

Third downs: Lions 3-10, Falcons 7-14

Fourth downs: Lions 0-1, Falcons 1-2

Turnovers Lions +1 (1-0)

Biggest lead: Lions 7-0; Falcons 14-7

— Browns 37, Bengals 34 (at Cincinnati)

Full-game winners: Bengals +4, over 50, Browns -210 ML

First-half winners: Bengals +3 (-120), over 24½ (Bengals 17-10)

Second-half winners: Browns -3½, over 24½ (Browns 27-17)

Yards per play: Browns 7.8, Bengals 6.4 (Bengals lead 468-398 in total yards)

Third downs: Browns 5-7, Bengals 6-9

Fourth downs: Browns 0-0, Bengals 1-1

Turnovers Browns +1 (2-1)

Biggest lead: Browns 24-20 and 31-27; Bengals 7-0, 10-3 and 17-10

— Steelers 27, Titans 24 (at Tennessee)

Full-game winners: Steelers +1, total pushes on 51, Steelers +100 ML

First-half winners: Steelers +½ (-125), over 24½ (Steelers 24-7)

Second-half winners: Titans -3½, under 24 (Titans 17-3)

Yards per play: Steelers 4.9, Titans 5.2 (Steelers lead 362-292 in total yards)

Third downs: Steelers 13-18, Titans 5-13

Fourth downs: Steelers 0-0, Titans 0-1

Turnovers Titans +3 (3-0)

Biggest lead: Steelers 27-7; Titans never led

— Saints 27, Panthers 24 (at New Orleans)

Full-game winners: Panthers +7, over 49½, Saints -335 ML

First-half winners: Spread pushes on 4, over 24½ (Saints 21-17)

Second-half winners: Panthers +2½, under 26½ (Panthers 7-6)

Yards per play: Saints 6.2, Panthers 6.6 (Saints lead 415-283 in total yards)

Third downs: Saints 12-14, Panthers 6-9

Fourth downs: Saints 0-0, Panthers 0-0

Turnovers Panthers +1 (1-0)

Biggest lead: Saints 14-3; Panthers 17-14 (only lead)

— Bills 18, Jets 10 (at New York)

Full-game winners: Jets +9½, under 46½, Bills -440 ML

First-half winners: Jets +6½, under 23½ (Jets 10-6)

Second-half winners: Bills -7, under 23½ (Bills 12-0)

Yards per play: Bills 5.9, Jets 3.7 (Bills lead 422-190 in total yards)

Third downs: Bills 3-11, Jets 2-8

Fourth downs: Bills 0-0, Jets 0-1

Turnovers Bills +1 (2-1)

Biggest lead: Bills 18-10; Jets 10-0

— Washington 25, Cowboys 3 (at Washington)

Full-game winners: Washington -1, under 45, Washington -115 ML

First-half winners: Washington -½ (+110), under 27 (Washington 22-3)

Second-half winners: Washington +3½, under 21½ (Washington 3-0)

Yards per play: Washington 6.0, Cowboys 2.6 (Washington leads 397-142 in total yards)

Third downs: Washington 9-15, Cowboys 3-12

Fourth downs: Washington 0-1, Cowboys 0-1

Turnovers Washington +1 (1-0)

Biggest lead: Washington 25-3; Cowboys never led

— Packers 35, Texans 20 (at Houston)

Full-game winners: Packers -3 (+100), under 55½, Packers -150 ML

First-half winners: Packers -1½, under 27½ (Packers 21-0)

Second-half winners: Texans -3, over 26½ (Texans 20-14)

Yards per play: Packers 6.2, Texans 5.7 (Packers lead 379-365 in total yards)

Third downs: Packers 7-12, Texans 6-14

Fourth downs: Packers 0-0, Texans 0-1

Turnovers Packers +1 (1-0)

Biggest lead: Packers 35-13; Texans never led

— Buccaneers 45, Raiders 20 (at Las Vegas)

Full-game winners: Buccaneers -4, over 51½, Buccaneers -200 ML

First-half winners: Buccaneers -3 (+100), over 25½ (Buccaneers 21-10)

Second-half winners: Buccaneers +1½, over 26 (Buccaneers 24-10)

Yards per play: Buccaneers 6.5, Raiders 5.5 (Buccaneers lead 454-347 in total yards)

Third downs: Buccaneers 7-12, Raiders 5-13

Fourth downs: Buccaneers 1-1, Raiders 1-2

Turnovers Buccaneers +1 (1-0)

Biggest lead: Buccaneers 45-20; Raiders 7-0

— Chiefs 43, Broncos 16 (at Denver)

Full-game winners: Chiefs -7, over 45½, Chiefs -340 ML

First-half winners: Chiefs -4 (+100), over 22 (Chiefs 24-9)

Second-half winners: Chiefs -3½, over 21½ (Chiefs 19-7)

Yards per play: Chiefs 5.6, Broncos 5.4 (Broncos lead 411-286 in total yards)

Third downs: Chiefs 0-8, Broncos 5-14

Fourth downs: Chiefs 0-0, Broncos 0-2

Turnovers Chiefs +3, with interception and kickoff returns for TDs (4-1)

Biggest lead: Chiefs 37-9; Broncos never led

— 49ers 33, Patriots 6 (at New England)

Full-game winners: 49ers +3, under 44½, 49ers +140 ML

First-half winners: 49ers +2½, over 21½ (49ers 23-3)

Second-half winners: 49ers +3½, under 21 (49ers 10-3)

Yards per play: 49ers 7.4, Patriots 4.9 (49ers lead 467-241 in total yards)

Third downs: 49ers 5-9, Patriots 1-6

Fourth downs: 49ers 0-0, Patriots 0-0

Turnovers 49ers +2 (4-2)

Biggest lead: 49ers 33-6; Patriots never led

— Chargers 39, Jaguars 29 (at Los Angeles)

Full-game winners: Chargers -8, over 49, Chargers -400 ML

First-half winners: Jaguars +5½, over 24 (Chargers 16-14)

Second-half winners: Chargers -4, over 24 (Chargers 23-15)

Yards per play: Chargers 6.3, Jaguars 5.0 (Chargers lead 484-294 in total yards)

Third downs: Chargers 6-14, Jaguars 6-15

Fourth downs: Chargers 0-0, Jaguars 1-4

Turnovers Chargers +1 (1-0)

Biggest lead: Chargers 16-0; Jaguars 29-22

— Cardinals 37, Seahawks 34 (OT) (at Arizona)

Full-game winners: Cardinals +3½, over 55½, Cardinals +165 ML

First-half winners: Seahawks -2½ (-120), over 27½ (Seahawks 27-17)

Second-half winners: Cardinals -1½ (-120), under 28½ (Cardinals 20-7)

Yards per play: Cardinals 6.4, Seahawks 7.0 (Seahawks lead 572-519 in total yards)

Third downs: Cardinals 5-12, Seahawks 5-13

Fourth downs: Cardinals 1-2, Seahawks 1-1

Turnovers: Cardinals +1 (3-2)

Biggest lead: Cardinals 37-34 (only lead); Seahawks 20-7 and 27-14

9:15 p.m.: FINAL: Cardinals 37, Seahawks 34 (OT). Arizona rallies from 10 points down in the final minutes, then wins outright in overtime as a 3½-point home underdog, +165 ML. The game goes over 55½. Arizona goes to 5-2. Seattle loses its first game and falls to 5-1.

9:11 p.m.: Wilson throws an interception, and the Cardinals have one more chance with under a minute to play. This is nuts.

9:02 p.m.: The Cardinals miss a field goal to win the game, and we play on. Seattle ball with 2:42 left.

8:50 p.m.: The Seahawks won the toss, so they are incentivized to score a TD to end the game. Spread very much in doubt.

8:46 p.m.: We are tied. Zane Gonzalez hits a 44-yard field goal on the final play of regulation, and the Seahawks and Cardinals are going to overtime tied at 34. In a moment that only happens in gambling, Cardinals backers were rooting for the Cardinals to miss, while Seahawks backers were rooting for him to make it to keep -3½ alive in OT.

8:42 p.m.: The Cardinals force a punt and will have a chance to at least force OT with 52 seconds left.

8:33 p.m.: The Cardinals open the backdoor. A penalty on a field goal gives Arizona another set of downs, and the Cardinals cash in on Kirk’s 8-yard TD catch with 2:28 to go. 34-31 Seattle, but Arizona +3½ backers are happy.

8:16 p.m.: The Seahawks grab a two-score lead, but the cover remains very much in doubt. Lockett catches a 3-yard TD in the back of the end zone, and Seattle leads the Cardinals 34-24 with 6:44 to play. Cardinals +3½ is still very much in play. The score clinches over 55½.

8 p.m.: Russell Wilson threw an interception, then Murray immediately returned the favor. The Seahawks have the ball back up 27-24 with 12:04 left in the fourth quarter.

7:42 p.m.: The Cardinals draw closer. Kyler Murray scores on a 5-yard run, and the Cardinals cut the Seahawks’ lead to 27-24 with 2:59 left in the third quarter. The Seahawks are -265 on the live line (Cardinals +210), spread -3½, total 67½.

7:35 p.m.: The Week 8 lines have been posted (odds at the Westgate):

Thursday

Falcons at Panthers (-3 +100), 5:20 p.m.

Sunday

Colts (-2½) at Lions, 10 a.m.

Vikings at Packers (-7), 10 a.m.

Patriots at Bills (-4), 10 a.m.

Titans (-4) at Bengals, 10 a.m.

Raiders at Browns (-3), 10 a.m.

Jets at Chiefs (-20½), 10 a.m.

Rams (-3½) at Dolphins, 10 a.m.

Steelers at Ravens (-6), 10 a.m.

Chargers (-1) at Broncos, 1:05 p.m.

Saints (-2½) at Bears, 1:25 p.m.

49ers at Seahawks (no line), 1:25 p.m.

Cowboys at Eagles (no line), 5:20 p.m.

Monday

Buccaneers (-10) at Giants, 5:15 p.m.

7:30 p.m.: The Cardinals have the ball back after the teams traded punts to start the second half. The Seahawks are -590 on the live line (Cardinals +410), spread -7½, total 65½.

7:06 p.m.: Second-half line: Cardinals -1½ (-120), total 28½.

7:03 p.m.: HALFTIME: Seahawks 27, Cardinals 17. First-half winners: Seahawks -2½ (-120), over 27½.

6:51 p.m.: It’s a track meet. Lockett catches a 47-yard strike from Wilson, and the Seahawks lead the Cardinals 27-14 with 43 seconds left in the second quarter.

6:43 p.m.: The Cardinals respond quickly. Christian Kirk catches a 7-yard TD pass, and the Cardinals cut the Seahawks’ lead to 20-14 with 1:14 left in the second quarter.

6:34 p.m.: The Seahawks get some cushion. Carlos Hyde runs 24 yards for a TD, and the Seahawks lead 20-7 with 4:04 left in the second quarter. The Seahawks are -520 on the live line (Cardinals +370), spread -9½, total 60½.

6:23 p.m.: What a twisty few minutes. The Seahawks were driving after a Cardinals fumble and were poised to take a 20-7 lead, but Budda Baker intercepted Russell Wilson and returned it 90 yards to the Seahawk 8.

Now the Cardinals fail on fourth-and goal, and the Seahawks have the ball back, albeit deep in their own territory, leading 13-7 with 6:43 left in the second quarter. The Seahawks are -260 on the live line (Cardinals +205).

6:12 p.m.: Myers hits a 44-yard field goal, and the Seahawks extend their lead to 13-7 over the Cardinals with 12:50 left in the second quarter. The Seahawks are -220 on the live line (Cardinals +176), spread -4½, total 60½.

5:59 p.m.: The Cardinals join the game. DeAndre Hopkins catches a 35-yard TD pass, and the Cardinals cut the Seahawks’ lead to 10-7 with 2:39 left in the first quarter. The Seahawks are -215 on the live line (Cardinals +172), spread -4½, total 61½.

5:50 p.m.: Jason Myers hits a 41-yard field goal, and the Seahawks extend their lead to 10-0 with 6:35 left in the first quarter. The Seahawks are -420 on the live line (Cardinals +310), spread -10½, total 58½.

5:32 p.m.: Lockett was 10-1 to score the first TD of the game and +110 to score at any point.

5:29 p.m.: The Seahawks look sharp. Tyler Lockett catches a 3-yard TD pass, and the Seahawks lead the Cardinals 7-0 with 11:59 left in the first quarter. The Seahawks are -265 on the live line (Cardinals +210), spread -6½, total 60½.

5:19 p.m.: The last game is getting ready to kick off:

Seahawks (-3½, 55½, -185) at Cardinals (+165), 5:20 p.m.

5 p.m.: Final Buccaneers-Raiders prop grades:

General props: First score will be a TD (-180), largest lead over 14½ (-130), longest TD under 42½ yards, won’t be a defensive or special teams TD (-330), both teams won’t make 33-yard or longer field goals (-130), won’t be a lead change in the fourth quarter (-260), a team will score three straight times (-200), a team will score in the final two minutes of the first half (-360), the game will be tied again after 0-0 (+100).

Raiders props: Derek Carr under 24½ completions (24), over 273½ passing yards (284), over 1½ TD passes (2, -130), will throw an interception (+115); Josh Jacobs under 65½ rushing yards (17), won’t score a TD (-120); Darren Waller under 59½ receiving yards (50), will score a TD (+170); Henry Ruggs under 44½ receiving yards (35), won’t score a TD (-275).

Buccaneers props: Tom Brady over 24½ completions (33), over 272½ passing yards (369), over 1½ TD passes (4, -170), won’t throw an interception (-110); Ronald Jones under 65½ rushing yards (34), under 2½ receptions (-140), under 13½ receiving yards (2), will score a TD (-120); Rob Gronkowski over 34½ receiving yards (62); Mike Evans under 4½ receptions (2, -135), under 51½ receiving yards (37), won’t score a TD (-150).

4:36 p.m.: FINAL: Chargers 39, Jaguars 29. Los Angeles covers as an 8-point home favorite, -400 ML. The game sails over 49.

4:28 p.m.: The Jaguars fail on fourth down, and the Chargers will try to run out the clock on the win and cover.

4:24 p.m.: FINAL: Chiefs 43, Broncos 16. Kansas City covers easily as a 7-point road favorite, -340 ML. The game goes over 45½.

4:19 p.m.: The Chargers get a field goal to get outside the number (-8) against the Jaguars at 39-29 with 6:26 to go. Jacksonville will have a chance to at least cover for its backers.

4:15 p.m.: FINAL: Buccaneers 45, Raiders 20. Tampa Bay covers as a 4-point road favorite, -200 ML. The game goes over 51½. Tampa Bay pulled away with three late TDs after the Raiders cut the deficit to 24-20 in the fourth quarter.

4:11 p.m.: FINAL: 49ers 33, Patriots 6. The 49ers win outright easily as 3-point road underdogs, +140 ML. The game stays under 44½.

3:58 p.m.: The Chargers have taken a 36-29 lead on the Jaguars with five seconds left in the third quarter in the most competitive game of the afternoon window. The Chargers are -950 on the live line (Jaguars +590).

3:52 p.m.: Yep, that should do it. Ronald Jones scores from a yard out, and the Buccaneers lead the Raiders 38-20 with 6:40 left in the fourth quarter. Jones was -120 to score a TD.

3:50 p.m.: Derek Carr throws an interception off a deflection, and that should just about do it. The Buccaneers lead 31-20 with 7:09 left in the fourth quarter and have the ball in Raiders territory.

3:45 p.m.: The Buccaneers get some breathing room. Chris Godwin catches a 4-yard TD pass, and the Bucs lead the Raiders 31-20 with 7:22 left in the fourth quarter. The Bucs are -4,500 on the live line (Raiders +1,300), spread -10½, total 57½.

3:34 p.m.: Daniel Carlson makes a 36-yard field goal, and the Raiders cut the Buccaneers’ lead to 24-20 with 12:47 left in the fourth quarter. The Bucs are -340 on the live line (Raiders +260), total 56½.

3:28 p.m.: END OF THE THIRD QUARTER: Buccaneers 24, Raiders 17. The Raiders have the ball in Tampa Bay territory. The Bucs are -260 on the live line (Raiders +205), spread -3½, total 57½.

3:16 p.m.: The Jaguars take the lead on the Chargers on a blocked punt returned for a TD. Jacksonville leads 21-16 with 13:21 left in the third quarter. The Chargers are still favored at -158 on the live line (Jaguars +128).

3:09 p.m.: The Raiders draw closer. Darren Waller catches a 1-yard TD, and the Raiders cut the Buccaneers’ lead to 24-17 with 4:15 left in the third quarter. Tampa Bay is -590 on the live line (Raiders +410), total 57½. Waller was +170 to score a TD.

3 p.m.: The Bucs kick a field goal to extend their lead to 24-10 over the Raiders with 8:20 left in the third quarter. The Bucs are -1,500 on the live line (Raiders +790), spread -12½, total 53½.

2:58 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Chiefs -3½, total 21½

Chargers -4, total 24

2:56 p.m.: HALFTIME: Chargers 16, Jaguars 14. First-half winners: Jaguars +5½, over 24. The Jaguars responded falling behind 16-0.

2:55 p.m.: HALFTIME: Chiefs 24, Broncos 9. First-half winners: Chiefs -4 (+100), over 22.

2:52 p.m.: Second-half line: Patriots -3½, total 21.

2:49 p.m.: HALFTIME: 49ers 23, Patriots 3. First-half winners: 49ers +2½, over 21½.

2:33 p.m.: Second-half line: Raiders -1½, total 26.

2:31 p.m.: HALFTIME: Buccaneers 21, Raiders 10. First-half winners: -3 (+100), over 25½.

2:28 p.m.: The Bucs deal a big blow to the Raiders, extending their lead to 21-10 over the Raiders with 17 seconds left before halftime on a 33-yard TD to Scotty Miller. The Bucs shoot to -1,250 on the live line (Raiders +710), spread -11½, total 57½. Miller was +430 to score a TD in the game.

2:26 p.m.: The 49ers take advantage of a Cam Newton interception and score after a short drive to extend their lead to 16-3 over the Patriots with 6:23 left in the second quarter (extra point no good).

2:18 p.m.: The Chiefs are getting comfortable against the Broncos. Daniel Sorensen returns a Drew Lock interception 50 yards for a TD, and the Chiefs lead 17-6 with 9:18 left in the second quarter. The Chiefs are -1,400 on the live line (Broncos +760), spread -14½, total 52½.

2:05 p.m.: The Bucs go in front of Rob Gronkowski’s 5-yard TD catch. Tampa Bay leads the Raiders 14-10 with 4:21 left in the second quarter. The Bucs are -290 on the live line (Raiders +225), spread -4½, total 55½. Gronkowski was +200 to score a TD in the game.

1:58 p.m.: The Raiders lead the Bucs 10-7 with 8:53 left in the second quarter. Tampa Bay just got the ball back and is -160 on the live line (Raiders +130), spread -2½, total 53½.

1:32 p.m.: To recap, the early window ended with three wild finishes:

— The Browns beat the Bengals 37-34 in a game that saw the lead change hands five times in the fourth quarter. Donovan Peoples-Jones caught a 24-yard TD from Baker Mayfield with 11 seconds left to win the game for Cleveland. Cincinnati still got to throw the ball into the end zone on the final play.

— The Lions beat the Falcons 23-22 on T.J. Hockenson’s 11-yard TD pass from Matthew Stafford on the final play of the game. Detroit had to make a 48-yard extra point after an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. The Lions only had the ball back because they let Todd Gurley score on a 10-yard run with 1:04 to play so they could get the ball back. Gurley tried to stop at the 1, but the ball broke the plane. If he had, the Falcons would have been able to run out the clock and kick a chip-shot field goal to win.

— The Steelers held on for a 27-24 win over the Titans when Stephen Gotskowski missed a field goal in the final seconds. Tennessee had rallied from down 27-7 in the second half.

1:28 p.m.: Brady was 9-1 to score a TD in the game.

1:25 p.m.: Tom Brady sneaks in from a yard out, and the Buccaneers tied the Raiders at 7 with 5:37 left in the first quarter. The Bucs are -188 on the live line (Raiders +152), spread -3½, total 57½.

1:23 p.m.: The next set of games is about to kick off:

Chiefs (-7, 45½, -340) at Broncos (+280), 1:25 p.m.

49ers (+140) at Patriots (-3, 44½, -160), 1:25 p.m.

Jaguars (+330) at Chargers (-8, 49, -400), 1:25 p.m.

1:18 p.m.: The Raiders take a 7-0 lead on the Buccaneers on Nelson Agholor’s 21-yard TD pass. Agholor was 18-1 to score the first TD of the game and +380 to score a TD at any point.

1:16 p.m.: FINAL: Browns 37, Bengals 34. Cincinnati covers as a 4-point home underdog, but Cleveland wins outright at -210 in another wild back-and-forth game with multiple late lead changes. The Bengals covered instead of pushing when the Browns missed their final extra point. The game sailed over 50.

1:13 p.m.: FINAL: Lions 23, Falcons 22. Detroit wins outright in a wild one as a 1-point road underdog, +100 ML. The game stays under 55. The Lions threw a TD pass on the final play of the game, then had to hit a long extra point after an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty following the TD.

Detroit only had a chance because Falcons running back Todd Gurley scored a TD instead of falling short of the 1-yard line when the Lions were letting them score with about a minute to play.

1:11 p.m.: FINAL: Steelers 27, Titans 24. Pittsburgh holds on to win outright as a 1-point underdog, +100 ML. The total pushes on 51. The Steelers led 27-7 before the Titans rallied. Stephen Gostkowski missed a 45-yard field goal in the final seconds that would have tied the game for Tennessee.

1:06 p.m.: FINAL: Packers 35, Texans 20. Green Bay covers easily as a 3-point road favorite, -150 ML. The game stays just under 55½.

1:03 p.m.: FINAL: Bills 18, Jets 10. The Jets cover as 9½-point home underdogs, but the Bills win outright at -440 ML. The game stays under 46½. Buffalo did not score a TD, winning with six field goals.

1:02 p.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

Buccaneers (-4, 51½, -200) at Raiders (+175), 1:05 p.m.

12:59 p.m.: Ben Roethlisberger is intercepted in the end zone, and the Titans will get a shot to win, trailing the Steelers 27-24 with 2:15 left in the fourth quarter.

12:56 p.m.: FINAL: Washington 25, Cowboys 3. Washington covers easily as a 1-point home favorite, -115 ML. The game stays under 45.

12:48 p.m.: FINAL: Saints 27, Panthers 24. The Panthers cover as 7-point road underdogs, but the Saints win outright at -335 ML. The game goes over 49½.

12:36 p.m.: The Titans have come alive in the second half. Derrick Henry dives in from a yard out, and the Titans cut the Steelers’ lead to 27-24 with 10:13 left in the fourth quarter. The Steelers are -200 on the live line (Titans +160).

12:27 p.m.: The Saints kick a field goal to take a 27-24 lead over the Panthers with 7:55 left in the fourth quarter. The Saints are -220 on the live line (Panthers +176).

12:09 p.m.: The Bills finally take the lead on the Jets. Tyler Bass hits his fourth field goal of the day, and the Bills lead 12-10 with 1:37 left in the third quarter. The Bills are -325 on the live line (Jets +250), spread -4½, total 34½.

12:01 p.m.: The Titans show some life, as A.J. Brown scores on a 73-yard catch and run to cut the Steelers’ lead to 27-14 with 9:36 left in the third quarter. The Steelers are -1,050 on the live line (Titans +630), spread -10½, total 61½.

11:59 a.m.: Aaron Rodgers hits Adams for a 45-yard TD, and the Packers lead the Texans 28-7 with 4:44 left in the third quarter. The Packers are -20,000 on the live line (Texans +3,000), spread -18½, total 51½.

11:40 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Saints -2½, total 26½

Texans -3, total 26½

Titans -3½, total 24

Bills -7, total 23½

Browns -3½, total 24½

Lions -1½, total 27

Cowboys -3½, total 21½

11:37 a.m.: HALFTIME: Washington 22, Cowboys 3. First-half winners: Washington -½ (+110), under 27.

11:35 a.m.: HALFTIME: Falcons 14, Lions 10. First-half winners: Falcons -½ (+110), under 27.

11:32 a.m.: HALFTIME: Bengals 17, Browns 10. First-half winners: Bengals +3 (-120), over 24½.

11:31 a.m.: HALFTIME: Jets 10, Bills 6. First-half winners: Jets +6½, under 23½, Jets +250 ML.

11:29 a.m.: HALFTIME: Steelers 24, Titans 7. First-half winners: Steelers +½ (-125), over 24½.

11:25 a.m.: HALFTIME: Saints 21, Panthers 17. First-half winners: Spread pushes on 4, over 24½.

11:24 a.m.: HALFTIME: Packers 21, Texans 0. First-half winners: Packers -1½, under 27½.

11:21 a.m.: Washington is embarrassing the Cowboys, up 22-3 with 3:08 left in the second quarter. Washington is -1,250 on the live line (Cowboys +710), spread -14½, total 49½.

11:18 a.m.: The Steelers are all over the Titans. Diontae Johnson catches his second TD of the game, this one a 9-yarder, with 52 seconds left before halftime, and the Steelers lead 24-7. Pittsburgh is -900 on the live line (Tennessee +570), spread -11½, total 57½.

11:02 a.m.: The Jets are showing life. La’Mical Perine scores on a 5-yard run, and the Jets lead the Bills 10-0 with 7:22 left in the second quarter. The Bills are still favored at -120 on the live line (Jets -102), spread -½, total 40½.

10:58 a.m.: Washington is adding to the Cowboys’ misery. Terry McLaurin catches a 52-yard TD pass, and Washington leads 15-3 with 9:54 left in the second quarter. Washington is -300 on the live line (Dallas +235), spread -7½, total 48½.

10:56 a.m.: The Titans cut the Steelers’ lead to 14-7 on Corey Davis’ 4-yard TD catch with 5:26 left in the second quarter.

10:45 a.m.: Jace Sternberger catches a 3-yard TD pass, and the Packers take a 14-0 lead on the Texans with 13:33 left in the second quarter. The Packers are -590 on the live line (Texans +410), spread -11½, total 55½. Sternberger was 5-1 to score a TD in the game.

10:41 a.m.: Benny Snell scores on a 1-yard run, and the Steelers take a 14-0 lead on the Titans with 12:16 left in the second quarter. The Steelers are -420 on the live line (Titans +310), spread -8½, total 51½.

10:30 a.m.: Washington extends its lead to 9-0 on the Cowboys on Antonio Gibson’s 12-yard run with 3:48 left in the first quarter. Washington is -250 on the live line (Cowboys +198), spread -5½, total 45½.

10:23 a.m.: Good and bad for the Cowboys. Dallas stops Washington on fourth-and-goal at the 1, but a few plays later, quarterback Andy Dalton fumbles into the end zone. The Cowboys recover, but it’s a safety. Washington leads 2-0 with 7:54 left in the first quarter.

10:18 a.m.: Diontae Johnson catches an 11-yard TD pass, and the Steelers take a 7-0 lead on the Titans with 5:42 left in the first quarter. The Steelers are -188 on the live line (Titans +152), spread -3½, total 51½. Johnson was 11-1 to score the first TD of the game.

10:13 a.m.: Davante Adams catches a 3-yard TD pass, and the Packers take a 7-0 lead on the Texans with 9:21 left in the first quarter. The Packers are -260 on the live line (Texans +205), spread -6½, total 58½. Adams was 7-1 to score the first TD of the game.

9:58 a.m.: The first games are about to kick off. It’s a more balanced slate than normal with seven games in the early window and four in the afternoon:

Lions (+100) at Falcons (-1, 55, -120), 10 a.m.

Browns (-4, 50, -210) at Bengals (+180), 10 a.m.

Steelers (+100) at Titans (-1, 51, -120), 10 a.m.

Panthers (+275) at Saints (-7, 49½, -335), 10 a.m.

Bills (-9½, 46½, -440) at Jets (+370), 10 a.m.

Cowboys (-105) at Washington (-1, 45, -115), 10 a.m.

Packers (-3 +100, 55½, -150) at Texans (+130), 10 a.m.

9:45 a.m.: The Raiders moved from +4½ overnight at the Westgate to +4 this morning.

The biggest line move this morning was the Packers-Texans total going from 57 to 55½

TODAY’S SCHEDULE

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.