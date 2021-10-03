NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Cardinals, Seahawks score AFC West upsets

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Sunday’s NFL action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner, top, scores a touchdown during the second half in an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis )

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) throws before playing against the Philadelphia Eagles during an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Dallas Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott (21) gains yardage after a catch as Carolina Panthers' Sean Chandler (34) and Brian Burns (53) give chase in the first half of a NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold (14) runs the ball for a touchdown as guard Dennis Daley (65) and guard John Miller (67) help against pressure from Dallas Cowboys defenders Osa Odighizuwa (97) and safety Jayron Kearse, right, in the first half of a NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

New York Giants wide receiver John Ross (12) loses the ball on a touchdown reception as he is tackled at the goal line yy New Orleans Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo (29) and free safety Marcus Williams in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson (84) runs against the Washington Football Team during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold (14) is sacked by Dallas Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory (94) as defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa (97) looks on in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) is sacked by New York Jets cornerback Bryce Hall, left, and defensive end Bryce Huff, right, during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) scores on a touchdown reception against New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore in the second half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)

New York Jets wide receiver Corey Davis (84) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against Tennessee Titans cornerback Breon Borders (39) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Arizona Cardinals tight end Maxx Williams, left, catches a touchdown next to Los Angeles Rams safety Taylor Rapp during the first half in an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf (14) dives into the end zone to score a touchdown against San Francisco 49ers cornerback Jimmie Ward (1) and San Francisco 49ers linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (51) in the second quarter during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021 in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Lachlan Cunningham)

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray evades the tackle attempt from Los Angeles Rams linebacker Obo Okoronkwo during the first half in an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Welcome to Week 4 of the NFL season.

Top matchups include the Carolina Panthers at the Dallas Cowboys, the Arizona Cardinals at the Los Angeles Rams, and the Tom Brady vs. Bill Belichick showdown between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots in the Sunday night game.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.

UPDATES

4:15 p.m.: FINAL: Seahawks 28, 49ers 21. The Seahawks win outright as 2½-point road underdogs, +120 ML. The game stays under 52.

4:10 p.m.: FINAL: Cardinals 37, Rams 20. The Cardinals roll to the outright win as 3½-point road underdogs, +175 ML. The game goes over 54 on a Rams garbage-time TD with 1:14 to play.

3:58 p.m.: Hasn’t been much to track in Ravens-Broncos or Steelers-Packers, as Baltimore and Green Bay appear headed to relatively easy wins and covers. The Ravens lead 20-7 with 9:57 left, and the Packers lead 27-10 with 10:58 to play.

3:51 p.m.: The Seahawks stop the 49ers on fourth down and should be in position to close out the upset win, leading 28-13 wit 5:29 left in the fourth quarter.

3:30 p.m.: The Cardinals are making a statement today in Los Angeles. They lead the Rams 34-13 with 1:14 left in the third quarter and are -1,800 on the live line (Rams +900), spread -13½, total 64½.

3:15 p.m.: The Seahawks give the 49ers a break. Deebo Samuel is left uncovered, and Trey Lance hits him for a 76-yard score to cut Seattle’s lead to 21-13 (extra point no good). The Seahawks are -550 on the live line (49ers +400), spread -6½, total 47½.

3:09 p.m.: After a 49ers turnover, Russell Wilson escapes a sack and throws a 13-yard TD pass to Freddie Swain. The Seahawks are -1,600 on the live line (49ers +850), spread -11½, total 43½. The 49ers will have to try to rally behind rookie quarterback Trey Lance, who is in for an injured Jimmy Garoppolo.

3:02 p.m.: The Seahawks take the lead. Russell Wilson scrambles into the end zone on a 16-yard run, and the Seahawks lead the 49ers 14-7 with 5:22 left in the third quarter. The Seahawks are -320 on the live line (49ers +250), spread -5½, total 37½.

2:55 p.m.: Second-half line: Broncos -3, total 23.

2:52 p.m.: HALFTIME: Ravens 17, Broncos 7. First-half winners: Ravens +½ (-130), over 21½. Justin Tucker kicked a 40-yard field goal on the final play to push the first-half total over.

2:49 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Rams -5, total 30

Packers -3½, total 23½

2:47 p.m.: HALFTIME: Packers 17, Steelers 10. First-half winners: Packers -3½, over 22.

2:46 p.m.: HALFTIME: Cardinals 24, Rams 13. First-half winners: Cardinals +3, over 26½, Cardinals +155 ML.

2:26 p.m.: Second-half line: 49ers -2½, total 24.

2:25 p.m.: HALFTIME: 49ers 7, Seahawks 7. First-half winners: Seahawks +1, under 25½.

2:05 p.m.: First TD scored props in afternoon games:

Cardinals-Rams: Arizona WR A.J. Green (16-1)

Seahawks-49ers: San Francisco TE Ross Dwelley (18-1)

Ravens-Broncos: Denver TE Noah Fant (12-1)

Steelers-Packers: Pittsburgh WR Diontae Johnson (12-1)

2:02 p.m.: The Cardinals have jumped on the Rams, taking a 21-10 lead with 8:44 left in the second quarter. The Cardinals are -192 on the live line (Rams +154), spread -3½, total 68½.

1:55 p.m.: The Giants and Jets knocked out a chunk of Circa Survivor entries with their upsets. Circa reported that 409 entries took the Saints, and 151 took the Titans. Four entries lost with the Dolphins, one lost with the Vikings, and 19 entries forgot to make a pick. The Circa Survivor involves picking one straight-up winner each week, but you can use each team only once. The entry fee is $1,000, and the prize pool is $6 million. A total of 2,917 entries from an initial 4,080 were alive coming into this week.

1:50 p.m.: FINAL: Jets 27, Titans 24 (OT). The Jets win outright in overtime as 5½-point home underdogs, +210 ML. The game goes over 44. The Titans missed a 49-yard field goal in the final seconds that likely would have caused the game to end in a tie.

1:36 p.m.: The Jets take a 27-24 lead in overtime, but the Titans still get a possession.

1:26 p.m.: BAD BEAT ALERT: Washington was driving for what would have been a winning field goal that would still have allowed Falcons +2 backers to win in a 31-30 loss. But J.D. McKissic broke a short pass and dived over the pylon for a 30-yard TD with 33 seconds remaining. If he had been called short of the goal line on the field, the call probably would have stood. Instead, it was called a TD on the field, and that stood. Washington knocked down a pass in the end zone on the final play to finish off the unlikely win and cover.

1:25 p.m.: FINAL: Washington 34, Falcons 30. Washington scored a TD with 33 seconds left to cover as 2-point road favorites, -125 ML. The game goes over 47½.

1:24 p.m.: FINAL: Chiefs 42, Eagles 30. The Chiefs cover as 7-point road favorites, -350 ML. The game goes over 54.

1:23 p.m.: The Jets and Titans are in overtime tied at 24.

1:22 p.m.: FINAL: Cowboys 36, Panthers 28. The Cowboys build a big lead, then hold on to to cover as 4½-point home favorites, -215 ML. The game goes over 51½.

1:21 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— Ravens (+100) at Broncos (-1, 44, -120), 1:25 p.m.

— Steelers (+210) at Packers (-6, 45, -250), 1:25 p.m.

1:15 p.m.: FINAL: Giants 27, Saints 21 (OT). Saquon Barkley runs for a 6-yard TD, and the Giants win in overtime as 7-point road underdogs, +280 ML. The game goes over 42½ with the Giants’ tying field goal in the final minute of regulation.

1:12 p.m.: FINAL: Browns 14, Vikings 7. The Browns win a pick’em game, -110 ML. The game stays way under 51½ in a defensive struggle.

1:07 p.m.: FINAL: Bears 24, Lions 14. The Bears cover as 3-point home favorites, -150 ML. The game stays under 41½.

1:06 p.m.: FINAL: Bills 40, Texans 0. The Bills roll to the cover as 18-point home favorites, -2,000 ML. The game stays under 47½.

1:05 p.m.: FINAL: Colts 27, Dolphins 17. The Colts win outright as 2½-point road underdogs, +130 ML. The game goes over 42.

1:02 p.m.: The Saints and Giants are going to overtime tied at 21. The Saints are -134 on the live line (Giants +110).

1:01 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— Cardinals (+175) at Rams (-3½, 54, -200), 1:05 p.m.

— Seahawks (+120) at 49ers (-2½, 52, -140), 1:05 p.m.

12:58 p.m.: The Giants tied the Saints at 21 on a 48-yard field goal with 31 seconds left. The Saints are -170 on the live line (Giants +138).

12:54 p.m.: The Jets stop the Titans on fourth down and will try to run out the clock with a 24-17 lead and 3:41 remaining.

12:40 p.m.: The Jets take the lead. Corey Davis catches a 53-yard TD pass, and the Jets lead the Titans 24-17 with 9:06 left in the fourth quarter. The Jets are -320 on the live line (Titans +245).

12:26 p.m.: The Eagles are hanging around, cutting the Chiefs’ lead to 28-23 with 12:42 left in the fourth quarter. The Chiefs are -750 on the live line (Eagles +490).

12:22 p.m.: The Cowboys are rolling toward the win and cover. Cedrick Wilson catches a 23-yard TD pass, and the Cowboys lead the Panthers 33-14 with 2:17 left in the third quarter. The Cowboys are -10,000 on the live line (Panthers +2,200), spread -18½, total 61½.

12:11 p.m.: The Jets take a 10-9 lead on the Titans with 19 seconds left in the third quarter. The Titans are still favored at -168 on the live line (Jets +136).

12:08 p.m.: The Cowboys extend their lead to 26-14 (two-point try failed) with 7:24 left in the third quarter. The Cowboys are -1,200 on the live line (Panthers +680), spread -10½, total 59½.

11:57 a.m.: The Cowboys go back in front. Amari Cooper catches a 35-yard TD pass, and the Cowboys lead the Panthers 20-14 with 10:49 left in the third quarter. The Cowboys are -400 on the live line (Panthers +300), spread -6½, total 56½.

11:55 a.m.: The Falcons respond quickly. Cordarrelle Patterson gets his second TD of the day on a 14-yard catch, and the Falcons lead Washington 23-19 with 11:09 left in the third quarter. The Falcons are -150 on the live line (Washington +122).

11:51 a.m.: The Panthers miss a 54-yard field goal to open the second half. Carolina leads Dallas 14-13 with 12:49 left in the third quarter. The Cowboys are favored at -205 on the live line (Panthers +164), spread -3½, total 52½.

11:44 a.m.: The Bears are taking it to the Lions, leading 21-0 with 10:33 left in the third quarter. The Bears are -20,000 on the live line (Lions +3,000), spread -20½, total 37½.

11:41 a.m.: Washington opens the second half with a bang. DeAndre Carter returns the kickoff 101 yards for a TD, and Washington takes a 19-17 lead on the Falcons (extra point missed). Washington is -162 on the live line (Falcons +132).

11:34 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Cowboys -2½, total 26½

Chiefs -3, total 28

11:33 a.m.: HALFTIME: Chiefs 21, Eagles 13. First-half winners: Chiefs -4½, over 27.

11:32 a.m.: HALFTIME: Panthers 14, Cowboys 13. First-half winners: Panthers +3, over 24½, Panthers +165 ML.

11:31 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Vikings -1, total 26½

Bills -9½, total 20

11:30 a.m.: HALFTIME: Browns 11, Vikings 7. First-half winners: Browns -½ (+115), under 25½.

11:29 a.m.: HALFTIME: Bills 16, Texans 0. First-half winners: Bills -10½, under 24.

11:28 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Titans -2½, total 20½

Washington -1½, total 23½

11:27 a.m.: HALFTIME: Falcons 17, Washington 13. First-half winners: Falcons +½, over 23½.

11:26 a.m.: HALFTIME: Titans 9, Jets 7. First-half winners: Jets +3½, under 21½.

11:25 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Lions -1, total 21

Dolphins -½, total 20

Saints -3½, total 21

11:24 a.m.: HALFTIME: Bears 14, Lions 0. First-half winners: Bears -1½, under 20.

11:23 a.m.: HALFTIME: Colts 7, Dolphins 3. First-half winners: Colts +½, under 20½.

11:22 a.m.: HALFTIME: Saints 7, Giants 7. First-half winners: Giants +4, under 20½.

11:06 a.m.: Sam Darnold is a TD machine. The Carolina quarterback runs for his second score of the day, and the Panthers lead the Cowboys 14-13 with 7:02 left in the second quarter. The Cowboys are -158 on the live line (Panthers +128), spread -2½, total 61½.

11:03 a.m.: First TD scored prop results:

Lions-Bears: Chicago RB David Montgomery (6-1)

Browns-Vikings: Minnesota WR Justin Jefferson (+950)

Panthers-Cowboys: Dallas RB Ezekiel Elliott (+650)

Chiefs-Eagles: Kansas City RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (+750)

Texans-Bills: Buffalo TE Dawson Knox (12-1)

Washington-Falcons: Atlanta WR Cordarrelle Patterson (12-1)

Giants-Saints: New York WR John Ross (no odds listed)

Colts-Dolphins: Indianapolis RB Jonathan Taylor (+650)

Titans-Jets: New York RB Michael Carter (11-1)

10:56 a.m.: The Giants score first. John Ross catches a 52-yard TD, and the Giants lead the Saints 7-0 with 8:51 left in the second quarter. The Saints are -140 on the live line (Giants +114), spread -2½, total 36½.

10:48 a.m.: The Cowboys go back in front. Blake Jarwin catches an 18-yard TD pass, and the Cowboys lead the Panthers 13-7 with 14:09 left in the second quarter (2-point try no good). The Cowboys are -320 on the live line (Panthers +245), spread -6½, total 60½.

10:44 a.m.: Good start for the Falcons. Cordarrelle Patterson catches a 42-yard TD pass, and the Falcons extend their lead to 10-0 on Washington with 11:07 left in the second quarter. The Falcons are -265 on the live line (Washington +210), spread -6½, total 43½.

10:28 a.m.: The Panthers tie it. Sam Darnold scores on a 1-yard run, and the Panthers tie the Cowboys at 7 with 2:41 left in the first quarter. The Cowboys are -200 on the live line (Panthers +160), spread -3½, total 56½.

10:18 a.m.: The Cowboys strike first. Ezekiel Elliott scores on a 1-yard run, and the Cowboys lead the Panthers 7-0 with 7:27 left in the first quarter. The Cowboys are -385 on the live line (Panthers +290), spread -7½, total 52½.

10:10 a.m.: The Bears score the first TD of the day. David Montgomery scores on a 4-yard run, and the Bears lead the Lions 7-0 with 8:49 left in the first quarter. The Bears are -265 on the live line (Lions +210), spread -6½, total 44½.

9:58 a.m.: The first games are about to kick off:

— Washington (-2, 47½, -125) at Falcons (+105), 10 a.m.

— Texans (+1,000) at Bills (-18, 47½, -2,000), 10 a.m.

— Lions (+130) at Bears (-3 +100, 41½, -150), 10 a.m.

— Panthers (+185) at Cowboys (-4½, 51½, -215), 10 a.m.

— Colts (+130) at Dolphins (-2½, 42, -150), 10 a.m.

— Browns (-110) at Vikings (PK, 51½, -110), 10 a.m.

— Giants (+280) at Saints (-7, 42½, -340), 10 a.m.

— Titans (-5½, 44, -250) at Jets (+210), 10 a.m.

— Chiefs (-7, 54, -350) at Eagles (+290), 10 a.m.

9:40 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves this morning:

Vikings from +1 to PK

Broncos from PK to -1

Money also continued to show on the Jets, as the Titans moved down from -6 to -5½ after being as high as -7½ earlier in the week.

Some reading before the games start:

— Our NFL breakdown for the week.

— The Week 4 picks in the Review-Journal NFL Challenge.

— Today’s best bet from the Last Woman Standing, who nailed her first two picks in the Review-Journal.

9:30 a.m.: Here’s how today’s schedule shapes up:

— Washington (-2, 47½, -125) at Falcons (+105), 10 a.m.

— Texans (+1,000) at Bills (-18, 47½, -2,000), 10 a.m.

— Lions (+130) at Bears (-3 +100, 41½, -150), 10 a.m.

— Panthers (+185) at Cowboys (-4½, 51½, -215), 10 a.m.

— Colts (+130) at Dolphins (-2½, 42, -150), 10 a.m.

— Browns (-110) at Vikings (PK, 51½, -110), 10 a.m.

— Giants (+280) at Saints (-7, 42½, -340), 10 a.m.

— Titans (-5½, 44, -250) at Jets (+210), 10 a.m.

— Chiefs (-7, 54, -350) at Eagles (+290), 10 a.m.

— Cardinals (+175) at Rams (-3½, 54, -200), 1:05 p.m.

— Seahawks (+120) at 49ers (-2½, 52, -140), 1:05 p.m.

— Ravens (+100) at Broncos (-1, 44, -120), 1:25 p.m.

— Steelers (+210) at Packers (-6, 45, -250), 1:25 p.m.

— Buccaneers (-6½, 49, -275) at Patriots (+235), 5:20 p.m.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarne@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @Jim BarnesLV on Twitter.