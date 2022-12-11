NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Chargers spring upset as underdogs thrive

Refresh often for minute-to-minute updates on all of Sunday’s NFL action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

We are back for Week 14 of the NFL season.

Top matchups include the Philadelphia Eagles at the New York Giants, the New York Jets at the Buffalo Bills, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the San Francisco 49ers, and the Miami Dolphins at the Los Angeles Chargers in the Sunday night game.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.

UPDATES

Betting results for every game — full game, first half and second half — are listed at the bottom of this story, along with some key boxscore stats.

8:40 p.m.: That’s it for Sunday’s games.

It was a big day for underdogs, going 7-4 with the Ravens (+105), Jaguars (+160), Panthers (+170) and Chargers (+150) winning outright and the Texans narrowly missing the biggest upset of the season.

Totals were 7-4 to the over.

Thanks for reading!

8:30 p.m.: FINAL: Chargers 23, Dolphins 17. Justin Herbert threw for 367 yards and a TD, and the hosts slowed the Dolphins high-powered offense to win outright as +150 underdogs on the money line. The game stayed under the total of 55.

8:28 p.m.: The Chargers get the onside kick and that should do it. The Dolphins had a chance at that loose ball.

8:26 p.m.: Not done yet. Jason Sanders hits from 55 yards and the Dolphins now trail the Chargers 23-17 with 1:10 remaining. The Chargers are -10000 on the live line (Dolphins +2500).

8:15 p.m.: The Chargers looked like a playoff team on that drive. Until the end when they had to settle for a short Cameron Dicker the kicker FG. Officially 17 plays, 79 yards and chewed 8:39 off the clock. The Chargers lead 23-14 with 2:40 remaining and are -10000 on the live line (Dolphins +2500).

7:50 p.m.: END OF THE THIRD QUARTER. Chargers 20, Dolphins 14. The Chargers are -180 on the live line (Dolphins +150), total 47½.

7:43 p.m.: The offenses are starting to wake up. The Chargers drive stalls and they settle for a 31-yard field goal to extend their lead over the Dolphins to 20-14 with 4:18 left in the third quarter. The Chargers are -160 on the live line (Dolphins +130), total 50½.

7:35 p.m.: Finally a big play for the Dolphins. Tua hangs it up for Tyreek Hill and he wins the 1-on-1 for a 60-yard TD. The Dolphins now trail the Chargers 17-14 with 6:23 left in the third quarter. The Chargers are -135 on the live line (Dolphins +105), total 50½.

7:31 p.m.: Not much in the way of offense so far this half, either. The Chargers are -250 on the live line (Dolphins +200), total 44½.

7:10 p.m.: The second half is underway and Tyreek Hill is questionable for the Dolphins, according to the broadcast.

7:02 p.m.: Second-half line: Dolphins -4, total 27.

6:57 p.m.: HALFTIME: Chargers 17, Dolphins 7. First-half winners: Chargers +2½, under 27½. Justin Herbert had a huge half with 222 passing yards and a TD to help the underdogs earn the outright cover. Tua Tagovailoa was 3-for-15 for 25 yards. Ouch.

6:52 p.m.: Austin Ekeler finds the end zone on the second effort and the Chargers lead 17-7 with 18 seconds left in the first half. The Chargers are -300 on the live line (Dolphins +240), total 50½.

6:35 p.m.: Defense continues to be the story of this first half. Still 10-7. The Chargers are -125 on the live line (Dolphins -105), total 47½.

6:17 p.m.: Scoop and score by … Tyreek Hill. Seems normal. Chargers 10, Dolphins 7. The Chargers are -125 on the live line (Dolphins -105), total 52½.

6:11 p.m.: The Chargers are -210 on the live line (Dolphins +170), total 46½. Mike Williams was +1200 to score the first TD.

5:59 p.m.: Cameron Dicker the kicker hits from 33 yards and the Chargers lead the Dolphins 3-0 early in the second quarter. The Dolphins are -130 on the live line (Chargers even), total 43½.

5:55 p.m.: END OF THE FIRST QUARTER. Dolphins 0, Chargers 0. Not many people saw that coming. The Dolphins are -130 on the live line (Chargers even), total 43½.

5:37 p.m.: The Chargers did everything but punch it in on that first drive. Story of their season so far. The Dolphins are -150 on the live line (Chargers +120), total 46½.

5:23 p.m.: They’re underway in L.A.

5:06 p.m.: Tonight’s game:

— Dolphins (-3 [-120], 55, -170) at Chargers (+150), 5:20 p.m.

4:33 p.m.: FINAL: 49ers 35, Buccaneers 7. In his first career start, rookie QB Brock Purdy outdueled Tom Brady and the hosts easily covered as 3½-point favorites. The game went over the total of 38.

4:27 p.m.: FINAL: Panthers 30, Seahawks 24. The visitors rode their running game to an outright win as +170 money-line underdogs. The game went over the total of 44½.

4:15 p.m.: FINAL: Chiefs 34, Broncos 28. The Chiefs nearly gave away all of a 27-point lead, but avoided the upset as 9-point favorites. The Broncos covered despite losing QB Russell Wilson to a concussion in the fourth quarter. The game went well over the total of 44.

4:03 p.m.: So much for that, as Broncos QB Brett Rypien’s wounded duck is intercepted with 4:21 left in the fourth quarter.

4:01 p.m.: Patrick Mahomes is picked off and the Broncos are in business near midfield with a little more than 5 minutes remaining. The Chiefs lead 34-28. The Chiefs are -400 on the live line (Broncos +300).

3:58 p.m.: Raheem Blackshear scored on an 8-yard run and the Panthers now lead the Seahawks 27-17 with 6:57 remaining. The Panthers are -1000 on the live line (Seahawks +625), total 50½.

3:49 p.m.: Chiefs 34, Broncos 28. The Chiefs are -900 on the live line (Broncos +575), total 69½.

3:46 p.m.: The Panthers missed a chance to extend their lead but still own a 20-17 advantage over the Seahawks at the start of the fourth quarter. The Seahawks are -145 on the live line (Panthers +115), total 49½.

3:42 p.m.: Russell Wilson just got driven into the turf at the end of a scramble and he looks like a UFC fighter after getting KOd.

3:30 p.m.: Chiefs 34, Broncos 21 at the end of the third quarter. The Chiefs are -2500 on the live line (Broncos +1100), total 67½.

3:09 p.m.: Second-half line: Buccaneers -2½, total 17.

3:08 p.m.: The Broncos have scored 21 unanswered points and have the ball early in the third quarter. It’s a game in Denver with the Chiefs up 27-21. The Chiefs are -500 on the live line (Broncos +375), total 67½.

3:03 p.m.: HALFTIME: 49ers 28, Buccaneers 0. First-half winners: 49ers -2½, over 18½. Rookie Brock Purdy accounted for three TDs, and the hosts appear on their way to a blowout. The Buccaneers aren’t very good, are they?

3:00 p.m.: Brock Purdy is the next … Jeff Garcia? Tim Rattay? Shaun Hill?

2:55 p.m.: Seahawks now -4 on the second-half line.

2:53 p.m.: Second-half line: Seahawks -3½, total 21½.

2:50 p.m.: Second-half line: Chiefs -3, total 22.

2:48 p.m.: HALFTIME: Panthers 20, Seahawks 14. First-half winners: Panthers +3, over 21½. The Panthers recorded two interceptions and got a TD toss from Sam Darnold to cover outright.

2:44 p.m.: 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel is being carted off with 5:05 left in the second quarter. One less weapon for the Buccaneers to worry about, but it might not matter to be honest.

2:43 p.m.: HALFTIME: Chiefs 27, Broncos 14. First-half winners: Chiefs -5½, over 22½. Jerick McKinnon has two touchdown receptions and the Broncos got two late TD passes from Russell Wilson to climb back from a 27-point hole. The game is almost over the total of 44.

2:29 p.m.: After a lengthy review of Christian McCaffrey’s touchdown reception, it’s now 49ers 21, Buccaneers 0. And they’re chanting Brock Purdy’s name. The 49ers are -2500 on the live line (Buccaneers +1100), total 44½.

2:23 p.m.: They might need to stop the fight in Santa Clara, too.

2:17 p.m.: Stop the fight in Denver. The Chiefs lead the Broncos 27-0 with 4:32 left until halftime.

2:09 p.m.: 49ers 14, Buccaneers 0. The 49ers are -900 on the live line (Buccaneers +575), total 41½.

2:05 p.m.: One quarter in the books at Santa Clara, and the 49ers are beating the Buccaneers 7-0 and driving for another score. The 49ers are -600 on the live line (Buccaneers +420), total 41½.

1:56 p.m.: That’s the end of the first quarter in Seattle, where the Panthers lead the Seahawks 10-0. The Panthers are -300 on the live line (Seahawks +240), total 47½.

1:40 p.m.: Sam Darnold rolls right and hits Shi Smith for a 13-yard score. The Panthers are up 10-0 midway through the first quarter and -170 on the live line (Seahawks +140), total 48½.

1:39 p.m.: Not much happening in Denver as the Chiefs lead the Broncos 6-0 entering the second quarter. The Chiefs are -1100 on the live line (Broncos +650), total 40½.

1:30 p.m.: That was an impressive opening drive from the 49ers and rookie QB Brock Purdy. Deebo Samuel finishes it off with a 13-yard TD run and the favored 49ers lead the Buccaneers 7-0 early in the first quarter.

1:14 p.m.: FINAL: Jaguars 36, Titans 22. Trevor Lawrence threw three TDs and also rushed for a score to lead the upset for the visitors, who were +160 on the money line. The game went over the total of 41½.

1:12 p.m.: FINAL: Lions 34, Vikings 23. Jared Goff threw three TDs to help the hosts cover as 2½-point favorites. The game went over the total of 51½.

1:09 p.m.: FINAL: Bengals 23, Browns 10. Joe Burrow had two TD passes to cover as 4-point chalk and earn his first win over Cleveland. The game stayed under the total of 47.

1:08 p.m.: FINAL: Bills 20, Jets 12. Greg Zuerlein made a 26-yard field goal with 1:18 left in the fourth quarter to give the Jets the backdoor cover as 10-point underdogs. The game stayed under the total of 43½.

1:07 p.m.: FINAL: Cowboys 27, Texans 23. Ezekiel Elliott scored on a 2-yard plunge with 41 seconds left to cap a 98-yard drive, and the Cowboys avoided the outright upset as 17-point favorites. The game went over the total of 44½.

1:02 p.m.: FINAL: Eagles 48, Giants 22. Jalen Hurts accounted for three scores, and Miles Sanders added two rushing TDs to help the visitors cover as 7-point favorites. The game sailed over the total of 44½.

12:50 p.m.: This afternoon’s schedule:

— Chiefs (-9, 44, -420) at Broncos (+350), 1:05 p.m.

— Panthers (+170) at Seahawks (-3½, 44½, -190), 1:25 p.m.

— Buccaneers (+155) at 49ers (-3½, 38, -175), 1:25 p.m.

12:47 p.m.: FINAL: Ravens 16, Steelers 14. The Ravens’ ground game imposed its will on the Steelers and won a battle of attrition as 1½-point underdogs. Each team’s starting QB was knocked from the game with a concussion. Mitch Trubisky was intercepted by the Ravens three times in the red zone to keep the game under the total of 36½.

12:39 p.m.: It’s not over yet in Pittsburgh. The Steelers close to 16-14 on a Mitch Trubisky TD pass to Pat Freiermuth with 2:30 remaining. The Ravens are -500 on the live line (Steelers +400).

12:37 p.m.: Mike White is taking a pounding from the Bills defense. How is he still in the game? The Bills lead 20-7 midway through the fourth quarter.

12:25 p.m.: It looks like the line was right after all. The Lions lead the Vikings 28-13 early in the fourth quarter after Justin Jackson’s 15-yard TD run. The Lions are -1800 on the live line (Vikings +900), total 53½.

12:08 p.m.: The Texans tack on another field goal and now lead the Cowboys 23-17 with 3:03 left in the third quarter. The Cowboys are -200 on the live line (Texans +165), total 54½.

12:01 p.m.: We have another upset brewing. Trevor Lawrence soars into the end zone and the Jaguars lead the Titans 27-14 midway through the third quarter. The Jaguars are -400 on the live line (Titans +300), total 57½.

11:58 a.m.: Anthony Brown is at QB for the Ravens now. UPDATE: Tyler Huntley is being evaluated for a concussion and questionable to return.

11:57 a.m.: The offenses are waking up in Buffalo. Josh Allen’s QB sneak puts the Bills on top of the Jets 14-7 midway through the third quarter. The Bills are -900 on the live line (Jets +575), total 36½.

11:55 a.m.: Same Mitch Trubisky. He throws his third interception of the game in relief of the injured Kenny Pickett. The Ravens lead the Steelers 13-7 with 3:03 left in the third quarter. The Ravens are -260 on the live line (Steelers +210), total 30½.

11:42 a.m.: Second-half line: Cowboys -10, total 23.

11:40 a.m.: Second-half line: Titans -3, total 21.

11:38 a.m.: HALFTIME: Texans 20, Cowboys 17. First-half winners: Texans +10½, over 23. Ka’imi Fairbairn made a 50-yard field goal as the half expired to cash the money line on the heavy underdogs.

11:36 a.m.: Second-half line: Vikings -3, total 24½.

Second-half line: Bills -3, total 20½.

Second-half line: Eagles -3, total 23½

Second-half line: Browns -1½, total 23½.

11:34 a.m.: HALFTIME: Lions 14, Vikings 7. First-half winners: Lions -1, under 26. Jared Goff threw two TD to help the favorites cover.

HALFTIME: Jaguars 20, Titans 14. First-half winners: Jaguars +2½, over 20½. Zay Jones’ 20-yard TD reception with 11 seconds left in the half cashed the money line on the underdog.

11:33 a.m.: HALFTIME: Bengals 13, Browns 3. First-half winners: Bengals -3, under 23½. Joe Burrow threw a touchdown to help the home favorite cover.

11:30 a.m.: HALFTIME: Eagles 24, Giants 7. First-half winners: Eagles -4, over 22½. Jalen Hurts tossed two touchdowns for the favorites. Isaiah Hodgins’ 2-yard TD reception with 2:57 left in the second quarter sent the total over.

11:29 a.m.: HALFTIME: Bills 7, Jets 0. First-half winners: Bills -6, under 21½. Dawson Knox cartwheeled into the end zone with 26 seconds left until halftime for the cover. The weather has been a major factor, as both teams struggled to move the ball.

11:26 a.m.: Second-half line: Steelers -½, total 17½.

11:21 a.m.: HALFTIME: Ravens 13, Steelers 7. First-half winners: Ravens +½, over 17½. The Ravens run game averaged almost 7 yards per carry, and Justin Tucker’s field goal with 1:03 left in the half sent the total over. Steelers QB Kenny Pickett sustained a concussion and is out for the remainder of the game.

11:09 a.m.: Mike White is back in the game for the Jets.

11:07 a.m.: Jets QB Mike White took a huge shot after releasing a pass and is shaken up. The Jets and Bills are scoreless in miserable weather conditions. The Bills are -240 on the live line (Jets +195), total 27½.

11:00 a.m.: Joe Burrow connects with Ja’Marr Chase for a 15-yard TD and the Bengals lead the Browns 7-0 with 9:43 left until halftime. The Bengals are -400 on the live line (Browns +300), total 38½.

10:54 a.m.: Jalen Hurts drops a dime to A.J. Brown for the TD and the Eagles are putting it on the Giants 21-0 with 8:16 left in the second quarter. The Eagles are now -23½ on the live line, total 48½.

10:52 a.m.: That in-game total for the Jets-Bills is down to 30½. And it looks like that’s still too high.

10:49 a.m.: Tony Pollard’s second TD, this one a 10-yard reception, puts the Cowboys back on top of the Texans, 14-10 early in the second quarter. The Cowboys are -1200 on the live line (Texans +700), total 55½.

10:44 a.m.: How are we feeling Texans bettors? Ka’imi Fairbairn’s 43-yard field goal gave the underdog Texans a 10-7 lead over the host Cowboys at the start of the second quarter. The Cowboys are -500 on the live line (Texans +525), total 53½.

10:40 a.m.: Najee Harris caps the Steelers drive with a 1-yard TD run and the Ravens’ lead is down to 10-7 late in the first quarter. More significantly, Mitch Trubisky is in at QB for Pittsburgh in place of the injured Kenny Pickett.

10:38 a.m.: The wind is a major factor in Buffalo. The in-game total is down to 34½.

10:33 a.m.: J.K. Dobbins finds the end zone from 4 yards out, and the Ravens, who were 1½-point underdogs at kickoff, lead the Steelers 10-0 late in the first quarter. The Ravens are now -280 on the live line (Steelers +225), total 39½.

10:24 a.m.: Well, well, well. Jeff Driskell leads the Texans on a short TD drive after the Cowboys muffed a punt. Dameon Pierce’s 1-yard plunge has the Texans and Cowboys knotted at 7-7 with 5:33 left in the first quarter. The Cowboys are -1000 on the live line (Texans +625), total 52½.

10:18 a.m.: Miles Sanders caps a 14-play drive that took more than 8 minutes off the clock with a 3-yard TD run. The Eagles lead the Giants 7-0 with 4:14 left in the first quarter. The Eagles are now -650 on the live line (Giants +450), total 43½.

10:12 a.m.: The Cowboys are on the board thanks to an 11-yard run from Tony Pollard and lead the Texans 7-0. The Cowboys (-17) are the biggest favorites this season so far.

10:00 a.m.: We are off and running. Browns-Bengals to start on the main stage, but we’ll have an eye on the other games as well.

9:45 a.m.: It appears most sportsbooks have landed at Bengals -4 in the AFC North matchup. Westgate SuperBook, Circa Sports, William Hill and BetMGM are all at that number. Boyd Gaming and Station Casinos are at Bengals -4½. Cincinnati QB Joe Burrow is 0-4 straight up against the Browns in his career.

9:30 a.m.: Lots of action at Caesars Sportsbook this morning, with several large wagers:

An NJ bettor placed a $10,025 7-leg parlay to win $565,283.08 😳 Does this cash? Vikings +2.5 (-110)

Giants +7 (-105)

Jets +10 (-115)

Titans -3 (-120)

Bucs +3.5 (-115)

Seahawks ML (-195)

Dolphins ML (-170) pic.twitter.com/aUksZka98u — Caesars Sportsbook (@CaesarsSports) December 11, 2022

BIGGEST NFL BETS TODAY 🤯 A Nevada bettor placed TWO $275K bets: Giants +7.5 (-110)

Dolphins -3 (-110) pic.twitter.com/HA1C3nBk0r — Caesars Sportsbook (@CaesarsSports) December 11, 2022

Make that $815K in NFL bets 😱 $110K Jets-Bills UNDER 43.5 (-110)

$110K Jaguars +4 (-110) https://t.co/AV0RLJ95a6 — Caesars Sportsbook (@CaesarsSports) December 11, 2022

NFL Week 14 splits ✍️ pic.twitter.com/ymhexPTakU — Caesars Sportsbook (@CaesarsSports) December 11, 2022

9:25 a.m.: The outlook from BetMGM:

Public teams (+60% of bets)

74% on Bengals -5

69% on Seahawks -4

68% on Jets +10

64% on Ravens +2

63% on Titans -3½

61% on Texans +17½

Most bet player props

D’Andre Swift over 24½ receiving yards (-140)

Amon-Ra St. Brown 84½ over receiving yards (-115)

Mark Andrews under 60½ receiving yards (-110)

Garrett Wilson over 64½ receiving yards (-115)

Updated NFL Week 14 betting at @BetMGM ▪️ Odds

▪️ Line movement

▪️ Betting percentages pic.twitter.com/MKnMXP5byz — John Ewing 🦁 (@johnewing) December 11, 2022

9:15 a.m.: The scoop from Station Casinos:

Titans -3.5 83.0%

o41.5 61.8%

Titans ML 78.8% Cowboys -17.5 69.5%

o4573.8%

Cowboys ML70.0% Dolphins -3.5 57.2%

o5463.8%

Dolphins ML59.9% Seahawks -486.5%

o4457.6%

Seahawks ML 83.1% 49ers -3.5 59.9%

o3763.4%

Bucs ML51.1% — Steven Money, baby. (@STNSportsApp) December 11, 2022

9 a.m.: Here is today’s full schedule:

— Vikings (+115) at Lions (-2½, 51½, -135), 10 a.m.

— Jets (+375) at Bills (-10, 43½, -450), 10 a.m.

— Ravens (+110) at Steelers (-2, 36½, -130), 10 a.m.

— Eagles (-7, 44½, -335) at Giants (+275), 10 a.m.

— Browns (+175) at Bengals (-4, 47, -200), 10 a.m.

— Jaguars (+160) at Titans (-3, 41½, -180), 10 a.m.

— Texans (+1100) at Cowboys (-17, 44, -2500), 10 a.m.

— Chiefs (-9, 44, -420) at Broncos (+350), 1:05 p.m.

— Panthers (+170) at Seahawks (-3½, 44½, -190), 1:25 p.m.

— Buccaneers (+155) at 49ers (-3½, 38, -175), 1:25 p.m.

— Dolphins (-3, 55, -170) at Chargers (+150), 5:20 p.m.

Notable line movement this morning:

— Lions from -2½ to -2

— Jets-Bills total from 43 to 43½

— Steelers from -1½ to -2

— Eagles-Giants total from 45 to 44½

— Bengals from -5½ to -4

— Browns-Bengals total from 46½ to 47

— Jaguars-Titans total from 41 to 41½

— Seahawks from -4 to -3½

— Buccaneers-49ers total from 37 to 38

— Dolphins-Chargers total from 54½ to 55

TODAY’S SCHEDULE

— Lions 34, Vikings 23 (at Detroit)

Full-game winners: Lions -2½, over 51½, Lions -140 ML

First-half winners: Lions -1, under 26 (Lions 14-7)

Second-half winners: Lions +3, over 24½ (Lions 20-16)

Yards per play: Vikings 6.7, Lions 6.7 (Lions lead 464-416 in total yards)

Turnovers: Lions +2 (2-0)

Biggest lead: Vikings never led; Lions 28-13, 31-16

— Bills 20, Jets 12 (at Buffalo)

Full-game winners: Jets +10, under 43½, Bills -450 ML

First-half winners: Bills -6, under 21½ (Bills 7-0)

Second-half winners: Jets +3, over 20½ (Bills 13-12)

Yards per play: Jets 4.2, Bills 4.3 (Jets lead 309-232 in total yards)

Turnovers: Bills +2 (2-0)

Biggest lead: Jets never led; Bills 20-7

— Ravens 16, Steelers 14 (at Pittsburgh)

Full-game winners: Ravens +1½, under 36½, Ravens +105

First-half winners: Ravens +½, over 17½ (Ravens 13-7)

Second-half winners: Steelers -½, under 17½ (Steelers 7-3)

Yards per play: Ravens 5.1, Steelers 6.2 (Steelers lead 329-309 in total yards)

Turnovers: Ravens +3 (3-0)

Biggest lead: Ravens 10-0; Steelers never led

— Eagles 48, Giants 22 (at East Rutherford, N.J.)

Full-game winners: Eagles -7, over 44½, Eagles -330 ML

First-half winners: Eagles -4, over 22½ (Eagles 24-7)

Second-half winners: Eagles -3, over 23½ (Eagles 24-15)

Yards per play: Eagles 6.6, Giants 4.9 (Eagles lead 437-304 in total yards)

Turnovers: Eagles +1 (1-0)

Biggest lead: Eagles 48-14; Giants never led

— Bengals 23, Browns 10 (at Cincinnati)

Full-game winners: Bengals -4, under 47, Bengals -210 ML

First-half winners: Bengals -3, under 23½ (Bengals 13-3)

Second-half winners: Bengals +1½, under 23½ (Bengals 10-7)

Yards per play: Browns 4.9, Bengals 6.0 (Bengals 363-344 in total yards)

Turnovers: Even (1-1)

Biggest lead: Browns never led; Bengals 20-3

— Jaguars 36, Titans 22 (at Tennessee)

Full-game winners: Jaguars +3, over 41½, Jaguars +160 ML

First-half winners: Jaguars +2½, over 20½ (Jaguars 20-14)

Second-half winners: Jaguars +3, over 21 (Jaguars 16-8)

Yards per play: Jaguars 6.4, Titans 5.9 (Jaguars lead 428-364 in total yards)

Turnovers: Jaguars +4 (4-0)

Biggest lead: Jaguars 36-14; Titans 7-0, 14-7

— Cowboys 27, Texans 23 (at Dallas)

Full-game winners: Texans +17, over 44½, Cowboys -2500 ML

First-half winners: Texans +10½, over 23 (Texans 20-17)

Second-half winners: Texans +10, over 23 (Cowboys 10-3)

Yards per play: Texans 5.1, Cowboys 5.7 (Cowboys lead 404-327 in total yards)

Turnovers: Texans +1 (3-2)

Biggest lead: Texans 23-17; Cowboys 7-0

— Chiefs 34, Broncos 28 (at Denver)

Full-game winners: Broncos +9, over 44, Chiefs -420

First-half winners: Chiefs -5½, over 22½ (Chiefs 27-14)

Second-half winners: Broncos +3, under 22 (Broncos 14-7)

Yards per play: Chiefs 6.4, Broncos 4.6 (Chiefs lead 431-320 in total yards)

Turnovers: Broncos +1 (3-2)

Biggest lead: Chiefs 27-0; Broncos never led

— Panthers 30, Seahawks 24 (at Seattle)

Full-game winners: Panthers +3½, over 44½, Panthers +170 ML

First-half winners: Panthers +3, over 21½ (Panthers 20-14)

Second-half winners: Panthers +3½, under 21½ (Tied 10-10)

Yards per play: Panthers 4.6, Seahawks 5.4 (Panthers lead 328-287 in total yards)

Turnovers: Panthers +2 (2-0)

Biggest lead: Panthers 17-0; Seahawks never led

— 49ers 35, Buccaneers 7 (at Santa Clara, Calif.)

Full-game winners: 49ers -3½, over 38, 49ers -185 ML

First-half winners: 49ers -2½, over 18½ (49ers 28-0)

Second-half winners: 49ers +2½, under 17 (Tied 7-7)

Yards per play: Buccaneers 4.4, 49ers 6.8 (49ers lead 404-322 in total yards)

Turnovers: 49ers +2 (3-1)

Biggest lead: Buccaneers never led; 49ers 35-0

— Chargers 23, Dolphins 17 (at Los Angeles)

Full-game winners: Chargers +3, under 55, Chargers +150 ML

First-half winners: Chargers +2½, under 27½ (Chargers 17-7)

Second-half winners: Dolphins -4 push, under 27 (Dolphins 10-6)

Yards per play: Dolphins 4.5, Chargers 5.5 (Chargers lead 432-219 in total yards)

Turnovers: Even (0-0)

Biggest lead: Dolphins never; Chargers 10-0, 17-7

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.