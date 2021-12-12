NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Chiefs defense scores 1st TD at huge odds

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Sunday’s NFL action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) passes the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Welcome to Week 14 of the NFL season.

Top matchups include the Raiders at the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the Chicago Bears at the Green Bay Packers in the Sunday night game.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.

UPDATES

10:44 a.m.: END OF THE FIRST QUARTER: Chiefs 14, Raiders 0. First-quarter winners: Chiefs -3, over 9½.

10:36 a.m.: Strong start for the Cowboys. Amari Cooper catches a 7-yard TD pass, and the Cowboys take an 11-0 lead with 3:42 left in the first quarter (2-point try good). The Cowboys are -900 on the live line (Washington +540), spread -14½, total 50½.

10:31 a.m.: The Raiders are in trouble early. Darrel Williams catches a 23-yard TD pass, and the Chiefs lead the Raiders 14-0 with 3:43 left in the first quarter. The Chiefs are -4,500 on the live line (Raiders +1,240), spread -21½, total 51½.

10:24 a.m.: The Raiders and Chiefs trade some points. The Chiefs have the ball back, leading 7-0 with 6:01 left in the first quarter. The Chiefs are -1,350 on the live line (Raiders +700), spread -16½, total 47½.

10:17 a.m.: First TD scored prop results (posting as they appear):

Raiders-Chiefs: Kansas City defense/special teams (24-1)

Seahawks-Texans: Houston TE Brevin Jordan (34-1)

Jaguars-Titans: Tennessee RB D’Onta Foreman (7-1)

Falcons-Panthers: Carolina QB Cam Newton (7-1)

Ravens-Browns: Cleveland WR Jarvis Landry (10-1)

Cowboys-Washington: Dallas WR Amari Cooper (10-1)

10:05 a.m.: The Kansas City defense was 24-1 to score the first TD and 5-1 to score at any point.

10:04 a.m.: Disastrous start for the Raiders. Josh Jacobs fumbles on the first play, and the Chiefs return it for a TD to take a 7-0 lead with 14:43 left in the first quarter. The Chiefs are -1,250 on the live line (Raiders +680), spread -17½, total 53½.

9:57 a.m.: The first games are about to kick off:

— Ravens (+140) at Browns (-3, 44, -160), 10 a.m.

— Jaguars (+330) at Titans (-8½, 44, -400), 10 a.m.

— Raiders (+400) at Chiefs (-10, 48, -500), 10 a.m.

— Saints (-4½, 42, -200) at Jets (+175), 10 a.m.

— Cowboys (-6½, 47½, -275) at Washington (+235), 10 a.m.

— Falcons (+125) at Panthers (-2½ -120, 42, -145), 10 a.m.

— Seahawks (-9½, 41, -420) at Texans (+350), 10 a.m.

9:40 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves this morning:

Ravens-Browns total from 42½ to 44

Saints-Jets total from 43 to 42

Cowboys from -4½ to -6

Falcons-Panthers total from 41 to 42

Seahawks from -8 to -9

Broncos from -11½ to -12½

Bills-Buccaneers total from 54½ to 52½

9:15 a.m.: Here are some of the props we’ll be tracking today for Raiders-Chiefs:

Team totals: Raiders 19½, Chiefs 28½.

General props: First score will be a touchdown (yes -180/no +160); largest lead 14½ points (over -160); longest TD 41½ yards; will the game go to overtime (yes +1,400/no -4,000); will there be a defensive or special teams TD (yes +270/no -330); will there be a successful 2-point conversion (yes +300/no -360); will both teams make 33-yard or longer field goals (yes +110/no -130); will there be a lead change in the fourth quarter (yes +350/no -420); will either team score three straight times (yes -240/no +200); will there be a score in the final two minutes of the first half (yes -360/no +300); will the game be tied again after 0-0 (yes +110/no -130).

Raiders props: Derek Carr 23½ completions, 37½ attempts, 259½ passing yards, longest completion 37½ yards, 1½ TD passes (under -120), will throw an interception (yes -130/no +110); Josh Jacobs 52½ rushing yards, will score a TD (yes +160/no -180); Hunter Renfrow 70½ receiving yards, 6½ receptions; Daniel Carlson 6½ kicking points (under -130).

Chiefs props: Patrick Mahomes 25½ completions, 36½ attempts, 288½ passing yards, longest completion 37½ yards, 2½ TD passes (under -160), will throw an interception (yes +120/no -140); Tyreek Hill 76½ receiving yards, 6½ receptions, will score a TD (yes -110/no -110); Travis Kelce 72½ receiving yards, 5½ receptions (over -140), will score a TD (yes -110/no -110); Harrison Butker 7½ kicking points (over -130).

