NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Chiefs favored over Chargers in 4th quarter

Welcome to Week 11 of the NFL season.

Top matchups include the Raiders visiting the Denver Broncos, the Dallas Cowboys at the Minnesota Vikings and the Kansas City Chiefs at the Los Angeles Chargers in the Sunday night game.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.

UPDATES

7:40 p.m.: Travis Kelce shakes free of a tackle on the first play of the fourth quarter, and the Chiefs now lead the Chargers 23-20. The Chiefs are -240 on the live line (Chargers +195), total 57½.

7:37 p.m.: END OF THE THIRD QUARTER. Chargers 20, Chiefs 16. The over is not looking as certain as it was earlier. The Chiefs are -160 on the live line (Chargers +130), total 53½.

7:23 p.m.: The Chargers defense bends but only allows a Harrison Butker field goal. They lead the Chiefs 20-16 with 6:22 to go in the third quarter. The Chiefs are -105 on the live line (Chargers -125), total 56½.

6:58 p.m.: Second-half line: Chiefs -4, total 27½.

6:53 p.m.: HALFTIME: Chargers 20, Chiefs 13. First-half winners: Chargers +3, over 26½. As expected, it’s been a high-scoring game. Justin Herbert has a touchdown pass, and Austin Ekeler ran for a score to help the Chargers win the first half outright.

6:31 p.m.: Austin Ekeler drives in from 1 yard out and the Chargers are back in front of the Chiefs 17-13 with 3:31 left until halftime. That TD sent the first-half total over. The Chiefs are -135 on the live line (Chargers +105), total 61½.

6:07 p.m.: Travis Kelce takes the quick hitch and waltzes into the end zone. The Chiefs lead the Chargers 13-10 in the opening minute of the second quarter. The Chiefs are -250 on the live line (Chargers +200), total 64½.

6:02 p.m.: END OF THE FIRST QUARTER. Chargers 10, Chiefs 6. The Chiefs are -160 on the live line (Chargers +130), total 59½.

5:55 p.m.: Cameron Dicker the kicker responds with a field goal of his own. The Chargers now lead the Chiefs 10-6 with 2:35 to go in the first. The Chiefs are -145 on the live line (Chargers +115), total 60½.

5:45 p.m.: Harrison Butker hits his second field goal and the Chiefs trail the Chargers 7-6 in the first quarter. The Chiefs are -150 on the live line (Chargers +120), total 60½.

5:34 p.m.: Super Chargers. Justin Herbert flips it deep to Joshua Palmer and it’s a 50-yard touchdown. Los Angeles leads the Chiefs 7-3 with 9:35 left in the first quarter. The Chiefs are -145 on the live line (Chargers +115), total 60½.

5:29 p.m.: Harrison Butker converts from 33 yards to put the Chiefs on top 3-0 over the Chiefs early in the first quarter. The Chiefs are -230 on the live line (Chargers +185), total 52½.

Betting results for every game — full game, first half and second half — are listed at the bottom of this story, along with some key boxscore stats.

5:17 p.m.: Chiefs now -4½.

5:05 p.m.: Here are the details for tonight’s game:

— Chiefs (-5½, 52½, -240) at Chargers (+200), 5:20 p.m.

4:42 p.m.: FINAL: Bengals 37, Steelers 30. Joe Burrow finished with four touchdown passes, three to Samaje Perine, to help the Bengals cover as 3½-point road chalk. The game sailed over the total of 39½.

4:29 p.m.: FINAL: Cowboys 40, Vikings 3. The line turned out to be correct, as Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard each had two touchdowns to lead the Cowboys to a victory as 2-point favorites. The game stayed under the total of 48½.

4:19 p.m.: FINAL: Raiders 22, Broncos 16. Davante Adams hauled in two touchdowns, including a 35-yarder on the third play of overtime to help the 3-point underdogs pull the upset. The game stayed under the total of 41½.

4:16 p.m.: Derek Carr hits a wide-open Davante Adams for the game-ending touchdown, and that’s the ball game.

4:10 p.m.: Free football in Denver. Raiders and Broncos are headed to OT.

4:05 p.m.: The Raiders stall out in the red zone against the Broncos’ tough defense. Daniel Carlson knocks in the short field goal to tie the score 16-16 with 16 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

3:48 p.m.: The battle of field goals continues. Brandon McManus is good from 48 yards and the Broncos lead the Raiders 16-13 with 3:30 left in the fourth quarter. The Broncos are -280 on the live line (Raiders +225).

3:41 p.m.: Daniel Carlson with a chip shot from 57 yards in the mile-high elevation. The Raiders and Broncos are tied 13-13 with 7:06 to go in regulation. The Broncos are -140 on the live line (Raiders +110).

3:17 p.m.: Brandon McManus hit from long range again to put the Broncos up 13-10 over the Raiders on the first play of the fourth quarter.

3:14 p.m.: END OF THE THIRD QUARTER. Raiders 10, Broncos 10. The Broncos are -145 on the live line (Raiders +115), total 33½.

3:02 p.m.: Second-half line: Bengals -3, total 21.

3:00 p.m.: Second-half line: Vikings -2, total 22½.

2:58 p.m.: HALFTIME: Steelers 20, Bengals 17. First-half winners: Steelers +3, over 19½. Matthew Wright’s 30-yard field goal with no time left in the half gave the underdog the money-line win.

2:55 p.m.: HALFTIME: Cowboys 23, Vikings 3. First-half winners: Cowboys -½, over 24. Brett Maher hit a 60-yard field goal as the first half expired to send the total over. Maher had to make the kick twice after his first make was wiped out to review the previous play.

2:47 p.m.: Daniel Carlson starts a new streak, hitting from 52 yards. The Raiders and Broncos are tied 10-10 with 10:37 left in the third quarter. The Broncos are -135 on the live line (Raiders +105), total 37½.

2:31 p.m.: Second-half line: Broncos Pick (-125), total 21.

2:25 p.m.: HALFTIME: Broncos 10, Raiders 7. First-half winners: Broncos -1½, under 20. The Raiders blocked a field-goal attempt as time expired in the half to keep the total under. The Broncos are -200 on the live line (Raiders +165).

2:24 p.m.: It’s blocked!

2:17 p.m.: Up dere in Minnesota, the Cowboys just kicked a field goal to go ahead 13-3 with 5:31 left in the second quarter. The Cowboys are -350 on the live line (Vikings +270), total 44½.

2:00 p.m.: Davante Adams beats double coverage and hauls in the Derek Carr pass for a touchdown. The Raiders trail 10-7 with 5:36 remaining until halftime. The Broncos are -210 on the live line (Raiders +170), total 44½.

1:51 p.m.: The Broncos’ drive fizzles after a third-down drop by Courtland Sutton and Brandon McManus boots a 48-yard field goal. The Raiders trail 10-0 with 9:19 left in the second quarter. The Broncos are -450 on the live line (Raiders +340), total 38½.

1:43 p.m.: Good throw on third down by Derek Carr to get the Raiders into field-goal position. But Daniel Carlson’s streak of 41 straight makes ends when he pushes the attempt wide right. The Broncos are -380 on the live line (Raiders +290), total 38½.

1:38 p.m.: END OF THE FIRST QUARTER. Broncos 7, Raiders 0 with the visitors driving. The Broncos are -200 on the live line (Raiders +165), total 42½.

1:27 p.m.: Murray was 10-1 at Westgate SuperBook to score the first touchdown.

1:26 p.m.: Kendall Hinton breaks a tackle and scampers down the sideline, but he’s ruled out of bounds before scoring. Latavius Murray vultures the touchdown on the next play. The Broncos lead the Raiders 7-0 with 6:22 left in the first quarter. The Broncos are -280 on the live line (Raiders +225), total 43½.

1:17 p.m.:FINAL: Bills 31, Browns 23. The Browns scored twice in the final 4:11 to make it close, but the Bills covered as 7½-point favorites. Donovan Peoples-Jones’ TD reception with 19 seconds left sent the game over the total of 50½.

1:14 p.m.: FINAL: Ravens 13, Panthers 3. The Ravens won a pitcher’s duel but were unable to cover as 12½-point favorites. The total of 41½ wasn’t threatened.

1:11 p.m.: FINAL: Patriots 10, Jets 3. Rookie Marcus Jones scored on an 84-yard punt return with five seconds remaining in regulation to give the Patriots a heart-stopping cover as 3½-point favorites. The total of 38 was never in danger.

1:09 p.m.: FINAL: Lions 31, Giants 18. Jamaal Williams had three touchdowns, and the Lions earned the outright win as 3-point underdogs. The game went over the total of 44½ as the teams combined for three fourth-quarter touchdowns.

1:04 p.m.: Here are some of the props to track for this afternoon’s Raiders-Broncos game:

Team totals: Raiders 19½ (over -120), Broncos 21½ (under -120).

Alternate point spreads: Raiders -3½ (+210), +7½ (-240); Broncos +3½ (-250), -7½ (+200).

General props: First score will be a touchdown (yes -140/no +120); largest lead 14½ points (under -140); longest TD 35½ yards; will there be a made field goal in the first quarter (yes Even/no -120); will the game go to overtime (yes +1,000/no -2,000); will there be a defensive or special teams TD (yes +270/no -330); will there be a successful 2-point conversion (yes +400/no -500); will both teams make 33-yard or longer field goals (yes Even/no -120); will there be a lead change in the fourth quarter (yes +280/no -340); will either team score three straight times (yes -175/no +155); will there be a score in the final two minutes of the first half (yes -270/no +230); will the game be tied again after 0-0 (yes +115/no -135).

Raiders props: Derek Carr 21½ completions (over -120), 33½ attempts, 224½ passing yards, longest completion 34½ yards, 1½ TD passes (under -180), will throw an interception (yes Even/no -120); Josh Jacobs 77½ rushing yards, will score a TD (yes +115/no -135); Davante Adams 78½ receiving yards, 6½ receptions (over -125), will score a TD (yes +120/no -140); Daniel Carlson 6½ kicking points.

Broncos props: Russell Wilson 19½ completions (under -120), 30½ attempts, 224½ passing yards, longest completion 36½ yards, 1½ TD passes (under -150), will throw an interception (yes +110/no -130), 13½ rushing yards; Courtland Sutton 61½ receiving yards, 4½ receptions (under -120), will score a TD (yes +185/no -215); Greg Dulcich 41½ receiving yards; Brandon McManus 6½ kicking points (over -120).

1:02 p.m.: Here is the afternoon schedule:

— Raiders (+130) at Broncos (-3, 41½, -150), 1:05 p.m.

— Cowboys (-2, 48½, -130) at Vikings (+110), 1:25 p.m.

— Bengals (-3½, 39½, -180) at Steelers (+160), 1:25 p.m.

1:01 p.m.: FINAL: Falcons 27, Bears 24. Younghoe Koo made a 53-yard field goal with 1:47 left to give the Falcons the cover as 2-point favorites and send the total over 48½.

12:58 p.m.: FINAL: Eagles 17, Colts 16. Jalen Hurts scored on a 7-yard run with 1:20 remaining in the fourth quarter, and the Eagles avoided the outright upset as 6½-point favorites. The game stayed under the total of 45½.

12:57 p.m.: FINAL: Commanders 23, Texans 10. Kendall Fuller’s interception return for a TD less than two minutes into the game set the tone for Washington, which easily covered as 3-point favorites. The game stayed under the total of 41½.

12:56 p.m.: FINAL: Saints 27, Rams 20. Andy Dalton had nearly as many touchdowns (3) as incompletions (4), and the Saints rolled as 2½-point home favorites. Rams QB Matthew Stafford was knocked out of the game in the second half and was evaluated for a concussion. The game went over the total of 39.

12:51 p.m.: Jalen Hurts engineers the go-ahead scoring drive for the Eagles, who now lead the Colts 17-16 with 1:20 remaining in the fourth quarter. Any parlays with the Eagles money line attached has life.

12:49 p.m.: The Falcons take a 27-24 lead on Younghoe Koo’s 53-yard field goal with 1:47 left. That sends the total over.

12:47 p.m.: Lamar Jackson finds the end zone to put the Ravens up 13-3 with 7:16 remaining in the fourth quarter. Panthers are still covering +12½, however. The Ravens are -6000 on the live line (Panthers +2000), total 20½.

12:27 p.m.: Bryce Perkins is trying to lead the Rams comeback with QB Matthew Stafford being evaluated for a concussion. The Saints are -3000 on the live line (Rams +1200), total 50½.

12:16 p.m.: It’s getting interesting in Indy. Jalen Hurts hooks up with Quez Watkins for a 22-yard score and the Eagles trail the Colts 13-10 with 13:31 left in the fourth quarter. The Colts are -125 on the live line (Eagles -105), total 33½.

12:07 p.m.: Devin Singletary walks into the end zone and the Bills are taking control against the Browns in Detroit. It’s 22-10 after the two-point conversion was stopped. The Bills are -2500 on the live line (Browns +1100), total 46½.

12:05 p.m.: Davante Adams is active for the Raiders this afternoon against the Broncos, according to our Vincent Bonsignore.

11:57 a.m.: Andy Dalton drops a dime to Chris Olave for a 53-yard score and the Saints lead the Rams 24-14 with 5:47 left in the third quarter. The Saints are -800 on the live line (Rams +525), total 50½.

11:50 a.m.: Tyler Bass nails the long field goal and the Bills extend their lead over the Browns to 16-10 with 9:42 to go in the third quarter. The Bills are -550 on the live line (Browns +400), total 46½.

11:42 a.m.: Second-half line: Patriots -2½ (-120), total 19.

11:39 a.m.: HALFTIME: Jets 3, Patriots 3. First-half winners: Jets +2½, under 18½. Like a Big Ten game.

11:38 a.m.: Second-half line: Giants -5, total 22.

Second-half line: Bears Pick (-120), total 23½.

Second-half line: Bills -3½, total 24½.

11:35 a.m.: HALFTIME: Bears 17, Falcons 17. First-half winners: Bears +1½, over 24. Cordarrelle Patterson returned a kickoff 103 yards for a score with 4:18 left to send the total over.

11:34 a.m.: HALFTIME: Lions 17, Giants 6. First-half winners: Lions +2½, over 21½. Jamaal Williams’ second rushing touchdown with 54 seconds left sent the first-half total over.

11:32 a.m.: Second-half line: Texans -½, total 19½.

Second-half line: Saints -1, total 20.

11:30 a.m.: HALFTIME: Bills 13, Browns 10. First-half winners: Browns +4½, under 25½. Stefon Diggs caught a touchdown pass with 14 seconds left to spoil the Browns first-half money line.

11:28 a.m.: HALFTIME: Commanders 20, Texans 0. First-half winners: Commanders -2½, push 20. Joey Slye kicked a short field goal with seven seconds left to push the first-half total. The Texans were held to 5 total yards of offense and one first down.

11:26 a.m.: HALFTIME: Rams 14, Saints 10. First-half winners: Rams +1½, over 19. Allen Robinson II’s touchdown reception with 19 seconds left gave the underdogs the cover and sent the total over.

11:24 a.m.: Big upset brewing in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Lions lead the Giants 17-6 and are -350 on the live line (Giants +270), total 45½.

11:23 a.m.: Second-half line: Ravens -6½, total 20.

11:20 a.m.: Second-half line: Eagles -6, total 24.

11:19 a.m.: HALFTIME: Ravens 3, Panthers 0. First-half winners: Panthers +7, under 21. What a stinker.

11:17 a.m.: HALFTIME: Colts 10, Eagles 3. First-half winners: Colts +3½, under 22½. Jonathan Taylor has the game’s lone touchdown for the underdogs.

11:13 a.m.: Cordarrelle Patterson brings back the kickoff 103 yards and the Bears now lead the Falcons 17-14. That sends the first-half total over.

11:11 a.m.: Something is clicking for Justin Fields lately. His 4-yard touchdown run puts the Bears on top 17-7 with 4:31 left in the second quarter. The Bears are -300 on the live line (Falcons +240), total 53½.

10:52 a.m.: The Colts are putting the favored Eagles on upset alert in the second quarter. Indy leads 7-3 with 4:50 left in the second quarter. The Colts are +120 on the live line (Eagles -150), total 37½.

10:18 a.m.: Darnell Moody makes a leaping catch in the end zone and the Bears are tied 7-7 with the Falcons midway through the first quarter. This is starting to look like an over type of game. The Bears are +110 on the live line (Falcons -140), total 57½.

10:09 a.m.: Amari Cooper hauls in the 25-yard pass from Jacoby Brissett to put the Browns on top of the Bills 7-0 early in the first quarter. The Bills are -210 on the live line (Browns +170), total 53½.

10:02 a.m.: And away we go with eight games this morning.

9:30 a.m.: Oh.

9:25 a.m.: Here is what’s happening at BetMGM:

Public teams

81% on Bears +3

79% on Bills -7½

77% on Commanders -3

74% on Panthers +13

73% on Eagles -6½

73% on Rams +2½

71% on Giants -3

66% on Broncos -2½

63% on Cardinals +8

61% on Patriots -3½

Most-bet props

— Hayden Hurst under 39.5 receiving yards (-115)

— Tony Pollard over 43.5 rushing yards (-110)

— Justin Fields over 68.5 rushing yards (-115)

— Parris Campbell over 41.5 receiving yards (-115)

— Darnell Mooney over 45.5 receiving yards (-115)

9:20 a.m.: The big picture from Caesars Sportsbook:

9 a.m.: Here is today’s schedule:

— Panthers (+500) at Ravens (-12½, 41½, -700), 10 a.m.

— Browns (+290) vs. Bills (-7½, 50½, -350), 10 a.m.

— Eagles (-6½, 45, -300) at Colts (+250), 10 a.m.

— Commanders (-3, 41, -160) at Texans (+140), 10 a.m.

— Jets (+155) at Patriots (-3½, 38, -175), 10 a.m.

— Lions (+145) at Giants (-3, 44½ -165), 10 a.m.

— Rams (+120) at Saints (-2½, 39, -140), 10 a.m.

— Bears (+125) at Falcons (-2½, 48½, -145), 10 a.m.

— Raiders (+130) at Broncos (-3, 41½, -150), 1:05 p.m.

— Cowboys (-2, 48½, -130) at Vikings (+110), 1:25 p.m.

— Bengals (-3½, 39½, -180) at Steelers (+160), 1:25 p.m.

— Chiefs (-5½, 52½, -240) at Chargers (+200), 5:20 p.m.

Notable movement this morning:

Ravens from -13 to -12½

Commanders-Texans total from 41½ to 41

Cowboys from -1½ to -2

Chiefs-Chargers total from 52 to 52½

TODAY’S SCHEDULE

— Raiders 22, Broncos 16, OT (at Denver)

Full-game winners: Raiders +3, under 41½, Raiders +130 ML

First-half winners: Broncos -1½, under 20 (Broncos 10-7)

Second-half winners: Raiders Pick, push total 21 (Raiders 15-6)

Yards per play: Raiders 6.6, Broncos 5.2 (Raiders lead 407-320 in total yards)

Turnovers: Even (0-0)

Biggest lead: Raiders 22-16; Broncos 10-0

— Cowboys 40, Vikings 3 (at Minnesota)

Full-game winners: Cowboys -2, under 48½, Cowboys -130 ML

First-half winners: Cowboys -½, over 24 (Cowboys 23-3)

Second-half winners: Cowboys +2, under 22½ (Cowboys 17-0)

Yards per play: Cowboys 6.5, Vikings 3.4 (Cowboys lead 458-183 in total yards)

Turnovers: Cowboys +1 (1-0)

Biggest lead: Cowboys 40-3; Vikings never led

— Bengals 37, Steelers 30 (at Pittsburgh)

Full-game winners: Bengals -3½, over 39½, Bengals -180 ML

First-half winners: Steelers +3, over 19½ (Steelers 20-17)

Second-half winners: Bengals -3, over 21 (Bengals 20-10)

Yards per play: Bengals 6.3, Steelers 5.2 (Bengals lead 408-351 in total yards)

Turnovers: Steelers +2 (2-0)

Biggest lead: Bengals 37-23; Steelers 20-17

— Ravens 13, Panthers 3 (at Baltimore)

Full-game winners: Panthers +12½, under 41½, Ravens -700 ML

First-half winners: Panthers +7, under 21 (Ravens 3-0)

Second-half winners: Ravens -6½, under 20 (Ravens 10-3)

Yards per play: Panthers 3.8, Ravens 4.7 (Ravens lead 308-205 in total yards)

Turnovers: Ravens +2 (3-1)

Biggest lead: Panthers never led; Ravens 13-3

— Bills 31, Browns 23 (at Detroit)

Full-game winners: Bills -7½, over 50½, Bills -350 ML

First-half winners: Browns +4½, under 25½ (Bills 13-10)

Second-half winners: Bills -3½, over 24½ (Bills 18-13)

Yards per play: Browns 5.8, Bills 5.8 (Browns lead 396-357 in total yards)

Turnovers: Bills +1 (1-0)

Biggest lead: Browns 7-0, 10-3; Bills 28-10

— Eagles 17, Colts 16 (at Indianapolis)

Full-game winners: Colts +6½, under 45½, Eagles -300 ML

First-half winners: Colts +3½, under 22½ (Colts 10-3)

Second-half winners: Eagles -6, under 24 (Eagles 14-6)

Yards per play: Eagles 5.1, Colts 4.6 (Eagles lead 314-284 in total yards)

Turnovers: Colts +1 (2-1)

Biggest lead: Eagles 17-16; Colts 13-3

— Commanders 23, Texans 10 (at Houston)

Full-game winners: Commanders -3, under 41½, Commanders -160 ML

First-half winners: Commanders -2½, push 20 (Commanders 20-0)

Second-half winners: Texans -½, under 19½ (Texans 10-3)

Yards per play: Commanders 5.1, Texans 2.7 (Commanders lead 344-148 in total yards)

Turnovers: Commanders +2 (2-0)

Biggest lead: Commanders 20-0, 23-3; Texans never led

— Patriots 10, Jets 3 (at Foxborough, Mass.)

Full-game winners: Patriots -3½, under 38, Patriots -175 ML

First-half winners: Jets +2½, under 18½ (Tied 3-3)

Second-half winners: Patriots -2½ (-120), under 19 (Patriots 7-0)

Yards per play: Jets 2.1, Patriots 5.0 (Patriots lead 297-103 in total yards)

Turnovers: Even (0-0)

Biggest lead: Jets never led; Patriots 10-3

— Lions 31, Giants 18 (at East Rutherford, N.J.)

Full-game winners: Lions +3, over 44½, Lions +145 ML

First-half winners: Lions +2½, over 21½ (Lions 17-6)

Second-half winners: Lions +5, over 22 (Lions 14-12)

Yards per play: Lions 5.2, Giants 5.7 (Giants lead 413-325 in total yards)

Turnovers: Lions +3 (3-0)

Biggest lead: Lions 31-12; Giants 6-3

— Saints 27, Rams 20 (at New Orleans)

Full-game winners: Saints -2½, over 39, Saints -135 ML

First-half winners: Rams +1½, over 19 (Rams 14-10)

Second-half winners: Saints -1, over 20 (Saints 17-6)

Yards per play: Rams 5.4, Saints 5.8 (Rams lead 336-323 in total yards)

Turnovers: Even (0-0)

Biggest lead: Rams 7-3, 14-10; Saints 24-14, 27-17

— Falcons 27, Bears 24 (at Atlanta)

Full-game winners: Falcons -2, over 48½, Falcons -135 ML

First-half winners: Bears +1½, over 24 (Tied 17-17)

Second-half winners: Falcons Pick, under 23½ (Falcons 10-7)

Yards per play: Bears 4.4, Falcons 5.3 (Bears lead 288-280 in total yards)

Turnovers: Falcons +1 (2-1)

Biggest lead: Bears 17-7; Falcons 7-0, 24-17

