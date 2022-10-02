NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Chiefs finish off big day for underdogs

Refresh often for minute-to-minute updates on all of Sunday’s NFL action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Jody Fortson (88) dives for a touchdown against Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis III (24) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

New Orleans Saints running back Latavius Murray (28) crosses into the end zone to score a touchdown during the third quarter of an NFL match between Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) is stopped just short of the end zone during an NFL match between Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Jacksonville Jaguars' Jamal Agnew scores a touchdown in front of Philadelphia Eagles' C.J. Gardner-Johnson during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Seattle Seahawks tight end Will Dissly is tackled by Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins (27) scores a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Los Angeles Chargers tight end Gerald Everett (7) pulls in a pass over Houston Texans safety Jalen Pitre (5) for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill scramble away from Indianapolis Colts defensive end Tyquan Lewis in the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Fla., Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Jacksonville Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence looks to pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts passes during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) finds running room after catching a pass as Washington Commanders safety Kamren Curl (31) attempts to make the stop in the first half of a NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry pushes off Indianapolis Colts safety Rodney Thomas II in the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Fla., Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) passes as Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devin Bush (55) pressures him during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Indianapolis Colts defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo sacks Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill in the second half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Fla., Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) is tackled by s13 in the first half during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf (14) pushes off Detroit Lions safety DeShon Elliott (5) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) catches the ball against Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey (44) during the first half of a NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Houston Texans wide receiver John Metchie III (88) is tripped up by Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. (26) after a catch during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) warms up prior to an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) drops back to pass as Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) pursues during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) pulls in a catch as Denver Broncos linebacker Josey Jewell defends during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) breaks up a pass intended for Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Denver Broncos quarterback Brett Rypien (4) is sacked by Denver Broncos defensive tackle D.J. Jones during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Denver Broncos wide receiver Montrell Washington (12) runs after the catch as Las Vegas Raiders safety Matthias Farley (41) defends during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) scores a touchdown as Denver Broncos linebacker Josey Jewell defends during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (10) slides in for a touchdown as Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) defends during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) pulls in a pass as Denver Broncos cornerback Damarri Mathis (27) defends during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon III (25) fumbles the football as Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) recovers during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Las Vegas. Robertson run the fumble back for a touchdown. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) is tackled by Denver Broncos linebacker Josey Jewell (47) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a catch as Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) defends during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates his sack of Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) with defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady warms up before an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes warms up before an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) hands off the ball to running back Leonard Fournette (7) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) makes a touchdown reception during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Rachaad White (29) runs against Kansas City Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill (22) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Jamel Dean (35) tackles Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) scrambles against Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs (78) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

8:42 p.m.: That’s it for Sunday’s games.

Favorites went 5-8-1 against the spread, and the Titans (+175), Seahawks (+160), Jets (+150), Falcons (-105), Cardinals (Even) and Chiefs (+110) won outright as underdogs.

Totals went 8-6 to the over.

8:32 p.m.: FINAL: Chiefs 41, Buccaneers 31. Patrick Mahomes had three touchdown passes, and the Chiefs pulled the mild upset as 2-point road underdogs. The game breezed over the total of 47.

8:17 p.m.: Leonard Fournette runs the route that always works in Madden and catches the touchdown pass from Tom Brady. The Buccaneers trail the Chiefs 41-31 with 3:30 left in the fourth quarter.

7:57 p.m.: Matthew Wright converts a 32-yard field goal to give the Chiefs a 41-24 lead over the Buccaneers with 10:47 left in the fourth quarter. The Chiefs are -5000 on the live line (Buccaneers +1600), total 74½.

7:48 p.m.: END OF THE THIRD QUARTER. Chiefs 38, Buccaneers 24.

7:45 p.m.: Rachaad White goes over the top for his first NFL touchdown and the Buccaneers close to 38-24 late in the third quarter. The Chiefs are -1300 on the live line (Buccaneers +750), total 75½.

7:30 p.m.: Patrick Mahomes is carving up the Buccaneers defense. He hits Jody Fortson for a touchdown and the Chiefs lead 38-17 with 5:42 to play in the third quarter. The Chiefs are -3000 on the live line (Buccaneers +1200), total 71½.

6:57 p.m.: Second-half line: Buccaneers -3, total 25½.

6:53 p.m.: HALFTIME: Chiefs 28, Buccaneers 17. First-half winners: Chiefs +½, over 23. Kansas City running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire had touchdowns rushing and receiving, and the Chiefs covered as a short underdog.

6:31 p.m.: Tom Brady’s fumble turns into a Chiefs touchdown as a backup tight end from Duke took the snap and sneaked into the end zone. The Chiefs lead the Buccaneers 28-10 with 2:11 left in the second quarter. The Chiefs are -700 on the live line (Buccaneers +475), total 64½.

6:14 p.m.: The Buccaneers answer. Mike Evans takes a shot over the middle but hangs on for the touchdown. The Chiefs lead is down to 21-10. The Chiefs are -380 on the live line (Buccaneers +290), total 63½.

6:06 p.m.: The Chiefs are making this look easy. Patrick Mahomes flips a touchdown pass to Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Kansas City leads the Buccaneers 21-3. The Chiefs are -800 on the live line (Buccaneers +525), total 57½.

ARE YOU SERIOUS?! Patrick Mahomes is a cheat code 😤pic.twitter.com/ER5lpYsjdR — Caesars Sportsbook (@CaesarsSports) October 3, 2022

5:58 p.m.: Patrick Mahomes threw for a score, and the Chiefs are off to a fast start with a 14-3 lead over the Buccaneers at the end of the first quarter. The Chiefs are -400 on the live line (Buccaneers +300), total 54½.

5:25 p.m.: That didn’t take long. The Chiefs cash in the turnover as Travis Kelce snags the Patrick Mahomes pass and finds the end zone. The Chiefs lead 7-0 less than a minute into the game.

5:17 p.m.: FYI.

The most popular prop bet tonight. OVER 1.5 passing TDs for Patrick Mahomes (-189) 📈 The OVER has received 99.6% of tickets, and 99.5% of dollars. pic.twitter.com/7mXVCJt3Yo — Caesars Sportsbook (@CaesarsSports) October 3, 2022

4:57 p.m.: Tonight’s game:

— Chiefs (+110) at Buccaneers (-2, 47, -130)

4:46 p.m.: FINAL: Packers 27, Patriots 24, OT. Mason Crosby hit a 31-yard field goal at the end of overtime to lift the Packers to the win. The Patriots covered as 9½-point favorites despite being down to their third-string quarterback. The game went over the total of 40.

4:33 p.m.: FINAL: Raiders 32, Broncos 23. Josh Jacobs ran for 144 yards and two touchdowns, and the Raiders also had a defensive touchdown to cover as 2½-point favorites and get their first win of the season. The game went over the total of 45½.

4:24 p.m.: Bonus football in Green Bay. Packers 24, Patriots 24.

4:20 p.m.: Josh Jacobs wiggles into the end zone from 7 yards away, and the Raiders are 2:02 away from their first win. They lead the Broncos 32-23. The Raiders are -320 on the live line (Broncos +250).

4:13 p.m.: FINAL: Cardinals 26, Panthers 16. Kyler Murray accounted for three touchdowns, and the Cardinals used a big second half to win as a 1-point underdog. The game stayed under the total of 44.

4:06 p.m.: Russell Wilson completes a 55-yard pass deep into Raiders territory and then scores on a 3-yard plunge. That will cash the over (45½). The Raiders lead the Broncos 25-23 with 7:16 remaining in the fourth quarter. The Raiders are -300 on the live line (Broncos +240), total 54½.

3:57 p.m.: Another Daniel Carlson field goal. The Raiders lead the Broncos 25-16 with less than 10 minutes left in the fourth quarter. The Raiders are -1000 on the live line (Broncos +625), total 48½.

3:45 p.m.: END OF THE THIRD QUARTER. Raiders 22, Broncos 16. The Raiders are -320 on the live line (Broncos +250), total 49½.

3:43 p.m.: Damien Harris finishes off a 65-yard drive with a short touchdown run to give the Patriots a 24-17 lead over the Packers with 11:14 left in the fourth quarter. The Patriots are -160 on the live line (Packers +130), total 50½.

3:41 p.m.: Kyler Murray tacks on a touchdown run and the Cardinals lead the Panthers 20-10 with 10:26 remaining in the fourth quarter. The Cardinals are -2000 on the live line (Panthers +1000), total 36½.

3:37 p.m.: The Raiders really need to work on their red zone offense/defense. They have to settle for a Daniel Carlson field goal after being first-and-goal at the 1-yard line and lead the Broncos 22-16 with 2:27 left in the third quarter. The Raiders are -300 on the live line (Broncos (+240), total 50½.

3:26 p.m.: It looks like the defenses made adjustments at halftime in the Broncos-Raiders game.

3:02 p.m.: Broncos now Pick (-120) second-half line. Total 23½.

2:57 p.m.: Second-half line: Broncos -½, total 23.

2:55 p.m.: Second-half line: Packers -7 (-120), total 20.

2:53 p.m.: HALFTIME: Raiders 19, Broncos 16. First-half winners: Raiders -1, over 22½. Daniel Carlson booted a 39-yard field goal as time expired to give the Raiders the cover.

2:50 p.m.: HALFTIME: Patriots 10, Packers 7. First-half winners: Patriots +6, under 20. Jack Jones returned an interception 40 yards for a touchdown with 13 seconds left in the second quarter to give the underdog Patriots the lead. Otherwise, this has not been a good football game.

2:46 p.m.: Aaron Rodgers, oh no.

2:37 p.m.: Ever since he played at Wisconsin.

2:35 p.m.: Cardinals now -1 second-half line, total 21.

2:33 p.m.: Fumble! Amik Robertson with the 68-yard scoop and score to put the Raiders up 16-10 with 3:15 left in the second quarter. But Daniel Carlson missed the extra point. The Raiders are -200 on the live line (Broncos +165), total 53½.

2:32 p.m.: Second-half line: Cardinals -½, total 20½.

2:29 p.m.: HALFTIME: Panthers 10, Cardinals 3. First-half winners: Panthers -½, under 21. Not much to report here. This is not good football game.

2:24 p.m.: Cool.

SEA 48 – 45 DET

Final That's Scorigami!! It's the 1073rd unique final score in NFL history. — Scorigami (@NFL_Scorigami) October 2, 2022

2:19 p.m.: The onside kick results in a field goal from Brandon McManus, who doesn’t kick barefoot. Raiders 10, Broncos 10. The Raiders are -135 on the live line (Broncos +105), total 50½.

2:13 p.m.: Onside kick! Who called for that? Scott Frost? Bobby Hauck?

2:10 p.m.: Josh Jacobs bulldozes his way into the end zone from 10 yards and the Raiders lead 10-7 with 11:46 to go in the second quarter. The Raiders are -160 on the live line (Broncos +130), total 50½.

2:07 p.m.: As suspected, Hollins was out of bounds and the Raiders drive continues.

2:06 p.m.: Mack Hollins appears to catch a touchdown for the Raiders just as a weather alert goes off on the television. Be safe out there.

2:00 p.m.: END OF THE FIRST QUARTER. Broncos 7, Raiders 3. The Raiders are -120 on the live line (Broncos -110), total 47½.

1:52 p.m.: The Raiders can’t stop anyone in the red zone. This time it’s Courtland Sutton breaking free to haul in the 5-yard touchdown reception from Russell Wilson. The Broncos lead 7-3 with 2:45 left in the first quarter and are -170 on the live line (Raiders +140), total 48½.

1:49 p.m.: The Broncos were more interesting when they had a barefoot kicker.

1:35 p.m.: More red-zone struggles for Derek Carr and the Raiders, who settle for a Daniel Carlson field goal from 26 yards out. The Raiders lead the Broncos 3-0 after the opening drive. The Raiders are -170 on the live line (Broncos +140), total 44½.

1:29 p.m.: FINAL: Seahawks 48, Lions 45. Rashaad Penny ran for 151 yards and two second-half touchdowns to help the Seahawks get the straight-up win as 3½-point underdogs. Lions QB Jared Goff had four TD passes, as the game soared over the total of 48½.

1:14 p.m.: FINAL: Jets 24, Steelers 20. Rookie running back Breece Hall scored on a 2-yard run with 16 seconds remaining, and the Jets grabbed the outright win as 3-point underdogs. The game went over the total of 41.

1:12 p.m.: FINAL: Cowboys 25, Commanders 10. Cooper Rush tossed two touchdowns, and the Cowboys covered as 3-point favorites. The game stayed under the total of 41½.

1:08 p.m.: FINAL: Bills 23, Ravens 20. Tyler Bass made a 21-yard field goal as time expired, and the Bills rallied from a 17-point hole to get the win and push as -3 favorites. The game stayed under the total of 50½.

1:06 p.m.: FINAL: Eagles 29, Jaguars 21. Miles Sanders ran for 134 yards and two touchdowns, and the Eagles overcame an early deficit to cover as 6½-point favorites. The game went over the total of 44.

1:04 p.m.: Here are the props we’ll be tracking for this afternoon’s Raiders-Broncos game:

Team totals: Raiders 23½ (-110), Broncos 21½ (over -120).

Alternate point spreads: Raiders -7½ (+200), +3½ (-240); Broncos +7½ (-240), -3½ (+200).

General props: First score will be a touchdown (yes -160/no +140); largest lead 14½ points (under -130); longest TD 38½ yards; will there be a made field goal in the first quarter (yes +110/no -130); will the game go to overtime (yes +1,000/no -2,000); will there be a defensive or special teams TD (yes +270/no -330); will there be a successful 2-point conversion (yes +330/no -400); will both teams make 33-yard or longer field goals (yes +110/no -130); will there be a lead change in the fourth quarter (yes +270/no -330); will either team score three straight times (yes -180/no +160); will there be a score in the final two minutes of the first half (yes -310/no +260); will the game be tied again after 0-0 (yes +110/no -130).

Raiders props: Derek Carr 24½ completions (over -120), 36½ attempts, 269½ passing yards, longest completion 37½ yards, 1½ TD passes (over -135), will throw an interception (yes Even/no -120); Josh Jacobs 66½ rushing yards, will score a TD (yes +110/no -130); Davante Adams 87½ receiving yards, 6½ receptions (over -150), will score a TD (yes/no -110); Darren Waller 50½ receiving yards; Daniel Carlson 6½ kicking points (over -125).

Broncos props: Russell Wilson 21½ completions (under -120), 32½ attempts, 239½ passing yards, longest completion 36½ yards, 1½ TD passes (under -130), will throw an interception (yes +110/no -130); Javonte Williams 52½ rushing yards; Courtland Sutton 70½ receiving yards, will score a TD (yes +160/no -180); Jerry Jeudy 44½ receiving yards; Brandon McManus 6½ kicking points (over -115).

1:03 p.m.: FINAL: Chargers 34, Texans 24. Austin Ekeler hauled in a 14-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Justin Herbert with 2:28 remaining in the fourth qurter for the cover as 6-point favorites. The game easily went over the total of 45½.

12:59 p.m.: FINAL: Giants 20, Bears 12. Quarterback Daniel Jones rushed for two touchdowns to help the Giants cover as 3-point favorites. The game went under the total of 39.

12:57 p.m.: The Lions are becoming must-see TV.

12:51 p.m.: FINAL: Titans 24, Colts 17. Ryan Tannehill threw two touchdowns, and the underdog Titans held on for the outright win after leading by as many as 21 points. The total stayed under 43½.

12:50 p.m.: FINAL: Falcons 23, Browns 20. Younghoe Koo made a 45-yard field goal with 2:28 left in the fourth quarter, and the Falcons earned the outright win as 1-point underdogs. The game stayed under the total of 48½.

12:45 p.m.: Here is this afternoon’s schedule:

— Cardinals (Even) at Panthers (-1, 44, -120), 1:05 p.m.

— Broncos (+125) at Raiders (-2½, 45½, -145), 1:25 p.m.

— Patriots (+375) at Packers (-9½, 40, -450), 1:25 p.m.

12:38 p.m.: A lot of steam on the Buccaneers at Westgate SuperBook. They are -2 against the Chiefs in the Sunday night game.

12:35 p.m.: The Texans are creeping in the backdoor and are now covering against the Chargers. Los Angeles leads 27-24 midway through the fourth quarter. The Chargers are -400 on the live line (Texans +300), total 57½.

12:32 p.m.: Kenny Pickett is better than a Primanti Bros. sandwich. He runs for his second touchdown to extend the Steelers’ lead to 20-10 early in the fourth quarter. The Steelers are -1200 on the live line (Jets +700), total 39½.

12:27 p.m.: A big bet on the Patriots was made public.

A bettor in Nevada just placed $120,000 on the Patriots +10.5 (-120) Would win: $100,000 💼 pic.twitter.com/cc8e2Y1kmy — Caesars Sportsbook (@CaesarsSports) October 2, 2022

12:14 p.m.: The Bills are back from the dead. It’s 20-20 in Baltimore after a Josh Allen touchdown run with 3:26 remaining in the third quarter. The Bills are -140 on the live line (Ravens +110), total 56½.

12:12 p.m.: The Steelers lead.

KENNY PICKETT QB SNEAK TUDDY! pic.twitter.com/2gM8PgKbuU — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) October 2, 2022

12:07 p.m.: Cash over 48½ in the Seahawks-Lions game. The Seahawks lead 31-23 midway through the third quarter after a Jamaal Williams 51-yard touchdown run and two-point conversion for Detroit. The Seahawks are -280 on the live line (Lions +225), total 71½.

12:03 p.m.: Line movements in the later games:

— Panthers from Pick to -1

— Buccaneers from 1 to 1½

12:00 p.m.: Kenny Pickett is intercepted. Sad trombone.

11:58 a.m.: It’s Kenny Pickett time in Pittsburgh. The Steelers trail 10-6 but are -115 on the live line (Jets -115), total 35½.

11:40 a.m.: Second-half line: Steelers -1½, total 20.

11:39 a.m.: Second-half line: Lions -4½, total 26½.

11:37 a.m.: HALFTIME: Jets 10, Steelers 6. First-half winners: Jets +2½, under 20.

11:36 a.m.: Second-half line: Chargers -3½, total 21.

11:35 a.m.: Second-half line: Colts -4, total 22.

11:34 a.m.: Second-half line: Giants -½, total 19½.

11:33 a.m.: HALFTIME: Seahawks 24, Lions 15. First-half winners: Seahawks +3, over 23½.

11:32 a.m.: HALFTIME: Titans 24, Colts 10. First-half winners: Titans +3, over 21.

11:31 a.m.: HALFTIME: Giants 14, Bears 9. First-half winners: Giants -1½, over 19. Daniel Jones ran for his second touchdown with 5:17 remaining, and the extra point sent the total over.

11:31 a.m.: HALFTIME: Chargers 27, Texans 7. First-half winners: Chargers -3½, over 22.

11:30 a.m.: Second-half line: Bills -4, total 26.

11:28 a.m.: Second-half line: Eagles -2, total 23.

11:27 a.m.: HALFTIME: Ravens 20, Bills 10. First-half winners: Ravens +2½, over 24½. Josh Allen hit Isaiah McKenzie on a 4-yard touchdown pass with nine seconds left in the second quarter to send the total over.

11:26 a.m.: HALFTIME: Eagles 20, Jaguars 14. First-half winners: Eagles -3½, over 22. Kenneth Gainwell scored on a 10-yard run with 26 seconds left in the second quarter to give the Eagles the cover after trailing most of the half.

11:25 a.m.: Second-half line: Cowboys -½, total 20

11:22 a.m.: HALFTIME: Cowboys 12, Commanders 7. First-half winners: Cowboys -2, under 20. The Cowboys took the lead with 1:04 left until halftime on a Michael Gallup touchdown reception from Cooper Rush, but the extra point was blocked to keep the total under.

11:18 a.m.: That blocked extra point in Dallas is pretty big for the first-half total.

11:14 a.m.: Second-half line: Falcons -1, total 24.

11:11 a.m.: HALFTIME: Falcons 10, Browns 10. First-half winners: Falcons +½, under 24. The Falcons came up with a late defensive stand and forced a field goal to keep the total under.

10:49 a.m.: That escalated quickly. Chargers 14, Texans 0 with 11:18 left in the second quarter. The Chargers are -3000 on the live line (Texans +1200), total 45½.

10:42 a.m.: Mike Tomlin’s streak of finishing at .500 or above is in jeopardy. The Steelers stink. They trail the Jets 10-0 after a Zach Wilson TD reception on a trick play. The Jets are -250 on the live line (Steelers +200), total 39½.

10:37 a.m.: The Jaguars were the largest underdog on the board (+6½). They lead the Eagles 14-0 at the end of the first quarter. Jacksonville is -260 on the live line (Eagles +210), total 48½.

10:31 a.m.: J.K. Dobbins plows in for his second rushing touchdown of the first quarter for a 14-3 lead. The Bills no longer look like the juggernaut from Week 1. The Ravens are -250 on the live line (Bills +200), total 56½.

10:27 a.m.: Early upset watch in Detroit. Geno Smith scores on the quarterback draw and the underdog Seahawks are ahead 14-6 on the Lions with 4:35 left in the first quarter. The Seahawks are -140 on the live line (Lions +110), total 61½.

10:15 a.m.: The Commanders black uniforms get a 5.5. That nameplate looks hideous and the helmets are a miss, too.

10:06 a.m.: J.K. Dobbins finds the end zone to give the underdog Ravens a quick 7-0 lead over the Bills. Baltimore is -145 on the live line (Bills +115), total 55½.

9:50 a.m.: The secret is out on Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson printing money.

There have been 434 bets placed at @CaesarsSports on Daniel Carlson's made field goals prop (1.5). All of them are on the over. The only other player prop that has gotten even 100 bets with all action on one side is Lamar Jackson TD passes (1.5) with all 108 bets on the over. — Max Meyer (@TheMaxMeyer) October 2, 2022

9:42 a.m.: More line movement this morning:

— Bills-Ravens total from 50 to 50½

— Bears-Giants total from 38½ to 39½ to 39

— Titans-Colts total from 43 to 43½

— Chargers-Texans total from 45 to 45½

— Panthers from Pick to -1 to Pick

9:36 a.m.: FINAL: Vikings 28, Saints 25. Double doink! Saints kicker Wil Lutz’s 61-yard field goal attempt bounced off the upright, then the crossbar, and stayed out to give the Vikings the win. But a missed extra point by the Vikings meant the Saints covered +4. What a finish. The game went over the total of 42.

9:33 a.m.: It’s (not) always sunny in Philadelphia.

9:29 a.m.: Greg Joseph answers with a 47-yard field goal to put the Vikings back on top 28-25 with 24 seconds remaining in London. That missed extra point is looming large for -4, however. The Vikings are -1800 on the live line (Saints +900).

9:26 a.m.: Big bets at Caesars Sportsbook in New Jersey.

A bettor in New Jersey is all in on Washington today 👀 $100,000 Commanders +3 (+100)

$100,000 Commanders ML (+143) Would win a combined $243,000 💰 pic.twitter.com/drkLQ3MI9b — Caesars Sportsbook (@CaesarsSports) October 2, 2022

9:24 a.m.: Most bet player props for Sunday Week 4 @BetMGM

— Josh Allen under 1½ passing TDs (+150)

— Austin Ekeler over 55½ rushing yards (-115)

— Jamaal Williams over 16½5 rushing attempts (-135)

9:21 a.m.: Saints kicker Wil Lutz bangs home a 60-yard field goal to tie the score at 25-25 with 1:51 remaining in the fourth quarter. The crowd in London loves kicking. The Vikings are -200 on the live line (Saints +165).

9:16 a.m.: From @BetMGM: Public teams (+70% of bets) on Sunday

— 82% of bets on Cardinals +1 at CAR

— 79% of bets on Cowboys -3 vs. WAS

— 74% of bets on Chiefs +1 at TB

— 72% of bets on Titans +3.5 at IND

— 71% of bets on Browns -1 at ATL

Public teams (+70% of bets) on Sunday at @BetMGM 82% of bets on Cardinals +1 at CAR

79% of bets on Cowboys -3 vs. WAS

74% of bets on Chiefs +1 at TB

72% of bets on Titans +3.5 at IND

71% of bets on Browns -1 at ATL — John Ewing 🦁 (@johnewing) October 2, 2022

9:09 a.m.: Justin Jefferson takes the fly sweep and waltzes into the end zone. The Vikings lead 25-22 with a little more than four minutes remaining and are -250 on the live line (Saints +200).

9:06 a.m.: Insights from WynnBET:

The top-3 liabilities for the week are:

— Seattle Seahawks’ spread (+3, opened +6) at Detroit Lions

— Indianapolis Colts’ spread (-4, opened -3) vs. Tennessee Titans

— Houston Texans’ spread (+5½, opened +7) vs. Los Angeles Chargers

The top-3 most-bet teams on the point spread in terms of handle are:

— Indianapolis Colts (-4, opened -3) vs. Tennessee Titans

— Seattle Seahawks (+3, opened +6) at Detroit Lions

— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-1, opened +2½) vs. Kansas City Chiefs

The top-3 most-bet teams on the point spread in terms of ticket count are:

— Dallas Cowboys (-3 (-120), opened -3) vs. Washington Commanders

— Baltimore Ravens (+3 (EV), opened +3) vs. Buffalo Bills

— Buffalo Bills (-3 (-120), opened -3) at Baltimore Ravens

The top-3 most-bet games in terms of handle across all markets (point spread, total and money line) are:

— Kansas City Chiefs at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-1, 46)

— Buffalo Bills (-3 (-120), 50) at Baltimore Ravens

— Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts (-4, 42½)

8:57 a.m.: Tight end/quarterback/fantasy football god Taysom Hill barrels into the end zone to give the Saints the lead. After the two-point conversion, it’s 22-19 with 9:29 left in the fourth quarter. The Saints are -150 on the live line (Vikings +120), total 47½.

8:48 a.m.: The Vikings lead the Saints 19-14 after a Greg Joseph field goal early in the fourth quarter across the pond. The Vikings are -300 on the live line (Saints +240), total 42½.

8:46 a.m.: Here are some notable line moves this morning:

— Steelers from -3½ to -3

— Jets-Steelers total from 41½ to 41

— Panthers from Pick to -1

8:45 a.m.: Here is this morning schedule. The Vikings and Saints are playing in London.

— Titans (+175) at Colts (-4, 43, -200), 10 a.m.

— Bears (+130) at Giants (-3, 38½, -150), 10 a.m.

— Bills (-3, 50, -160) at Ravens (+140), 10 a.m.

— Chargers (-6, 45, -265) at Texans (+225), 10 a.m.

— Seahawks (+160) at Lions (-3½, 48½, -180), 10 a.m.

— Jets (+150) at Steelers (-3, 41, -170), 10 a.m.

— Jaguars (+240) at Eagles (-6½, 44, -280), 10 a.m.

— Commanders (+145) at Cowboys (-3, 41½, -165), 10 a.m.

— Browns (-1, 48½, -115) at Falcons (-105), 10 a.m.

TODAY’S SCHEDULE

COMPLETED

— Vikings 28, Saints 25 (at London)

Full-game winners: Saints +4, over 41½

First-half winners: N/A

Second-half winners: N/A

Yards per play: Vikings 5.1, Saints 5.9 (Vikings lead 344-338 in total yards)

Turnovers: Vikings +1 (2-1)

Biggest lead: Vikings 16-7; Saints 22-1

— Titans 24, Colts 17 (at Indianapolis)

Full-game winners: Titans +4, 43½, Titans +175 ML

First-half winners: Titans +3, over 21 (Titans 24-10)

Second-half winners: Colts -4, under 22 (Colts 7-0)

Yards per play: Titans 4.7, Colts 5.8 (Colts lead 365-243 in total yards)

Turnovers: Titans +3 (3-0)

Biggest lead: Titans 24-3; Colts never led

— Giants 20, Bears 12 (at East Rutherford, N.J.)

Full-game winners: Giants -3, under 39, Giants -150 ML

First-half winners: Giants -1½, over 19 (Giants 14-9)

Second-half winners: Giants -½, under 19½ (Giants 6-3)

Yards per play: Bears 5.1, Giants 5.5 (Giants lead 333-304 in total yards)

Turnovers: Giants +1 (3-2)

Biggest lead: Bears 3-0; Giants 14-6, 20-12

— Bills 23, Ravens 20 (at Baltimore)

Full-game winners: Bills -3 push, under 50½, Bills -160 ML

First-half winners: Ravens +2½, over 24½ (Ravens 20-10)

Second-half winners: Bills -4, under 26 (Bills 13-0)

Yards per play: Bills 5.3, Ravens 4.6 (Bills lead 326-296 in total yards)

Turnovers: Even (2-2)

Biggest lead: Bills 23-20; Ravens 20-3

— Chargers 34, Texans 24 (at Houston)

Full-game winners: Chargers -6, over 45½, Chargers -265 ML

First-half winners: Chargers -3½, over 22 (Chargers 27-7)

Second-half winners: Texans +3½, over 21 (Texans 17-7)

Yards per play: Chargers 6.3, Texans 6.5 (Chargers lead 419-346 in total yards)

Turnovers: Chargers +1 (2-1)

Biggest lead: Chargers 21-0; Texans never led

— Seahawks 48, Lions 45 (at Detroit)

Full-game winners: Seahawks +3½, over 48½, Seahawks +160 ML

First-half winners: Seahawks +3, over 23½ (Seahawks 24-15)

Second-half winners: Lions -4½, over 26½ (Lions 30-24)

Yards per play: Seahawks 8.8, Lions 7.9 (Seahawks lead 555-520 in total yards)

Turnovers: Seahawks +1 (2-1) including an interception return for TD

Biggest lead: Seahawks 31-15; Lions never led

— Jets 24, Steelers 20 (at Pittsburgh)

Full-game winners: Jets +3, over 41, Jets +150 ML

First-half winners: Jets +2½, under 20 (Jets 10-6)

Second-half winners: Jets +1½, over 20 (Tied 14-14)

Yards per play: Jets 5.2, Steelers 5.0 (Jets lead 348-297 in total yards)

Turnovers: Jets +2 (4-2)

Biggest lead: Jets 10-0; Steelers 20-10

— Eagles 29, Jaguars 21 (at Philadelphia)

Full-game winners: Eagles -6½, over 44, Eagles -280 ML

First-half winners: Eagles -3½, over 22 (Eagles 20-14)

Second-half winners: Eagles -2 push, under 23 (Eagles 9-7)

Yards per play: Jaguars 4.8, Eagles 5.2 (Eagles lead 401-219 in total yards)

Turnovers: Eagles +4 (5-1)

Biggest lead: Jaguars 14-0; Eagles 29-14

— Cowboys 25, Commanders 10 (at Dallas)

Full-game winners: Cowboys -3, under 41½, Cowboys -165 ML

First-half winners: Cowboys -2, under 20 (Cowboys 12-7)

Second-half winners: Cowboys -½, under 20 (Cowboys 13-3)

Yards per play: Commanders 4.2, Cowboys 4.9 (Commanders lead 297-279 in total yards)

Turnovers: Cowboys +2 (2-0)

Biggest lead: Commanders 7-6; Cowboys 25-10

— Falcons 23, Browns 20 (at Atlanta)

Full-game winners: Falcons +1, under 48½, Falcons -105 ML

First-half winners: Falcons +½, under 24 (Tied 10-10)

Second-half winners: Falcons -1, under 24 (Falcons 13-10)

Yards per play: Browns 5.7, Falcons 6.1 (Browns lead 403-333 in total yards)

Turnovers: Falcons +1 (2-1)

Biggest lead: Browns 13-10, 20-17; Falcons 10-0

— Cardinals 26, Panthers 16 (at Carolina)

Full-game winners: Cardinals +1, under 44, Cardinals Even ML

First-half winners: Panthers -½, under 21 (Panthers 10-3)

Second-half winners: Cardinals -1, over 21 (Cardinals 23-6)

Yards per play: Cardinals 4.8, Panthers 4.3 (Cardinals lead 338-220 in total yards)

Turnovers: Cardinals +2 (3-1)

Biggest lead: Cardinals 26-10; Panthers 7-0, 10-3

— Raiders 32, Broncos 23 (at Allegiant Stadium)

Full-game winners: Raiders -2½, over 45½, Raiders -145 ML

First-half winners: Raiders -1, over 22½ (Raiders 19-16)

Second-half winners: Raiders pick, under 23½ (Raiders 13-7)

Yards per play: Broncos 6.2, Raiders 5.2 (Raiders lead 385-299 in total yards)

Turnovers: Raiders +1 (1-0), includes fumble return for touchdown

Biggest lead: Broncos 7-3; Raiders 25-16, 32-23

— Packers 27, Patriots 24, OT (at Green Bay)

Full-game winners: Patriots +9½, over 40, Patriots +375 ML

First-half winners: Patriots +6, under 20 (Patriots 10-7)

Second-half winners: Patriots +7½, over 20 (Packers 20-14)

Yards per play: Patriots 4.7, Packers 6.2 (Packers lead 443-271 in total yards)

Turnovers: Patriots +1 (2-1)

Biggest lead: Patriots 24-17; Packers 7-3, 14-10

— Chiefs 41, Buccaneers 31 (at Tampa Bay)

Full-game winners: Chiefs +2, over 47, Chiefs +110 ML

First-half winners: Chiefs +½, over 23 (Chiefs 28-17)

Second-half winners: Chiefs +3, over 25½ (Buccaneers 14-13)

Yards per play: Chiefs 5.4, Buccaneers 6.4 (Chiefs lead 417-376 in total yards)

Turnovers: Chiefs +1 (2-1)

Biggest lead: Chiefs 38-17; Buccaneers never led

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.