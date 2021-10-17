NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Chiefs, Packers trying to hold on for covers

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Sunday’s NFL action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Washington Football Team running back Antonio Gibson (24) clutches the football as he is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs outside linebacker Nick Bolton (54) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) is challenged by Jacksonville Jaguars free safety Rayshawn Jenkins (2) during the second half of an NFL football game between the Miami Dolphins and the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London, England, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Dunhan)

Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Kyzir White rushes in on Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Washington Football Team cornerback Kendall Fuller (29) celebrates his interception with teammates during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Welcome to Week 6 of the NFL season.

Top matchups include the Raiders at the Denver Broncos, the Los Angeles Chargers at the Baltimore Ravens, and the Seattle Seahawks at the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Sunday night game.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.

UPDATES

12:42 p.m.: Aaron Rodgers comes through for Packers backers, scrambling for a 6-yard TD to extend their lead to 24-14 with 4:30 left in the fourth quarter. The Packers are covering -5½, but Green Bay backers will have to survive a backdoor cover attempt by the Bears.

12:35 p.m.: The Vikings cash in after a Panthers turnover to take a 25-17 lead with 2:24 left in the third quarter. The Vikings are -550 on the live line (Panthers +390).

12:31 p.m.: The Chiefs are outside the number (-6½) with a two-score lead. The Chiefs lead 24-13 with 14:02 left in the fourth quarter and are -2,200 on the live line (Washington +980).

12:28 p.m.: The Vikings take an 18-17 lead on the Panthers with 4:00 left in the third quarter (2-point try failed). The Vikings are -154 on the live line (Panthers +126).

12:22 p.m.: The Ravens have just about finished off the Chargers. Baltimore extends its lead to 34-6 with 14:55 left in the fourth quarter.

12:16 p.m.: The Chiefs take the lead. Tyreek Hill catches a 2-yard TD pass, and the Chiefs go in front 17-13 on Washington with 4:07 left in the third quarter. The Chiefs are -400 on the live line (Washington +300).

12:07 p.m.: Circa Survivor contestants are having an easy day with the Colts, who lead the Texans 24-3 in the third quarter. More than half of the remaining entries (1,185) took Indianapolis. Contestants pick one straight-up winner each week, but can use a team only once. The winner gets $6 million.

12:04 p.m.: The Packers get some breathing room. Aaron Jones scores on a 12-yard TD pass, and the Packers lead the Bears 17-7 with 6:00 left in the third quarter. The Packers are -950 on the live line (Bears +590), spread -9½, total 38½.

11:54 a.m.: The Chiefs punt to open the second half, and Washington maintains its 13-10 lead with 11:50 left in the third quarter. The Chiefs are still slightly favored at -114 on the live line (Washington -106).

11:52 a.m.: The Ravens are rolling. Baltimore extends its lead to 24-6 over the Chargers with 7:39 left in the third quarter and is -4,500 on the live line (Chargers +1,300), spread -15½, total 49½.

11:43 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Vikings -1, total 22½

Rams -3½, total 22½

11:42 a.m.: HALFTIME: Vikings 12, Panthers 10. First-half winners: Vikings -½, under 22½.

11:41 a.m.: HALFTIME: Rams 28, Giants 3. First-half winners: Rams -4½, over 24½.

11:37 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Packers -2, total 22

Chiefs -6, total 27

11:35 a.m.: HALFTIME: Washington 13, Chiefs 10. First-half winners: Washington +3½, under 27, Washington +170 ML.

11:34 a.m.: HALFTIME: Packers 10, Bears 7. First-half winners: Spread pushes on 3, under 22½.

11:30 a.m.: Second-half line: Colts -6, total 21½.

11:29 a.m.: HALFTIME: Colts 10, Texans 3. First-half winners: Spread pushes on 7, under 23.

11:28 a.m.: Second-half line: Chargers -½, total 26.

11:27 a.m.: HALFTIME: Ravens 17, Chargers 6. First-half winners: Ravens -2½, under 24½.

11:26 a.m.: Second-half line: Bengals -2½, total 21½.

11:25 a.m.: HALFTIME: Bengals 10, Lions 0. First-half winners: Bengals -3, under 23.

11:15 a.m.: The Chargers gain a foothold. After a Lamar Jackson interception, the Chargers take advantage of a short field and score on a 1-yard pass to Jared Cook. The Chargers cut the Ravens’ lead to 17-6 (extra point failed) with 4:04 left in the second quarter. The Ravens are -700 on the live line (Chargers +470), spread -10½, total 53½.

11:05 a.m.: The Ravens extend their lead to 17-0 with 7:08 left in the second quarter. The Ravens are -1,600 on the live line (Chargers +820), spread -15½, total 49½.

10:58 a.m.: The Packers tie the Bears at 7 with 9:59 left in the second quarter. The Packers are -188 on the live line (Bears +152), spread -3½, total 43½.

10:53 a.m.: First TD scored prop winners for early slate:

Chiefs-Washington: Kansas City RB Darrel Williams (+750)

Bengals-Lions: Cincinnati RB Chris Evans (18-1)

Packers-Bears: Chicago RB Khalil Herbert (6-1)

Vikings-Panthers: Carolina RB Chuba Hubbard (+550)

Chargers-Ravens: Baltimore RB Latavius Murray (9-1)

Texans-Colts: Indianapolis WR Parris Campbell (20-1)

Rams-Giants: Los Angeles WR Robert Woods (8-1)

10:46 a.m.: The Ravens jump on the Chargers. Baltimore leads 14-0 with 13:24 left in the second quarter and is -800 on the live line (Chargers +520), spread -12½, total 51½.

10:33 a.m.: The Colts hit a deep ball on the Texans. Parris Campbell catches a 51-yard TD pass, and the Colts lead 7-0 with 1:52 left in the first quarter. The Colts are -950 on the live line (Texans +610), spread -14½, total 42½.

10:21 a.m.: The Bears strike first. Khalil Herbert scores on a 1-yard run, and the Bears lead the Packers 7-0 with 6:45 left in the first quarter. The Packers are -118 on the live line (Bears -104), spread -1½, total 46½.

10:12 a.m.: The Chiefs score the first TD of the day on a 2-yard run by Darrel Williams. The Chiefs lead Washington 7-0 with 9:09 left in the first quarter and are -650 on the live line (Washington +440), spread -12½, total 57½.

9:57 a.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— Packers (-5½, 44, -240) at Bears (+200), 10 a.m.

— Bengals (-3½, 46½, -185) at Lions (+165), 10 a.m.

— Texans (+450) at Colts (-11½, 45, -600), 10 a.m.

— Rams (-7½ +100, 49, -350) at Giants (+290), 10 a.m.

— Chiefs (-6½, 54, -280) at Washington (+240), 10 a.m.

— Vikings (-2½, 45½, -140) at Panthers (+120), 10 a.m.

— Chargers (+135) at Ravens (-3, 51, -155), 10 a.m.

9:49 a.m.: FINAL: Jaguars 23, Dolphins 20. Matthew Wright kicks a 53-yard field goal on the final play, and the Jaguars win outright as 3-point underdogs, +135 ML in the neutral-site game in London. The game stays under 47.

9:34 a.m.: We have London action already going this morning. The Jaguars have tied the Dolphins at 20 on a 54-yard field goal with 3:40 to play. The Dolphins are -170 on the live line (Jaguars +138).

9:33 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves this morning:

Colts from -10 to -11½

Texans-Colts total from 43 to 44½

Broncos from -4 to -5

9:30 a.m.: Here’s today’s schedule:

— Dolphins (-3, 47, -155) vs. Jaguars (+135) (at London), 6:30 a.m.

— Packers (-5½, 44, -240) at Bears (+200), 10 a.m.

— Bengals (-3½, 46½, -185) at Lions (+165), 10 a.m.

— Texans (+450) at Colts (-11½, 45, -600), 10 a.m.

— Rams (-7½ +100, 49, -350) at Giants (+290), 10 a.m.

— Chiefs (-6½, 54, -280) at Washington (+240), 10 a.m.

— Vikings (-2½, 45½, -140) at Panthers (+120), 10 a.m.

— Chargers (+135) at Ravens (-3, 51, -155), 10 a.m.

— Cardinals (+140) at Browns (-3, 48½, -160), 1:05 p.m.

— Raiders (+190) at Broncos (-5, 44½, -220), 1:25 p.m.

— Cowboys (-3½, 50½, -185) at Patriots (+165), 1:25 p.m.

— Seahawks (+190) at Steelers (-5, 43, -220), 5:20 p.m.

9:15 a.m.: Here are some of the props we’ll be tracking later today for Raiders-Broncos:

Team totals: Raiders 20½ (under -125), Broncos 23½ (over -125).

General props: First score will be a touchdown (yes -150/no +130); largest lead 14½ points (under -120); longest TD 37½ yards; will the game go to overtime (yes +1,000/no -2,000); will there be a defensive or special teams TD (yes +270/no -330); will there be a successful 2-point conversion (yes +330/no -400); will both teams make 33-yard or longer field goals (yes +110/no -130); will there be a lead change in the fourth quarter (yes +330/no -400); will either team score three straight times (yes -180/no +160); will there be a score in the final two minutes of the first half (yes -280/no +240); will the game be tied again after 0-0 (yes +105/no -125).

Raiders props: Derek Carr 22½ completions, 34½ attempts, 263½ passing yards, longest completion 38½ yards, 1½ TD passes, will throw an interception (yes -110/no -110); Josh Jacobs 47½ rushing yards, will score a TD (yes +150/no -170); Darren Waller 60½ receiving yards, 5½ receptions (under -130), will score a TD (yes +170/no -190); Henry Ruggs 44½ receiving yards; Hunter Renfrow 50½ receiving yards.

Broncos props: Teddy Bridgewater 21½ completions, 32½ attempts, 254½ passing yards, longest completion 36½ yards, 1½ TD passes (over -135), will throw an interception (yes +145/no -165); Javonte Williams 52½ rushing yards; Courtland Sutton 61½ receiving yards, 4½ receptions (over -130).

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.