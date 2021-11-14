NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Colts hit 18-1 prop with blocked punt

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Sunday’s NFL action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Welcome to Week 10 of the NFL season.

Top matchups include the Cleveland Browns at the New England Patriots, the Seattle Seahawks at the Green Bay Packers, and the Kansas City Chiefs at the Raiders in the Sunday night game.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.

UPDATES

10:26 a.m.: The Patriots tie the Browns at 7 with 26 seconds left in the first quarter. The Patriots are -122 on the live line (Browns -102), spread -1½, total 48½.

10:18 a.m.: First TD scored prop results:

Falcons-Cowboys: Dallas WR CeeDee Lamb (+850)

Bills-Jets: Buffalo RB Matt Breida (33-1)

Lions-Steelers: Pittsburgh WR James Washington (15-1)

Browns-Patriots: Cleveland TE Austin Hooper (17-1)

Jaguars-Colts: Indianapolis defense/special teams (blocked punt) (18-1)

10:17 a.m.: The Colts recover a blocked punt for a TD and lead the Jaguars 10-0 with 8:23 left in the first quarter. The Colts’ defense/special teams was 18-1 to score the first TD of the game.

10:08 a.m.: The Cowboys strike first. CeeDee Lamb catches a 13-yard TD pass, and the Cowboys lead the Falcons 7-0 with 11:42 left in the first quarter. The Cowboys are -550 on the live line (Falcons +375), spread -11½, total 58½.

9:58 a.m.: The first games are about to kick off:

— Falcons (+300) at Cowboys (-7½, 55, -360), 10 a.m.

— Saints (+130) at Titans (-3 +100, 42½, -150), 10 a.m.

— Jaguars (+400) at Colts (-10½, 48, -500), 10 a.m.

— Browns (+125) at Patriots (-2½, 44½, -145), 10 a.m.

— Bills (-13, 48½, -900) at Jets (+600), 10 a.m.

— Lions (+210) at Steelers (-5½, 40½, -250), 10 a.m.

— Buccaneers (-9½, 50½, -430) at Washington (+360), 10 a.m.

9:40 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves this morning:

Saints-Titans total from 44 to 42½

Bills-Jets total from 47½ to 48½

Lions from +6½ to +5½

Panthers from +9½ to +7½

Panthers-Cardinals total from 43 to 41½

Eagles-Broncos total from 45½ to 44½

9:15 a.m.: Here are some of the props we’ll be tracking today for Chiefs-Raiders:

Team totals: Raiders 24½ (under -120), Chiefs 27½.

General props: First score will be a touchdown (yes -190/no +170); largest lead 14½ points; longest TD 42½ yards; will the game go to overtime (yes +1,000/no -2,000); will there be a defensive or special teams TD (yes +270/no -330); will there be a successful 2-point conversion (yes +290/no -350); will both teams make 33-yard or longer field goals (yes +100/no -120); will there be a lead change in the fourth quarter (yes +260/no -310); will either team score three straight times (yes -220/no +190); will there be a score in the final two minutes of the first half (yes -400/no +330); will the game be tied again after 0-0 (yes -120/no +100).

Raiders props: Derek Carr 25½ completions, 36½ attempts, 294½ passing yards, longest completion 38½ yards, 1½ TD passes (over -170), will throw an interception (yes -110/no -110); Josh Jacobs 57½ rushing yards, will score a TD (yes +110/no -130); Darren Waller 68½ receiving yards, 5½ receptions (over -120), will score a TD (yes +130/no -150); Hunter Renfrow 57½ receiving yards.

Chiefs props: Patrick Mahomes 26 completions, 38½ attempts, 289½ passing yards, longest completion 36½ yards, 2½ TD passes (under -180), will throw an interception (yes -110/no -110); Tyreek Hill 75½ receiving yards, 6½ receptions, will score a TD (yes -110/no -110); Travis Kelce 74½ receiving yards, 6½ receptions (under -120), will score a TD (yes -110/no -110).

