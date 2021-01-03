NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Colts rolling toward playoff berth

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Sunday’s NFL action. Bad beats, player props, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Welcome to Week 17 of the NFL season.

Playoff berths and seeding are on the line. Significant matchups include the Dolphins at the Bills, the Steelers at the Browns, the Cardinals and the Rams, and Washington at the Eagles in the Sunday night game.

We’ll be following the action from all the NFL games. Refresh this blog throughout the day to track bad beats, player props, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and much more.

UPDATES

2:46 p.m.: HALFTIME: Saints 16, Panthers 7. First-half winners: Saints -3 (-120), under 23½.

2:43 p.m.: Second-half lines (posting as they appear):

Seahawks -3 (-120), total 21

Saints -1½, total 22½

2:41 p.m.: HALFTIME: Seahawks 6, 49ers 3. First-half winners: 49ers +4, under 23. The 49ers kicked a field goal with 29 seconds left to cover the first-half spread.

2:33 p.m.: The Packers have taken control and lead the Bears 21-10 with 3:57 left in the second quarter. The Packers are -1,200 on the live line (Bears +680), spread -12½, total 58½. If the Bears lose, they need the Rams to beat the Cardinals to still reach the postseason.

2:18 p.m.: Darren Waller catches a 28-yard TD pass, and the Raiders tie the Broncos at 10 with 11:15 left in the second quarter. The Raiders are -118 on the live line (Broncos -104), spread -1½, total 55½.

2:15 p.m.: The Colts are closing toward a playoff berth, leading the Jaguars 17-0 with 11:40 left in the second quarter. The Colts are -4,500 on the live line (Jaguars +1,400), spread -27½, total 50½. The Dolphins need the Colts to lose to get in the postseason.

2:02 p.m.: Troy Fumagalli catches a 1-yard TD pass, and the Broncos lead the Raiders 10-3 with 17 seconds left in the first quarter. The Broncos are -210 on the live line (Raiders +168), spread -4½, total 52½. There were no odds on Fumagalli to score the first TD at the Westgate, so the field wins at 8-1.

1:43 p.m.: The Bears score first on the Packers. David Montgomery scores on a 2-yard run, and the Bears lead 7-0 with 7:31 left in the first quarter. The Packers are -118 on the live line (Bears -104), spread -1½, total 50½.

1:40 p.m.: The Broncos take a 3-0 lead on the Raiders with 9:05 left in the first quarter. The Broncos are -122 on the live line (Raiders +100), spread -1½, total 49½.

1:19 p.m.: FINAL: Giants 23, Cowboys 19. The Giants win outright as 1½-point home underdogs, +105 ML. The game stays just under 43½. The Giants will win the NFC East if the Eagles beat Washington tonight. The Cowboys are eliminated.

1:18 p.m.: FINAL: Bills 56, Dolphins 26. The Bills dominate to win outright as 3-point home underdogs, +145 ML. The game sails over 42½. The Dolphins will be out of the playoffs unless the Jaguars pull off a major upset of the Colts. The Bills take the No. 2 seed in the AFC.

1:12 p.m.: FINAL: Vikings 37, Lions 35. The Lions cover as 3-point home underdogs, but the Vikings win outright at -170 ML when the Lions missed a 2-point conversion to tie with 4:26 left. The game goes over 53½.

1:10 p.m.: FINAL: Buccaneers 44, Falcons 27. The Buccaneers cover as 7-point home favorites, -335 ML. The game goes over 51.

1:07 p.m.: FINAL: Patriots 28, Jets 14. The Patriots cover as 3½-point home favorites, -170 ML. The game goes over 41. Neither team is headed to the playoffs.

1:04 p.m.: FINAL: Browns 24, Steelers 22. The Steelers cover as 10-point road underdogs, but the Browns hold on to win outright at -450 ML. The game goes over 44½ on a late Steelers TD. Cleveland advances to the playoffs for the first time since 2002.

12:59 p.m.: FINAL: Ravens 38, Bengals 3. The Ravens cover easily as 13½-point road favorites, -1,000 ML. The game stays under 45. The Ravens clinch a playoff berth with the victory.

12:58 p.m.: The Browns are now holding on for dear life. The Steelers score a TD but miss the 2-point conversion, and Cleveland leads 24-22 with 1:23 left in the fourth quarter. The Browns are in the playoffs with a win and likely out with a loss.

12:53 p.m.: The Giants kick a field goal to extend their lead to 23-19 over the Cowboys with 6:27 left in the fourth quarter. The Giants are -280 on the live line (Cowboys +220).

12:36 p.m.: The Cowboys kick a field goal to cut the Giants’ lead to 20-19 with 14:16 left in the fourth quarter. The Giants are -158 on the live line (Cowboys +128). The winner advances to the playoffs if the Eagles beat Washington tonight.

12:23 p.m.: The Browns are closing in on a playoff berth. Jarvis Landry scores on a 3-yard run, and the Browns extend their lead to 24-9 on the Steelers with 14:57 left in the fourth quarter. The live line has been turned off.

12:10 p.m.: The Browns get some breathing room, extending their lead to 17-9 on the Steelers with 3:48 left in the third quarter. The Browns are -1,050 on the live line (Steelers +650), spread -9½, total 39½.

12:08 p.m.: That could do it for the Dolphins. The Bills return an interception for a TD and extend their lead to 35-13 with 8:20 left in the third quarter. The Bills are -2,500 on the live line (Dolphins +1,040), spread -15½, total 64½.

12:01 p.m.: The Steelers kick a field goal to cut the Browns’ lead to 10-9 with 8:29 left in the third quarter. The Browns are -385 on the live line (Steelers +290), spread -5½, total 36½.

11:57 a.m.: The Dolphins cut the Bills’ lead to 28-13 with 11:08 left in the third quarter. The Bills are -600 on the live line (Dolphins +420), spread -10½, total 59½.

11:47 a.m.: The Ravens are cruising toward a playoff berth, up 24-3 on the Bengals with 9:55 left in the third quarter. The Ravens are -100,000 on the live line (Bengals +2,600), spread -24½, total 42½.

11:43 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Ravens -4½, total 21

Patriots -2½, total 21

Lions -½, total 27½

Browns -4½, total 21

Buccaneers -1, total 23½

Dolphins -6, total 21

Cowboys -3, total 21½

11:40 a.m.: HALFTIME: Giants 20, Cowboys 9. First-half winners: Giants +½ (-125), over 21½.

11:37 a.m.: HALFTIME: Bills 28, Dolphins 6. First-half winners: Bills +½ (-120), over 21.

11:33 a.m.: HALFTIME: Buccaneers 23, Falcons 10. First-half winners: Bucs -4, over 25.

11:32 a.m.: HALFTIME: Browns 10, Steelers 6. First-half winners: Steelers +6½ (+100), under 22½.

11:29 a.m.: HALFTIME: Vikings 21, Lions 16. First-half winners: Vikings -2½, over 27.

11:28 a.m.: HALFTIME: Jets 7, Patriots 7. First-half winners: Jets +2, under 20½.

11:20 a.m.: HALFTIME: Ravens 17, Bengals 3. First-half winners: Ravens -7½ (-120), under 23½.

11:14 a.m.: The Dolphins are in big trouble. McKenzie returns a punt 84 yards for a TD, and the Bills lead 21-3 with 5:22 left in the second quarter. The Bills are -590 on the live line (Dolphins +410), spread -9½, total 50½.

11:12 a.m.: The Giants have extended their lead to 13-3 over the Cowboys with 6:42 left in the second quarter. The Giants are -325 on the live line (Cowboys +250), spread -6½, total 43½.

11:08 a.m.: The Dolphins are in trouble. Isaiah McKenzie catches a 14-yard TD pass, and the Bills lead 14-3 with 6:56 left in the second quarter. The Bills are -196 on the live line (Dolphins +158).

10:54 a.m.: The Browns extend their lead to 10-0 over the Steelers with 9:45 left in the second quarter. The Browns are -2,200 on the live line (Steelers +980), spread -16½, total 39½. The Browns need to win to reach the playoffs.

10:50 a.m.: The Bills take a 7-3 lead on the Dolphins with 12:09 left in the second quarter. The Dolphins are -140 on the live line (Bills +114), spread -2½, total 40½.

10:28 a.m.: The Ravens are rolling toward a playoff berth, up 10-0 on the Bengals with 3:48 left in the first quarter. The Ravens are -4,500 on the live line (Bengals +1,400), spread -18½, total 47½.

10:27 a.m.: The Cowboys kick a field goal to cut the Giants’ lead to 6-3 with 5:07 left in the first quarter. The Giants are -140 on the live line (Cowboys +112), spread -2½, total 46½.

10:19 a.m.: The teams that need to win to reach the playoffs are winning so far. The Dolphins lead the Bills 3-0, the Ravens lead the Bengals 3-0, and the Browns lead the Steelers 7-0.

9:59 a.m.: The first games are about to kick off:

Dolphins (-3 -120, 42½, -165) at Bills (+145), 10 a.m.

Ravens (-13½, 45, -1,000) at Bengals (+650), 10 a.m.

Steelers (+375) at Browns (-10, 44½, -450), 10 a.m.

Vikings (-3 -120, 53½, -170) at Lions (+150), 10 a.m.

Jets (+150) at Patriots (-3½, 41, -170), 10 a.m.

Cowboys (-1½, 43½, -125) at Giants (+105), 10 a.m.

Falcons (+275) at Buccaneers (-7, 51, -335), 10 a.m.

9:40 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves this morning, most based on reports of starters sitting out:

Dolphins from +1½ to -3½

Steelers-Browns total from 43 to 44½

Chargers from -4½ to -6½

Rams from +2½ to +1

Washington from -3½ to -6½

TODAY’S SCHEDULE

COMPLETED

— Dolphins (-3 -120, 42½, -165) at Bills (+145), 10 a.m.

— Ravens (-13½, 45, -1,000) at Bengals (+650), 10 a.m.

— Steelers (+375) at Browns (-10, 44½, -450), 10 a.m.

— Vikings (-3 -120, 53½, -170) at Lions (+150), 10 a.m.

— Jets (+150) at Patriots (-3½, 41, -170), 10 a.m.

— Cowboys (-1½, 43½, -125) at Giants (+105), 10 a.m.

— Falcons (+275) at Buccaneers (-7, 51, -335), 10 a.m.

IN PROGRESS

— Packers (-4½, 48, -210) at Bears (+180), 1:25 p.m.

— Raiders (-3 +100, 50½, -150) at Broncos (+130), 1:25 p.m.

— Jaguars (+800) at Colts (-15½, 48, -1,400), 1:25 p.m.

— Chargers (-6½, 43, -300) at Chiefs (+250), 1:25 p.m.

— Cardinals (+100) at Rams (-1, 41½, -120), 1:25 p.m.

— Seahawks (-7 -120, 45, -350) vs. 49ers (+290), 1:25 p.m. at Glendale, Arizona

— Saints (-5½, 46½, -260) at Panthers (+220), 1:25 p.m.

— Titans (-7, 55½, -340) at Texans (+280), 1:25 p.m.

UPCOMING

— Washington (-6½, 43, -280) at Eagles (+240), 5:20 p.m.

