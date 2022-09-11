NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Cowboys a big underdog after first half

Refresh often for minute-to-minute updates on all of Sunday’s NFL action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) runs up field celebrating after sacking Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, center bottom, in the first half of a NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen, left, runs after catching a pass against Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the first half of an NFL football game in Inglewood, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield is sacked by Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett during the second half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)

Chicago Bears' Jaquan Brisker hits San Francisco 49ers' Deebo Samuel as he fumbles during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Chicago. The Bears recovered the ball. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

The NFL opening week kickoff painted on the field before the game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on Sunday, September 11, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

Chicago Bears' David Montgomery runs past San Francisco 49ers' Javon Kinlaw during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Chicago Bears' Justin Fields runs during the first half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Houston Texans tight end O.J. Howard (83) celebrates after a touchdown catch during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) escapes Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) in the first half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Lon Horwedel)

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, left, celebrates with Devin Duvernay after they connected for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) works during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Sep. 11, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry (5) stiff arms Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford (28) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sep. 11, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) is tackled by Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky (10) looks to throw during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengal, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) and quarterback Kyler Murray attempt to recover a botched snap during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) scores a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Rashad Fenton (27) stops Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

New York Giants cornerback Aaron Robinson (33) and safety Xavier McKinney (29) break up a pass intended for Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks (16) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Nashville. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Tennessee Titans place kicker Randy Bullock (14) kicks a field goal during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Nashville. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) throws a pass as he is pressured by Green Bay Packers defensive end Dean Lowry (94) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Welcome to Week 1 of the NFL season.

Top matchups include the Raiders at the Los Angeles Chargers, the Green Bay Packers at the Minnesota Vikings, the Kansas City Chiefs at the Arizona Cardinals and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Dallas Cowboys in the Sunday night game.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.

UPDATES

7:06 p.m.: That sequence with the punter might be the most exciting part of this game so far. Buccaneers 12, Cowboys 3. Buccaneers are -380 on the live line (Cowboys +290), total 35½.

6:46 p.m.: Second-half line: Cowboys -1½, total 23½

6:44 p.m.: HALFTIME: Buccaneers 12, Cowboys 3. First-half winners: Buccaneers and under. Nothing but field goals, and it doesn’t look promising for those who took the points with the home underdog or the over. The Cowboys are getting steamrolled by the Buccaneers defense.

Betting results for every game — full game, first half and second half — are listed at the bottom of this story, along with some key boxscore stats.

6:42 p.m.: Early Week 2 lines at William Hill:

Chargers at Chiefs (-3½, 53½)

Panthers at Giants (-2½, 42½)

Dolphins at Ravens (-4, 46)

Colts (-4, 45½) at Jaguars

Patriots (-1½, 41½) at Steelers

Jets at Browns (-6, 42)

Commanders at Lions (-1½, 46½)

Falcons at Rams (-11½, 48)

Seahawks at 49ers (-8½, 43½)

Cardinals at Raiders (-3½, 51½)

Texans at Broncos (-10½, 43½)

Bears at Packers (-10, 45)

Titans at Bills (-9, 50½)

Vikings at Eagles (-3, 49)

6:27 p.m.: This has not been an entertaining football game.

6:24 p.m.: Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is picked off and the Buccaneers turn it into a field goal and 9-3 advantage late in the second quarter. The Buccaneers are -300 on the live line (Cowboys +240), total 39½.

5:57 p.m.: Succop is 2-for-2 and the Buccaneers lead the Cowboys 6-3 late in the first quarter. Tampa Bay is -210 on the live line (Cowboys +170), total 47½.

5:42 p.m.: Dueling field goals. Ryan Succop hits from 44 yards, as the Buccaneers and Cowboys are knotted at 3 with 5:05 remaining in the first quarter. The Buccaneers are -130 on the live line (Cowboys even), total 48½.

5:33 p.m.: The Cowboys settle for a Brett Maher field goal from 51 yards and lead the Buccaneers 3-0 early in the first quarter. The Cowboys are -110 on the live line (Buccaneers -120), total 48½.

5:04 p.m.: One more game to follow:

Buccaneers (-2½, 50½, -140) at Cowboys (+120), 5:20 p.m.

4:30 p.m.: FINAL: Chiefs 44, Cardinals 21. Patrick Mahomes tossed five TDs, and the Chiefs easily covered as 6½-point favorites. The game sailed over the total of 54.

4:30 p.m.: FINAL: Vikings 23, Packers 7. The Vikings got two TD receptions from Justin Jefferson and covered as 2-point chalk. The game stayed under the total of 47.

4:27 p.m.: FINAL: Giants 21, Titans 20. The Titans missed the winning field goal with no time remaining after the Giants took the lead on a touchdown and two-point conversion with 1:06 remaining. The Giants got the outright win as 5½-point underdogs and the total of 44 stayed under on the missed kick.

4:20 p.m.: FINAL: Chargers 24, Raiders 19. Davante Adams showed out, but the Raiders made too many mistakes on offense and the Chargers covered as 3½-point favorites. The total stayed under 52.

4:14 p.m.: Late drama in Tennessee, where the Giants scored with 1:06 left in the fourth quarter and added a two-point conversion to take a 21-20 lead. The Giants are -380 on the live line (Titans +290).

3:59 p.m.: Derek Carr engineers a nice drive after the missed field goal and hits Davante Adams for a touchdown with 4:32 remaining. Adams was +110 to catch a TD. The two-point conversion is a wreck, and the Raiders trail the Chargers 24-19. The Raiders are +575 on the live line (Chargers -900).

3:46 p.m.: Hat trick for Derek Carr. Raiders trail the Chargers 24-13 with 11 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. Raiders are +1600 on the live line (Chargers -5000), total 46½.

3:45 p.m.: Chiefs 37, Cardinals 7 entering the fourth quarter. All that’s in doubt is whether the total of 54 will get there.

3:38 p.m.: Second interception for Derek Carr, who was -110 to throw a pick. Raiders are +1000 on the live line (Chargers -2000), total 47½.

3:29 p.m.: Daniel Carlson’s second field goal cuts the Raiders’ deficit to 24-13 entering the fourth quarter. Carlson goes over 6½ kicking points on his player prop. The Raiders are +750 on the live line (Chargers -1300), total 47½.

3:19 p.m.: A couple of the Justin Herbert player props that have gone over: longest completion 37½ yards (42), 2½ TD passes.

3:16 p.m.: The Packers have 115 total yards and are losing 17-0 to the Vikings. Brutal. Minnesota is -4000 on the live line (Packers +1400), total 37½.

3:09 p.m.: Justin Herbert flicks a dart for his third touchdown of the game and unofficially is 23-for-27 for 259 yards. Somewhere, Marcus Arroyo is telling a recruit he coached Herbert. Chargers lead the Raiders 24-10 midway through the third quarter and are -1200 on the live line (Raiders +700), total 52½.

3:05 p.m.: Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen is ruled out for the remainder of the game with a hamstring injury. Los Angeles went from -550 to -500 on the live line (Raiders +375) after the announcement, total 50½.

3:03 p.m.: HALFTIME: Vikings 17, Packers 0. First-half winners: Vikings -½, under 23.

Second-half line: Packers -2½, total 22½

2:59 p.m.: Derek Carr hits Brandon Bolden out of the backfield for an 18-yard touchdown. Chargers 17, Raiders 10. The Raiders are +400 on the live line (Chargers -550), total 50½.

2:58 p.m.: HALFTIME: Vikings 17, Packers 0. First-half winners: Vikings -½, under 23.

2:57 p.m.: Davante Adams with the 41-yard reception for the Raiders out of the gate. The over on player props for receiving yards (78½) and receptions (6½) hits.

2:56 p.m.: Second-half line: Chiefs -½, total 26½

2:52 p.m.: HALFTIME: Chiefs 23, Cardinals 7. First-half winners: Chiefs 3½, over 27. Kansas Ciy kicker Harrison Butker limped off the sideline to hit a 54-yard field goal with two seconds left in the second quarter that pushed the total over. Kickers, man.

2:46 p.m.: Second-half line: Raiders Pick -110, total 24½

2:46 p.m.: Second-half line: Titans -1½, total 21½

2:42 p.m.: HALFTIME: Titans 13, Giants 0. First-half winners: Titans -3, under 21½.

2:41 p.m.: HALFTIME: Chargers 17, Raiders 3. First-half winners: Chargers -3, under 26.

2:36 p.m.: The late Derek Carr interception proves costly. Justin Herbert’s second TD pass gives the Chargers a 17-3 lead over the Raiders with 35 seconds remaining in the second quarter. The Chargers are -1300 on the live line (Raiders +750), total 46½.

2:07 p.m.: Herbert to Horvath, and the Chargers take a 10-3 advantage with 9:34 left in the second quarter. Los Angeles is -380 on the live line (Raiders +290), total 48½.

1:54 p.m.: Raiders 3, Chargers 3, end of the first quarter. First score will be a touchdown (no +165) and will there be a made field goal in the first quarter (yes even) props cash. First-quarter winners: Raiders +½, under 10.

1:49 p.m.: FINAL: Steelers 23, Bengals 20. What an adventure this turned into for bettors. The Bengals scored on the final play of regulation but had the extra point blocked. The Steelers had a field-goal attempt in OT doink off the upright before Chris Boswell hit from 53 yards for the outright upset. The total managed to stay under 441/2.

1:45 p.m.: The Raiders answer with a field goal of their own from Daniel Carlson after a good drive. It’s tied 3-3. The Raiders are +140 on the live line (Chargers -170), total 49½.

1:38 p.m.: FINAL: Colts 20, Texans 20. Tough break for Texas money-line bettors, who appeared safe entering the fourth quarter. The Colts missed a field goal in OT for the straight-up win and didn’t cover as 7-point favorites. The total also stayed under.

1:34 p.m.: The Chargers strike first and lead the Raiders 3-0. Los Angeles is -210 on the live line (Raiders +170), total 49½.

1:24 p.m.: FINAL: Commanders 28, Jaguars 22. Washington rallied from an eight-point deficit in the fourth quarter to cover the -3. The total also went over with the Commanders’ late offensive surge.

1:22 p.m.: Here are the props we’ll be tracking for this afternoon’s Raiders-Chargers game:

Team totals: Raiders 23½ (over -130), Chargers 27½ (over -130).

Alternate point spreads: Raiders -3½ (+250), +10½ (-240); Chargers +3½ (-300), -101/2 (+200).

General props: First score will be a touchdown (yes -185/no +165); largest lead 14½ points (under -120); longest TD 43½ yards; will there be a made field goal in the first quarter (yes even/no -120); will the game go to overtime (yes +1,000/no -2,000); will there be a defensive or special teams TD (yes +260/no -310); will there be a successful 2-point conversion (yes +290/no -350); will both teams make 33-yard or longer field goals (yes even/no -120); will there be a lead change in the fourth quarter (yes +260/no -310); will either team score three straight times (yes -190/no +170); will there be a score in the final two minutes of the first half (yes -380/no +320); will the game be tied again after 0-0 (yes +110/no -130).

Raiders props: Derek Carr 24½ completions (over -125), 36½ attempts, 264½ passing yards, longest completion 37½ yards, 1½ TD passes (over -130), will throw an interception (yes/no -110); Josh Jacobs 49½ rushing yards; Davante Adams 78½ receiving yards, 6½ receptions, will score a TD (yes +110/no -130); Hunter Renfrow 49½ receiving yards; Darren Waller 491/2 receiving yards; Daniel Carlson 61/2 kicking points (under -120).

Chargers props: Justin Herbert 25½ completions, 36½ attempts, 280½ passing yards, longest completion 37½ yards, 21/2 TD passes (under -200), will throw an interception (yes/no -110); Austin Ekeler 96½ rushing+receiving yards; Keenan Allen 65½ receiving yards, will score a TD (yes +145/no -165); Mike Williams 59½ receiving yards; Dustin Hopkins 71/2 kicking points (under -125).

1:21 p.m.: FINAL: Eagles 38, Lions 35. The Eagles nearly let a 17-point lead slip away and allow the Lions to cover as 51/2-point underdogs. The total easily went over.

1:16 p.m.: FINAL: Browns 26, Panthers 24. Cade York banged home a 58-yard field goal with 8 seconds remaining for the Browns, who closed as 1-point underdogs. The late flurry of scoring sent the total over.

1:11 p.m.: FINAL: Saints 27, Falcons 26. The Saints kicked a late field goal for the straight-up win and blocked an attempt at the end of regulation. But the Falcons cover +5½. The total went over.

1:09 p.m.: Chaos in the early games. Steelers-Bengals are headed to overtime. Colts-Texans are already in the extra session. And the Eagles are no longer covering against the Lions late in the fourth quarter.

1:08 p.m.: FINAL: Ravens 24, Jets 9. Give Lamar Jackson a contract extension. The Ravens covered as 6½-point favorites and the game stayed under the total of 44.

1:05 p.m.: FINAL: Bears 19, 49ers 10. The Bears answered the challenge in the second half and get the outright win as 6½-point favorites. The wet turf at Soldier Field helped the total stay under.

12:53 p.m.: FINAL: Dolphins 20, Patriots 7. The Dolphins cover as 3-point favorites, while the total of 46½ was never threatened.

12:50 p.m.: Here is this afternoon’s schedule:

Chiefs (-6½, 54, -260) at Cardinals (+220), 1:25 p.m.

Raiders (+160) at Chargers (-3½, 52, -180), 1:25 p.m.

Packers (+110) at Vikings (-2, 47, -130), 1:25 p.m.

Giants (+210) at Titans (-5½, 44, -250), 1:25 p.m.

Buccaneers (-2½, 50½, -140) at Cowboys (+120), 5:20 p.m.

12:38 p.m.: There are upsets brewing all over, including in Chicago where the Bears cashed in on a turnover and lead the 49ers 19-10 with 7:21 remaining in the fourth quarter after the extra point was missed. The Bears are -1800 on the live line (49ers +900), total 34½.

12:30 p.m.: The Baker Mayfield hate was a tad premature. His rushing touchdown early in the fourth quarter cut the Browns lead to 20-14. The Panthers are +290 on the live line (Browns -380), total 43½.

12:14 p.m.: Baker Mayfield does not appear to be the answer at quarterback in Carolina. The Browns lead 20-7 late in the third quarter and are -1600 on the live line (Panthers +850), total 40½.

12:05 p.m.: So much for that earlier comment about the Lions looking good. Kenneth Gainwell’s rushing touchdown put the Eagles on top 31-14 with 10:21 left in the third quarter. This looks like it will sail over the pregame closing total of 48½. The Eagles are -5000 on the live line (Lions +1600), total 65½.

11:57 a.m.: O.J. Howard burns the Colts for his second touchdown of the day, and the Texans are rolling. They lead 20-3 midway through the third quarter and are -700 on the live line (Colts +475), total 39½.

11:47 a.m: Second-half line: Jaguars -110, total 21½

11:47 a.m.: Second-half line: Panthers -3, total 21

11:47 a.m.: Second -half line: Eagles -1, total 23½

11:43 a.m.: HALFTIME: Browns 17, Panthers 7. First-half winners: Browns +½, over 20.

11:42 a.m.: HALFTIME: Eagles 24, Lions 14. First-half winners: Eagles -3½, over 24.

11:41 a.m.: Second-half line: 49ers -3, total 17.

11:38 a.m.: HALFTIME: Commanders 14, Jaguars 3. First-half winners: Commanders -1, under 21. Jacksonville dropped a likely touchdown at the 1-yard line with 4:59 left in the second quarter that would have covered the over.

11:36 a.m.: Second-half line: Saints -5, total 21.

11:36 a.m.: Second-half line: Ravens -3, total 20.

11:34 a.m.: HALFTIME: Ravens 10, Jets 3. First-half winners: Ravens -3½, under 21½.

11:33 a.m.: HALFTIME: 49ers 7, Bears 0. First-half winners: 49ers -3½, under 17½.

11:32 a.m.: HALFTIME: Falcons 16, Saints 7. First-half winners: Falcons +3, over 21½. Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo made a 40-yard field goal as time expired in the second quarter to cover the over.

11:28 a.m.: Second-half line: Patriots -½, total 23.

11:28 a.m.: Second-half line: Bengals -6, total 22½.

11:28 a.m.: Second-half line: Colts -6, total 23.

11:24 a.m.: HALFTIME: Steelers 17, Bengals 6. First-half winners: Steelers +4, over 22½. The Bengals kicked a field goal with 14 seconds remaining to send the score over the total.

11:22 a.m.: HALFTIME: Dolphins 17, Patriots 0. First-half winners: Dolphins -2½, under 24.

11:20 a.m.: HALFTIME: Texans 10, Colts 3. First-half winners: Texans +4, under 23.

10:56 a.m.: Mitchell Trubisky looks … good? He is 7-for-9 and found running back Najee Harris for a short touchdown to put the Steelers up 17-3 over the Bengals with 8:47 left in the second quarter. The Steelers entered as 7-point underdogs but are -260 on the live line (Bengals +210), total 49½.

10:45 a.m.: Jalen Hurts fantasy football owners are pleased. The Eagles QB scores on a 1-yard run on fourth down, and it’s tied 7-7 in Detroit. Philadelphia is -220 on the live line (Lions +180), total 50½.

10:36 a.m.: Soldier Field is a swimming pool. Bears QB Justin Fields looks like he’s on a slip-and-slide in the front yard of his neighbor’s house. No scoring yet in Chicago, but the 49ers are -350 on the live line (Bears +270). The total has plunged to 31½.

10:30 a.m.: The Lions were a sexy pick with bettors to go over their season win total, probably because of “Hard Knocks.” But they look good so far. Detroit leads the favored Eagles 7-0 with 5:51 left in the first quarter and are +110 on the live line (Eagles -140), total 49½.

10:10 a.m.: Rough start for Bengals QB Joe Burrow, who gets sacked and then throws a pick-six. The Steelers lead Cincinnati 7-0 with 12:33 left in the first quarter. The Bengals are -190 favorites on the live line (Steelers +155), total 50½.

10:04 a.m.: Bettors showed faith in quarterback Baker Mayfield against his former club, as the Panthers closed as 1½-point favorites at the Westgate SuperBook over the Browns after the line bounced around all week. Also, the Eagles climbed to -6 favorites against the host Lions at kickoff.

9:50 a.m.: BetMGM reported two six-figure wagers on today’s games:

— $100,000 on Saints -225

— $125,000 on Lions +5.5 (-110)

Caesars Sportsbook reported one bettor put $120,000 on the Steelers +7 (-105)

9:05 a.m.: Here are some notable line moves this morning:

Vikings from -1 to -2

Panthers from Pick to -1

Dolphins from 3½ to 3 (-120)

49ers-Bears total from 40 to 38 (wet field)

Colts-Texans total from 45½ to 46

Jaguars-Commanders total from 44 to 43

9:00 a.m.: Here is this morning schedule:

Ravens (-6½, 44, -310) at Jets (+260), 10 a.m.

Saints (-5½, 44, -240) at Falcons (+200), 10 a.m.

Patriots (+145) at Dolphins (-3, 46½, -165), 10 a.m.

Browns (Even) at Panthers (-1, 42, -120), 10 a.m.

Steelers (+260) at Bengals (-7, 44½, -310), 10 a.m.

49ers (-6½, 38, -290) at Bears (+245), 10 a.m.

Eagles (-5½, 48½, -240) at Lions (+200), 10 a.m.

Colts (-7, 46, -330) at Texans (+270), 10 a.m.

Jaguars (+135) at Commanders (-3, 43, -155), 10 a.m.

TODAY’S SCHEDULE

— Steelers 23, Bengals 20 (at Cincinnati)

Full-game winners: Steelers +7, under 44½, Steelers +265 ML

First-half winners: Steelers +4, over 22½ (Steelers 17-6)

Second-half winners: Bengals -6, under 22½ (Bengals 14-6).

Yards per play: Steelers 4.4, Bengals 4.6 (Bengals lead 432-267 in total yards)

Turnovers: Steelers +5 (5-0), including an interception return for a TD.

Biggest lead: Steelers 17-3; Bengals never led

— Ravens 24, Jets 9 (at East Rutherford, N.J.)

Full-game winners: Ravens -6½, under 44, Ravens -310 ML

First-half winners: Ravens -3½, under 21½ (Ravens 10-3).

Second-half winners: Ravens -3, push 20 (Ravens 14-6)

Yards per play: Ravens 5.2, Jets 4.8 (Jets lead 378-274 in total yards)

Turnovers: Jets +1 (2-1)

Biggest lead: Ravens 24-3; Jets never led

— Saints 27, Falcons 26 (at Atlanta)

Full-game winners: Falcons +5½, over 44, Saints -240 ML

First-half winners: Falcons +3, over 21½ (Falcons 16-7)

Second-half winners: Saints -5, over 21 (Saints 20-10)

Yards per play: Saints 6.8, Falcons 5.99 (Jets lead 416-385 in total yards)

Turnovers: Saints +1 (2-1)

Biggest lead: Saints 7-3; Falcons 26-10

— Dolphins 20, Patriots 7 (at Miami)

Full-game winners: Dolphins -3½, under 46½, Dolphins -170 ML

First-half winners: Dolphins -2½, under 24 (Dolphins 17-0)

Second-half winners: Patriots -½, under 23 (Patriots 7-3)

Yards per play: Patriots 5.0, Dolphins 5.2 (Dolphins lead 307-271 in total yards)

Turnovers: Dolphins +3 (3-0)

Biggest lead: Dolphins 17-0; Patriots never led

— Browns 26, Panthers 24 (at Carolina)

Full-game winners: Browns +1½, over 42, Browns Even ML

First-half winners: Browns +½, over 20 (Browns 17-7)

Second-half winners: Panthers -3, over 21 (Panthers 17-9)

Yards per play: Browns 4.8, Panthers 5.2 (Browns lead 355-261 in total yards)

Turnovers: Browns +1 (1-0)

Biggest lead: Browns 14-0; Panthers 24-23

— Bears 19, 49ers 10 (at Chicago)

Full-game winners: Bears +6½, under 38½, Bears +245 ML

First-half winners: 49ers -3½, under 17½ (49ers 7-0)

Second-half winners: Bears +3, over 17 (Bears 19-3)

Yards per play: 49ers 4.9, Bears 3.6 (49ers lead 331-204 in total yards)

Turnovers: Bears +1 (2-1)

Biggest lead: 49ers 10-0; Bears 19-10

— Eagles 38, Lions 35 (at Detroit)

Full-game winners: Lions +5½, over 48½, Eagles -240 ML

First-half winners: Eagles -3½, over 24 (Eagles 24-14)

Second-half winners: Lions +1, over 23½ (Lions 21-14)

Yards per play: Eagles 6.3, Lions 5.8 (Eagles lead 455-386 in total yards)

Turnovers: Eagles +1 (1-0)

Biggest lead: Eagles 31-14 and 38-21; Lions 7-0

— Colts 20, Texans 20 (at Houston)

Full-game winners: Texans -7, under 46

First-half winners: Texans +4, under 23 (Texans 10-3)

Second-half winners: Colts -6, over 23 (Colts 17-10)

Yards per play: Colts 5.7, Texans 4.4 (Colts lead 517-299 in total yards)

Turnovers: Texans +1 (2-1)

Biggest lead: Colts 3-0; Texans 20-3

— Commanders 28, Jaguars 22 (at Washington)

Full-game winners: Commanders -3, over 44, Commanders -150 ML

First-half winners: Commanders -1, under 21 (Commanders 14-3)

Second-half winners: Jaguars Pick, over 21½ (Jaguars 19-14)

Yards per play: Jaguars 6.2, Commanders 5.6 (Commanders lead 390-383 in total yards)

Turnovers: Jaguars +2 (3-1)

Biggest lead: Jaguars 22-14; Commanders 14-3

— Chiefs 44, Cardinals 21 (at Arizona)

Full-game winners: Chiefs -6½, over 54, Chiefs -260 ML

First-half winners: Chiefs 3½, over 27 (Chiefs 23-7)

Second-half winners: Chiefs -½, total 26½ (Chiefs 21, Cardinals 14)

Yards per play: Chiefs 7.4, Cardinals 4.5 (Chiefs lead 488-282 in total yards)

Turnovers: Cardinals +1 (1-0)

Biggest lead: Chiefs 37-7; Cardinals never led

— Chargers 24, Raiders 19 (at Los Angeles)

Full-game winners: Chargers -3½, under 52, Chargers -180 ML

First-half winners: Chargers -3, under 26 (Chargers 17-3)

Second-half winners: Raiders Pick (-110), under 24½ (Raiders 16-7)

Yards per play: Raiders 5.7, Chargers 5.5 (Chargers lead 355-320 in total yards)

Turnovers: Chargers +3 (3-0)

Biggest lead: Raiders never led; Chargers 17-3 and 24-10

— Vikings 23, Packers 7 (at Minnesota)

Full-game winners: Vikings -2, under 47, Vikings -130 ML

First-half winners: Vikings -½, under 23 (Vikings 17-0)

Second-half winners: Vikings 2½, under 22½ (Packers 7-6)

Yards per play: Packers 5.5, Vikings 6.5 (Vikings lead 395-338 in total yards)

Turnovers: Vikings +2 (2-0)

Biggest lead: Packers never led; Vikings 20-0

— Giants 21, Titans 20 (at Tennessee)

Full-game winners: Giants +5½, under 44, Giants +210 ML

First-half winners: Titans -3, under 21½ (Titans 13-0)

Second-half winners: Giants +1½, over 21½ (Giants 21-7)

Yards per play: Giants 6.8, Titans 6.0 (Giants lead 394-359 in total yards)

Turnovers: Titans +1 (2-1)

Biggest lead: Giants 21-20; Titans 13-0

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.