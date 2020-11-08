NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Cowboys cover spread for 1st time this season

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Sunday’s NFL action. Bad beats, player props, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) is stopped by Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Robert Spillane (41) after catching a pass for a first down in the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) makes a touchdown pass to wide receiver DK Metcalf (not shown) as San Francisco 49ers safety Marcell Harris, right, pressures during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Scott Eklund)

Buffalo Bills' Tremaine Edmunds (49) and Tre'Davious White (27) tackle Seattle Seahawks' Jacob Hollister (86) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Welcome to Week 9 of the NFL season.

Marquee games include the Seahawks at the Bills, the Raiders at the Chargers and the Saints at the Buccaneers in the Sunday night game.

We’ll be following the action from all the NFL games. Refresh this blog throughout the day to track bad beats, player props, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and much more.

UPDATES

4:44 p.m.: That was the Cowboys’ first win against the spread all season. They had been 0-8 ATS.

4:41 p.m.: FINAL: Steelers 24, Cowboys 19. The Cowboys cover as 14-point home underdogs, but the Steelers win outright at -1,100 ML. The game stays just under 44.

4:36 p.m.: FINAL: Dolphins 34, Cardinals 31. The Dolphins win outright as 6-point road underdogs, +220 ML. The game goes over 49.

4:22 p.m.: The Steelers finally take the lead. Eric Ebron catches an 8-yard TD, and the Steelers take a 24-19 lead on the Cowboys with 2:14 remaining (2-point try no good). The Steelers are -1,250 on the live line (Cowboys +710).

4:10 p.m.: FINAL: Raiders 31, Chargers 26. Donald Parham Jr.’s TD catch on the final play is overturned on replay, and the Raiders hang on to cover as 1½-point road favorites, -125 ML. The game goes over 52½.

4:07 p.m.: The Cowboys are clinging to a 19-18 lead over the Steelers with 7:11 to play.

3:51 p.m.: Daniel Carlson hits a 31-yard field goal, and the Raiders extend their lead to 31-26 over the Chargers with 4:37 left in the fourth quarter. The Raiders are -220 on the live line (Chargers +176).

3:44 p.m.: The Steelers score a TD, but miss the extra point. The Cowboys still lead 19-15 with 14:51 left in the fourth quarter. The Steelers are -215 on the live line (Cowboys +172), total 45½.

3:37 p.m.: The Chargers cut the Raiders’ lead to 28-26 with 9:04 left in the fourth quarter (2-point try no good). The Raiders are -196 on the live line (Chargers +158), total 61½.

3:30 p.m.: The Cowboys kick a field goal to extend their lead to 19-9 with 2:13 left in the third quarter. The Cowboys are -138 on the live line (Steelers +112), spread -2½, total 41½.

3:12 p.m.: The Chargers hit a field goal to cut the Raiders’ lead to 28-20 with 4:19 left in the third quarter. The Raiders are -420 on the live line (Chargers +310), spread -6½, total 64½.

3:02 p.m.: The Raiders have taken control in the second half. Darren Waller catches a 3-yard TD, and the Raiders lead the Chargers 28-17 with 7:49 left in the third quarter. The Raiders are -500 on the live line (Chargers +360), spread -7½, total 64½.

3:01 p.m.: Second-half line: Cardinals -7 (+100), total 28.

2:57 p.m.: HALFTIME: Dolphins 24, Cardinals 17. First-half winners: Dolphins +3½, over 24, Dolphins +175 ML.

2:55 p.m.: Second-half line: Steelers -7½, total 22.

2:52 p.m.: HALFTIME: Cowboys 13, Steelers 9. First-half winners: Cowboys +7½ (-120), over 21½, Cowboys +330 ML. A 59-yard field goal by the Steelers on the final play pushes the first-half total over.

2:46 p.m.: Nelson Agholor catches a 45-yard TD pass, and the Raiders take a 21-17 lead on the Chargers with 13:18 left in the third quarter. Agholor was +240 to score a TD.

2:39 p.m.: James Washington catches a 17-yard TD, and the Steelers cut the Cowboys’ lead to 13-6 (extra point no good) with 1:10 left in the second quarter. The Steelers are -280 on the live line (Cowboys +220), spread -3½, total 41½.

2:30 p.m.: Second-half line: Raiders -½, total 26.

2:28 p.m.: HALFTIME: Chargers 17, Raiders 14. First-half winners: Chargers +½ (-125), over 26.

2:22 p.m.: Keenan Allen catches a 27-yard TD pass, and the Chargers tie the Raiders at 14 with 19 seconds left before halftime.

2:16 p.m.: The Cowboys have come to play today. CeeDee Lamb catches a 20-yard TD, and the Cowboys take a 10-0 lead on the Steelers with 7:45 left in the second quarter. The Steelers are still -290 on the live line (Cowboys +225), spread -3½, total 38½.

2:10 p.m.: Jacobs was -155 to score a TD at any point.

2:08 p.m.: Josh Jacobs has a 14-yard TD run upheld by replay review, and the Raiders lead the Chargers 14-7 with 5:34 left in the first half. The Raiders are -250 on the live line (Chargers +198), spread -4½, total 53½.

1:59 p.m.: The Cowboys lead the Steelers 3-0 at the end of the first quarter. The Steelers are -800 on the live line (Cowboys +520), spread -9½.

1:46 p.m.: Kalen Ballage scores on a 5-yard run on fourth down, and the Chargers tie the Raiders at 7 with 13:24 left in the second quarter. The Raiders are -115 on the live line (Chargers -105), spread -1½, total 51½.

1:33 p.m.: Booker was in the field at the Westgate to score the first TD (14-1). He was +950 to score at any point at Boyd Gaming.

1:30 p.m.: Devontae Booker runs in from 23 yards out, and the Raiders take a 7-0 lead on the Chargers with 4:48 left in the first quarter. The Raiders are -194 on the live line (Chargers +156), spread -4½, total 50½.

1:25 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

Steelers (-14, 44, -1,100) at Cowboys (+700), 1:25 p.m.

Dolphins (+220) at Cardinals (-6, 49, -260), 1:25 p.m.

1:22 p.m.: FINAL: Chiefs 33, Panthers 31. The Panthers miss a 67-yard field goal to win on the final play, but they cover as 10-point road underdogs. The Chiefs win outright at -500 ML. The game goes over 51½.

1:20 p.m.: FINAL: Bills 44, Seahawks 34. The Bills win outright as 3-point home underdogs, +145 ML. The game goes over 55½.

1:19 p.m.: FINAL: Falcons 34, Broncos 27. The Falcons cover as 4½-point home favorites, -220 ML. The game goes over 50½.

1:16 p.m.: FINAL: Texans 27, Jaguars 25. The Jaguars cover as 6½-point home underdogs, but the Texans win outright at -300 ML. The game goes over 49.

1:13 p.m.: FINAL: Titans 24, Bears 17. The Titans cover as 6-point home favorites, -275 ML. The game stays under 47.

1:12 p.m.: Jake Luton just crushed Texans backers. The rookie quarterback scrambled in for a 13-yard TD run, but the Jaguars missed the 2-point conversion and still trail Houston 27-25 with 1:30 left in the fourth quarter. The Texans were favorites of 6½ to 7 points.

1:11 p.m.: The Chiefs get the onside kick, but the Panthers have three timeouts with 1:52 to go.

1:09 p.m.: The Panthers again draw within two of the Chiefs at 33-31 with 1:53 to go.

1:07 p.m.: FINAL: Ravens 24, Colts 10. The Ravens win as 1-point road underdogs, -105 ML. The game stays under 48.

1:05 p.m.: FINAL: Vikings 34, Lions 20. The Vikings cover as 3½-point home favorites, -170 ML. The game goes over 51½.

1:04 p.m.: FINAL: Giants 23, Washington 20. The Giants win outright as 3-point road underdogs, +140 ML. The total pushes on 43.

1:03 p.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

Raiders (-1½, 52½, -125) at Chargers (+105), 1:05 p.m.

12:56 p.m.: The Chiefs extend their lead over the Panthers again to nine at 33-24 with 7:40 remaining. The Chiefs are -2,200 on the live line (Panthers +980).

12:46 p.m.: Teddy Bridgewater scored on a 4-yard run, and the Panthers cut the Chiefs’ lead to 26-24 with 10:22 left in the fourth quarter. The Chiefs are -470 on the live line (Panthers +340).

12:43 p.m.: That should do it for the Seahawks. Josh Allen scores on a 3-yard run after a Russell Wilson interception, and the Bills lead 41-20 with 9:38 left in the fourth quarter.

12:37 p.m.: The Bills stopped the bleeding and mounted a drive to extend their lead to 34-20 over the Seahawks with 11:27 left in the fourth quarter. The Bills are -950 on the live line (Seahawks +590).

12:34 p.m.: Tyreek Hill gets wide open for a 28-yard TD, and the Chiefs extend their lead to 26-17 over the Panthers with 14:23 left in the fourth quarter (extra point no good).

12:32 p.m.: Lamar Jackson scores on a 9-yard keeper, and the Ravens take a 21-10 lead on the Colts with 11:08 left in the fourth quarter. The Ravens are -900 on the live line (Colts +540).

12:20 p.m.: The Seahawks get a field goal to cut the Bills’ lead to 27-20 with 1:56 left in the third quarter. The Bills are -250 on the live line (Seahawks +198), spread -3½, total 63½.

12:11 p.m.: Clyde Edwards-Helaire catches a 4-yard TD pass, and the Chiefs take their first lead of the game on the Panthers at 20-17 with 4:42 left in the third quarter. The Chiefs are -500 on the live line (Panthers +360), spread -6½, total 54½.

12:09 p.m.: Gus Edwards plows in for a TD, and the Ravens take a 14-10 lead on the Colts with 5:43 left in the third quarter. The Ravens are -188 on the live line (Colts +152), spread -3½, total 38½.

12:06 p.m.: DeeJay Dallas scores on a 4-yard TD run, and the Seahawks cut the Bills’ lead to 27-17 with 6:36 left in the third quarter. The Bills are -300 on the live line (Seahawks +235), spread -5½, total 64½.

11:42 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Lions -½, total 26

Broncos -2½, total 24

Titans -1, total 21

Seahawks -7, total 30½

Ravens -½ (+110), total 21½

Chiefs -7½, total 27½

Texans -3, total 25½

Washington -3, total 21

11:40 a.m.: HALFTIME: Texans 20, Jaguars 16. First-half winners: Texans -3½ (-120), over 24.

11:39 a.m.: HALFTIME: Giants 20, Washington 3. First-half winners: Giants +1½, over 21.

11:38 a.m.: HALFTIME: Panthers 17, Chiefs 13. First-half winners: Panthers +6½, over 25½, Panthers +260 ML.

11:35 a.m.: HALFTIME: Colts 10, Ravens 7. First-half winners: Colts -½ (+110), under 24.

11:33 a.m.: HALFTIME: Bills 24, Seahawks 10. First-half winners: Bills +1½, over 27.

11:30 a.m.: HALFTIME: Titans 10, Bears 0. First-half winners: Titans -3½, under 23½.

11:26 a.m.: HALFTIME: Falcons 20, Broncos 3. First-half winners: Falcons -3 (-120), under 24.

11:21 a.m.: HALFTIME: Vikings 20, Lions 10. First-half winners: Vikings -2½ (-115), over 24½.

11:11 a.m.: The Bills are relentless, taking a 24-7 lead on the Seahawks with 4:03 left in the second quarter. The Bills are -400 on the live line (Seahawks +300), spread -7½, total 64½.

11:02 a.m.: The Seahawks get on the board on a Russell Wilson 1-yard QB sneak. The Bills lead 17-7 with 6:40 left in the second quarter. The Bills are -178 on the live line (Seahawks +144), spread -3½, total 60½.

10:52 a.m.: The Bills extend their lead to 17-0 over the Seahawks with 11:26 left in the second quarter. The Bills are -300 on the live line (Seahawks +235), spread -7½, total 57½.

10:48 a.m.: The Panthers have come to play, taking a 14-3 on the Chiefs with 12:39 left in the second quarter. The Chiefs are still -164 on the live line (Panthers +134), spread -3½, total 57½.

10:38 a.m.: Russell Wilson is intercepted in the end zone, and the Bills preserve their 14-0 lead with 1:48 left in the first quarter. The Bills are -250 on the live line (Seahawks +198).

10:37 a.m.: The Ravens return a fumble 65 yards for a TD to tie the Colts at 7 with 1:11 left in the first quarter. The Colts are now -112 on the live line (Ravens -108), total 52½.

10:26 a.m.: The Bills have jumped all over the Seahawks. Tyler Kroft catches a 1-yard TD pass, and the Bills take a 14-0 lead with 7:35 left in the first quarter. The Bills are -235 on the live line (Seahawks +186), spread -5½, total 63½.

10:22 a.m.: The Colts take a 7-0 lead on the Ravens with 5:33 left in the first quarter. The Colts are -205 on the live line (Ravens +164), spread -4½, total 48½.

9:59 a.m.: The first set of games is about to kick off:

Broncos (+190) at Falcons (-4½, 50½, -220), 10 a.m.

Seahawks (-3, 55½, -165) at Bills (+145), 10 a.m.

Bears (+235) at Titans (-6, 47, -275), 10 a.m.

Ravens (-105) at Colts (-1, 48, -115), 10 a.m.

Panthers (+400) at Chiefs (-10, 51½, -500), 10 a.m.

Lions (+150) at Vikings (-3½ +100, 51½, -170), 10 a.m.

Giants (+140) at Washington (-3, 43, -160), 10 a.m.

Texans (-6½ -120, 49, -300) at Jaguars (+250), 10 a.m.

9:40 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves this morning:

Broncos-Falcons total from 49 to 50½

Colts from +1 to -1

9:30 a.m.: Here’s how today’s schedule shapes up:

Broncos (+190) at Falcons (-4½, 50½, -220), 10 a.m.

Seahawks (-3, 55½, -165) at Bills (+145), 10 a.m.

Bears (+235) at Titans (-6, 47, -275), 10 a.m.

Ravens (-105) at Colts (-1, 48, -115), 10 a.m.

Panthers (+400) at Chiefs (-10, 51½, -500), 10 a.m.

Lions (+150) at Vikings (-3½ +100, 51½, -170), 10 a.m.

Giants (+140) at Washington (-3, 43, -160), 10 a.m.

Texans (-6½ -120, 49, -300) at Jaguars (+250), 10 a.m.

Raiders (-1½, 52½, -125) at Chargers (+105), 1:05 p.m.

Steelers (-14, 44, -1,100) at Cowboys (+700), 1:25 p.m.

Dolphins (+220) at Cardinals (-6, 49, -260), 1:25 p.m.

Saints (+160) at Buccaneers (-3½ +100, 51, -180), 5:20 p.m.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.